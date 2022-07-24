Ich habe ALLEN meinen Mitarbeitern jeweils 8.000 £ und 2 First-Class-Flugtickets als Bonus gegeben, sie nennen mich den „besten Chef der Welt“.

Leslie Jordan suffered from shortness of breath in the weeks leading up to her death and even made an appointment with a cardiologist the following week.

The comedian died yesterday after suffering a medical emergency while driving and then crashing his BMW into the side of a Hollywood building. He was 67 years old.

Law enforcement sources believe Jordan may have suffered a heart attack while behind the wheel, according to TMZ, although his official cause of death has yet to be released.

The news of his health comes just hours after CBS Mornings released one of Jordan’s final interviews, which was supposed to air next week but was instead shared today in light of the tragedy.

In the interview, Jordan explained how his years-long battle with addiction taught him that the best path to a clean life was to be “of service” to others, and how following that code brought him happiness.

Leslie Jordan gave one of the last interviews of her life with CBS Mornings two weeks ago in Nashville

Beloved actor Leslie Jordan died Monday in a car accident in Hollywood at the age of 67.

Speaking to CBS’ Anthony Mason, Jordan explained how fame provides a “platform” to give or take from people.

“The only thing fame gives you is a platform,” he said. “And then you have to decide whether I’m going to give or whether I’m going to take?” And I want to give – I want to leave a mark in some ways – but I want to be of service.

Jordan said it was his journey to sobriety after years of alcohol abuse that taught him that the best way to live a happy and clean life was to give.

“You know you learn early on that in recovery, the way to stay clean and stay sober is to be of service to another, and that takes you out of yourself,” he said.

“I think that’s what I want to live a life of service to others, and it makes me happy.”

It’s still unclear what type of medical emergency Jordan suffered and whether it killed him or died from the ensuing sinking.

Although Jordan rose to fame for roles on TV shows like Murphy Brown, Will and Grace, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, his career has had an unexpected resurgence during the pandemic thanks to his daily Instagram posts.

The comedian posted short clips – sometimes comedy sketches, other times just videos of him lamenting the boredom of the lockdown – twice a day for 80 consecutive days during the pandemic.

His Instagram account skyrocketed from around 80,000 followers to nearly 6 million within weeks, plus an additional 2.3 million followers on TikTok.

Speaking to CBS, Jordan said he never wanted to go viral.

“Give me a good pandemic and I’ll thrive,” he laughed. ‘I do not know what happened. ‘People said to me, ‘What’s the secret?’ I have no idea. That would jump a million a day.

“I was just thinking, ‘God, who are these people who want to hear what I have to say? “, Jordan added. “It was just the innocence of it, I guess.”

Jordan appears in the sitcom Will and Grace playing Beverly Leslie alongside co-star Eric McCormick

Jordan shared how he became an actor at the University of Tennessee at Chatanooga.

“I got up in that intro in acting class and it hit me like a drug,” he said. “I went to the head of the department and said ‘Tell me what to do’ and he said ‘Let’s learn to pronounce it first. It’s not you-a-ter, it’s theater.

After school he moved to Hollywood. Jordan recalled some of his early roles in commercials.

“I had a few commercials and I kind of had a roll with it,” he said. “I was the elevator operator from burger hell for taco bell where you go when you’re not eating burgers.”

Leslie Jordan attends the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington DC in April 2022

Shortly before his death, Jordan also embarked on an unexpected career as a country singer in Nashville.

“I had an Instagram anthem on Sunday, and where we were just singing these old anthems that I grew up with, and people started connecting,” he said. ‘And so, kind of from that, we decided to make an album.

“So unexpected, just to be in my 60s. I’m a country singer now!” he said.

“I love Nasville, and the way Nashville embraced me, and being taken seriously, and making an album with Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile. You know, that’s something.

Jordan won an Emmy Award for his performance in the sitcom Will and Grace in 2006

The Los Angeles Police Department told DailyMail.com they received reports that a car crashed into a wall at Romaine Street and Cahuenga Blvd around 9:30 a.m.

Photos of the crash showed his blue BMW smashed onto the Hollywood sidewalk with its right front wheel and fender shattered from the collision.

Jordan was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee and lived in Los Angeles. He won an Outstanding Guest Actor Emmy in 2006 for his role as Beverly Leslie on NBC’s hit show “Will & Grace” in which he had a recurring role.

His co-stars, Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack, were among the first stars to pay tribute to him.

Sean Hayes wrote on Twitter: “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who met him loved him. There was no there will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with a huge, caring heart. We will miss you my dear friend.

Co-star Eric McCormack, who played the lead role of Will Truman, said he was “crushed” by the loss.

‘The funniest, flirtiest southern gentleman I have ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to each of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone thirty years too soon. You were loved, dear man.