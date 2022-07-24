BPO Call Center Lead Generation Outsourcing

Pin 0 Shares

Call Center Lead Generation

Every body’s doing it… Fact, every Fortune 500 company uses outsourced contact centers to generate their leads and keep their front end sales professionals busy with qualified sales leads daily. This allows the company to focus more on processing deals and less on prospecting. Call center lead generation is nothing new, as the telephone was invented over 100 years ago and has been used as a powerful marketing tool ever since. However, due to the ever changing global economy, American companies have been able to save even more money by using centers located overseas.

BPO Lead Generation

Business process outsourcing lead generation is hands-down the best way to supply your front end sales team with fresh leads daily. When comparing the cost of building an in-house telemarketing team complete with the contact center infrastructure that is needed, it appears as though BPO lead generation not only cuts cost up to 50% but also saves months of ramp up time, and time is money. hiring, training and managing a sales team is hard enough and when you already have qualified sales professionals the last thing you want to do is discourage them with hours of cold calling. Clearly the best way to optimize the sales cycle is to outsource lead generation to make sure your sales team is spending their time presenting your company’s service or product to qualified prospects.

Outsourcing lead generation

There are two ways you can structure the payouts for your call center lead generation campaign. The first is a pay per performance model and the second is pay per hour. Pay per performance (aka, pay per lead) means you only pay for the leads that are generated meeting your specific criteria. The call center may ask to run a pilot for two weeks to cover training and to get an idea of how many leads per agent can be generated each day. At this point a price per lead can be calculated and a quota established. Pay per hour is quite simply when you pay per hour per agent that will be dialing on your process. This setup allows for more customization to the script and qualifying filters. Since you are paying per hour you are basically just renting space in their call center so I advise taking a more hands on approach to make sure you are getting your money’s worth. Call monitoring can be provided as well as remote training to make sure your agents are pitching your product or service appropriately.

BPO call centers

Lead generation marketing is considered the grunt work of BPO call center outsourcing so make sure you are working with a call center that specializes in these types of services. Outbound and inbound telemarketing are two different animals and generating leads is in a category of its own. The call center must have the right tools for the job, and this means not only highly trained sales managers and agents but they must also have a sophisticated predictive dialer and database management team. The process starts with the data. The telemarketing list must be filtered and targeted to include prospects that are more likely to be qualified and interested in your services in addition it must be scrubbed against the federal DNC (do not call list). There are data providers out there like InfoUSA and Experian However, these list seem to be resold and therefore, resistant to telemarketing. This being said, a call center with a database mining team will provide the best results.

Generation marketing

Generation marketing optimizes the sales cycle by filtering out any unqualified prospects and confirming their interest in the product before the salesperson even contacts them. Call center lead generation achieves this more efficiently than any other form of marketing. Radio, magazine ads or even TV can bring in new business; However, the prospect could be someone that doesn’t even meet the criteria of what you are looking for.