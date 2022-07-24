Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Whales With 10k+ BTC Have Been Growing

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 months ago

on

By

Bitcoin Whales With 10K+ Btc Have Been Growing
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

On-chain data shows the number of Bitcoin holders with 10k+ BTC have grown recently, a sign of accumulation from whales.

Number Of Bitcoin Whales Holding 10k Or More BTC Has Gone Up Recently

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, both the 1k+ and 10k+ BTC holders have observed some growth in recent weeks.

Holders with 1k or more BTC are considered whales, and movement from them can have noticeable impacts on the Bitcoin market.

The relevant indicator here looks at all wallets on the network to see how many own between 1k and 10k BTC and how many are holding more than 10k BTC.

Now, here is a chart that shows how the holder count of these two Bitcoin whale groups have changed during the last couple of years:

Looks like the 10k BTC holders have observed some very sharp growth recently | Source: CryptoQuant 

As you can see in the above graph, while the value of Bitcoin has been on a downtrend since November of last year, the number of Bitcoin whales with more than 10k BTC has only gone up.

The 1k+ BTC holders, on the other hand, were mostly on a sideways trend until May came, where the 10k BTC whales slumped down a bit and the 1k+ holders spiked up. This could possibly be because of the former group selling off some of their supply and dropping into the 1k to 10k range.

Related Reading | Ethereum Bullish Signal: 800k ETH Exits From Gemini

Not long after this increase, however, the 1k+ BTC whales dropped off and the 10k ones observed a rapid growth. There could be two things contributing to this trend.

First, some of the 1k+ BTC holders sold part of their supply such that their wallets went below the 1k mark. And second, many of the remaining holders rather bought more and entered into the 10k+ category. Both of these would mark as a drop in the 1k+ whale count.

Related Reading | Bitcoin NUPL Shows Average Holder Back In Profit, But For How Long?

However, very recently the 1k+ BTC whales have again observed some growth while the 10k holders have still been sharply trending up. This implies that the total number of whales as a whole has gone up in the market recently.

Such accumulation from Bitcoin whales can lead to a positive outcome for the price of the crypto.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $22.2k, down 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 10% in value.

Bitcoin Price Chart

The value of the crypto has gone down a bit over the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Karl-Heinz Müller on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Binance Striving Hard To Grab the Hacker Behind Recent Exploit

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 25, 2022

By

Binance Investing Heavily In Defi As Per Ceo ‘Cz’
google news
Exchange News
  • The attacker stole $570 million worth of cryptocurrency on October 6.
  • Following the discovery of the breach, Binance Smart Chain was disabled.

On Monday, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC that the exchange is “narrowing down” the identity of the attacker who stole $570 million worth of cryptocurrency from a cross-chain bridge on October 6.

Zhao said that the blockchain has successfully frozen up to 90% of the stolen assets. The biggest centralized cryptocurrency exchange in the world has received assistance in identifying hacker.

Speaking to CNBC from Dubai, Zhao added:

“We’re still actually helping [law enforcement] to chase the bad players and working with law enforcement around the globe. In this particular instance, law enforcement gave us tips on who they think it may be, so we’re narrowing it down.”

Former FBI Agent Hired

Following the discovery of the breach, Binance Smart Chain was disabled. Zhao said on Reddit that the “funds are safe,” but also disclosed that the value of the funds syphoned off the BSC was between $100 and $110 million.

Paradigm researcher Sam Sun tweeted after the vulnerability that the hacker “somehow convinced the Binance Bridge” to twice transfer 1 million BNB to the hacker’s account. Chainalysis, a blockchain analytics business, reports that $2 billion, or 69% of all funds taken from the beginning of the year through August, were the result of assaults on cross-chain bridges. This is before the Binance Smart Chain Bridge was hacked.

Considering the persistent increase in cryptocurrency-related fraud incidents. Binance has a new director of investigations in its U.S. office. The exchange just hired BJ Kang, a former FBI agent, to serve as its first Head of Investigations.

Recommended For You:

Binance Investing Heavily in DeFi as per CEO ‘CZ’

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Plummets 25% in Last 7 Days

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 25, 2022

By

Crypto Market Fumbles, Over $600M Liquidated In Last 24 Hours
google news
59 seconds ago |