Mother, father and six-year-old girl are shot dead in a horrific attack at a campsite by a gunman with no connection to the family
A FAMILY of four were involved in a suspected shootout by a random gunman at a campsite, killing three of them.
Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, were allegedly killed Friday along with their six-year-old daughter Lulu at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in Iowa.
The suspected shooter, Anthony Sherwin, 23, of Nebraska, took his own life by shooting himself after killing the family.
Tyler and Sarah’s eldest child, Arlo, who is nine years old, survived the alleged shooting and is now safe, according to Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green.
Sherwin had no connection to the Cedar Falls family and no motive that police have been able to find, according to KWWL.
In a Facebook post, Green said he was “devastated” and knew Sarah well.
“She and her family regularly walked here in the Sartori Park neighborhood,” Green said.
“I worked with her this week on a public library technical presentation for Tuesday (7/26).”
He continued, “Please offer some extra clemency to the many friends, neighbors and associates of the Schmidts as we try to process this terrible tragedy.”
Cedar Falls Library will close Sunday “for the sake of the staff who loved and worked with Sarah,” Green said.
The campsite was evacuated on Friday and authorities cordoned off the park.
The park will remain closed until further notice, but there is no longer any public hazard.
Governor Kim Reynolds said on Friday:
“I am appalled by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives.”
“As we mourn this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the families of the victims and law enforcement officials who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same.”
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said this is an ongoing investigation.
Chris Perkins: Grading the Dolphins’ squeaker win vs. Steelers, plus stock up, stock down
The three-game losing streak is over, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and left tackle Terron Armstead are back, and now the Dolphins can focus on piling up a few wins. Well, that’s what people thought before the Dolphins’ 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh.
Actually, the thought remains the same, but now people realize those victories might be a bit tougher. Yes, the next two games are against Detroit (1-5) and Chicago (2-4), but they’re both on the road, and the Dolphins continue piling up injuries and struggling to score points.
Still, a victory is better than a loss, so the Dolphins will take this, celebrate their defensive prowess, hope better days are ahead for the offense, and keep it moving.
Passing game: C
It was so-so. The biggest problem was they didn’t score enough touchdowns, and that’s while acknowledging running back Raheem Mostert had an 8-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against Pittsburgh. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (21 of 35, 261 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, 92.7 passer rating) was OK, but nothing special. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill (seven receptions, 72 yards) and Jaylen Waddle (four receptions, 88 yards) were productive. But running back Chase Edmonds had yet another drop. Pass protection was outstanding, marked by the return of left tackle Terron Armstead. Tagovailoa wasn’t sacked and was only hit once. But this group absolutely must produce more touchdowns. The Dolphins have 17 touchdowns (16 by the offense; linebacker Melvin Ingram has a touchdown), and 12 of those are via the air. But that’s also just 12 touchdowns in 28 quarters, and that’s not enough when your running game isn’t scoring touchdowns, either.
Running game: C
Mostert ended with 79 yards on 16 carries (4.9 yards per carry), fueling a ground game that totaled 111 yards on 27 carries (4.1 ypc). But Edmonds was stonewalled on a questionable fourth-and-3 call. Still, the ground game was consistent, totaling 66 yards on 12 carries in the first half. Blocking was good, which was another concern. Give credit to the offensive line, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers. It’s a group thing. The problem here is Miami needs to get to a place where the running game is reliable, and it’s not there. You knew it would take a while, and they still might be on schedule. After all, Mostert has shown signs of springing to life since the Cincinnati game, averaging 78 yards per game. But they need it now.
Defending the pass: A+
The depth in the secondary continues to impress. Three interceptions, including two in the final 2:57, one by safety Jevon Holland and the other by cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at the 1-yard line with 18 seconds left. The first interception belonged to cornerback Justin Bethel. Neither Igbinoghene nor Bethel had received regular playing time before the Steelers game (although Igbinoghene had played recently). The pass rush produced two sacks, with linebacker Jaelan Phillips (1.5 sacks) leading the way, along with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (.5 sacks). The pass rush produced six quarterback hits but not a lot of pressure on Kenny Pickett (32 of 44, 257 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions, 66.2 passer rating). Wide receiver George Pickens (six receptions, 61 yards, one touchdown) was kept under control, which is impressive considering the Dolphins’ secondary entered the game without cornerbacks Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee), and during the game they lost safety Brandon Jones (knee), possibly for the season. No problem. Guys such as safeties Verone McKinley, Clayton Fejedelem, Eric Rowe and Elijiah Campbell came off the bench and made plays. Absolutely amazing.
Defending the run: B-
Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris (65 yards on 17 carries, 3.8 ypc) is capable, but he was kept under control. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel produced a team-best eight tackles, but Phillips also produced eight tackles, sharing the team lead. Clayton Fejedelem had a key stop on Harris on third-and-1 early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers had 19 first downs, but only four on the ground. The Steelers ended with 95 yards rushing on 23 carries (4.1 ypc) but they didn’t have many runs of consequence. This was yet another example of the defense setting the tone for the team but simply doing its job. It wasn’t fancy, but it was consistent and effective.
Special teams: B
It was nice to see improvement here. Kicker Jason Sanders hit three field goals (24, 42 and 47 yards) to remain a perfect 8 for 8 on attempts of less than 50 yards. Punter Thomas Morstead was strong again with six punts that averaged 42.7 yards, including four inside the 20. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson made an uneventful debut at punt returner, but he added another option aside from Holland, Hill and Waddle. Coverage units were solid. Special teams often get affected when the injury bug goes around the team as it’s doing with Dolphins, and that’s surfaced recently. But special teams were good against Pittsburgh.
Coaching: C
That fourth-and-3 call. Yikes. Coach Mike McDaniel rolled the dice at a bad time, while clinging to a 16-10 lead with 8:37 left in the third quarter at the Pittsburgh 14-yard line. He should have kicked the field goal. But it worked out. In the grand scheme of things, give the coaches credit for getting guys ready to play. That’s huge. It’s really apparent on the defense, but also shows on the offensive line with right tackle Brandon Shell. Special teams turned in a good performance, and the Dolphins cleaned up the penalty issues that haunted them the past couple of games. Still, the offense struggled to score, and that’s a major issue, especially when you have Hill and Waddle. But overall, nothing to see here, which might be a small issue.
Stock up: Secondary
They returned to their game-changing, game-winning style. Three interceptions, and those final two in the fourth quarter by Holland and Igbinoghene were absolutely clutch. They won the game. These guys continue to find ways to go deep into their ranks and make plays. They’re easily the most impressive group on the team. The secondary is a testament to players, coaches and the front office. Well done all around.
Stock down: Offense
You’ve gotta score more points. Mostert was good with 109 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. Hill was good with seven receptions for 72 yards, and Waddle was good with four receptions for 88 yards. On one hand, there have been injuries, and you figured it might take the offense half the season to find its identity. On the other hand, you’ve got Tyreek Hill! The defense gets the job done. Figure it out.
Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin, though another ex-officer was still headed to trial.
The plea deal for J. Alexander Kueng calls for 3 1/2 years in prison, with prosecutors agreeing to drop a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to the state charge, following Thomas Lane, who pleaded guilty earlier this year.
Their former colleague, Tou Thao, rejected a plea deal earlier this year, telling a judge it “would be lying” to accept any such deal. Jury selection for Thao was expected to begin later Monday.
All three were convicted in February on federal counts of willfully violating the civil rights of Floyd, who was Black. Lane was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in the federal case. Kueng was sentenced to three years and Thao was sentenced to 3 1/2, but for some Floyd family members and activists, the penalties were too small.
Floyd, 46, died May 25, 2020, after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground with a knee on Floyd’s neck as he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. The killing, captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the globe as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.
Kueng and Lane helped to restrain Floyd, who was handcuffed. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down Floyd’s legs. Thao kept bystanders from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.
As part of his plea agreement, Kueng admitted that he held Floyd’s torso, that he knew from his experience and training that restraining a handcuffed person in a prone position created a substantial risk, and that the restraint of Floyd was unreasonable under the circumstances.
Kueng’s plea called for him to serve his state and federal terms concurrently, just as Lane is doing.
Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and is currently serving 22 1/2 years in the state case. He also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years for that and for an unrelated case involving a 14-year-old boy. He is serving the sentences at the same time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.
Kueng is Black, Lane is white and Thao is Hmong American. They were convicted of federal charges in February after a monthlong trial that focused on the officers’ training and the culture of the police department. All three were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care and Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the killing.
After their federal sentences, there was a question as to whether Kueng and Thao would proceed to trial, with legal experts saying it was likely they’d seek a plea deal with the state that would not exceed the federal sentence and allow them serve both sentences at the same time.
State sentencing guidelines for a person with no criminal record, like Kueng, call for a range from about 3 1/2 years to four years and nine months in prison for second-degree unintentional manslaughter. The presumptive sentence is four years.
If Kueng had been convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, he would have faced a presumptive 12 1/2 years in prison.
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde discuss Tua’s return and Lions matchup Tuesday at noon
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show at noon, the Dolphins writers will talk about Tua Tagovailoa’s return and preview Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. They also will answer viewers’ questions and break down the team’s struggles on offense and improved defense.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
Heat’s Jamal Cain waits for his chance (just as Caleb Martin did last year), still gets rookie treatment from Butler
Jamal Cain was ready to get started even before the Miami Heat lost Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic to Monday night’s suspensions after Saturday night’s dustup against the Toronto Raptors.
But the undrafted wing out of Oakland University also appreciated the realities of life as a neophyte NBA player on a two-way contract.
So as the Heat went 1-2 in their first three, Cain waited and watched from behind the Heat bench, yet to don a uniform.
“It’s like, ‘We’ll let you know when the time comes,’ “ Cain said of awaiting word from the coaching staff.
With two-way players limited to 50 regular-season appearances, the lack of opening-week action actually was a sign of respect, that the Heat wanted to preserve his 50 appearances for when needed most.
Martin is familiar with that situation, having started last season on a Heat two-way contract, like Cain.
“It’s very frustrating,” Martin said of being a two-way player, commenting before the suspension that prevented him from being at Monday night’s rematch with the Raptors at FTX Arena. “Obviously I’ve been through that before. He showed that he can play, and he can contribute. Trust me, I was just in his shoes last year at the beginning of the season, where it gets real frustrating.”
So frustrating that Martin twice at the start of last season was listed as being “Inactive List (G League-Sioux Falls Skyforce).” Except he was nowhere near South Dakota, rather remaining in South Florida, out of uniform, waiting.
“That’s just part of it and understanding the terms of the contract,” Martin said, “and it’s not a thing where they don’t believe in you. It’s strategic. So you never know when that stretch will come for him.”
Just as Cain didn’t know last week.
“I’m staying ready, though,” Cain, 23, said. “I keep it the same, because you never know.”
Martin said a read on the status of the rest of the roster typically can be a tell, these latest suspensions the latest example.
“It’s pretty much game by game,” Martin said of the two-way existence. “They do a good job of trying to give you as much of a heads up as they can, so that you can stay prepared. But you just never know.
“A lot of my stuff relied on when Jimmy [Butler] was playing. If Tyler [Herro] and all those guys are playing. So it’s up in the air. A lot of times in the middle of the season, some guys warm up, they say, ‘No, they aren’t going to play.’ So things change a lot.”
Unlike Martin, who already had been with the Charlotte Hornets for two seasons before signing his two-way deal, Cain remains subject to a rookie initiation.
So while a few of the end-of-the-bench veterans are able to work up a lather before games last week on the practice court, Cain had to await his permission slip from Butler.
“I have to graduate to it,” Cain said with a smile. “I’ve been up there and I asked Jimmy, ‘Can I play?’ and just screams, ‘No!’ “
But the respect is there, so much so that the Heat wanted to wait to best utilize — and maximize — Cain’s youthful athleticism.
“For sure, it raises the confidence,” Cain said of the Heat not wanting to waste one of his 50 nights on the active roster when he likely would be unable to get into the game for meaningful minutes. “Whenever my name is called, I just want to make sure I’m ready to produce.”
And, if not, he remains poised to impress otherwise.
“I actually got some drip that I want to wear,” he quipped of games when there is no uniform in his locker.
Family Caregivers Find Support on #dementia TikTok
It all changed on a Saturday night in New York City in 2016. Jacquelyn Revere was 29 and headed out to attend a friend’s comedy show. She was on the subway when her phone rang. It was a friend of her mom’s, back in Los Angeles. That’s weird, Revere thought. She never calls.
“And while I was on the subway, my mom’s friend said, ‘Something is wrong with your mom,’” Revere said. “‘We don’t know what’s going on, but your mom got lost driving home. What should have been a 15-minute drive ended up taking two hours.’”
Revere flew to L.A. At her mom’s home in Inglewood, she found foreclosure notices, untreated termite damage on the porch, and expired food in the kitchen. Her mother, Lynn Hindmon, was a devout evangelical who worked for her church. A slim, regal self-declared “health nut,” Hindmon was now forgetting to pay bills and couldn’t remember whom she was talking to on the phone.
Revere did not know it then, but that tough time would lead her to find — and help build — a community of caregivers who support one another on social media. TikTok has been an especially helpful platform. Content with the hashtag “dementia” has racked up more than 4 billion views on TikTok, as younger generations, already accustomed to sharing their lives online, now find themselves caring for aging loved ones — often with little preparation and no idea how to do it. Over the past few years, Revere’s account, @MomofMyMom, has become wildly popular, with more than 650,000 followers. Ardent fans have told her they feel like they personally know her and her mom.
It would take nearly a year to get the diagnosis that confirmed what Revere already suspected: Her mother — still in her 50s — had Alzheimer’s disease. Barely 10 years since Revere left home, she found herself moving back in to become a full-time caregiver for her mom and her grandmother, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s years earlier.
“That first year and a half, I was just filled with fear: What if I lose the house?” Revere said.
Because of the stress, she said, “I went through bouts of migraines. My hair, right in the middle, fell out completely.”
“I had to figure out how to get control of all the banking, figure out the passwords, make sure the bills are paid, make sure everything’s taken care of.”
In 2017, her grandmother died. Revere’s grief and isolation felt overpowering. Her friends in their 20s either couldn’t relate or thought she was “wallowing in pity,” Revere said.
Trying to make them understand what her daily life was like now seemed impossible. “I just wanted to find people I didn’t have to explain everything to,” she said.
Revere tried a support group for caregivers, an hour’s drive away. But the other attendees were decades older and had more financial resources. “[They] would say, ‘And now I have to take equity out of our house,’ or ‘I’m thinking of reaching into our 401(k).’ And then I would tell my story, and people would be looking at me like … a charity case, or like my problem is unsolvable. … I just felt worse.”
These days Revere no longer feels so alone. She’s a celebrity of sorts on TikTok, at least among the hundreds of thousands of people who post about the difficulties of caring for a loved one with dementia.
Daughters Are Often Dementia Caregivers
Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia. Others include vascular, Lewy body, frontotemporal, and mixed dementia, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly all forms worsen over time, and there is no cure, although there are some treatments.
The task of caring for people with dementia usually falls on family members. Every year, an estimated 16 million Americans provide more than 17 billion hours of unpaid care for relatives or friends suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, according to the CDC. About 60% of these caregivers are women.
“Unfortunately, there is not a very strong system of paid support for people with dementia,” said Elena Portacolone, an associate professor who studies aging and cognitive impairment at UCSF’s Institute for Health & Aging. “And so the most common way of supporting persons with dementia is the daughter.”
Like Revere, many of the women who become caregivers end up quitting their jobs. They often find themselves financially vulnerable and “extremely isolated,” said Portacolone.
Another expert, Teepa Snow, said too many caregivers are struggling. Snow, an occupational therapist in North Carolina, runs a company that trains caregivers of people with dementia. Her own how-to videos about practical, compassionate caregiving rack up millions of views. “TikTok is where people are expressing an unmet need,” she said.
Because there’s no cure for dementia, the medical community often treats it the way previous generations of practitioners treated cancer — like “a big black box,” Snow said. Decades ago, when people got cancer, “we didn’t say anything; we didn’t talk about it. We said, ‘Oh, gosh, that’s horrible.’ And people were like, ‘How long have they got?’”
What family members need from the medical system, Snow said, is more understanding of symptoms and how to handle them, more help setting up long-term support systems, and knowledge about how patients can be helped by changes to their dietary, sleep, and exercise habits.
All too often, however, caregivers are left to muddle through the complex tasks of keeping a patient safe. “That’s pretty lonely,” Snow said.
The covid pandemic disrupted or closed down much in-person support for caregivers, including the adult day care center Revere’s mom had been attending five days a week. Desperate to find social connection, Revere did what so many others did as the pandemic stretched on: She got on TikTok. The short video format has attracted caregivers, who find they can document and share the vivid moments of their worlds at home in ways that would be less visceral on text- or photo-centric platforms.
You can watch a woman’s “day in the life” video of caring for her husband with early-onset Alzheimer’s or one of Revere’s @MomofMyMom posts from 2020, which walks viewers through their bath routine.
“It’s bath day,” Revere says at the start of the post, while still lying in bed. “I try my best not to make this an emotionally draining experience,” she sighs. “So let’s begin.”
Bathing someone with dementia can be difficult, even dangerous. They can get disoriented, or feel threatened when someone takes off their clothes or maneuvers them into a wet tub. They may slip and fall, or try to fight their caregiver. Revere has created a soothing, predictable routine for her mother. At the time of this video, Hindmon is 63, and it’s about five years after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis. She’s not speaking much. Lynn Hindmon is tall, with great cheekbones. This day she’s wearing neon-blue leggings and a purple beanie.
Revere starts off by promising her mom a present — which she’ll get after the bath.
Revere walks her audience through the process, sharing what works for them. She turns on some soul music, plugs in the space heater, puts the dog outside, and lays out all her mom’s clothes. “Lure her into my cave,” she says, as her mom enters the bathroom.
The video then cuts to after the bath is over: Mother and daughter are celebrating with a bathroom dance party.
The video got more than 20,000 views. Hundreds of people left comments, saying how they can relate. One comment read: “My mother-in-law passed a year ago this week. This was the most frustrating part of caring for her. Devoted a whole day to getting this done.” Another commenter told Revere, “God Bless you! I know it’s hard. I see you and send so much love your way.”
Revere posted a follow-up right away:
“How many of us are on here?” she said into the camera. “I’ve been, like, looking for people my age that I can relate to, who have the same experience.”
Revere’s following soared from just a couple of thousand followers to more than 650,000. Many people used the comments to talk about their own caregiving struggles. They wanted to see the little victories, like Revere’s gentle, joyful tricks for getting through bath time. They also listen to Revere’s candid confessions.
“Y’all, I have never been so emotionally drained in my life,” she shared in one video. “Caregiving eats your soul. It kills your spirit. It’s constant mourning for years. … And it’s beautiful.”
Content Creators Weigh Ethics of Going Public
The intimate, unvarnished depictions of dementia on TikTok have raised ethical issues surrounding privacy, dignity, and consent. There are videos on the internet of adults who haven’t consented to their most vulnerable moments being shared with millions of strangers.
In one TikTok, a woman chronicles her grandmother’s aggression, filming as the elderly woman chases her through the house, fists swinging wildly. Other content creators film the verbal abuse that caregivers can experience.
Beth Kallmyer, vice president for care and support for the Alzheimer’s Association, doesn’t think the people posting these videos intend to be exploitative. “You could tell that the caregivers just felt isolated and frustrated and at their wits’ end, with no resources,” she said.
“If I were talking to a family member … considering doing this,” Kallmyer said, “those are the questions I would pose to them: Would they [the person with dementia] be comfortable with this? Is there a way for you to film something that gets the idea across but maintains their dignity?
“Should we have a video of somebody that isn’t fully clothed? Or maybe [before Alzheimer’s] they only went outside when they were dressed to the nines or really put together, and you’ve got them in pajamas or sweatpants or whatever, and they don’t have makeup on. I’m not sure that’s the best way to go about using TikTok.”
Revere has a video that, in retrospect, she now feels ambivalent about posting. It’s the most-watched video on her channel, with 27 million views. In it, her mother is walking around the living room with an open bottle of mouthwash. She somehow got past the locks on the bathroom cabinets.
Lynn Hindmon thinks the mouthwash is a drink, like juice or milk. She looks frustrated and dazed as Revere tries to explain why she can’t drink mouthwash.
With some negotiation, Revere gets her mom to hand it over in exchange for an ice pop.
Some comments on that post call her mom an alcoholic, or say she looked scary. The experience made Revere feel protective — like she needed to be more careful, as she didn’t want to post anything that might put her mom in a bad light. Still, after much consideration, she decided to keep the mouthwash video up. She said it’s a good example of “redirecting” away from a risk — something other caregivers would understand.
On March 9, Jacquelyn Revere posted another video on TikTok, letting her followers know her mother had died. She was 65.
On TikTok, the messages of surprise and condolence poured in.
Revere, an only child, had always assumed that when her mom died she’d mourn her alone. Instead, people were checking in on her, sending her gifts, sharing memories of their favorite videos of Hindmon.
“It’s been the least lonely I’ve ever been throughout this experience, actually,” she said.
Revere has continued to post on @MomofMyMom, talking about what it feels like to miss her mom, and to mourn the life she didn’t live while she was caring for her.
Now she has time to go on dates, get a pedicure, or drive by the ocean.
After six years of caring for her mom, starting when she was just 29, Revere is now trying to figure out who she is now — and what she wants. She knows she wants to stay connected with dementia caregivers.
“I just want them to know that they’re being thought about,” Revere says. “Because that’s what I needed most. Just to know that life isn’t passing me by, and I’m not seen.
“I just want to make sure that they feel seen.”
This story is part of a partnership that includes Michigan Radio, NPR, and KHN.
KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.
USE OUR CONTENT
This story can be republished for free (details).
Yankees need to overhaul approach if they ever want to catch Astros
Hours after the Yankees’ season ended in a sweep by the prepotent Astros, stadium workers cleaned things up for the final time, media members said their goodbyes until spring training, and players grappled with the fact that they wouldn’t be putting their jersey on again this year.
The finality of a season’s end comes very abruptly. One day you’re beholden to a game played between two white lines of chalk, the next you realize that the next four months are full of vast emptiness. When that realization hits, it’s natural to wonder what could have been done to stop that feeling, or at least delay it.
Sunday’s last ditch effort by the Yankees was a textbook example of too little, too late.
The type of offensive performance that kicked off Sunday’s loss — three runs and five hits in the first two innings — would have carried much more oomph had it surfaced in any of the first three ALCS games. The Yankees failed to score more than two runs in any of those losses, putting them between a rock and a potential facelift during the upcoming offseason. When they lost two different leads in Game 4, they also proved that even their strong starts can’t hold up under the weight of Houston’s American League dynasty.
Perhaps better offense in the first three games would have still gone for naught as well, but there’s no way to know. What we do know now is that the 2022 Yankees were built for the regular season. With slump-prone batters up and down the lineup, injuries decimating the limited depth they had on the position player side, and a manager who can’t seem to figure out his in-game strategies, the playoffs exposed the Yankees’ weaknesses in a way that a 162-game schedule masked.
Even one of last year’s main talking points, which had been all but forgotten this year, reared its ugly head just in time to sink the season. Infield defense ended up being responsible for the Yankees’ Game 4 death. Whether it was Gleyber Torres’ errant flip, Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s poor positioning to receive the ball, or some combination of both, that play in the seventh inning was the unquestioned turning point in a game that sent the Yankees deeper into their championship drought.
Should Aaron Judge leave in free agency and the team can’t wrangle adequate replacements, patience will run even thinner than it did inside the stadium on Saturday and Sunday. The downfall of this team was many things, but it certainly wasn’t a surprise for anyone who watched them after the All-Star break. All the talk about how they’d be fine, how there was a winning foundation here, and that August was a slight, inevitable regression wound up being Yankee-doodle optimism. In reality, this was a team carried by its superstars, and when the biggest one laid an egg in the postseason, it came with a rotten smell.
In dissecting this cadaver, some things are right underneath the skin. Far too many at-bats in the postseason went to players that were overmatched or punched above their weight class all year. Josh Donaldson does not have it anymore. DJ LeMahieu has to be the starting third baseman next season and they need a much more defined plan in left field, where free agent Andrew Benintendi may not be back.
The lack of a truly reliable reliever outside the big three — Jonathan Loaisiga, Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes — also led to that trio being used like drywall over a gaping hole. Eventually, they were going to crack. All three gave up big hits in the decisive Game 4 defeat, but no one should put the series loss on that relief trio.
Instead, go a little deeper and realize that outside of Judge, Kyle Higashioka (who was a non-factor in October) and the Oswaldo Cabrera-Oswald Peraza duo (whose roster spots, ideally, would have gone to LeMahieu and Benintendi) were the only homegrown Yankees to get an at-bat in the ALCS. Building a contender through free agency and trades can work — just look at the Padres, who were similarly constructed of players from other organizations — but that means those external moves really have to work.
With the Yankees’ recent allergy to big free agent contracts, the front office hasn’t even given themselves a chance to meaningfully replenish the team on the open market. And while trades from yesteryear landed Torres, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo, the most recent ones got Kiner-Falefa and Donaldson, as well as some deadline pickups that ended up missing the playoffs with injuries.
The way to create sustained success is through the farm system. Houston developed Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker while having wunderkinds Jeremy Pena and Framber Valdez in their minor league incubator. Of course, Houston also traded for a young Yordan Alvarez and an old Justin Verlander, but the difference is they have talent coming in from all angles, whereas the Yankees try to create those angles in increasingly hard-to-figure ways.
Having good players in the majors, potentially even better ones coming up through the minors, and a few acquisitions to round things out is the path toward long-term greatness. The Yankees’ scheme of having one MVP entrenched in the lineup with no promise of reinforcements besides a bunch of aging outsiders is not the move. Even worse, when the Yankees have had highly-touted prospects, they’ve either gotten rid of them or never found a way to give them consistent playing time, robbing them of both on-field value and trade value.
They need to spend 2023 actually figuring out what they have in Cabrera, Peraza, Clarke Schmidt and potentially Anthony Volpe too. Estevan Florial has been put in purgatory as well, but he can’t be much worse than Aaron Hicks, and keeping him in Scranton doesn’t help anybody.
There’s also the glaring need to, still, hit for contact more often. Losing Judge would obviously create a power void that needs to be filled in some respect, but getting out of the bottom third of the league in contact rate absolutely has to be addressed.
“One of the big impacts we added this offseason was contact,” Kiner-Falefa said as the Astros tore up Yankee Stadium’s visiting clubhouse. “The two main contact guys [LeMahieu and Benintendi] got hurt. I think early in the year, we were able to win in so many different ways. In the playoffs with some of those guys down, we weren’t able to manufacture runs in other ways. That hurt us.”
The shortstop whom so many fans grew to despise needs to get together with the similarly hated general manager and relay that message loud and clear. Keeping Judge is the first priority, but to create a less exploitable team in the postseason, power has to give way to finesse. A team based on slugging becomes useless when they can’t hit the ball. A team based on contact, at least to a greater extent than the Yankees have been, creates many more ways to win a baseball game.
Put it all together and there’s a long list of changes staring down this Yankee organization this offseason. That’s just the nature of coming up short. The sudden shock of one season coming to an end now gives way to the long grind of trying to get right for the next.
