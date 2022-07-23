News
Mets officially kick off BIG BOY SZN
The Mets wasted no time in their search for a designated hitter.
Before even beginning their first game after the All-Star break, the club announced that it acquired first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. In exchange, the Mets sent reliever Colin Holderman to the Pirates.
“We wanted to get an offensive player in here,” general manager Billy Eppler said. “We think we did that in landing Vogey, someone who’s really excelled against right-handed pitching. Two thirds of the pitchers we face are right-handed, so he’ll be a presence in the order.”
A left-handed hitter, Vogelbach is slashing .260/.365/.532 against right-handed pitching this season. His .141/.267/.165 slash line against lefties means he will likely be chained to the bench when a southpaw is starting.
Vogelbach, 29 years old and listed at 6′0″, 270 pounds, hit .228 for the Pirates this year with 12 home runs in 75 games. Known for an elite batting eye and enormous power, his on-base (.338) and slugging percentages (.430) look a lot better than his batting average. Vogelbach has taken a walk in 14.4% of his plate appearances in 2022, the ninth-highest rate of any MLB hitter (minimum 250 plate appearances.) When Vogelbach joins the Mets, which Eppler expects to be on Saturday, he will have the highest walk rate of anyone on the team.
The Cubs drafted Vogelbach in the second round of the 2011 draft before trading him to Seattle in 2016, before he ever played in the majors. Though he served as the Mariners’ lone All-Star during their rebuilding season in 2019, Vogelbach never quite panned out, eventually moving to the Blue Jays and Brewers before signing with Pittsburgh as a free agent in March. In that 2019 season, he cracked 30 home runs while hitting .208. But thanks to 92 walks, which was the fifth-most in the American League, he finished his career year with a .341 on-base percentage.
Vogelbach, who has not started a single game at first base for the Pirates this year, is about as DH as DH’s come. The universal DH has been a godsend for him and will likely extend his career for several years. Last season, he started a career-high 52 games at first base for the Brewers, who were unable to use him as a DH. Eppler said it’s to be determined whether he’ll play any first base, and infield coach Joey Cora will have some time to mold him.
Currently playing in his seventh big-league season, Vogelbach also has a teensy tiny bit of postseason experience. He went 1-for-6 with a walk in his appearances for the Brewers during the 2020 and 2021 playoffs.
Holderman, meanwhile, was extremely serviceable for the Mets in his limited innings. Back and forth between Triple-A and the Mets several times, the 26-year-old reliever posted a 2.04 ERA in 17.2 innings. He held hitters to a .183 average while not allowing a single home run. The Mets took Holderman in the ninth round of the 2016 draft. As recently as 2019, he was working as a starter in their minor league system.
“It was really difficult,” Eppler said of dealing Holderman, who caused the Pirates to “dig their heels in” and make it clear he was someone they wanted. “I gave him the news. In a way we’re having to rob Peter to pay Paul. Some of the conversations I had with other clubs has given me the feeling that there might be a little bit more robust relief market than the bats.”
With Dom Smith heading to the IL with an ankle injury, Vogelbach serves as the obvious replacement. The Mets started Travis Blankenhorn at DH on Friday, who is a career minor leaguer. While Vogelbach is a clear upgrade at that department, his colander defense and allergy to left-handed pitching makes him very one dimensional.
When asked if this deal signals that they’ll keep improving the offense, Eppler said that the team is open-minded to anything. But they’ve kicked off their deadline with someone Eppler said he remembers scouting in high school, a guy with the type of profile to immediately become a Mets’ cult hero.
“In grabbing Daniel, we were able to get a power bat in here with plate discipline. He really fits our offensive philosophy. He makes good decisions in the batter’s box, swinging at strikes and not swinging at balls, great on-base percentage and great power. I’ve already talked to him on the phone and he said he’s ready to go.”
()
News
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers
Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium:
Starting fast (for a change)
Having a lead at the end of the first quarter is a good thing, something the Dolphins experienced Sunday against Pittsburgh for the second time this season. The Dolphins’ opening-drive touchdown against the Steelers marked the first time they scored a touchdown on their first possession, and also marked the most points they’ve had in a first quarter this season. The Dolphins’ previous opening possessions resulted in two field goals (New England and Cincinnati), two punts (Buffalo and Minnesota), an interception (vs. Baltimore) and a safety (vs. New York Jets). The Dolphins’ 13-0 first quarter lead marked their highest-scoring first quarter this year and only the second time they’ve ended the first quarter with a lead this season. They led New England (3-0), trailed Baltimore (7-0), Cincinnati (7-3) and the Jets (5-0), and were tied with Buffalo (7-7) and Minnesota (0-0). — Chris Perkins
Secondary can’t stay healthy
The injury bug hit the defensive backs once again as safety Brandon Jones (knee) left the game late in the third quarter with an apparent left leg injury. Cornerbacks Keion Crossen (knee) and Kader Kohou (oblique) were seen on the field going through pregame workouts but both were inactive, meaning the Dolphins were already down a starter (Needham) and a key contributor and part-time starter (Kohou). And you know cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles) has been out all season.
Brandon Jones was replaced by a combination of Verone McKinley and Clayton Fejedelem, the latter making a key third-down stop early in the fourth quarter. The McKinley-Jevon Holland duo reunited a pair that was together at Oregon. Cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Noah Igbinoghene started the game with cornerback Justin Bethel coming on for the nickel (five defensive backs) package. Bethel had an interception in the first quarter.
Turnover margin
The Dolphins won the turnover battle, 3-0. That’s worth celebrating. The Dolphins entered the Steelers game at minus-5 for the season, and minus-7 during the last three games. Igbinoghene had the game-winning interception at the Dolphins’ 1-yard line with 18 seconds left. Holland had what appeared to be the game-clinching interception with 2:57 remaining, picking off a Kenny Pickett pass that was intended for Diontae Johnson. Bethel had an interception in the first quarter for the Dolphins’ second interception of the season and first since Holland in the opener against New England.
Brian Flores, the ex-Dolphins coach, appears on field before game
We saw ‘Flo’ keep his Dolphins reunion low key. He briefly chatted with kicker Jason Sanders, dapped up NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe, talked to quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell and did a walk-and-talk with Kim Bokamper, the former Dolphins defensive standout and current sideline reporter. Flores, who also spoke briefly with Igbinoghene, who was on the field about two hours before kickoff and still wearing pants and a sports coach.
Pass protection (and no pass rush)
The Dolphins kept Tagovailoa upright with good pass protection, something that hasn’t been a common occurrence. Tagoaviloa wasn’t sacked and was hardly touched. This is big news. The Dolphins allowed eight sacks and 29 quarterback hits the last two games. The return of left tackle Terron Armstead, the team’s best offensive lineman, helped solidify things. Beyond that, however, the rest of the line – left guard Liam Eichenberg, center Connor Williams, right guard Robert Hunt and right tackle Brandon Shell – did well in its 1-on-1 assignments. And let’s not forget running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert and tight ends Mike Gesicki, Hunter Long and Durham Smythe.
Penalties
The Dolphins cleaned up the penalty problem, at least for one game. They had five penalties for 30 yards against Pittsburgh. They had 21 penalties for 199 yards the previous two games. The Dolphins started out poorly with two penalties for 15 yards in the opening five and a half minutes. But they put a lid on things and played a disciplined game.
AFC East is no joke
The division-leading Buffalo Bills had a bye and are still atop the AFC East with a 5-1 record. But the Dolphins won and are now 4-3. The Jets defeated Denver, 16-9, and are now a respectable 5-2 (4-0 on the road), and poised to make a run at a wildcard spot. In a downer for Jets fans, however, running back Breece Hall might have sustained a torn ACL. Still, the AFC East is looking pretty good. New England (3-3) hosts Chicago on Monday Night Football. If the Patriots win every team in the division will have a winning record.
Running game resurfaces
The Dolphins ended up rushing for 111 yards on 27 carries, their second-best total of the season behind the 137 yards against the New York Jets. Raheem Mostert led the way with 79 yards on 16 carries. The Dolphins had 66 yards rushing on 12 carries at halftime. That would have been the fifth-best rushing total for the Dolphins this season, trailing only the 65 yards in the opener against New England and the 41 yards against Buffalo. It would have been just behind the 73 yards against Minnesota. The running game isn’t a finished product. Chase Edmonds couldn’t convert on a fourth and 3 from the Steelers’ 14-yard line. But the running game did enough for a victory against the Steelers.
Tua was living dangerously
Pittsburgh dropped at least three potential interceptions with safety Terrell Edmunds having a couple. That means Tagovailoa, who missed the last two games while in concussion protocol, must be living right. Tagovailoa now has nine touchdowns and three interceptions for the season. Tagovailoa ended 21 for 35 passing for 261 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions and a 92.7 passer rating. But keep an eye on those near-interception.
Special teams clean things up
Kicker Jason Sanders was 3 for 3 on field goals, and punter Thomas Morstead punted six times for an average of 42.7 yards per punt, including four punts inside the 20-yard line. Beyond that, the Dolphins didn’t make any of the absent-minded special teams plays that have plagued them the last four games. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson made his debut at punt returner with one return for 1 yard. Even the snapshots of bad things turned out well. When Bethel missed a tackle on a punt return and ended up on the ground on his belly, Morstead ran all the way down the field to pat him on the back and help him to his feet.
Some of Mike McDaniel’s game management in home games has been, um, interesting
At fourth-and-3!!! — from easy field goal range — to take a two-score lead in the second half against a rookie quarterback, Mike McDaniel went for it? And called a Chase Edmonds dive play? Coach McDaniel continued a pattern of inexplicable moments in game management while on the Hard Rock Stadium sideline. In the season opener against the Patriots, with 1:11 left and the Dolphins ahead 20-7 and in field goal range, McDaniel called for a roll left by Tua Tagovailoa, apparently giving the quarterback the option to throw, which the lefty did, throwing across the field incomplete. The coaching on the play had to be simple: Do not throw the ball, and do not go out if bounds. With the Patriots having one timeout left, the play was to run the ball twice — or even kneel twice, leaving a fourth-down play with 25 seconds left in the game and the Pats out of timeouts.
Against the Bills, the Dolphins faced a third-and-11 at their own 1, up 21-17 with the Bills having no timeouts remaining with 1:40 left. Getting a game-clinching first down was no longer in play. The call should have been a dive play. Then, punt with under a minute left. Basic. Instead, the Bills not only got the “Butt Punt” for a safety, but got the ball back with 1:25 left. The defense did an excellent job to prevent a winning field goal attempt after an exceptional Thomas Morstead safety punt, as Buffalo was at Miami’s 41 when yime expired. But, with 40 fewer seconds, the Bills would have had no chance. Then, against the Vikings, McDaniel, down 24-16 went for a two-point conversion with 1:24 left. It was an odd call, especially with a backup quarterback playing and a running game that has sleep-walked through the games at Hard Rock Stadium this season. Additionally, entering Week 6, on two-point conversion tries with 1:24 of less left in games since the beginning of 2021, the NFL had been a horrific 4 for 25 (16.0% success rate). If the Dolphins had gotten the game to overtime 24-24, the momentum and crowd would have been roaring in their favor. Just kick the points in that circumstance. Jevon Holland and Noah Igbinoghene bailed him out on Sunday night, but, really, a weird pattern. — Steve Svekis
The penalties are vastly different, depending on whether Terron Armstead is out there
It is probably no huge shock that the Dolphins becoming a flag-infested mess coincided with Terron Armstead missing game time with his painful toe injury. Before the play where Armstead exited in the first quarter of the Jets game on Oct. 9, the Dolphins were averaging 5.82 penalties per 60 minutes average penalties per game with 35.2 yards with those flags. Afterward? The dirty-laundry hindrance has flown up to 10.13 penalties per, with almost triple digits in yards (99.2). So, with him back, how did it shake out? The Dolphins had five on Sunday night.
Finally, the interception drought ended!
The amount of playing time since the Dolphins’ first interception of the season, 5:08 into the season opener against the New England Patriots stretched to 365 minutes and 13 seconds before Justin Bethel hauled in a Kenny Pickett overthrow down the left sideline as Chase Claypool clipped feet with Bethel and fell. It was the longest such dry stretch without a pick in a single season since the 386:19 in 2011. And, then, Jevon Holland and Noah Igbinoghene had a huge interceptions in the final minutes.
Tyreek Hill’s production — no matter the quarterback — has been amazing
After his 72 yards against the Steelers, Hill has (773) yards through seven games, on pace for 1,877 for the 17-game season, enough to crush the Dolphins season receiving-yardage record of 1,389, set by Mark Clayton with Dan Marino throwing him darts in a record-breaking, 16-game 1984. On top of the receiving yards, Hill has also drawn 100 yards in penalties. On a per-60-minutes basis and including penalty yardage, Hill has averaged 204.5 yards per game with Teddy Bridgewater, 106.3 with Tua Tagovailoa and 97.7 with Skylar Thompson. Amazing start to his season.
What were the zebras thinking?
The officials blew a huge call on a pass that could have buried the SteelersUp 10-0, Tua Tagovailoa hit tight end Mike Gesicki at the sternum in the end zone. However the Steelers defensive back, pulled down one of Gesicki’s hands before the arrival of the ball. Should have been a PI and a first-and-goal at the 1.
If the Bears lose tomorrow, we will have history in the AFC East
The last time the AFC East had all of its teams with winning records through the NFL’s Week 7 was… Never. And, if the Patriots top the Bears on Monday night, that history would be made, with the Buffalo Bills at 5-1, the New York Jets at 5-2, the Dolphins and Patriots at 4-3.
The dropped-interception pixie dust that Tua Tagovailoa had in 2020 is — luckily — back this season
That rookie year, Tagovailoa had nine passes — in only 290 throws, mind you — that hit the hands of defenders, only to be dropped. Four times against the Steelers on Sunday night, Tagovailoa threw passes that hit a Steeler defender in both of his hands but ended up as incomplete passes. This is on the heels of a dropped game-turning pick-six by the Bills’ Matt Milano on Sept. 25, and previously a fourth-quarter throw that was similarly dropped by the Patriots in the opener. Also, the Ravens, when up 35-21, couldn’t get a handle on what would have been a rally-killing tip-ball pick, on a pass Tagovailoa placed right into the hands of intended receiver Jaylen Waddle.
A vast difference in the level of pressure applied on the defense by the teams’ passing games wasn’t as evident Sunday night
Entering Week 7, the Miami Dolphins had the NFL’s third-most yards gained via pass interference, defensive holding and illegal contact with 129 (119 yards in four pass interferences, and five each with a holding and a contact). The team in the No. 1 position was Denver at 161 yards, with 151 coming on, but the Raiders, with only four games played, had 140 yards for a whopping 35 yards a game, ahead of the Broncos’ 32.2 a game. At the other end of the spectrum? Sunday’s opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers had been the beneficiaries of a mere 14 yards, entered Week 7 in the No. 32 position. The Steelers did exceed their weekly average when Noah Ibinoghene was called for illegal contact in the fourth quarter, while the Dolphins receivers drew no such penalties.
Finally, the Dolphins fans saw the Raheem Mostert production from this year’s road games
In the Dolphins’ three road games, Mostert had churned out 282 total yards, while, in the trio at Hard Rock Stadium, he had been limited to 91 total yards. On Sunday night, Mostert logged 109 total yards and the lone Dolphins touchdown.
Was releasing Sony Michel a mistake?
One of the understated reasons the Los Angeles Chargers edged the Denver Broncos on Monday night were the three third-and-1 carries by Sony Michel that each resulted in first downs. Michel salvaged a game that could have been a short-yardage disaster for the Chargers, who were 1 for 4 in their other yard-to-go plays on third and fourth down. Michel pushed the Chargers into a tie for the NFL lead with Tampa Bay (who had three in Week 6) with 16 such conversions. When it comes to conversion percentage, the New Orleans Saints led the NFL with nine conversions in nine tries, the league’s only perfect team in the category. The Dolphns rank tied for 11th with nine conversions, but they have come in 17 tries, and Miami’s .529 success percentage ranks 25th in the NFL. The teams with the fewest were the Texans (4 of 11) and the Bears (4 of 7), and Houston’s .364 conversion percentage is also the league’s worst. The Steelers improved to 8 for 9 in their tries in the first half against the Dolphins.
On deck: At Detroit Lions, Ford Field, Sunday, 1 p.m.
The Lions who fell to 1-5/stunned the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to improve to 2-4, have easily the worst defense the Dolphins have faced this season. Combined with the Dolphins playing the game in Michigan indoors, the conditions will be ripe for the Dolphins to pile up the passing yards and points. … The Dolphins have won all three of Tua Tagovailoa’s starts at an indoor stadium, which Ford Field is.
()
News
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 10
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
It wasn’t pretty, but it was good enough. The banged-up, under-manned secondary produced three interceptions, including safety Jevon Holland’s pick with 2:57 remaining and Noah Igbinoghene’s late pick to ice the victory and snap the three-game losing streak. The offense bogged down tremendously, but that’s an issue for later in the week. The bottom line is the Dolphins won and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stayed healthy.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
The Dolphins dominated early and let the Steelers hang around, but they were able to hang on with the defense forcing three turnovers, the last a great moment for third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who has struggled to this point in his career but was called upon amid a slew of defensive injuries for Miami. The Dolphins won as they honored their 1972 team, and didn’t allow Brian Flores to spoil their night.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
The Dolphins somehow got to 4-3, and are still alive in this season. The defense came up big in all the key moments.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
This Jekyll-Hyde game ended up the only way Miami could afford it to, with a win, with three more winnable games on deck. Can’t help but feel great for Noah Igbinoghene.
()
News
Hyde10: Defense wins the night, Tua up and down — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 16-10 win over Steelers
This night had the dramatic storylines before kickoff with Tua Tagovailoa returning along with former Dolphins coach Brian Flores with Pittsburgh and Dolphins owner Steve Ross from suspension.
After kickoff, the defenses took over the night, as the Dolphins (4-3) held on for a 16-10 win against Pittsburgh.
Here are 10 thoughts on the win:
1. Play of the game I: With Pittsburgh driving for the winning points, Noah Igbinoghene, who had been picked on at times again Sunday, picked off quarterback Kenny Pickett in the end zone with 18 seconds left. It was, by far, the biggest play in his three Dolphins season. It was Igbinoghenes’ first career interception in his first career start as the Dolphins had just three cornerbacks. It was fitting a Dolphins defender made the play of the game because defenders were making all the plays this night on both teams.
2. Play of the Game II: With three minutes left and Pittsburgh threatening at the Dolphins 30, Jevon Holland stepped in front of a Pickett pass and returned it 33 yards to the Pittsburgh 49. If you get the idea this defense took care of Pickett, you’re on to the right idea about this night. The Dolphins had three takeaways after not having any the previous three games.
3. It was a mixed bag from Tua Tagovailoa in his first game back after missing a couple of games in concussion protocol. He came out on fire. Mike McDaniel’s scheme offered him quick reads and open receivers and Tua went to the right guy on the opening drive in completing six of seven passes for 68 yards on the opening drive, including the 8-yard touchdown to Raheem Mostert. The second, 59-yard drive was productive, too, though ending in a field goal. Up 10-0, Tagovaila had completed seven of nine passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. The other three quarters? He completed 14 of 26 passes for 168 yards as the Dolphins mustered two field goals. Pittsburgh has a good defense, Mike Tomlin (and Brian Flores), made some adjustments and shut down Tua and the Dolphins offense. After 10 first downs in the first quarter (tied for second most in a quarter since 2000), the Dolphins had seven first downs the rest of the way. Pittsburgh dropped two or three interceptions. A night that started out great ended with 16 points on the board.
4. Stat of the game: 13 second-half possessions led to 10 punts, two Pittsburgh interceptions and the Dolphins turning the ball over on downs. The story of the NFL this year is diminishing scoring and these two defenses contributed to that. The Dolphins defense made all the plays they needed to win this one.
5. Second-guess of the night: Facing fourth-and-3 at the Pittsburgh 14 while leading 16-10, McDaniel went for it. A field goal would have put them up nine points. Sure, he was no doubt disappointed at having to kick three field goals against one touchdown to that point. But kicking the field goal to make it a two-score game seems like the better play. You can add a second-guess of the play – a lot of misdirection and then your lesser runner, Chase Edmonds, going into the line for no gain. Tua might have had the option where to go with the ball there. But between passing up the field goal and running Edmonds into the line there’s ample room to second-guess here.
6. Credit the Dolphins offensive line and the quick pass reads of Tua as set up by McDaniel for keeping the concussion fears deep in the background. The only early issue was when Tua scrambled in the first quarter and tried to run over Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush. Not the right idea, even if it resulted in a 6-yard gain. With Terrod Armstead back at left tackle from a toe inury, the line contained a good Pittsburgh defensive line. The Steelers’ Larry Ogunjobi and Cameron Heyward dominated Tampa Bay the previous week. They didn’t do much Sunday. Tua wasn’t just kept safe, the running game came alive – especially to the left over Armstead. The initial three rushes his way went for 24
7. The throwback uniforms were on display as part of the ‘72 Dolphins reunion. And, boy, people love their throwback uniforms. The Dolphins held a nice banquet for the Perfect Team on Saturday night with ESPN’s Mike Tirico as emcee. One question that came up was the champagne toast Nick Buoniconti and Dick Anderson had after that season’s last unbeaten team was beaten. Some around the nation decry as them being poor sports. Larry Seiple said he didn’t have a champagne toast – “I had a beer toast.’” Larry Little said he didn’t have champagne, either. “I toasted Grey Goose.” Who cares if some people whine about the Dolphins enjoying being the only undefeated team in league history? Keep your Grey Goose ready, Larry.
5. The Dolphins had three healthy cornerbacks and used them all much of the night, so the question was if Kenny Pickett would go after (a) Justin Bethel, a special-teams specialist; (b) third-year veteran Noah Igbinoghene; (c) Pro Bowler Xavien Howard. The answer was (b). The Dolphins have gone to lengths to boost any glimmer of good from Igbinoghene. But on the first drive, Pickett overthrew Chase Claypool, who had two steps on the Dolphins cornerback. Then, on an 86-yard touchdown drive, Igbinogehene lost receiver George Pickens for a 30-yard pass, had a 6-yard completion on third-and-2 thrown against him to Diontae Johnson and had good coverage on Pickens in the end zone but didn’t make a play on the ball and it was an 8-yard touchdown.
8. Long way to go, but we’re getting to the point where it’s OK to peak at the playoff picture. Here’s where the AFC stands after Week 7:
1. Buffalo 5-1 (first in AFC East, play Monday night)
2. Tennessee 4-2 (first in AFC South, beat Indianapolis Sunday)
3. Kansas City 5-2 (first in AFC West, beat San Francisco Saturday)
4. Ravens 4-3 (first in AFC North, beat Cleveland Sunday)
5. New York Jets 5-2 (beat Denver Sunday)
6. Los Angeles Chargers 4-3 (lost to Seattle Sunday)
7. Cincinnati 4-3 (beat Atlanta Sunday).
The Dolphins, according to NFL.com, are on the bubble right now as the eighth team. Again, it’s early. A lot of games to go.
9. Quick hits:
* Edmonds’ calling card was his receiving out of the backfield, but he dropped another one early in the second quarter for a first down.
* It was Cedric Wilson returning punts for the first time Sunday night after the team’s used Jevon Holland, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this season.
* Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel does more with less than any coach out there.
* The Jets lost in winning Sunday when running back Breece Hall suffered a reported season-ending knee injury.
* Tom Brady has retired, hasn’t he?
*
10. Next week: Dolphins at Detroit. From a reunion with former coach Brian Flores to one with Dan Campbell. When Joe Philbin was fired early in 2015, Campbell took over with his physical approach and was popular inside the team before Adam Gase was hired before the next season. Campbell took over a big rebuild in Detroit and was smart enough to get a six-year contract to oversee it. The Lions are 1-5 and doing things losing teams do, like fumbling near the Dallas end zone Sunday with a chance to go ahead in the second half. They lost, 24-6. An odd twist to their season: The Lions led the league in scoring earlier this year and in the first four games score 35, 36, 24, 45 points. The last two games they were shut out by New England and scored the six points against Dallas.
()
News
Dolphins hold on late for win over Steelers in Tua Tagovailoa’s return, snapping Miami’s three-game skid
It wasn’t perfect, but the 2022 Miami Dolphins honored the 1972 team the best way they could.
They did what the Dolphins from 50 years ago did all 17 times they took the field: They won.
With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from missing two games with a concussion, the Dolphins started strong and held on late to top the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-10, on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami (4-3), edging the team where ex-coach Brian Flores found a landing spot as an assistant, snapped a three-game losing streak and earned the franchise’s 500th win all-time. The Dolphins, hosting their first Sunday night game since 2017, earned their first win on “Sunday Night Football” since a 2004 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Tagovailoa went 21 of 35 for 261 yards and a touchdown. While he wasn’t intercepted, he had several close calls with Steelers defenders dropping chances at picking him off.
A defense depleted by multiple injuries at cornerback while missing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and having safety Brandon Jones go down in the second half with a knee injury held on with late stops and forced three turnovers.
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was 32 of 44 for 257 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, the last of which was grabbed by cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, tapping both feet in bounds on a pass to the pylon with 18 seconds left.
On Pittsburgh’s penultimate chance, the Steelers drove down to Miami’s 15-yard line, but back-to-back penalties from third-and-1 – an illegal shift and then a hold – put Pittsburgh into a third-and-16. Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.
The Dolphins then went three-and-out to give the Steelers a final chance. Pickett converted a fourth-and-6 to tight end Pat Freiermuth earlier in the final sequence to keep Pittsburgh alive ahead of Igbinoghene’s game-sealing interception.
Sunday night started with Tagovailoa going 6 of 7 on the opening drive for 68 yards and throwing a touchdown to running back Raheem Mostert in the flat that he took 8 yards for the score. Tagovailoa had completions to Jaylen Waddle for 20 yards, Tyreek Hill for 17 and tight end Mike Gesicki for 18 yards as he found soft spots in the Pittsburgh zone defense early, oftentimes off run-pass option action.
Mostert had 79 rushing yards on 16 carries, plus four receptions for 30 yards. Waddle finished with 88 receiving yards on four catches. Hill had seven receptions for 72 yards.
Miami special teams ace-turned-nickel cornerback Justin Bethel came up with an interception that was sandwiched by a pair of first-quarter field goals that extended the Dolphins lead, 13-0. Bethel, who has been forced into defensive snaps due to injuries at cornerback, was running downfield with Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, who fell on his route as Pickett’s pass went up.
The Bethel interception was the Dolphins’ first since the opening defensive series of the season for Miami, when cornerback Xavien Howard tipped a pass to the end zone for a pick from safety Jevon Holland against the New England Patriots. It was the first takeaway overall since Week 3 against Buffalo.
Still moving the ball well early, the Dolphins settled for field goals on their second and third drives of the night. Then, those holes that were open in the middle of the field started closing up.
The Steelers methodically drove down the field on a 13-play, 86-yard drive that consumed 7:29 of the second quarter and was capped by a Pickett touchdown pass to rookie wideout George Pickens, 1-on-1 against cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Adding another field goal from Jason Sanders before halftime, the Dolphins led, 16-10, at the time that the 1972 undefeated team was honored at intermission. But Miami and coach Mike McDaniel passed up the opportunity to tack on three more and make it a two-possession game in the middle of the third period.
Facing fourth-and-3 from the Pittsburgh 14-yard line, the Dolphins ran an inside run to Chase Edmonds that went nowhere, turning the ball over on downs.
Jaelan Phillips recorded a sack early in the second half when Zach Sieler applied interior pressure and Phillips was there on the outside to clean it up.
The Dolphins next head to Detroit to play the Lions in the first of back-to-back road games against NFC North teams, with the Chicago Bears to follow Nov. 6.
()
News
Children’s Theatre doesn’t repeat past successes with ‘Carmela Full of Wishes’
While sitting in Children’s Theatre Company’s smaller, street-level space during the opening performance of “Carmela Full of Wishes,” I found myself thinking about “sequelitis.” That’s the term for the tendency of a well-received piece of art — be it a play, film, TV show or what have you — to spawn an inferior sequel.
Now, granted, “Carmela Full of Wishes” isn’t a sequel. But it’s based on a book by Matt de la Pena, who won the Newbery Medal (the highest honor in children’s literature) for “Last Stop on Market Street.” That very upbeat urban adventure about a boy, his grandma and her diverse community was given a much-praised Children’s Theatre adaptation in 2018.
That same fall, one of my favorite Twin Cities productions of that year was taking place downstairs: Carlos Murillo’s “I Come from Arizona” was a powerful piece about navigating the nuances of being part of a family with unsettled immigration status.
“Carmela Full of Wishes” often feels as if it wishes it were both. It returns to the well of de la Pena’s sunny storytelling style, but leavens the mood with the oft-referenced absence of a father having difficulty getting back into the U.S. (a theme it shares with “I Come from Arizona”). But both of those scripts were well-told tales, full of palpable conflict and fascinating characters brought to vibrant life by two talented CTC casts.
Not so with “Carmela Full of Wishes,” a one-hour play as interesting as running errands on a Saturday morning — which is basically its plot. Regina Garcia has designed an engagingly colorful minimalist urban streetscape, and Carmela is celebrating her seventh birthday by following her resentful older brother as they loop through it on foot and scooter, circling, weaving and stopping at the laundromat, bodega, locksmith, another bodega, etc., periodically pausing to argue.
Perhaps playwright Alvaro Saar Rios intended for Carmela’s puckish charm to carry the show — and understudy Maya Haugen did as fine a job as one could wish when stepping into the role on opening night — but our protagonist is simply not given enough to do.
After plucking a dandelion, Carmela learns of the legend that one should make a wish before blowing their seeds to the breeze. So she periodically summons up imagined scenarios that play out before us, such as her brother becoming her adoring supporter or her mother getting a nice new bed (made cleverly vertical in Garcia’s design). But it’s a series of similar scenes with no particular arc.
Recalling what strong performances Nora Montanez and Luca La Hoz Calassara delivered as the main character’s wife and brother in “I Come from Arizona,” it’s disappointing to find author Saar Rios giving them such unimaginative dialogue. And Montanez does the most she can with inconsequential characters who pop into the story for no decipherable reason.
Pedro R. Bayon makes his cameos a little more interesting, but one can only wish that the playwright had allowed such a central role as Carmela’s clearly beloved father to be more deeply developed, even if only in the young girl’s imagination.
Maybe director Tatyana-Marie Carlo could have gleaned more theatricality and layers from this play, but it’s a script that lays bare the challenges of trying to turn a 40-page picture book into a 60-minute play. Sometimes, Children’s Theatre productions do so brilliantly. I wish this one had.
‘Carmela Full of Wishes’
- When: Through Dec. 4
- Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Mpls.
- Tickets: $64-$15, available at 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org
- Capsule: A disappointing adaptation, short on conflict and character development.
News
Dolphins’ perfect 1972 team honored Sunday night; plus, notes on Tua’s motivation, Flores returning
Just as big as the Sunday night game itself between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers was the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Dolphins’ perfect season.
Members of the ‘72 Dolphins and families of deceased teammates gathered for an on-field presentation at halftime at Hard Rock Stadium.
As the Dolphins took a 16-10 lead into halftime, they were brought out onto the field in golf carts. They assumed their posts along the Miami sideline, lined up over 85 yards of the field. Dolphins owner Steve Ross, who was back this week from league suspension over tampering penalties was on the field for the ceremony.
A quartet of Hall of Famers from the ‘72 Dolphins — Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little and Paul Warfield — participated in the pregame coin toss, flanked by current Dolphins captains in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and linebacker Elandon Roberts. Mercury Morris, a tailback from the 1972 team, pumped up the crowd ahead of the opening kickoff with a “Let’s go Dolphins!” chant.
Videos honoring the Dolphins’ accomplishment from 50 years ago were played throughout the halftime and pregame ceremonies.
“Getting together as a group is very nice, and it’s nice for the Dolphins to do that to where we’re actually looking at each other, pressing flesh and able to talk, lean on each other, smile, smoke cigars and all of that,” Csonka said this past week.
The Dolphins wore throwback uniforms and had retro designs painted on the end zones and with the Dolphin logo at midfield.
The historic Dolphins team carries an abundance of pride for its accomplishment as the only NFL team to go undefeated and untied over an entire season — and still haven’t been matched in 50 years since, despite close calls from teams like the 1985 Chicago Bears and 2007 New England Patriots.
“We’ve been often imitated but never duplicated,” Little said.
Said Csonka of the feat that the ‘72 team celebrates every year when the final NFL unbeaten goes down: “There’s a unity that goes on with the ‘72 team that goes on every year that it’s the most alive team that I’ve ever been affiliated with — I think anyone has ever been affiliated with — because it’s still competing.”
Added Griese: “As time has gone by, I think more people realize that that was something special. We didn’t realize [then] it was something special.”
Inactives
The Dolphins were without defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen, but most players that entered Sunday night’s game questionable were available to play.
That included All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and right tackle Greg Little (Achilles).
Ogbah (back), Kohou (oblique) and Crossen (knee) were seen early on the field pregame out of uniform doing stretches and light exercise. Crossen was doubtful going into the game.
Without Kohou and Crossen, Miami went deep into its cornerback rotation again with Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel elevated to more significant roles, but the Dolphins avoided a catastrophic scenario of going in without Howard, who reappeared on the team’s injury report on Friday with his lingering groin ailment. Miami already doesn’t have Byron Jones (PUP list) and Nik Needham, who is on injured reserve due to an Achilles tear.
Armstead returned after missing last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, going back to his left tackle post. Little started there with Armstead out last week but struggled. On Sunday, Miami started veteran Brandon Shell over Little at right tackle, where he had been with Austin Jackson on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.
Other Dolphins inactives were quarterback Skylar Thompson, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and running back Myles Gaskin. Thompson entered questionable with the cut on his right thumb, but he was likely bound to be inactive regardless with the team normally keeping two quarterbacks active.
Tua’s motivation
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in his NFL career, has consistently said he doesn’t pay attention to outside criticism.
But ahead of Sunday night against the Steelers, he showed a different side in an interview with NBC’s Maria Taylor.
“I take receipts,” Tagovailoa said, using the recently popular phrase for keeping tabs on what others have said. “I handle that internally now. Whatever I can use as fuel, whatever I think, ‘Oh, I can use this as fuel for myself,’ I will. If not, I won’t.”
Tagovailoa, in his third season out of Alabama and returning Sunday from a two-game absence due to a concussion, entered the year one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL. He has his staunch group of supporters and devoted critics.
Tagovailoa, who said he hired a mental coach to deal with criticism, revealed he first started experiencing it when his Crimson Tide lost the national championship game to Clemson his sophomore season.
“When I was in college, it would definitely bother me,” said Tagovailoa, who labeled that the time he began trying to stay off social media.
“I had to find a way to where I was trying to strive for excellence and not perfection,” Tagovailoa said. “Because then, for me, I knew I’d be lying to myself because I was never going to be perfect and I was going to be chasing something that wasn’t going to be there for me.
“I know I’m going to make mistakes, but it’s always about knowing better and then doing better.”
Flores’ return
Tagovailoa himself hasn’t had many nice things to say about his experience under the direction of former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in his first two NFL seasons. But, as Flores returned to Miami on Sunday night as a Steelers defensive assistant, several Dolphins players said this past week there are no hard feelings.
“It’s exciting, just to be able to see him in person,” safety Brandon Jones said. “I haven’t talked to him in a while, obviously, but I’m excited.”
“If I see him, I’ll say what’s up,” tight end Mike Gesicki. “I don’t know if we’ll cross paths, but I’ve got no ill will or anything towards coach Flo.”
Right guard Robert Hunt also indicated he would like to greet him.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins felt it wouldn’t impact the game.
“It’s just business as usual,” Wilkins said. “We’re preparing to play the Steelers and obviously there’s history there with Flo and everything, but we’re just preparing business as usual getting ready for the Steelers.”
Flores’ straightforward style was enough to maybe sometimes rub players the wrong way, but others appreciated it.
“One thing I’ll say about coach Flo was he always honest,” linebacker Jerome Baker said. “That was the one thing that never changed. He didn’t care if he hurt your feelings. He didn’t care if it got under your skin a little bit. You knew the guy just wanted to be honest and he was going to tell you the truth, and he wanted the best out of you.”
Gesicki described Flores as “super disciplined.”
Flores, who named the Dolphins in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL after his firing in January, told ESPN this past week he doesn’t view Sunday as any sort of revenge game for him.
()
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers
Ethereum Price Breaks Shackles, Why ETH Could Rally Before Bitcoin
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 10
Hyde10: Defense wins the night, Tua up and down — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 16-10 win over Steelers
Dolphins hold on late for win over Steelers in Tua Tagovailoa’s return, snapping Miami’s three-game skid
Bitcoin Price Is Forming A Key Trend and Swift Rally Could Occur
Children’s Theatre doesn’t repeat past successes with ‘Carmela Full of Wishes’
Dolphins’ perfect 1972 team honored Sunday night; plus, notes on Tua’s motivation, Flores returning
Heat’s Martin suspended for Raptors rematch for instigating, taunting; Jovic suspended for leaving bench during altercation
Nestor Cortes leaves Game 4 with groin injury
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games