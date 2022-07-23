News
Priyanka Shares Pics From Mexico Party With Nick Jonas And Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra) New Delhi: Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday in Mexico with her loved ones. The actress’s husband Nick Jonas hosted a beachside bash which was attended by their family and close friends. Priyanka finally posed pictures from celebrations that are all about […]
Isiah Kiner-Falefa proud of response to benching despite costly Game 4 misplay with Torres
Yet another defensive misplay doomed the Yankees in the 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. This time, Isiah Kiner-Falefa wasn’t charged with the error, but may still be partially to blame.
With one out and one on and the Yankees up 5-4 in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the ALCS, Jeremy Peña hit what should have been an easy double-play ball. Second baseman Gleyber Torres bobbled the flip to Kiner-Falefa at the bag and the runners were safe. Yordan Alvarez then singled to right to score Jose Altuve from second to tie the game. There was some debate as to whether it was Torres’ fault for not flipping it properly or whether Kiner-Falefa was ready to receive. Regardless, it was yet another mistake the Astros were able to take advantage of. A pitching change and a go-ahead single by Alex Bregman later, the Yankees were once again trailing.
“I was covering second base, it was a little off the line and I wasn’t able to catch it. It was too far away with the runner going up the line,” Kiner-Falefa said. “So there’s nothing we could really do about it. It’s a tough, tough situation.”
This was the second time in as many games an easy out became an error and the error resulted in two runs. The Yankees defense was somewhat defenseless throughout the postseason with bloop hits, fly balls and routine groundouts ending in disaster. The outfield was down Andrew Benintendi and Aaron Hicks was injured in Game 5 of the ALDS, forcing Giancarlo Stanton to play in left field for the first three games of the ALCS.
But Kiner-Falefa’s defense has been scrutinized all season. With a top crop of shortstops on the free agent market last winter, the Yankees instead took a half-measure and acquired Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins. He seemed to struggle with the spotlight in New York and was benched late in the season and twice in the playoffs.
Still, he was happy with his performance in Game 4, going 1-for-3 with a run.
“I thought I bounced back from being benched,” he said. “It’s a tough, tough place. And I was able to make the routine plays and whatnot. I could have folded and let things beat up on me or could have just sat on the side and not worked. But after I got benched, I was out there early every day. Just wanted to help the team in any way possible. I had an opportunity in Game 1 and Game 4 and I was able to play good defense — way better than the LDS — and swing it when I had the opportunity.”
The 28-year-old Kiner-Falefa has one more year of team control left but he knows he may have fallen out of favor in the Bronx. The club has Peraza and Anthony Volpe coming up and they may choose to go in another direction with someone like free agent Carlos Correa.
Though fans might remember him for the October defense, Kiner-Falefa is happy with the character he felt he displayed in what could have been his final game in pinstripes.
“I’m definitely happy with not giving up and still working, even though I could have just quit and sat on the side and just been a grump and, and whatnot,” he said. “I was just happy that I kept my head up and just waited for another opportunity and didn’t botch any balls tonight.”
Astros sweep Yankees to advance to World Series
After carrying the Yankees all season, it came down to Aaron Judge. The slugger who set an American League and Yankees’ franchise record for home runs, had one last chance to keep what could be his last season with the Yankees alive. The outfielder grounded out to the pitcher and walked off slowly. He watched as the Astros celebrated their 6-5 win and sweep of the Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
Houston left the field to head into the World Series where they will face the Phillies. Judge and the Bombers walked off the field Sunday night with a very uncertain future.
Judge, the soon-to-be free agent, has been the face of the franchise and the one to step up after the 2017, 2019 and 2022 ALCS losses to the Astros. GM Brian Cashman’s contract is also up after the World Series. There are questions about the Bombers’ approach to analytics, roster construction and managing.
In 2017, when Judge led the “Baby Bombers,” to a surprise run to Game 7 of the ALCS, there was the expectation of so much success ahead. Since then, the Bombers have won the AL East twice and have never gotten back to a Game 7. They were eliminated in six games in 2019 and this year, they were swept. This is the fifth time the Yankees have trailed a best-of-seven series 3-0 and they were swept in all five of those.
A 99-win team in the regular season, Sunday night’s game had a little of everything from the past six month: a home run, a rally, an injury and a reliever giving up the lead.
Nestor Cortes left in the third inning with a left groin issue which has been bothering him for awhile. He allowed three-earned runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out two in two innings (plus three batters) work.
After Jose Altuve beat out a broken-bat infield grounder to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres made a bad feed on a Pena ground ball that could have been a double play. Instead the ball got past a tripping Isiah Kiner-Falefa and put two on base when Yordan Alvarez slapped a ground-ball single into right field allowing the speedy Altuve to score the tying run.
That chased Loaisiga after running up his pitch count to 32. Clay Holmes came in and gave up a line-drive, go-ahead RBI single to Alex Bregman.
Harrison Bader had hit his fifth home run of the postseason with two outs in the sixth to give the Yankees a very brief lead. The 375-foot shot off Hector Neris to left field gave the Yankees a 5-4 lead. The Yankees helped give the lead back with a costly error in the sixth. He had also led off the fourth with a single and scored on Rizzo’s RBI-singleBader hit five home runs in 86 games in the regular season, none after being traded to the Yankees. In nine playoff games, Bader has matched that.
Bader wasn’t acquired at the trade deadline for his offense, however. The Yankees sluggers struggled. It was the first time in their last 11 postseason games, the Yankees had more than six hits. That snapped their postseason record at 10 straight games. McCullers had not faced the Yankees in the playoffs since throwing four scoreless innings to close out Game Seven of the 2017 ALCS.
They jumped him early with Bader, back in the leadoff spot, singling to start the bottom of the first. It was only the third time the Yankees had ended an inning with a lead against the Astros this season, the first in the ALCS. The two other times were in their two walkoff win Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch and that was followed by RBI singles from Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres. Rizzo’s RBI-double in the second gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead.
That snapped a 14-inning scoreless streak, dating back to Torres’ RBI single in the fourth inning of Game 2.
But Cortes quickly lost that lead.
Cortes has been dealing with the left groin issue since the beginning of the playoffs, according to Aaron Boone. It was also the same injury that put him on the injured list in August.
In the top of the third, Cortes walked the Astros’ No.9 hitter Martin Maldanado on five pitches and Boone and the trainer came out to see him. He walked Jose Altuve on six as there was a scurry in the Yankees bullpen — though noone was throwing. It was the first time this season that Cortes had walked back-to-back hitters all season, clearly the Yankees knew something was wrong.
Jeremy Pena cracked an 82-mile an hour cutter that just didn’t cut for a 408 foot, three-run, game tying home run.
Cortes came out after that shot.
Yordan Alvarez doubled off Wandy Peralta and scored on Yuli Gurriel’s single to give the Astros a 4-3 lead.
Bader led off the fourth with a single and scored on Rizzo’s RBI-single.
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers
Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium:
Starting fast (for a change)
Having a lead at the end of the first quarter is a good thing, something the Dolphins experienced Sunday against Pittsburgh for the second time this season. The Dolphins’ opening-drive touchdown against the Steelers marked the first time they scored a touchdown on their first possession, and also marked the most points they’ve had in a first quarter this season. The Dolphins’ previous opening possessions resulted in two field goals (New England and Cincinnati), two punts (Buffalo and Minnesota), an interception (vs. Baltimore) and a safety (vs. New York Jets). The Dolphins’ 13-0 first quarter lead marked their highest-scoring first quarter this year and only the second time they’ve ended the first quarter with a lead this season. They led New England (3-0), trailed Baltimore (7-0), Cincinnati (7-3) and the Jets (5-0), and were tied with Buffalo (7-7) and Minnesota (0-0). — Chris Perkins
Secondary can’t stay healthy
The injury bug hit the defensive backs once again as safety Brandon Jones (knee) left the game late in the third quarter with an apparent left leg injury. Cornerbacks Keion Crossen (knee) and Kader Kohou (oblique) were seen on the field going through pregame workouts but both were inactive, meaning the Dolphins were already down a starter (Needham) and a key contributor and part-time starter (Kohou). And you know cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles) has been out all season.
Brandon Jones was replaced by a combination of Verone McKinley and Clayton Fejedelem, the latter making a key third-down stop early in the fourth quarter. The McKinley-Jevon Holland duo reunited a pair that was together at Oregon. Cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Noah Igbinoghene started the game with cornerback Justin Bethel coming on for the nickel (five defensive backs) package. Bethel had an interception in the first quarter.
Turnover margin
The Dolphins won the turnover battle, 3-0. That’s worth celebrating. The Dolphins entered the Steelers game at minus-5 for the season, and minus-7 during the last three games. Igbinoghene had the game-winning interception at the Dolphins’ 1-yard line with 18 seconds left. Holland had what appeared to be the game-clinching interception with 2:57 remaining, picking off a Kenny Pickett pass that was intended for Diontae Johnson. Bethel had an interception in the first quarter for the Dolphins’ second interception of the season and first since Holland in the opener against New England.
Brian Flores, the ex-Dolphins coach, appears on field before game
We saw ‘Flo’ keep his Dolphins reunion low key. He briefly chatted with kicker Jason Sanders, dapped up NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe, talked to quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell and did a walk-and-talk with Kim Bokamper, the former Dolphins defensive standout and current sideline reporter. Flores, who also spoke briefly with Igbinoghene, who was on the field about two hours before kickoff and still wearing pants and a sports coach.
Pass protection (and no pass rush)
The Dolphins kept Tagovailoa upright with good pass protection, something that hasn’t been a common occurrence. Tagoaviloa wasn’t sacked and was hardly touched. This is big news. The Dolphins allowed eight sacks and 29 quarterback hits the last two games. The return of left tackle Terron Armstead, the team’s best offensive lineman, helped solidify things. Beyond that, however, the rest of the line – left guard Liam Eichenberg, center Connor Williams, right guard Robert Hunt and right tackle Brandon Shell – did well in its 1-on-1 assignments. And let’s not forget running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert and tight ends Mike Gesicki, Hunter Long and Durham Smythe.
Penalties
The Dolphins cleaned up the penalty problem, at least for one game. They had five penalties for 30 yards against Pittsburgh. They had 21 penalties for 199 yards the previous two games. The Dolphins started out poorly with two penalties for 15 yards in the opening five and a half minutes. But they put a lid on things and played a disciplined game.
AFC East is no joke
The division-leading Buffalo Bills had a bye and are still atop the AFC East with a 5-1 record. But the Dolphins won and are now 4-3. The Jets defeated Denver, 16-9, and are now a respectable 5-2 (4-0 on the road), and poised to make a run at a wildcard spot. In a downer for Jets fans, however, running back Breece Hall might have sustained a torn ACL. Still, the AFC East is looking pretty good. New England (3-3) hosts Chicago on Monday Night Football. If the Patriots win every team in the division will have a winning record.
Running game resurfaces
The Dolphins ended up rushing for 111 yards on 27 carries, their second-best total of the season behind the 137 yards against the New York Jets. Raheem Mostert led the way with 79 yards on 16 carries. The Dolphins had 66 yards rushing on 12 carries at halftime. That would have been the fifth-best rushing total for the Dolphins this season, trailing only the 65 yards in the opener against New England and the 41 yards against Buffalo. It would have been just behind the 73 yards against Minnesota. The running game isn’t a finished product. Chase Edmonds couldn’t convert on a fourth and 3 from the Steelers’ 14-yard line. But the running game did enough for a victory against the Steelers.
Tua was living dangerously
Pittsburgh dropped at least three potential interceptions with safety Terrell Edmunds having a couple. That means Tagovailoa, who missed the last two games while in concussion protocol, must be living right. Tagovailoa now has nine touchdowns and three interceptions for the season. Tagovailoa ended 21 for 35 passing for 261 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions and a 92.7 passer rating. But keep an eye on those near-interception.
Special teams clean things up
Kicker Jason Sanders was 3 for 3 on field goals, and punter Thomas Morstead punted six times for an average of 42.7 yards per punt, including four punts inside the 20-yard line. Beyond that, the Dolphins didn’t make any of the absent-minded special teams plays that have plagued them the last four games. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson made his debut at punt returner with one return for 1 yard. Even the snapshots of bad things turned out well. When Bethel missed a tackle on a punt return and ended up on the ground on his belly, Morstead ran all the way down the field to pat him on the back and help him to his feet.
Some of Mike McDaniel’s game management in home games has been, um, interesting
At fourth-and-3!!! — from easy field goal range — to take a two-score lead in the second half against a rookie quarterback, Mike McDaniel went for it? And called a Chase Edmonds dive play? Coach McDaniel continued a pattern of inexplicable moments in game management while on the Hard Rock Stadium sideline. In the season opener against the Patriots, with 1:11 left and the Dolphins ahead 20-7 and in field goal range, McDaniel called for a roll left by Tua Tagovailoa, apparently giving the quarterback the option to throw, which the lefty did, throwing across the field incomplete. The coaching on the play had to be simple: Do not throw the ball, and do not go out if bounds. With the Patriots having one timeout left, the play was to run the ball twice — or even kneel twice, leaving a fourth-down play with 25 seconds left in the game and the Pats out of timeouts.
Against the Bills, the Dolphins faced a third-and-11 at their own 1, up 21-17 with the Bills having no timeouts remaining with 1:40 left. Getting a game-clinching first down was no longer in play. The call should have been a dive play. Then, punt with under a minute left. Basic. Instead, the Bills not only got the “Butt Punt” for a safety, but got the ball back with 1:25 left. The defense did an excellent job to prevent a winning field goal attempt after an exceptional Thomas Morstead safety punt, as Buffalo was at Miami’s 41 when yime expired. But, with 40 fewer seconds, the Bills would have had no chance. Then, against the Vikings, McDaniel, down 24-16 went for a two-point conversion with 1:24 left. It was an odd call, especially with a backup quarterback playing and a running game that has sleep-walked through the games at Hard Rock Stadium this season. Additionally, entering Week 6, on two-point conversion tries with 1:24 of less left in games since the beginning of 2021, the NFL had been a horrific 4 for 25 (16.0% success rate). If the Dolphins had gotten the game to overtime 24-24, the momentum and crowd would have been roaring in their favor. Just kick the points in that circumstance. Jevon Holland and Noah Igbinoghene bailed him out on Sunday night, but, really, a weird pattern. — Steve Svekis
The penalties are vastly different, depending on whether Terron Armstead is out there
It is probably no huge shock that the Dolphins becoming a flag-infested mess coincided with Terron Armstead missing game time with his painful toe injury. Before the play where Armstead exited in the first quarter of the Jets game on Oct. 9, the Dolphins were averaging 5.82 penalties per 60 minutes average penalties per game with 35.2 yards with those flags. Afterward? The dirty-laundry hindrance has flown up to 10.13 penalties per, with almost triple digits in yards (99.2). So, with him back, how did it shake out? The Dolphins had five on Sunday night.
Finally, the interception drought ended!
The amount of playing time since the Dolphins’ first interception of the season, 5:08 into the season opener against the New England Patriots stretched to 365 minutes and 13 seconds before Justin Bethel hauled in a Kenny Pickett overthrow down the left sideline as Chase Claypool clipped feet with Bethel and fell. It was the longest such dry stretch without a pick in a single season since the 386:19 in 2011. And, then, Jevon Holland and Noah Igbinoghene had a huge interceptions in the final minutes.
Tyreek Hill’s production — no matter the quarterback — has been amazing
After his 72 yards against the Steelers, Hill has (773) yards through seven games, on pace for 1,877 for the 17-game season, enough to crush the Dolphins season receiving-yardage record of 1,389, set by Mark Clayton with Dan Marino throwing him darts in a record-breaking, 16-game 1984. On top of the receiving yards, Hill has also drawn 100 yards in penalties. On a per-60-minutes basis and including penalty yardage, Hill has averaged 204.5 yards per game with Teddy Bridgewater, 106.3 with Tua Tagovailoa and 97.7 with Skylar Thompson. Amazing start to his season.
What were the zebras thinking?
The officials blew a huge call on a pass that could have buried the SteelersUp 10-0, Tua Tagovailoa hit tight end Mike Gesicki at the sternum in the end zone. However the Steelers defensive back, pulled down one of Gesicki’s hands before the arrival of the ball. Should have been a PI and a first-and-goal at the 1.
If the Bears lose tomorrow, we will have history in the AFC East
The last time the AFC East had all of its teams with winning records through the NFL’s Week 7 was… Never. And, if the Patriots top the Bears on Monday night, that history would be made, with the Buffalo Bills at 5-1, the New York Jets at 5-2, the Dolphins and Patriots at 4-3.
The dropped-interception pixie dust that Tua Tagovailoa had in 2020 is — luckily — back this season
That rookie year, Tagovailoa had nine passes — in only 290 throws, mind you — that hit the hands of defenders, only to be dropped. Four times against the Steelers on Sunday night, Tagovailoa threw passes that hit a Steeler defender in both of his hands but ended up as incomplete passes. This is on the heels of a dropped game-turning pick-six by the Bills’ Matt Milano on Sept. 25, and previously a fourth-quarter throw that was similarly dropped by the Patriots in the opener. Also, the Ravens, when up 35-21, couldn’t get a handle on what would have been a rally-killing tip-ball pick, on a pass Tagovailoa placed right into the hands of intended receiver Jaylen Waddle.
A vast difference in the level of pressure applied on the defense by the teams’ passing games wasn’t as evident Sunday night
Entering Week 7, the Miami Dolphins had the NFL’s third-most yards gained via pass interference, defensive holding and illegal contact with 129 (119 yards in four pass interferences, and five each with a holding and a contact). The team in the No. 1 position was Denver at 161 yards, with 151 coming on, but the Raiders, with only four games played, had 140 yards for a whopping 35 yards a game, ahead of the Broncos’ 32.2 a game. At the other end of the spectrum? Sunday’s opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers had been the beneficiaries of a mere 14 yards, entered Week 7 in the No. 32 position. The Steelers did exceed their weekly average when Noah Ibinoghene was called for illegal contact in the fourth quarter, while the Dolphins receivers drew no such penalties.
Finally, the Dolphins fans saw the Raheem Mostert production from this year’s road games
In the Dolphins’ three road games, Mostert had churned out 282 total yards, while, in the trio at Hard Rock Stadium, he had been limited to 91 total yards. On Sunday night, Mostert logged 109 total yards and the lone Dolphins touchdown.
Was releasing Sony Michel a mistake?
One of the understated reasons the Los Angeles Chargers edged the Denver Broncos on Monday night were the three third-and-1 carries by Sony Michel that each resulted in first downs. Michel salvaged a game that could have been a short-yardage disaster for the Chargers, who were 1 for 4 in their other yard-to-go plays on third and fourth down. Michel pushed the Chargers into a tie for the NFL lead with Tampa Bay (who had three in Week 6) with 16 such conversions. When it comes to conversion percentage, the New Orleans Saints led the NFL with nine conversions in nine tries, the league’s only perfect team in the category. The Dolphns rank tied for 11th with nine conversions, but they have come in 17 tries, and Miami’s .529 success percentage ranks 25th in the NFL. The teams with the fewest were the Texans (4 of 11) and the Bears (4 of 7), and Houston’s .364 conversion percentage is also the league’s worst. The Steelers improved to 8 for 9 in their tries in the first half against the Dolphins.
On deck: At Detroit Lions, Ford Field, Sunday, 1 p.m.
The Lions who fell to 1-5/stunned the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to improve to 2-4, have easily the worst defense the Dolphins have faced this season. Combined with the Dolphins playing the game in Michigan indoors, the conditions will be ripe for the Dolphins to pile up the passing yards and points. … The Dolphins have won all three of Tua Tagovailoa’s starts at an indoor stadium, which Ford Field is.
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 10
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
It wasn’t pretty, but it was good enough. The banged-up, under-manned secondary produced three interceptions, including safety Jevon Holland’s pick with 2:57 remaining and Noah Igbinoghene’s late pick to ice the victory and snap the three-game losing streak. The offense bogged down tremendously, but that’s an issue for later in the week. The bottom line is the Dolphins won and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stayed healthy.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
The Dolphins dominated early and let the Steelers hang around, but they were able to hang on with the defense forcing three turnovers, the last a great moment for third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who has struggled to this point in his career but was called upon amid a slew of defensive injuries for Miami. The Dolphins won as they honored their 1972 team, and didn’t allow Brian Flores to spoil their night.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
The Dolphins somehow got to 4-3, and are still alive in this season. The defense came up big in all the key moments.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
This Jekyll-Hyde game ended up the only way Miami could afford it to, with a win, with three more winnable games on deck. Can’t help but feel great for Noah Igbinoghene.
Hyde10: Defense wins the night, Tua up and down — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 16-10 win over Steelers
This night had the dramatic storylines before kickoff with Tua Tagovailoa returning along with former Dolphins coach Brian Flores with Pittsburgh and Dolphins owner Steve Ross from suspension.
After kickoff, the defenses took over the night, as the Dolphins (4-3) held on for a 16-10 win against Pittsburgh.
Here are 10 thoughts on the win:
1. Play of the game I: With Pittsburgh driving for the winning points, Noah Igbinoghene, who had been picked on at times again Sunday, picked off quarterback Kenny Pickett in the end zone with 18 seconds left. It was, by far, the biggest play in his three Dolphins season. It was Igbinoghenes’ first career interception in his first career start as the Dolphins had just three cornerbacks. It was fitting a Dolphins defender made the play of the game because defenders were making all the plays this night on both teams.
2. Play of the Game II: With three minutes left and Pittsburgh threatening at the Dolphins 30, Jevon Holland stepped in front of a Pickett pass and returned it 33 yards to the Pittsburgh 49. If you get the idea this defense took care of Pickett, you’re on to the right idea about this night. The Dolphins had three takeaways after not having any the previous three games.
3. It was a mixed bag from Tua Tagovailoa in his first game back after missing a couple of games in concussion protocol. He came out on fire. Mike McDaniel’s scheme offered him quick reads and open receivers and Tua went to the right guy on the opening drive in completing six of seven passes for 68 yards on the opening drive, including the 8-yard touchdown to Raheem Mostert. The second, 59-yard drive was productive, too, though ending in a field goal. Up 10-0, Tagovaila had completed seven of nine passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. The other three quarters? He completed 14 of 26 passes for 168 yards as the Dolphins mustered two field goals. Pittsburgh has a good defense, Mike Tomlin (and Brian Flores), made some adjustments and shut down Tua and the Dolphins offense. After 10 first downs in the first quarter (tied for second most in a quarter since 2000), the Dolphins had seven first downs the rest of the way. Pittsburgh dropped two or three interceptions. A night that started out great ended with 16 points on the board.
4. Stat of the game: 13 second-half possessions led to 10 punts, two Pittsburgh interceptions and the Dolphins turning the ball over on downs. The story of the NFL this year is diminishing scoring and these two defenses contributed to that. The Dolphins defense made all the plays they needed to win this one.
5. Second-guess of the night: Facing fourth-and-3 at the Pittsburgh 14 while leading 16-10, McDaniel went for it. A field goal would have put them up nine points. Sure, he was no doubt disappointed at having to kick three field goals against one touchdown to that point. But kicking the field goal to make it a two-score game seems like the better play. You can add a second-guess of the play – a lot of misdirection and then your lesser runner, Chase Edmonds, going into the line for no gain. Tua might have had the option where to go with the ball there. But between passing up the field goal and running Edmonds into the line there’s ample room to second-guess here.
6. Credit the Dolphins offensive line and the quick pass reads of Tua as set up by McDaniel for keeping the concussion fears deep in the background. The only early issue was when Tua scrambled in the first quarter and tried to run over Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush. Not the right idea, even if it resulted in a 6-yard gain. With Terrod Armstead back at left tackle from a toe inury, the line contained a good Pittsburgh defensive line. The Steelers’ Larry Ogunjobi and Cameron Heyward dominated Tampa Bay the previous week. They didn’t do much Sunday. Tua wasn’t just kept safe, the running game came alive – especially to the left over Armstead. The initial three rushes his way went for 24
7. The throwback uniforms were on display as part of the ‘72 Dolphins reunion. And, boy, people love their throwback uniforms. The Dolphins held a nice banquet for the Perfect Team on Saturday night with ESPN’s Mike Tirico as emcee. One question that came up was the champagne toast Nick Buoniconti and Dick Anderson had after that season’s last unbeaten team was beaten. Some around the nation decry as them being poor sports. Larry Seiple said he didn’t have a champagne toast – “I had a beer toast.’” Larry Little said he didn’t have champagne, either. “I toasted Grey Goose.” Who cares if some people whine about the Dolphins enjoying being the only undefeated team in league history? Keep your Grey Goose ready, Larry.
5. The Dolphins had three healthy cornerbacks and used them all much of the night, so the question was if Kenny Pickett would go after (a) Justin Bethel, a special-teams specialist; (b) third-year veteran Noah Igbinoghene; (c) Pro Bowler Xavien Howard. The answer was (b). The Dolphins have gone to lengths to boost any glimmer of good from Igbinoghene. But on the first drive, Pickett overthrew Chase Claypool, who had two steps on the Dolphins cornerback. Then, on an 86-yard touchdown drive, Igbinogehene lost receiver George Pickens for a 30-yard pass, had a 6-yard completion on third-and-2 thrown against him to Diontae Johnson and had good coverage on Pickens in the end zone but didn’t make a play on the ball and it was an 8-yard touchdown.
8. Long way to go, but we’re getting to the point where it’s OK to peak at the playoff picture. Here’s where the AFC stands after Week 7:
1. Buffalo 5-1 (first in AFC East, play Monday night)
2. Tennessee 4-2 (first in AFC South, beat Indianapolis Sunday)
3. Kansas City 5-2 (first in AFC West, beat San Francisco Saturday)
4. Ravens 4-3 (first in AFC North, beat Cleveland Sunday)
5. New York Jets 5-2 (beat Denver Sunday)
6. Los Angeles Chargers 4-3 (lost to Seattle Sunday)
7. Cincinnati 4-3 (beat Atlanta Sunday).
The Dolphins, according to NFL.com, are on the bubble right now as the eighth team. Again, it’s early. A lot of games to go.
9. Quick hits:
* Edmonds’ calling card was his receiving out of the backfield, but he dropped another one early in the second quarter for a first down.
* It was Cedric Wilson returning punts for the first time Sunday night after the team’s used Jevon Holland, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this season.
* Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel does more with less than any coach out there.
* The Jets lost in winning Sunday when running back Breece Hall suffered a reported season-ending knee injury.
* Tom Brady has retired, hasn’t he?
*
10. Next week: Dolphins at Detroit. From a reunion with former coach Brian Flores to one with Dan Campbell. When Joe Philbin was fired early in 2015, Campbell took over with his physical approach and was popular inside the team before Adam Gase was hired before the next season. Campbell took over a big rebuild in Detroit and was smart enough to get a six-year contract to oversee it. The Lions are 1-5 and doing things losing teams do, like fumbling near the Dallas end zone Sunday with a chance to go ahead in the second half. They lost, 24-6. An odd twist to their season: The Lions led the league in scoring earlier this year and in the first four games score 35, 36, 24, 45 points. The last two games they were shut out by New England and scored the six points against Dallas.
Dolphins hold on late for win over Steelers in Tua Tagovailoa’s return, snapping Miami’s three-game skid
It wasn’t perfect, but the 2022 Miami Dolphins honored the 1972 team the best way they could.
They did what the Dolphins from 50 years ago did all 17 times they took the field: They won.
With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from missing two games with a concussion, the Dolphins started strong and held on late to top the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-10, on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami (4-3), edging the team where ex-coach Brian Flores found a landing spot as an assistant, snapped a three-game losing streak and earned the franchise’s 500th win all-time. The Dolphins, hosting their first Sunday night game since 2017, earned their first win on “Sunday Night Football” since a 2004 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Tagovailoa went 21 of 35 for 261 yards and a touchdown. While he wasn’t intercepted, he had several close calls with Steelers defenders dropping chances at picking him off.
A defense depleted by multiple injuries at cornerback while missing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and having safety Brandon Jones go down in the second half with a knee injury held on with late stops and forced three turnovers.
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was 32 of 44 for 257 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, the last of which was grabbed by cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, tapping both feet in bounds on a pass to the pylon with 18 seconds left.
On Pittsburgh’s penultimate chance, the Steelers drove down to Miami’s 15-yard line, but back-to-back penalties from third-and-1 – an illegal shift and then a hold – put Pittsburgh into a third-and-16. Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.
The Dolphins then went three-and-out to give the Steelers a final chance. Pickett converted a fourth-and-6 to tight end Pat Freiermuth earlier in the final sequence to keep Pittsburgh alive ahead of Igbinoghene’s game-sealing interception.
Sunday night started with Tagovailoa going 6 of 7 on the opening drive for 68 yards and throwing a touchdown to running back Raheem Mostert in the flat that he took 8 yards for the score. Tagovailoa had completions to Jaylen Waddle for 20 yards, Tyreek Hill for 17 and tight end Mike Gesicki for 18 yards as he found soft spots in the Pittsburgh zone defense early, oftentimes off run-pass option action.
Mostert had 79 rushing yards on 16 carries, plus four receptions for 30 yards. Waddle finished with 88 receiving yards on four catches. Hill had seven receptions for 72 yards.
Miami special teams ace-turned-nickel cornerback Justin Bethel came up with an interception that was sandwiched by a pair of first-quarter field goals that extended the Dolphins lead, 13-0. Bethel, who has been forced into defensive snaps due to injuries at cornerback, was running downfield with Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, who fell on his route as Pickett’s pass went up.
The Bethel interception was the Dolphins’ first since the opening defensive series of the season for Miami, when cornerback Xavien Howard tipped a pass to the end zone for a pick from safety Jevon Holland against the New England Patriots. It was the first takeaway overall since Week 3 against Buffalo.
Still moving the ball well early, the Dolphins settled for field goals on their second and third drives of the night. Then, those holes that were open in the middle of the field started closing up.
The Steelers methodically drove down the field on a 13-play, 86-yard drive that consumed 7:29 of the second quarter and was capped by a Pickett touchdown pass to rookie wideout George Pickens, 1-on-1 against cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Adding another field goal from Jason Sanders before halftime, the Dolphins led, 16-10, at the time that the 1972 undefeated team was honored at intermission. But Miami and coach Mike McDaniel passed up the opportunity to tack on three more and make it a two-possession game in the middle of the third period.
Facing fourth-and-3 from the Pittsburgh 14-yard line, the Dolphins ran an inside run to Chase Edmonds that went nowhere, turning the ball over on downs.
Jaelan Phillips recorded a sack early in the second half when Zach Sieler applied interior pressure and Phillips was there on the outside to clean it up.
The Dolphins next head to Detroit to play the Lions in the first of back-to-back road games against NFC North teams, with the Chicago Bears to follow Nov. 6.
