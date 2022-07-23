News
Rangers 1 Tottenham 2: Watch Harry Kane score as he inspires Spurs comeback with two goals
HARRY KANE showed again why Bayern Munich – and every other club – wish they had the money to buy him.
Kane ensured Spurs had no regrets for missing a multitude of first-half chances as his brace after the break saw them win in a good practice session against Rangers.
The England captain scored five goals in three pre-season games with two fine finishes allowing Antonio Conte’s side to come from behind to win.
Earlier in the day, Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann had sung Kanes hymns of praise and expressed regret that the German giants were unlikely to have enough money to win him over from Spurs, but refused to rule it out at any point.
Good luck with that, Julian.
Spurs kept Kane from going anywhere last season and he has little reason to stir up a move 12 months later given how things are shaping up for him and the club.
There were times when Rangers looked the way they were – a decent side who, no accident, reached the Europa League final and were a week ahead of Tottenham in preparation for the new season.
But overall, the Spurs were the better team, especially going forward, and did enough to deservedly win the Walter Tull Memorial Cup.
Maybe, just maybe, it won’t be her only trophy of the season.
Kane was the focus of pretty much everything, continuing his role as the combined No. 9 and No. 10.
Tottenham started quickly and after a Kane streak opened Rangers, Dejan Kulusevski forced a save from Allan McGregor within five minutes in his first start of the preseason.
But when Rangers realized that allowing Kane drop and link play wasn’t a good idea, they gained the upper hand and earned the goal they scored in their period of dominance.
Rabbi Montondo’s cross was flicked by James Tavernier and, with the help of a deflector, reached Antonio Colak.
The Croatian striker took the chance and scored from close range.
Spurs will have been disappointed not to go into the break at least on an equal footing.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should have equalized immediately after a 3-on-1 break, then McGregor did well to save both Kulusevski and Kane on either side of Cristian Romero, who sent a close-range header over the bar.
Emerson Royal’s odd reluctance to shoot from big positions squandered the last chance of the half.
Lucas Moura replaced his Brazilian compatriot at right-back at half-time and Yves Bissouma came on for Rodrigo Bentancur in his opening minutes in the Tottenham shirt.
Opportunities kept coming and McGregor had already saved from Ryan Sessegnon when Kane scored a mark goal.
Connor Goldson might have done more but better defenders as he failed to stop the England captain from shifting the ball and getting away from a fatal shot.
Minutes later, the most prolific brace in Premier League history pulled off its usual trick as Son Heung-min fed Kane to bring down his and Tottenham’s second home.
Soon after, Conte underscored how much stronger his squad was than Rangers’ by sending Ivan Perisic for his first Spurs action and replacing Kulusevski with the £60million signing of Richarlison.
The Italian soon made his debut with three other summer signings – Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet and former Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster – meaning all six signings were on the pitch at the same time.
Spence immediately made a good challenge to stop a Ryan Kent shot on target.
Lenglet’s block then deflected a dangerous Scott Wright shot just wide and Joe Rodon did the same to a John Lundstram shot as Rangers looked to capitalize on the impact of all the changes.
On the other side, Perisic narrowly scored with an acrobatic shot, Rangers substitute James Sands somehow failed to make it 2-2 with a header from close range, which he tamely nodded into Forster’s hands.
Ultimately, however, Kane’s contribution once again proved crucial.
Ted Cruz gets one-fingered Bronx salute at The Stadium as Yankees lose to Houston Astros
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz proved to be popular as ever in the Bronx Sunday night while watching the Houston Astros complete a four-game playoff sweep of the Yankees.
The Republican lawmaker was heckled by fans who jeered the 51-year-old conservative and flipped their middle fingers in his direction. Cruz, sporting an orange shirt matching the Astros colors, smiled and waved amid a sea of blue Yankees caps and obscene gestures and insults.
“Racist piece of s—t,” one fan yelled as Cruz walked to his seat a few rows behind home plate.
Cruz’s home team is loathed by Yankees fans, having knocked the Bronx Bombers out of the playoffs in four of the last eight years. Cruz himself became unpopular with New Yorkers in 2016 when he criticized “New York values” while campaigning against former New Yorker Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican primary.
Trump frequently insulted Cruz — even taking cheap shots at the senator’s wife — on his way to vanquishing his Lone Star State challenger and winning the presidency. Cruz quickly aligned himself with the 45th president on key issues including crackdowns on immigration. It was that position that caused a heckler in a Soundview area restaurant to confront the lawmaker in 2016.
“You’re running on an anti-immigrant platform, and you’re speaking in the Bronx,” New Yorker Rodrigo Venegas told Cruz. “You should not be here.”
That protestor was cheered as he was removed from the eatery.
On Sunday night, it was Cruz who got that last laugh as his Astros beat the Yankees 6-5 to advance to the World Series where they’ll play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose fans are notoriously unwelcoming.
Chicago Bears at New England Patriots: Everything you need to know about the ‘Monday Night Football’ game before kickoff
The 2-4 Chicago Bears will play the 3-3 New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in a Week 7 matchup on “Monday Night Football.” Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (7:15 p.m., ESPN).
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Changes coming?
Matt Eberflus dropped enough hints during the Bears’ review of the first six games that it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to make a change on the offensive line.
The most likely scenario is Michael Schofield taking over at left guard with Lucas Patrick sliding over to center and Sam Mustipher heading to the sideline.
There are also questions about the team’s punt returner duties. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower declined to say Friday whether Velus Jones Jr. would retain his job. But Hightower made it clear an in-season competition has become necessary, listing receiver Dante Pettis, defensive back Josh Blackwell and, yes, even safety Eddie Jackson as candidates to jump in.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears’ ‘Monday Night Football’ game vs. the Patriots — plus our Week 7 predictions
- Column: Can Matt Eberflus lift the Bears out of another extended losing streak? 29 days and counting …
- Sign up for our free Bears alerts on all your devices
‘Just got to work harder’
The time off gave Bears QB Justin Fields time to assess an opening six-week stretch in which he completed 63 of 115 passes for 869 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions and a 72.7 passer rating with 23 sacks.
“(I found) that I can play better, and I’m always going to be like that,” he said. “I’m a perfectionist, but it’s hard to be perfect. I can get better at everything regarding quarterback play.”
Read the full story here.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights village leaders promised concerned citizens a say in the impact the Bears’ proposed NFL stadium development may have on the village if the Bears move ahead with redeveloping the former Arlington International Racecourse site.
Mayor Tom Hayes promised two residents who, at the Village Board meeting, voiced concerns about the football team’s proposal that they “and other members of the public will have a full and fair opportunity to provide input before any votes are taken.”
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field? Here’s what to know.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff.
- Bears offense at the mini-bye: What’s working, what’s not — and what’s next
- Bears defense at the mini-bye: What’s working, what’s not — and what’s next
- 5 things to watch in the Bears’ ‘Monday Night Football’ game vs. the Patriots — plus our Week 7 predictions
- Bears WR N’Keal Harry says he’s ready to contribute against his former team. Will he get the chance?
- Column: Can Matt Eberflus lift the Bears out of another extended losing streak? 29 days and counting …
- Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Why are there negative reactions to the beginning of a rebuild? Why isn’t Cole Kmet getting more targets?
- Khalil Herbert’s missed opportunity led to a sleepless night for the Bears running back
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Bears prepare to face the Patriots on ‘Monday Night Football’
- What does Justin Fields need to do to take a step forward? 4 questions facing the Bears.
- Charley Trippi, a Hall of Famer who led the Chicago Cardinals to the franchise’s last NFL title, dies at 100
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ defense still runs the team, remains its best path to the playoffs
After the Dolphins’ season-opening victory over New England, coach Mike McDaniel declared the team belongs to the defense.
The Dolphins’ 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday showed nothing has changed, six games later.
The defense, and the secondary, in particular, is the strength of the team, the reason the Dolphins are 4-3, and in the thick of the AFC playoff race.
The offense? Yeah, whatever.
They’ve done a great job of selling season tickets and creating hype. Among quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, left tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, McDaniel and the rest of the crew, hey, nice job of getting publicity.
But this offense doesn’t produce enough touchdowns, and it doesn’t win games. Not yet, anyway.
The offense is more creative than ever. But it’s 21 points per game average is reminiscent of the Joe Philbin era, the 2012-14 seasons when the Dolphins averaged 18, 19.8 and 24.3 points per game, respectively.
In other words, at this point, if the Dolphins get to the playoffs, it’ll be because of the defense.
And the next few games set up especially well for the Dolphins’ defense to continue its team-carrying ways.
The Dolphins’ next four opponents are Detroit (1-5), Chicago (2-4), Cleveland (2-5) and Houston (1-4-1). None has a quarterback or offense that prompts fear, even though Detroit is ninth in scoring (24.3 points per game) and Cleveland is 10th (24 ppg).
Consider how the Dolphins’ injury-riddled defense, led by defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and the talent-rich secondary, clamped down on the Steelers.
Pittsburgh’s seven second-half possessions resulted in five punts and two interceptions.
You saw the defense, which lost safety Brandon Jones to a knee injury in the third quarter, lead against the Steelers, with interceptions by cornerback Justin Bethel, safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, the last two coming in the game’s final three minutes and icing the victory that snapped a three-game losing streak.
“At first I didn’t think I caught it because the referee right there said it was out,” Igbinoghene said of his game-clinching play with 18 seconds left. “I saw the review, and I saw everybody get excited and I got excited as well. I got this interception, and it’s my first one. It’s a blessing.”
You also saw the defense lead with safety Clayton Fejedelem crashing through to make a crucial stop on a fourth-and-1 run by Steelers running back Najee Harris early in the fourth quarter.
“It was just a good defensive call,” Fejedelem said. “Edge pressure, third-and-1, I was able to come off the edge and time it up. Najee Harris is a great back, so to be able to get him on the ground, get out of there, it’s just capitalizing on those opportunities.”
And you saw the defense lead with guys such as safeties Verone McKinley and Eric Rowe and defensive lineman Ben Stille making contributions. McKinley and Stille, a pair of undrafted rookies, made their NFL debuts.
“You’re ready,” McKinley said of the mindset of a Dolphins reserve defensive player.
“When they say it’s time to go, you strap it up and say, ‘Let’s ride.’ ”
And then there were guys such as linebacker Jaelan Phillips (1.5 sacks) and Andrew Van Ginkel, who tied for the team lead with eight tackles apiece.
Holland talked about the defense’s ability to make “splash plays,” which are turnovers and big stops.
“I know as a defense all of our defensive players can make that ‘splash play’ no matter who you are,” he said. “And I think that happens in our preparation. And when our preparation meets opportunity, splash plays happen. And you see that today with Noah, with Justin Bethel, with [Phillips], with [Van Ginkel]. Guys are flying around.”
Understand something: Bethel, Fejedelem, Igbinoghene, McKinley and Stille aren’t starters, or even in the regular defensive rotation. They’re simply guys who follow the Dolphins’ defensive trend of making plays.
You know the guys who were missing from the secondary: cornerbacks Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee). And then they lost Brandon Jones during the game.
Yet, the defense, led by the secondary, still led the way to victory.
No, the defense can’t do it alone.
The offense must find its way eventually.
For that to happen, Hill, the obvious choice for team MVP and NFL’s leading receiver with 773 yards, must continue to ball. The same goes for Tagovailoa, Armstead and Waddle.
And the offense as a whole must be much better.
In the meantime, they can rely on the game-changing, game-winning qualities of the defense.
Because at the moment, it’s the best hope the Dolphins have for making the playoffs.
Police: 3 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school
By MICHAEL PHILLIS and JIM SALTER (Associated Press)
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police say three people are dead, including the shooter, after a shooting at a high school Monday morning.
Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included a woman, a teenage girl and the shooter, described as a man about 20 years old.
The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety.
Sack said security officials initially became alarmed when the shooter tried to get into the locked school building. He declined to say how the man got inside, armed with what he described as a long gun.
Officers “ran to that gunfire, located that shooter and engaged that shooter in an exchange of gunfire,” killing him, Sack said.
Sack declined to name the victims and did not say if the woman who was killed was a teacher.
Six other injured people were hospitalized. Sack said some suffered gunshot wounds, while others were struck by shrapnel. He did not provide any information on their conditions.
One student, 16-year-old Taniya Gholston, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she was in a room when the shooter entered.
“All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun,” Gholston said. “And I was trying to run and I couldn’t run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor.”
Another student, ninth-grader Nylah Jones, told the Post-Dispatch she was in math class when the shooter fired into the room from the hallway. The shooter was unable to get into the room and banged on the door as students piled into a corner, she said.
Sack said the shooting happened at 9:10 a.m. Crime tape was placed around the school and some parents arrived to pick up kids and check on their safety. The district, in a tweet, said students could be picked up at another school building or a nearby grocery store.
Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet school specializing in visual art, musical art and performing art with about 400 students. The district website says the school’s “educational program is designed to create a nurturing environment where students receive a quality academic and artistic education that prepares them to compete successfully at the post-secondary level or perform competently in the world of work.”
Rishi Sunak, UK’s next PM, faces major economic problems
By JILL LAWLESS (Associated Press)
LONDON (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was set to become Britain’s next prime minister after the governing Conservative Party chose him as its leader on Monday in the hope that he will be a safe pair of hands to guide the country at a time of economic and political turbulence.
The victory marked a historic moment for Britain: Sunak, who is from the U.K.’s large South Asian community, will be the country’s first prime minister of color.
But the challenges facing the third prime minister this year are enormous: He must try to shore up an economy sliding toward recession and reeling after his predecessor’s brief, disastrous experiment in libertarian economics, while also attempting to unite a demoralized and divided party that trails far behind the opposition in opinion polls.
In his first public statement, Sunak said “the United Kingdom is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge.”
“We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together,” he said.
Sunak takes over from Liz Truss, who quit last week after 45 tumultuous days in office. His only remaining rival, Penny Mordaunt, conceded and withdrew after failing to reach the nomination threshold of 100 Conservative lawmakers needed to stay in the race.
Sunak will now be asked by King Charles III to form a government and will become the prime minister in a handover of power from Truss, likely on Tuesday.
Victory is vindication for Sunak, who lost out to Truss in the Conservative election to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the summer when party members chose her tax-cutting boosterism over his warnings that inflation must be tamed. Truss conceded last week that she could not deliver on her plans — but only after her attempts triggered market chaos and worsened inflation at a time when millions of Britons were already struggling with soaring borrowing costs and energy and food prices.
The party is now desperate for someone to right the ship after months of chaos — both during Truss’ short term and at the end of Johnson’s.
As finance minister, Sunak steered the economy through the coronavirus pandemic, winning praise for his financial support for laid-off workers and shuttered businesses.
But he faces the even bigger challenge now of calming markets and trying to tame inflation in Truss’ wake. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt, appointed by Truss 10 days ago, is due to make an emergency budget statement Oct. 31 — if Sunak keeps him in the job.
Britain also faces broader economic problems stemming from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the country’s exit from the European Union in 2020. Sunak was a firm supporter of Brexit.
Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, said Sunak’s government faces a long list of challenges: weakened public finances, a worsening economic outlook and a wave of strikes amid record-high inflation. Bale called Sunak “rather more competent” than Truss, but said the Conservative Party was “by no means out of the woods yet.”
Sunak — who will also be the U.K.’s first Hindu prime minister and, at 42, the youngest for 200 years — was cheered wildly by Conservative lawmakers during a packed private meeting in Parliament minutes after he won the contest on Monday.
Former Cabinet minister Chris Grayling said Sunak had urged the party “to unite and fix the problems the country faces” and had got “a rapturous reception.”
Therese Coffey, who was Truss’ deputy prime minister, said the whole party should support Sunak now.
“We need to get behind him,” she said.
But Sunak still faces resentment from supporters of Johnson for quitting the government in July, a move that helped topple the then-leader. His background as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs and his wife’s vast wealth — she is the daughter of an Indian billionaire — also fuel a sense he is out of touch with the struggles of ordinary people.
He take the reins after a chaotic few weeks. Truss’ proposal for aggressive tax cuts that would be paid for through government borrowing pummeled the value of the pound, drove up the cost of government borrowing and home mortgages, and forced emergency Bank of England intervention. Truss executed a series of U-turns and replaced her Treasury chief but faced rebellion from lawmakers in her party that obliterated her authority.
In the lighting-quick contest to replace her, Sunak’s position strengthened after Johnson dramatically quit the race on Sunday night, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister’s job he was ousted from little more than three months ago amid ethics scandals.
The prospect of a return by Johnson had thrown the already divided Conservative Party into further turmoil. He led the party to a thumping election victory in 2019, but his premiership was clouded by scandals over money and ethics that eventually became too much for the party to bear.
He threw in the towel late Sunday despite insisting he was “well placed to deliver a Conservative victory” in the next national election, due by 2024.
The Conservative Party turmoil is fueling demands for a national election. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, there does not need to be one until the end of 2024, though the government has the power to call one sooner.
Currently that looks unlikely. Opinion polls say an election would spell disaster for the Conservatives, with the left-of-center Labour Party winning a large majority.
Bale, the politics professor, said the Conservatives are still in trouble even after choosing Sunak.
“And certainly I think voters, while possibly they may give Rishi Sunak a little bit of a bounce, a little bit of credit for not being Liz Truss, are certainly out of love with the Conservative Party as a whole,” he said. “So I don’t expect this to make an enormous amount of difference to the opinion polls.”
Danica Kirka contributed to this story.
Follow all AP's reporting on British politics at
Chris Perkins: Grading the Dolphins’ squeaker win vs. Steelers, plus stock up, stock down
The three-game losing streak is over, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and left tackle Terron Armstead are back, and now the Dolphins can focus on piling up a few wins. Well, that’s what people thought before the Dolphins’ 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh.
Actually, the thought remains the same, but now people realize those victories might be a bit tougher. Yes, the next two games are against Detroit (1-5) and Chicago (2-4), but they’re both on the road, and the Dolphins continue piling up injuries and struggling to score points.
Still, a victory is better than a loss, so the Dolphins will take this, celebrate their defensive prowess, hope better days are ahead for the offense, and keep it moving.
Passing game: C
It was so-so. The biggest problem was they didn’t score enough touchdowns, and that’s while acknowledging running back Raheem Mostert had an 8-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against Pittsburgh. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (21 of 35, 261 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, 92.7 passer rating) was OK, but nothing special. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill (seven receptions, 72 yards) and Jaylen Waddle (four receptions, 88 yards) were productive. But running back Chase Edmonds had yet another drop. Pass protection was outstanding, marked by the return of left tackle Terron Armstead. Tagovailoa wasn’t sacked and was only hit once. But this group absolutely must produce more touchdowns. The Dolphins have 17 touchdowns (16 by the offense; linebacker Melvin Ingram has a touchdown), and 12 of those are via the air. But that’s also just 12 touchdowns in 28 quarters, and that’s not enough when your running game isn’t scoring touchdowns, either.
Running game: C
Mostert ended with 79 yards on 16 carries (4.9 yards per carry), fueling a ground game that totaled 111 yards on 27 carries (4.1 ypc). But Edmonds was stonewalled on a questionable fourth-and-3 call. Still, the ground game was consistent, totaling 66 yards on 12 carries in the first half. Blocking was good, which was another concern. Give credit to the offensive line, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers. It’s a group thing. The problem here is Miami needs to get to a place where the running game is reliable, and it’s not there. You knew it would take a while, and they still might be on schedule. After all, Mostert has shown signs of springing to life since the Cincinnati game, averaging 78 yards per game. But they need it now.
Defending the pass: A+
The depth in the secondary continues to impress. Three interceptions, including two in the final 2:57, one by safety Jevon Holland and the other by cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at the 1-yard line with 18 seconds left. The first interception belonged to cornerback Justin Bethel. Neither Igbinoghene nor Bethel had received regular playing time before the Steelers game (although Igbinoghene had played recently). The pass rush produced two sacks, with linebacker Jaelan Phillips (1.5 sacks) leading the way, along with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (.5 sacks). The pass rush produced six quarterback hits but not a lot of pressure on Kenny Pickett (32 of 44, 257 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions, 66.2 passer rating). Wide receiver George Pickens (six receptions, 61 yards, one touchdown) was kept under control, which is impressive considering the Dolphins’ secondary entered the game without cornerbacks Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee), and during the game they lost safety Brandon Jones (knee), possibly for the season. No problem. Guys such as safeties Verone McKinley, Clayton Fejedelem, Eric Rowe and Elijiah Campbell came off the bench and made plays. Absolutely amazing.
Defending the run: B-
Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris (65 yards on 17 carries, 3.8 ypc) is capable, but he was kept under control. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel produced a team-best eight tackles, but Phillips also produced eight tackles, sharing the team lead. Clayton Fejedelem had a key stop on Harris on third-and-1 early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers had 19 first downs, but only four on the ground. The Steelers ended with 95 yards rushing on 23 carries (4.1 ypc) but they didn’t have many runs of consequence. This was yet another example of the defense setting the tone for the team but simply doing its job. It wasn’t fancy, but it was consistent and effective.
Special teams: B
It was nice to see improvement here. Kicker Jason Sanders hit three field goals (24, 42 and 47 yards) to remain a perfect 8 for 8 on attempts of less than 50 yards. Punter Thomas Morstead was strong again with six punts that averaged 42.7 yards, including four inside the 20. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson made an uneventful debut at punt returner, but he added another option aside from Holland, Hill and Waddle. Coverage units were solid. Special teams often get affected when the injury bug goes around the team as it’s doing with Dolphins, and that’s surfaced recently. But special teams were good against Pittsburgh.
Coaching: C
That fourth-and-3 call. Yikes. Coach Mike McDaniel rolled the dice at a bad time, while clinging to a 16-10 lead with 8:37 left in the third quarter at the Pittsburgh 14-yard line. He should have kicked the field goal. But it worked out. In the grand scheme of things, give the coaches credit for getting guys ready to play. That’s huge. It’s really apparent on the defense, but also shows on the offensive line with right tackle Brandon Shell. Special teams turned in a good performance, and the Dolphins cleaned up the penalty issues that haunted them the past couple of games. Still, the offense struggled to score, and that’s a major issue, especially when you have Hill and Waddle. But overall, nothing to see here, which might be a small issue.
Stock up: Secondary
They returned to their game-changing, game-winning style. Three interceptions, and those final two in the fourth quarter by Holland and Igbinoghene were absolutely clutch. They won the game. These guys continue to find ways to go deep into their ranks and make plays. They’re easily the most impressive group on the team. The secondary is a testament to players, coaches and the front office. Well done all around.
Stock down: Offense
You’ve gotta score more points. Mostert was good with 109 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. Hill was good with seven receptions for 72 yards, and Waddle was good with four receptions for 88 yards. On one hand, there have been injuries, and you figured it might take the offense half the season to find its identity. On the other hand, you’ve got Tyreek Hill! The defense gets the job done. Figure it out.
