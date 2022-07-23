Connect with us

Blockchain

USD Coin Long-Term Technical Score of 23 Signals Bearish Pattern

Usd Coin
USD Coin price is currently trading at $0.999137, down 0.2 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show, Saturday. 

USDC hit its all-time high three years ago or on May 8, 2019, at $1.17. The coin registered its all-time low last year on May 19, 2021, at $0.891848.

It has a total of 55 billion coins in circulation and has a trading volume of $5,576,310,766. 

USD Coin Remains Bearish With LTT Score Of 23

The long-term technical score of USDC is now at 23 which gives away a weak and bearish standpoint based on its long-term trading movement.

USDC trading volume is currently below the seven-day average seen in the last 24 hours or with a total trading volume of 6,391,817,313 as of Saturday. USD Coin currently has an active address count of 24,676.

The moving averages noted in the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-hour moving averages have been inconsistent and there was no clear trend seen. More so, there is a marked choppiness in terms of price with the moving averages being crossed and has oscillated from 2,009 to 23,685 as seen in the past 29 weeks.

USD Coin Value Remains Consistent

USDC, a stablecoin founded by Centre Consortium, is fully backed and pegged to the US dollar and has a set value of $1 per coin. It’s considered a great investment and passive income stream for many crypto investors because the value doesn’t change regardless of the market volatility or economic state.

Unlike other coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and the like, with prices fluctuating wildly by the hour, the value of the USDC Coin remains consistent and predictable over time.

USDC total market cap at $55.3 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Every USD coin is also collateralized by the US dollar in a bank. This means every USDC has an equivalent US dollar in storage. A fresh new coin is created and backed in a separate bank account by demand.

It is in fact the only stablecoin that is both crypto-collateralized and fiat-collateralized. Unlike Tether, USDC is completely backed by fiat assets which makes it extremely popular and widely accepted even by traditional investors who have risk aversions against the extreme volatility and uncertainty of most digital assets.

USDC provides stability to the very erratic state of cryptocurrencies. With US dollars in the blockchain, it provides quick USDC to USD conversions, peer-to-peer transactions, e-commerce, and payments done in minutes.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Karate Combat Breaks Into Tubular Lab’s Top 25 Leaderboard for US Sports Facebook Creators

Karate Combat Breaks Into Tubular Lab’s Top 25 Leaderboard For Us Sports Facebook Creators
Premiere Striking League Also Entered Tubular Lab’s Global Top 50 Leaderboard For Media And Entertainment Facebook Sports Creators

Karate Combat’s Audience and Viewership Continues To Set Records Leading Into the League’s December DAO and ‘Up Only Gaming’ App launch

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Karate Combat, the world’s premier full-contact striking league, broke into Tubular Lab’s Top 25 Leaderboard for US Sports Facebook Creators and also broke into Lab’s Global Top 50 Leaderboard for media and entertainment Facebook sports creators, both for the month of September, reaching record rankings after announcing the ‘biggest giveaway in sports history.’ In both metrics, Karate Combat ranks well above the Professional Fighters League and Bellator.

Tubular Labs is the leader in global social video intelligence and measurement, providing a unified view of the content, interests, and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and more. With the largest social video database covering over 11 billion videos and 30 million creators, Tubular Labs helps hundreds of household name brands, leading agencies and the largest media properties grow their business and lead on social media by anticipating trending content, new creators, and what’s next in culture.

Karate Combat saw record September digital video views at nearly 200 million cross-platform, and the league ranks #51 on Tubular Lab’s US Sports Creators Cross-platform. Karate Combat’s social reach also set a record at more than 175 million for the month. Social impression numbers stem from Karate Combat’s cross-platform channels alone and do not include posts made by Karate Combat athletes, media outlets and influencers in September.

As announced on September 28th, Karate Combat will become the first professional sports league to launch a DAO and transition governance rights to its fans and athletes. Half of the $KARATE governance tokens will be distributed for free over time to the Karate Combat community for participation in the DAO and the League’s Up Only Gaming application. $KARATE token holders will also be rewarded for their knowledge of the sport by earning additional tokens for successfully predicting Karate Combat bout winners. No tokens will be lost for unsuccessful predictions, but successful predictions will be rewarded with extra $KARATE tokens.

In December, Karate Combat will begin distributing the $KARATE token for free, giving away up to 50% of the company to fans and fighters. To claim yours, register for the airdrop waiting list now at www.karate.com/airdrop. No purchase will be necessary to download the Karate Combat application or claim $KARATE tokens.

Karate Combat 36, the league’s next live event, will take place October 29th, broadcast and streamed from the Backlot of Universal Studios in Orlando Florida at 7PM ET / 4PM PT. Go to www.karate.com/how-to-watch to find distribution and viewing information by country.

About Karate Combat

Karate Combat is the world’s premier full contact striking league, blending the excitement of live-action, full-contact Karate with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming and virtual production engine. Olympic medalists and national champions from around the world are just some of the elite black belts invited to compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of a Karate Combat World Championship. The league is streamed and broadcast to over 100 countries worldwide. Karate Combat is owned by the Sensei Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company, and a subsidiary of Sensei Foundation BVI, a trust established in the British Virgin Islands. For more information, please visit www.Karate.com

Blockchain

Dogechain (DC) Notches 200% Hike In Trading Value In Past Week

Dogechain
Dogechain (DC), a recently introduced cryptocurrency, is posting big numbers in terms of gains since being added to the ever-growing family of the crypto space.

  • Dogechain trading volume spikes to over $50 million in just two weeks
  • DC price surges to $0.0045 before experiencing correction
  • Dogechain blockchain looks to build up Dogecoin

At press time, according to tracking from Coingecko, the layer 2 digital asset is trading at $0.001433. Over the past 24 hours, it has grown by 18.5%.

 

Source: Coingecko

Its growth on weekly, biweekly and monthly basis are also off the charts, going up by 176.8% during the last seven days and 141.3% over the last two weeks.

On its month-to-date figures, Dogechain is up by 79% as it now sits on a market capitalization of almost $43 million.

Trading Volume Skyrockets For Dogechain

Within two weeks, the new crypto’s trading volume saw a massive surge as it reached over $50 million. At the time of this writing, however, Dogechain’s volume dropped to $33.7 million.

This catapulted the digital asset’s value to $0.0045. That was short-lived however as price correction trimmed the virtual currency’s gains.

There are 20 market places where the altcoin can be traded with Gate.io and Kucoin accounting for almost 40% of all trades that involve the cryptocurrency.

But while Dogechain is having a very good showing in terms of price pump, the EVM-compatible layer 2 blockchain token’s true purpose is to complement meme crypto Dogecoin.

Although the asset carries the “doge” moniker, it is important to remember that it is not an extension of the Dogecoin project and is not built on DOGE network.

Dogecoin: Unleashing Its Full Potential

Increasing the utility of Dogecoin is the main goal of Dogechain. Holders of the famous dog-themed crypto can take advantage of the added utility that this blockchain give by wrapping their DOGE holdings with smart contracts.

When this is done, Wrapped DOGE (wDOGE) will be given back to the owners. This new and improved token will then allow them to DeFi products as well as NFTs that are powered by the Dogecoin network.

With the help of the Dogechain blackchain, DOGE looks to realize its goal of being at the center of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Such boost is needed by the 10th ranked crypto in terms of market capitalization and recognized as the “OG” (“original gangster”) meme-based digital token, as it continues to struggle in initiating a bull momentum.

At press time, it is trading at $0.595 and is forecasted by Coincodex to decline over the next five days to change hands at $0.0546. The next 30 days will be bearish for the cryptocurrency as well, as it is predicted to drop all the way to $0.0367.

Crypto total market cap at $891 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Coincu News, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

Blockchain

Court Rejects Former OpenSea Employee’s Plea To Dismiss Allegations

Opensea Breach, Is Users' Data Trapped By Scammers?
