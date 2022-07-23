News
Six money-saving tips to get kids to eat more fruits and veggies this summer
SUMMER is a great time to get kids to eat more fruits and vegetables.
As the shelves are crammed with local gems and more tropical flavors, you can find new ways to chop, freeze and juice that little ones will love.
TO ACCEPT THE CHALLENGE: Sainsbury’s customers can earn up to 750 bonus Nectar points on fruit and veg purchases during the summer holidays.
The retailer’s Great Fruit & Veg Challenge, which runs through September 2, uses fun goals to encourage customers to buy more products.
Sign up for the Nectar app to get personal goals and you’ll get extra points in return.
SWEET YOU ON: With the sweetest apples that are hard to resist.
Lidl has Pink Lady apples for 29p a piece until Thursday.
That’s 13p less than the cheapest at Sainsbury’s, at £2.50 for a pack of six, or 42p each.
FIND THE RIGHT BALANCE: For cheaper meals packed with goodies, swap out meat for chunky veggies like mushrooms, eggplant, butternut squash, or potatoes.
Or just add a little more veggies and a little less meat.
As the family adjusts to the new balance, you can increase the proportion of vegetables.
GAME PRIZE DETECTIVE: Ditch the prepackaged fruits and veggies for big savings.
For example, if you buy 240g pre-packed and peeled mangoes from Morrisons you will pay £2.25 whilst you can get a whole kilo of Ripen at Home Wonky mangoes for just £1.99.
ENCOURAGE LITTLE CHEFS: Let kids help cook vegetables. Encourage them to find tasty recipes, then help them peel, wash, chop, and cook.
Helping them understand and enjoy food is half the battle of getting them to eat it.
SMOOTHIE DOES IT: It’s cheapest to make yourself and a great way to use up soft fruit. Simply add yogurt or a banana to berries or citrus, then your liquid of choice and mix.
Store-bought smoothies can be expensive, so keep an eye out for deals. Asda has dropped a 750ml bottle of Naked Smoothie from £3.60 to £2.
- All prices on the site are valid at the time of going to press. Offers and promotions subject to availability.
Nestor Cortes leaves Game 4 with groin injury
Aaron Boone was “thrilled” to have right-hander Nestor Cortes on the mound to start a crucial Game 4 for the Yankees against the Houston Astros in the ALCS on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. But Cortes’ night didn’t last long as he was removed in the third inning with left groin injury right after giving up a game-tying three-run homer to Jeremy Peña.
Cortes’ fastball velocity dropped to 88-89 in the second inning but he had only faced two above the minimum, giving up a single to Peña in the first and walking Kyle Tucker in the second. He started the third inning with a 3-0 lead. This was the same injury that sent Cortes to the injured list in August.
He walked Martin Maldonado to lead off the third. The trainers came out to visit him before the second batter, Jose Altuve, who also drew a walk. It was the first time Cortes had walked back-to-back hitters all season. He then hung a slider up to Peña, who launched it into the left field seats to tie the game.
Wandy Peralta then came out of the bullpen to replace him and the Astros took a run off of him to go up 4-3. Cortes was charged with three earned runs on two hits, walked three and struck out two in a little more than two innings.
Cortes was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in the postseason coming into this game and became the Yankees’ unlikely ace this season when he went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA. The mustachioed right-hander who was born in Cuba and raised in Florida was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2013 but claimed by the Baltimore Orioles in the Rule 5 Draft in 2018. He was returned to the Yankees in 2018, was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2019 and became a free agent in 2020. The Yankees signed him ahead of the 2021 season.
Houston has a chance to eliminate the Yankees and clinch a World Series berth in Game 4. The winner of the series will face the Philadelphia Phillies, who won the National League pennant Sunday.
News
Anthony Edwards and the bench blow out Oklahoma City in the fourth quarter
Chris Finch went with a lineup of Taurean Prince, Anthony Edwards, Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid to close the third quarter Friday against Utah.
That five-man grouping erased Utah’s momentum and trimmed Minnesota’s deficit to one by the end of the frame.
Finch went back to the starters to open the fourth, and largely rode them to the finish line en route to an overtime loss to the Jazz.
The coach changed course Sunday. Minnesota had again looked largely uninspiring through three quarters in Oklahoma City. The Thunder (0-3) were without their best player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the second night of a back to back after playing in the altitude in Denver on Saturday.
So, to start the fourth, Finch went back to that lineup consisting of four reserves and Edwards. And, yet again, they delivered. This time, in such a big way that there was no chance to remove them.
The lineup expanded Minnesota’s advantage from eight to 20 in a matter of five minutes, sealing the Timberwolves’ 116-106 victory over the Thunder.
That lineup gives Minnesota four shooters and McLaughlin, a masterful maestro who dictates pace and makes sure everyone is touching the ball. Edwards, who was aggressive from the opening tip, finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds.
Naz Reid, whose minutes have been few and far between early in the season as the team’s No. 3 center, went off for 11 points in the final frame.
Another positive for the Wolves (2-1) is four starters — Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels — got the fourth quarter off, a major advantage considering Minnesota goes back to work Monday at home against San Antonio.
News
Jets’ grittiness, ability to deal with adversity is about to be tested significantly
DENVER — Throughout the preseason and the first seven games of the season, the Jets have been able to deal with whatever adversity has come their way.
That will be tested significantly after Sunday’s 16-9 victory against the Broncos.
After most wins, teams would be excited, blasting music and celebrating as the Jets are 5-2 for the first time since 2010. But this victory felt a bit different as the injury bug made its way to Gang Green’s locker room as it lost three key contributors in the win against Denver.
The biggest was rookie running back Breece Hall who he left the game in the first half due to a knee injury after Patrick Surtain II and Jonas Griffith brought him down. The initial diagnosis is Hall tore his ACL, which means he would miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Not only did Hall go down with an injury, but so did wide receiver Corey Davis and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.
While the Jets have tried to be patient with its passing game through Zach Wilson’s struggles, Hall has provided them with an identity. His 62-yard touchdown accounted for the only Jets touchdown of the game.
Hall has rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns in seven games on 80 attempts this season.
“He’s a heck of a football player,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said about Hall. “Whenever you lose great football players, it’s never good.
“We also have a lot of faith in Ty Johnson, in Michael Carter and Bam [Zonovan] Knight as a rookie as he will get his opportunities. There are still a lot of opportunities for guys on our team and will be a big part of us moving forward.”
Dealing with injuries and adversity is nothing new for the Jets this year. In training camp, the Jets lost right tackle Mekhi Becton to a season-ending knee injury. Then quarterback Zach Wilson injured his meniscus and suffered a bone bruise during the Jets preseason opener against the Eagles, putting him on the shelf for seven weeks.
Then Becton’s replacement Duane Brown, who was signed during training camp, injured his shoulder and was placed on injured reserve, which meant he missed the first four weeks of the regular season. Also, the Jets have tackles Max Mitchell (knee) and George Fant (knee) on injured reserve following separate injuries.
And this week, wide receiver Elijah Moore, who was upset about his lack of targets in the Jets offense, was left at home and made inactive for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
Despite all that, the Jets find themselves 5-2 and in the middle of a playoff race in the AFC. Also, Gang green is just a half a game out of first place in the AFC East, as the Bills are 5-1.
The way the Jets have been winning games hasn’t been pretty, with defense, special teams and running the football leading the way. But they’ve continued to win games despite the lack of a consistent passing game from Wilson and not scoring a ton of points.
Saleh said after the team’s season-opening loss to the Ravens that he and the Jets were keeping receipts of everyone who doubts them. Since that point, the entire locker room has responded.
“We have a team of misfits,” safety Will Parks told the Daily News. “You have a whole bunch of guys that have been cut here, released here. We got a bunch of new guys coming in making statement plays for us.
“It is just a testament to our hard work. You see us in the locker room, we have a different type of bond in here. And we are not satisfied and that’s the biggest thing.
“We are super hungry. People talk bad about us when we win, lose and draw. We have been keeping receipts the whole year and it has been working out for us.”
Now the Jets will need to create a brand new identity in time for a challenging matchup against the Patriots next Sunday. Nearly halfway through the season, the Jets have checked off several accomplishments and goals they set before the start of the season, and a win against the rival Patriots is next on the list.
Gang Green hasn’t defeated the Patriots since 2015, as New England has won the last 12 meetings between the two teams. The Jets were outscored in both meetings 79-19 last season.
Playoff teams can deal with injuries, and the Jets will need to if they continue to prove they are, in fact, a playoff team.
“We can talk about the past all we want and you can say that about 90% of the teams we played have had our number,” Defensive end John Franklin-Myers said. “This is not the same team as last year. Everyone is a little bit more comfortable.
“We have to go out there — and New England Patriots are a good team, but we are a good team also. So that’s how we think about it.”
News
Yankees shuffle lineup again, start Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop
Before Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, with his team facing a challenge that looks very insurmountable, manager Aaron Boone laid out the strategy for pulling off the improbable.
“Keep it small, try and win the next play,” Boone said. “Go out and try and win pitches in that first inning and keep the focus in that regard real small knowing we got to win a game today, and then we can move forward from that.”
The message to his team was not to look too far ahead or let the opponent get in their heads, despite the fact that Houston has won each of their last two playoff series against the Yankees in 2017 and 2019 and took this year’s season series.
“Just focus on getting ready,” Boone instructed. “Obviously, we got another tough pitcher going against us. We get to send Nestor [Cortes] to the mound, which we’re thrilled about. It’s an opportunity to go win a baseball game in the postseason.”
The manager, like most managers in the postseason, doesn’t like to change things up or divert from any previous communication habits that they used in the regular season. Apart from the bizarre decision to show the team clips of the 2004 Red Sox’s comeback — which, you may remember, was one of the darkest events in Yankee history — Boone said he pretty much stayed out of everyone’s way prior to Game 4.
“I interact with them informally and formally kind of every day, and I’ll keep it like that,” Boone said. “We have a message through our coaching staff, and we want to keep the process as normal and as focused as we can keep it. But of course checking in is important.”
NO OFFENSE, BUT YOU HAVE NO OFFENSE
Boone is perhaps as aware as anyone that his offense has fallen off a cliff. Josh Donaldson is hearing it the most from the fans, and Boone came to his third baseman’s defense, explaining that he batted sixth in Game 4 because he didn’t want to drop him any further down.
“Look, we’ve struggled as a group,” Boone acknowledged. “We’ve all struggled. J.D.’s been getting on base. He’s kind of borne the brunt of this for some reason. But we got to get it going as a group.”
Entering Sunday’s game, Donaldson was hitting just .200 in the postseason but did have a .375 on-base percentage thanks to seven walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa also made his way back into the starting lineup for Game 4, batting eighth and playing shortstop. Kiner-Falefa did not start in Games 2 or 3, as rookie Oswaldo Cabrera took his spot. Boone gave his reasoning for re-inserting the embattled Hawaiian in a win-or-go-home game.
“I feel like IKF has had good at-bats in this postseason and, yeah, he’s a guy that all year has had that ability to get a hit,” Boone said. “He’s hit well with runners in scoring position. So, sure that factors in.”
Kiner-Falefa batted .261 in the regular season and had the highest contact rate on the team but also carried an 85 wRC+, meaning he was 15 percent worse than league average. He did hit .327 with runners in scoring position though, as Boone alluded to. Boone thinks one of the things that’s plagued his hitters is just a classic case of the ball not finding any holes.
“It’s that razor-thin line sometimes between a guy really going well and maybe a guy scuffling a little bit. Sometimes that difference is when you do get a pitch and you make a good swing decision on it, you know, fouling it off as opposed to a ball you would hit in the gap.
“That’s baseball. And that’s the difference between having success and having a game where you get shut down. I thought we had some chances [in Game 3]. Hopefully we get some more and are able to take advantage of them [in Game 4].
JUDGE’S LAST GAME?
Everybody is thinking about it, but no one wants to say it. Whenever the Yankees’ season ends, it could mark the end of impending free agent Aaron Judge’s tenure in pinstripes. Boone was asked directly if he’s allowed himself to think about that, spawning a predictable answer.
“No. No. [We’re] trying to get ready to try and go win a baseball game. That’s as far as I’m looking.”
News
Jaguars’ blunders fuel Giants’ winning attitude
The Giants’ expectations have changed.
Brian Daboll’s players weren’t thinking like grateful underdogs who had scored a third straight upset after Sunday’s 23-17 nail-biter over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
They were carrying themselves like winners who expect to achieve a lofty goal beyond this regular season, unsatisfied with the mistakes that nearly prevented them from improving to 6-1.
“Other teams could just be happy right now that they got a win and they’re looking at their record, but that’s not what winning teams do,” center Jon Feliciano said. “It’s nice to have the win, but really, Jacksonville shoulda, coulda squeaked that out. We’ll come in Monday and work on the things we gotta work on.”
Saquon Barkley, their offensive focal point, committed the mother of all of Sunday’s miscues: He stepped out of bounds with 1:07 remaining, the Giants up three and the Jaguars out of timeouts. Staying inbounds would have run the clock under 30 seconds.
That’s the only reason Fabian Moreau, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love and Landon Collins had to tackle Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk at the Giants’ 1-yard line as time expired.
“You know you’re the reason they’re even in that situation,” Barkley said, shaking his head, despite finishing with 110 yards rushing.
Barkley also criticized himself for “running soft” while “thinking about the wrong things” in the first half — perhaps being protective of his right shoulder.
The defense was even more disappointed in themselves because they nearly wasted a dynamic day from Daniel Jones (career-high 107 rushing yards, 202 passing yards, two TDs).
McKinney called Sunday “probably our worst defensive performance.” Linebacker Jaylon Smith said “we’re not satisfied at all” after allowing a season-high 452 yards to Trevor Lawrence’s offense.
McKinney did force a Travis Etienne fumble at the Giants’ 5-yard line in the first half, recovered by Julian Love in the end zone. And Smith and Love jammed up Lawrence on a fourth-down sneak at the Giants’ 21-yard line in the fourth quarter.
“On those stops, we knew we had to make a play for our offense,” Smith said. “Our offense did a hell of a job today, with DJ moving the ball and keeping us in it. We knew it was our time to make a play, to do something, to have an impact on the game.”
Even Jones showed frustration and significant emotion on Sunday, which was out of character for the normally stoic quarterback but not necessarily unwelcome.
Cameras caught Jones yelling “catch the ball” after receiver Marcus Johnson’s fourth-and-2 drop at the Jaguars’ 1-yard line. Another shot showed Daboll pushing QB coach Shea Tierney away from Jones to talk with the fired-up QB on the sideline in the fourth.
Jones felt bad if he appeared to show up Johnson, which was not his intent.
“Heat of the moment, and I wish I could have that situation back,” he said. “I pride myself on being composed in those situations. I wasn’t there. I’ve got full faith and confidence in the world in Marcus, and yeah, I’m disappointed I let that happen.”
It’s OK, though. Because Jones’ frustration, the defense’s frustrations, and Barkley’s frustrations are all coming from the best place: These Giants think they can be something this season.
Smith, the veteran linebacker, said, “There’s one ultimate goal and we gotta focus week to week on that.”
McKinney said the Giants need to improve “in order to get where we want to be.”
They’re not saying the word “playoffs” out loud. But after overcoming a second-half deficit for the fifth time through seven games, they’re done thinking they don’t belong.
They see the task ahead: to keep winning, to improve, and to fortify themselves for a run of five NFC east games in seven weeks from Thanksgiving through Jan. 8.
McKinney, in fact, didn’t want to hear the weekly question about how many doubters the Giants still have. They don’t think of themselves as underdogs. They have higher standards.
“I don’t even care for that question anymore,” the safety said. “I’m kind of tired of answering it because it’s the same thing every week. Obviously we know that. We really don’t care.”
News
With pair of touchdowns, Ravens RB Gus Edwards doesn’t disappoint vs. Browns in first game in 645 days
In his first game since Jan. 16, 2021, Ravens running back Gus Edwards appeared to have his old legs back. And it didn’t take him long to show it.
On their third play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Edwards took a handoff from quarterback Lamar Jackson and burst up the middle for a 12-yard gain. For a player who missed the entire 2021 season after tearing his ACL during last year’s preseason, the moment was part of a day he called “a blessing.”
“It took a lot of faith getting through everything and all the adversity I faced with the injury,” Edwards said after the 23-20 win in which he led Baltimore’s resurgent rushing attack with 66 yards on 14 carries.
The early big gain was just a taste of what was to come. On the first play after the two-minute warning in the second quarter, Edwards put the Ravens ahead with a 7-yard touchdown run in which he was untouched and celebrated by leaping into the stands.
He wasn’t done yet. Edwards extended the lead again, this time to 20-10, by punching it in from a yard out on fourth-and-goal midway through the third quarter. Overall, he was everything the Ravens could hope for in his season debut, providing the offense some much-needed juice on a day when Baltimore struggled to get its passing game going.
Edwards waited 645 days to feel the joy of scoring a touchdown. After his first, he said he felt a sense of relief, knowing all the work he put into his rehabilitation had paid off.
“You work hard all week, you go over the same plays all week, and you envision everything being a touchdown,” Edwards said. “It always feels like a release, but this one was special.”
Edwards said his recovery process was “up and down” — in addition to his ACL, he also tore his LCL and hamstring when he went down during the same practice on Sept. 10, 2021, that cornerback Marcus Peters tore his ACL. Edwards noted that the rehab required a lot of time on the massage table and in the ice tub, and he praised the training staff for doing everything they could to bring him back to full health.
“I’m even fortunate to be playing right now with the type of injury I had,” he said. “I just have to keep building off it.”
Edwards, who was activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list on Saturday, originally aimed to play in the season-opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11. However, coach John Harbaugh always envisioned the fifth-year veteran to return between Week 5 and Week 7.
“That was kind of what the doctors, and [head certified athletic trainer] Adrian [Dixon], and [chief medical officer] Dr. [Andrew] Tucker were shooting for,” Harbaugh said. “So, they deserve a lot of credit. [Football performance coach] Sam Rosengarten and [head strength and conditioning coach] Steve Saunders, they all did a great job.”
Edwards’ return comes at a critical time for the Ravens, who placed running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve after he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Harbaugh said that Dobbins, who also suffered a torn ACL and additional damage to his knee last preseason, had a range-of-motion issue with scar tissue and hopes the procedure will accelerate the recovery process.
“[Dobbins] wanted to do it,” Harbaugh said. “If it doesn’t work 100%, then he’s kind of on the slow road again. There’s no new injury or anything like that. He just wanted to take a shot at speeding up the process.”
Against the Browns, Edwards featured the same strength and power he used to average 5.2 yards per carry and more than 700 rushing yards per season in his first three years in Baltimore. Jackson praised the running back after the game, saying, “We’ve got a lot of ‘scat’ backs, fast, elusive backs, but [Edwards] can do both. We’ve been missing the power, and it showed. He was hitting the holes and getting like 5 yards a carry sometimes.”
Edwards was one of six Ravens to get a carry in the victory as they ran for 160 yards on 44 carries. Facing a fourth-and-1 at Cleveland’s 49, tight end Mark Andrews lined up under center as a quarterback before tossing the ball to Jackson, who was acting as a running back and gained 11 yards. Three plays later, kicker Justin Tucker nailed a 55-yard field goal for a 23-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.
On another fourth-quarter drive, Jackson handed the ball to Andrews for a 4-yard gain to convert on third-and-1.
“It’s the way the game played out,” Harbaugh said. “It was just kind of one of those kinds of games where you’re trying to win the game by whatever means necessary.”
But Sunday was Edwards’ moment in the spotlight, and he didn’t disappoint. He also ran for someone else, as he played the game with the Nos. 4 and 5 written on his wrists to honor of the late linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who died in June.
“This [win] for him,” Edwards told his teammates in the locker room.
Ravens honor former champs
Among the tens of thousands who watched the Ravens beat the Browns at M&T Bank Stadium were dozens of former players who know what it’s like to reach the pinnacle of the sport.
More than 50 members from the Ravens’ 2012 championship team were introduced during a pregame ceremony that featured former safety Ed Reed carrying the Lombardi trophy with a cigar in his mouth while former linebacker Ray Lewis did his iconic “squirrel dance.”
The team gathered again on the field at halftime, and executive vice president of player personnel Ozzie Newsome, Reed and Lewis addressed the crowd.
“Let’s go get another ring,” Lewis said.
