Vince McMahon is retiring after 40 years as WWE boss
VINCE MCMAHON has announced his surprise retirement from WWE.
The WWE Chairman retired at the age of 77.
He released a brief and tweeting statement on Twitter on Friday night announcing his move.
It marked the end of an era for the wrestling world after he bought the company from his father in 1982.
His tweet read: “At 77 it’s time for me to retire. Thank you WWE Universe. At that time. Now. Forever. Together.”
McMahon released another lengthy statement by the company.
It read: “As I approach 77 years of age, I feel it is time to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE.
“Over the years, it has been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, excite you, surprise you and always entertain you.
“I want to thank my family for contributing to our success, and I also want to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand.
“Most importantly, I want to thank our fans for letting us into their homes each week and for being their choice of entertainment.
“I have the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans around the world who have liked, currently love and sometimes even love our form of sports entertainment.”
The WWE boss recently resigned from his role as CEO amid an investigation.
There have been claims he paid an ex-employee $3 million to keep quiet about an affair.
But he announced that he would continue to continue his on-screen character as Mr McMahon.
The McMahon investigation began in April 2022 and found non-disclosure agreements containing allegations by former female WWE employees of misconduct by McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations.
WWE issued a statement confirming that McMahon “voluntarily resigned from his responsibilities.”
His daughter and wrestling legend Triple H’s wife, Stephanie, took over as interim CEO and Chair.
McMahon bought Capitol Wrestling Corporation, the holding company that owned what was then the World Wrestling Federation, from his father Vincent J McMahon in 1982.
McMahon expanded the company during the pro wrestling boom of the 1980s and over the years WWE has credited McMahon as key to the company’s success.
But he has now announced his sudden retirement at the end of an era for sports entertainment.
Yankees’ players watch clip from ‘04 Red Sox before Game 4 to inspire comeback against Astros
The Yankees got some inspiration from an usual source Sunday. Down 0-3 in the American League Championship Series to the Astros, the Yankees faced the monumental task of winning four straight games or going home having missed the World Series for the 13th straight year. Only one team has ever come back from being down 0-3.
So Sunday morning, the Yankees found a three minute clip of their most bitter rivals, the Red Sox, rallying from three down against the Bombers in the 2004 ALCS.
“We watched that video today,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the Bombers’ do-or-die Game 4 at Yankee Stadium. “We sent it out to all our coaches and got it out to our players and stuff.”
The Yankees have to try something, because they have been dominated by the Astros pitching so far in this series. The Yankees hitters, who led the American League in scoring and led baseball in home runs, went into Game 4 having a 33.7% strikeout rate in the first three games, the highest in postseason history (with a minimum of 200 plate appearances). They have been held to six hits or fewer in their last six playoff games. It’s not just the playoffs, the Astros have beaten them up all year. The Bombers have only led at the end of two of their 91 innings against Houston this season. Those two innings were the final innings of their walk-off wins on June 23 and June 26.
This is the fifth time in the Yankees’ history they have trailed a best-of-seven game series 3-0 and they have been swept in each of those series, the last time was the 2012 ALCS.
It’s an unusual situation for this team, which won 99 games in the regular season this year. Boone reminded them that they can only win one at-bat at time.
“Keep it small, try and win the next play. Go out and try and win pitches in that first inning and keep the focus in that regard real small knowing we got to win a game today, and then we can move forward from that,” Boone said. “But just focus on getting ready. Obviously, we got another tough pitcher going against us. We get to send Nestor to the mound, which we’re thrilled about. It’s an opportunity to win a baseball game in the postseason.”
The dire situation obviously called for extreme motivation. The unusual move of using video that was one of the most devastating losses for Yankees fans was spearheaded by the Yankees’ director of mental conditioning Chad Bohling. It seemed to create some controversy online among fans. Boone admitted it was a little strange that it was a clip against the Yankees, but he did draw some wisdom from it.
“I think it was just the belief that they had. They had a confidence,” Boone said. “You see [Kevin] Millar saying ‘Don’t let us win one.’
“We still have time. Obviously now we’re as far up against it as you can be and not in a great spot but you can’t get ahead of yourself either,” Boone said. “We just got to go out and start with the first inning. Trying to try to win pitches and trying to ultimately win a game and at least put a little pressure on them and then start to see what can happen.”
Boone got some advice from one of those 2004 Red Sox players too. While meeting with the broadcast crews, which each manager does before each game, ESPN’s Eduardo Perez got David “Big Papi” Ortiz on FaceTime. Boone said Ortiz had some advice, but wanted to keep it private.
The Yankees were up by a run in the ninth inning of Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS when now Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stole second and scored on Bill Mueller’s single off Mariano Rivera. Ortiz won it on a home run in extra innings.
The 2004 Red Sox remain the only team in MLB history to win a seven game series after being down 3–0 and before them no team in MLB had forced a Game 7 under those circumstances. The Astros are the only team to do it since (in 2020), forcing the Rays to a Game 7 and losing in the ultimate game.
The Red Sox went on to sweep the Cardinals in the World Series in 2004, snapping the Curse of the Bambino.
Ravens hold off Browns, 23-20, behind late blocked field goal and resurgent rushing attack
Inside linebacker Malik Harrison blocked a late field-goal attempt, and the Ravens held on to beat the Cleveland Browns, 23-20, on Sunday and exorcise some of their fourth-quarter demons.
Harrison’s block of Browns kicker Cade York’s 60-yard field-goal attempt preserved the Ravens’ narrow lead with just under two minutes remaining inside M&T Bank Stadium, and safety Geno Stone forced and recovered a fumble to extinguish the Browns’ chances of evening the score on a desperation game-ending drive.
The Ravens (4-3) were outscored again in the fourth quarter, 10-3, but held on a week after collapsing late in a road loss to the New York Giants. Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished 9-for-16 for 120 yards and 10 carries for 59 yards. Running back Gus Edwards, in his first game back since tearing his ACL before last season, had 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
The Ravens survived to remain atop the AFC North despite being outgained 336-254. They remain ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) by virtue of their Week 5 win in Baltimore. Next comes a quick turnaround and a Thursday night game against quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom the rebuilding Carolina Panthers stunned, 21-3.
The Ravens, leading 23-20, were close to putting the game away earlier in the fourth quarter, a period that has given them nothing but trouble this season. But after running off nearly six minutes with a 12-play, 56-yard drive into field-goal range, running back Justice Hill had the ball punched out by inside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The Browns recovered his fumble at the Ravens’ 16 with 3:12 remaining.
Cleveland (2-5) advanced to the Ravens’ 34, but an offensive-pass-interference penalty on wide receiver Amari Cooper and a false-start penalty on fourth down forced York onto the field for his long would-be tying attempt. Harrison, an Ohio native and former Ohio State star, got a finger on the ball, and it landed well short of the goal line.
The Ravens’ offense wasn’t pretty Sunday. They went up 20-10 midway through the third quarter with the help of their defense and a gritty offensive drive. Edwards’ 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal was the eighth play of a 25-yard touchdown drive kick-started by defensive end Calais Campbell, whose strip-sack of quarterback Jacoby Brissett (22-for-27 for 258 yards) bounced into the grasp of outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.
When their offense faltered — star tight end Mark Andrews, limited in practice all week, finished without a catch — the Ravens could at least rely on their special teams. Kicker Justin Tucker had three field goals, including a 55-yarder to extend their fourth-quarter lead to 23-13, while Devin Duvernay set up a 34-yarder with a 46-yard punt return.
The defense had its ups and downs. After a woeful first half, the Ravens forced three straight second-quarter punts and a turnover in the third quarter, allowing only three points over a 30-minute period. But the Browns ran over the Ravens to start the fourth quarter, covering 75 yards and reaching the end zone in just 2:24, narrowing their lead to 23-20 with nine minutes remaining.
The Ravens’ first half didn’t follow their normal script. Over the season’s first six weeks, they’d allowed just three points total in the first quarter. They hadn’t given up a score on their opening defensive possession. They’d never trailed.
That all changed quickly. Seven minutes in, Browns running back Nick Chubb (16 carries for 91 yards) capped the game’s first drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Eight minutes later, kicker Cade York booted a 41-yard field goal. The Browns entered the second quarter leading 10-3, with Brissett a perfect 7-for-7 for 121 yards.
As the Ravens’ defense stabilized, their offense bounced from one extreme to another. After a promising opening drive petered out in the red zone, the Ravens went three-and-out and then settled for another field goal in Browns territory after a 5-yard drive. They didn’t take their first lead until Edwards, making his first appearance since January 2021, rumbled in from 7 yards out for a 13-10 lead with two minutes remaining.
This story will be updated.
Week 8
Ravens at Buccaneers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
Stream: Amazon Prime
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Giants claw back for nailbiter in fourth straight win, 23-17, over Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE — Call them Daboll’s Dawgs.
Brian Daboll’s weekly underdog Giants solidified a winning identity Sunday with their fourth consecutive comeback victory, 23-17, over the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
It went down to the last yard in the game’s final second. Fabian Moreau, Xavier McKinney and Julian Love tackled Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line after a last-ditch Trevor Lawrence completion.
Jacksonville (2-5), which lost its fourth straight, saw the clock wind to zeroes with no timeouts.
Daniel Jones’ first career 100-yard rushing game, two defensive turnovers in the red zone, and a late surge from Saquon Barkley lifted the Giants (6-1). They overcame a second-half deficit for the fifth time in their six wins.
Jacksonville moved the ball, but the Giants forced two turnovers at their own 5-yard and 21-yard lines (one by fumble, one on downs) to keep the Jags’ scoring down.
The Jaguars had the ball with a chance to win on the game’s final drive. A series of Giants miscues gave them extra chances, including Barkley stopping the clock by stepping out of bounds on the preceding possession, an Adoree Jackson holding penalty, a Dane Belton illegal hands to the face, a fourth down Jags conversion and a Dexter Lawrence roughing the passer.
But the Giants held on.
The Giants turned the game with 11:25 to play in the fourth quarter, down 17-14, on a fourth down defensive stop of a Lawrence QB sneak at the Giants’ 21-yard line. Jaylon Smith and Love were credited with the stop, following up Quincy Roche’s tackle of Travis Etienne on third down.
Jones then capitalized with a 10-play, 79-yard TD drive. He barreled into the end zone for the Giants’ first points of the half with a 1-yard TD run at 5:31 of the fourth quarter for a 20-17 lead. Graham Gano added a field goal on the next possession that tipped off a Jaguars defender before fluttering through.
The Jaguars had quickly erased a 13-11 Giants halftime lead on a 7-play, 73-yard TD drive to open the third quarter.
Etienne juked McKinney and sped up the left sideline for a 49-yard run, chased down by rookie edge Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Then Lawrence finished the drive with a leaping 1-yard TD run for a 17-13 lead with 11:45 left in the third quarter.
Giants CB Nick McCloud blocked the extra point, offsetting a first-quarter Jags two-point conversion.
Jones and the Giants almost answered immediately. A Devin Lloyd interception of Jones in the red zone was negated by a roughing the passer call against Jags LB Foye Oluokun, who led with his helmet into Jones’ chin.
But Daboll went for it on 4th and 2 from the 3½-yard line, and receiver Marcus Johnson dropped a pass underneath for a turnover on downs.
After a defensive stop forced the Jags’ first punt of the day, tight end Tanner Hudson then dropped a 3rd down pass around midfield, which Doug Pederson correctly challenged and forced a Giant punt back to the home team late in the third quarter.
The Giants took a lead into halftime for the second time this season, 13-11, on a 32-yard Darius Slayton TD catch and two Gano field goals.
McKinney made the play of the half with 3:26 to play in the second quarter: a forced fumble on Etienne at the Giants’ 5-yard line with Jacksonville up, 11-10.
Love recovered the bouncing ball in the end zone for a touchback, and Jones drove the Giants 65 yards in 12 plays for Gano’s second field goal and the halftime lead.
The Jaguars offense gained 246 yards and didn’t punt in the first half, but Jones was excellent early for the Giants, completing 15 of 22 passes for 168 yards and a TD in the first half, and adding four carries for 37 yards on the ground.
Barkley managed only 18 rushing yards on nine carries in the first half. So the Giants needed their QB to carry them.
Jones engineered an impressive, 75-yard game-opening TD drive, capped by Slayton’s 32-yard TD catch up the right side of the end zone.
Jones completed 6-of-7 passes for 65 yards and rushed one time for 14 on the drive. That snapped the Giants’ NFL worst 14-game drought without an opening drive TD going back to last year.
The Jaguars answered emphatically, however, averaging 11.7 yards per play on a six-play, 70-yard drive that Etienne finished with a 7-yard run. Pederson all tacked on an Etienne 1-yard run for the two-point conversion after a Giants illegal formation penalty.
Mired in losing streak, Gophers football must make decision on where season goes now
The Gophers football team considers itself to be a spiritual group.
As one of four tenants on which head coach P.J. Fleck’s program is built — academic, athletic, social and spiritual — this does not mean a prominent group at Minnesota’s biggest public university is collectively religious. The concept is about cultivating a belief in something bigger than yourself.
After Saturday’s 45-17 loss to now-No. 13 Penn State in the White Out game in Happy Valley, their faith is being tested. They might need a, say, coming-to-Jesus moment after a divine 4-0 September devolved into a, so far, 0-3 October. It might feel like hell.
After the announced crowd of 109,813 finally left them along, Fleck attempted to look forward with his team inside the visitors’ locker room at Beaver Stadium late Saturday night. He pointed to their next five remaining regular-season games.
“We have raised expectations around here,” Fleck recalled to reporters. “I think that is why everybody has a really bad taste in their mouth. We expect to win every single game, period.”
Fleck looked backward as well. Pointing out they were ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 after throttling previously ranked Michigan State to close last month. But that feels like it was B.C.
When the Gophers lost to Purdue 20-10 on Oct. 1 and 25-14 to No. 17 Illinois on Oct. 15, they came up short in close games, with execution breakdowns coming in crucial moments.
Against Penn State, the thin margins became big gaps, especially defensively, with breakdown after breakdown leading to big play after big play. The Nittany Lions had six touchdowns over 16 yards.
“We are going to have to make a decision as a defense and as a team on what we are going to do going forward,” linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said. “I know the guys in the room. There are some veterans on the team that have been through some hard times and there are some young guys that maybe this is the first adversity that they’ve faced. We’ve got to come together.”
When teams fall apart, it can begin with the defense blaming the offense for losses. Or vice versa. People start looking out for themselves.
“If you are sitting out there saying, ‘I’m going to improve so this defense can improve’ — no,” Sori-Marin said. “We’ve got to improve the guy next to us. We have to improve as a team, collectively coming together and just doing it for the guy next to you. That is really what it’s going to come down to.”
Defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding said belief in something bigger than yourself starts with awareness.
“Making sure that we hone in on each other’s energy,” Logan-Redding said. “Being with each other and understanding that we have been through a lot of things together. … We do things for each other, we do it for the people that we love. We sacrifice a lot for this game and for each other, so we can be the best we can be.”
The Gophers’ spiritual side does not mean they will be singing “Kumbaya” at the Larson Football Performance Center on Sunday.
After the Illinois loss, Fleck didn’t show the whole team its usual set of film clips to convey a certain perspective; it was the first time this season he passed on that routine. He didn’t feel players needed a “therapy session.”
With Fleck raising his hand for his self-described “crappy” way he prepared the team last week, he needed find a new tact this Sunday.
If they find their way again, it’s not unlikely the Gophers could follow this three-game losing streak with a three-game winning streak. The U hosts Rutgers (4-3, 1-3) on Saturday, with Minnesota opening as a 12-point favorite. Minnesota travels to Nebraska (3-4, 2-2) on Nov. 5 and welcomes Northwestern (1-6, 1-3) on Nov. 12.
Live updates: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. kickoff
Check out the up-to-the-minute commentary from Dave Hyde, Chris Perkins and David Furones as the 3-3 Dolphins get Tua Tagovailoa back to face ex-coach Brian Flores, former starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 23-20 win over Cleveland Browns
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Sunday’s Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: How many games this season have the Ravens played like the better team, only to emerge with a loss? Sunday’s result might’ve been the universe finding some cosmic balance. The Ravens’ offense was far from great. The defense had its moments but was shaky late. The Browns had a comfortable margin in yardage. But when the game ended, the Ravens had more points and first place in the AFC North.
Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens keep finding new ways to make life difficult for themselves. This time, it was a fumble from running back Justice Hill after they drove deep into Cleveland territory with a chance to go up six or 10 late in the fourth quarter. They escaped by the skin of their teeth when linebacker Malik Harrison blocked a 60-yard field-goal attempt, but man, this team lives dangerously.
The Ravens tried a different order this week, actually conceding a lead for the first time all season before their defense and running game gained traction. Their offense was disjointed all day, with Lamar Jackson struggling to find breathing room in the pocket or open receivers down the field. But Gus Edwards gained tough yards in his first game since January 2021, including a fourth-down plunge over the goal line to give the Ravens a 10-point lead in the third quarter.
The Ravens can thank their special teams for giving them significant advantages throughout the day, whether it was Jordan Stout flipping the field with a 69-yard punt, Devin Duvernay setting them up for an easy score with a 46-yard punt return or Justin Tucker pushing the lead back to 10 with a dead-center, 55-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Mike Preston, columnist: Two bad football teams played, so one team had to win. The Ravens held on, but it felt like a preseason game where the coach walks in afterward and says, “We just have so much to work on.” The only positive was the result. That’s it, folks.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: After the Browns’ 75-yard scoring drive early in the fourth quarter and running back Justice Hill’s fumble with 3:20 left, it appeared the Ravens were in for another head-scratching collapse. But they had some penalties go in their favor, including an offensive pass interference call on wide receiver Amari Cooper and a false start that set up a 60-yard field-goal attempt from Cade York that was blocked by linebacker Malik Harrison.
Outside of a few drives in the fourth quarter and the Browns’ opening march, Baltimore’s defense was solid. The Ravens recorded five sacks and two forced fumbles. Linebacker Patrick Queen was a beast, totaling 11 tackles (two for loss) and a sack.
The Ravens relied heavily on the running game, as 160 of their 254 yards came on the ground. Running back Gus Edwards looked good in his season debut, rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
C.J. Doon, editor: Take a deep breath, everyone. Yes, the Ravens nearly blew another fourth-quarter lead, but you have to admire the resolve in the final minutes. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh’s hustle to chase down a scrambling Jacoby Brissett on third-and-12 might have been the difference, forcing a long field-goal attempt that was backed up even further by a controversial false start penalty. Malik Harrison’s block on Cade York’s 60-yard try could be a turning point; go back and look at the reaction on the Ravens’ sideline after the ball fell harmlessly to the turf. The Ravens needed a break, and got one.
Tim Schwartz, editor: The Ravens might have gotten away with one there near the end on the Browns’ false start penalty, but there’s no guarantee Cade York makes a field goal from 56 yards. Still, this one is about the resurgent Ravens running game, led by a healthy-looking Gus Edwards and his two touchdowns. Lamar Jackson attempted 16 passes — a proven winning recipe for Baltimore — while six Ravens (including Mark Andrews!) ran 44 times for 160 yards with the longest just a 12-yard gain. That’s the ground-and-pound football they need to play to win these games. Their inability to pull away in games is still an issue but at least they’re trending in the right direction by getting the rushing attack going in the fourth quarter. With the suddenly average Buccaneers up next, the Ravens seem ready to make their move.
