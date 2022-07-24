News
I’m a coin collector – the exact items you need to look for to find a $1,000 “double-rolled” Lincoln penny
There is one specific error to watch out for when going through your glass change.
Mistakes happen when the mint crafts a coin incorrectly, resulting in irrational elements.
Some common errors are tooling errors, incorrect planchets, and off-center errors.
One in particular is the double die error, and a coin collector walking past “thebowerscoinshow” on TikTok has shown how to spot one on a specific Lincoln penny.
What is the double die error and how do you recognize it?
A double cube error can be found on various coins.
But one contained on a penny with a 1970 date could be particularly valuable.
The error relates to the duplication of certain elements on the coin.
If you happen to find a 1970 date, look out for an S mintmark, which stands for San Francisco.
If you happen to find one, be sure to take a close look at a few items.
“If you look closely at the date, the word ‘Liberty,’ ‘In God We Trust,’ and you see them doubled, you’ve found it,” the coin expert said.
The doubling errors are all found on the front.
The date and mint mark can be seen to the right of Lincoln’s body.
The word Liberty is closer to Lincoln’s neck on the center left of the obverse, while “In God we Trust” is found across Lincoln’s obverse at the top.
“Hardly anyone knows about this error,” said the TikToker.
how much is it worth
The TikToker said if you’re lucky enough to find one of these pennies, it could be worth anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000.
But depending on the class, it could be more.
According to auctions published by the Professional Coin Grading Service, the value could range from $3,000 to just over $24,000.
At a January 2001 auction, a 1970 S Penny certified in an MS 66 class sold for a total of $24,150.
Keep in mind that this is a non-circulating coin, which means it is not intended to be used in day-to-day transactions.
Other double die pennies
The double dice error is also found on some other Lincoln pennies.
These include what is arguably the most famous of all, known as the 1955 double stamp piece.
In average condition, the 1955 Double Die Penny is worth $1,318 according to the USA Coin Book.
The value could exceed $17,000 if it is an MS 63 class.
A buyer recently paid more than $2,000 for a high quality 1955 circulating piece.
Then there’s the 1969-S Double Die Penny – which is extremely rare.
The reported mintage is just 15, according to the Professional Coin Grading Service.
According to the latest auctions published by the valuation service, the value could range from $16,500 to $126,500.
All were graded in MS 63 and above.
To see if your spare change is worth something, you can search eBay for the full name, select the listing “sold” and then toggle the search to “highest value”.
This gives you an idea of how much the coin might be worth, as your quarters, dimes, nickels and Lincoln pennies might also be valuable.
For more related stories, see Most Valuable Silver Coins in Circulation.
Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis
By JILL LAWLESS (Associated Press)
LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister of the year on Tuesday, tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills.
Sunak, who is the U.K.’s first leader of color, met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, where the monarch officially asked the new leader of the governing Conservative Party to form a government, as is tradition.
Sunak clinched the leadership position Monday, seen by his party as a safe pair of hands it hopes will stabilize an economy sliding toward recession, and stem its own plunging popularity, after the brief, disastrous term of Liz Truss.
Her package of unfunded tax cuts spooked financial markets with the prospect of ballooning debt, drove the pound to record lows and forced the Bank of England to intervene — weakening Britain’s fragile economy and obliterating her authority within her party.
Sunak — at 42 the youngest British leader in more than 200 years — acknowledged the scale of his challenge as well as the skepticism of a British public alarmed at the state of the economy and weary of a Conservative Party soap opera that has chewed through two prime ministers in as many months.
“I fully appreciate how hard things are,” Sunak said outside the prime minister’s 10 Downing Street residence. “And I understand, too, that I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened. All I can say is that I am not daunted.”
When he was Treasury chief, Sunak became popular with the public by handing out billions in support to shuttered businesses and laid-off workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But now he will have to oversee tax hikes and public spending cuts as he tries to bring inflation and government debt under control.
Acknowledging “difficult decisions to come,” Sunak tried to draw a line under the chaos that engulfed Truss and her predecessor, Boris Johnson. He said his government “will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.”
Opponents already depict Sunak as out of touch with the concerns of ordinary people because of his privileged private school background, previous career as a hedge fund manager and vast wealth.
Sunak “comes into office as not a particularly popular prime minister, but with a reputation for some semblance of economic competence,” said Alan Wager, research associate at the think tank U.K. in a Changing Europe. “The problem will be he is seen as someone that’s not broadly on the side of people. He’s seen as someone that’s broadly out of touch.”
Much of Sunak’s fortune comes through his wife Akshata Murty, whose father is the billionaire founder of Indian IT firm Infosys. The couple is worth 730 million pounds ($826 million), according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
In April 2022, it emerged that Murty did not pay U.K. tax on her overseas income. The practice was legal — and Murty soon agreed to relinquish it — but it looked bad at a time when millions of Britons were struggling to make ends meet.
Sunak’s top priorities will be appointing Cabinet ministers, and preparing for a budget statement that will set out how the government plans to come up with billions of pounds (dollars) to fill a fiscal hole created by soaring inflation and a sluggish economy — and exacerbated by Truss’ destabilizing time in office.
That statement, set to feature tax increases and spending cuts, is currently due to be made in Parliament on Monday by Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt — if Sunak keeps him in the job.
Truss departed Tuesday after making a defiant public statement outside 10 Downing Street, seven weeks to the day after she was appointed prime minister. She announced her resignation on Thursday, acknowledging she could not deliver on her economic plans.
In her departing words Truss offered a defense of her low-tax vision and her brief term in office — despite the market mayhem triggered by her Sept. 23 budget package.
“I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the problems we face,” she said, before wishing Sunak success as “our country continues to battle through a storm.”
Sunak’s victory is a remarkable reversal of fortune just weeks after he lost to Truss in a Conservative election to replace Johnson. Party members chose her tax-cutting boosterism over his warnings that inflation must be tamed.
Sunak was chosen as Conservative leader after becoming the only candidate to clear the hurdle of 100 nominations from fellow lawmakers to run in the party election. Sunak defeated rival Penny Mordaunt, who may get a job in his government, and the ousted Johnson, who dashed back from a Caribbean vacation to rally support for a comeback bid but failed to get enough backing to run.
As well as stabilizing the U.K. economy, Sunak must try to unite a governing party that has descended into acrimony as its poll ratings have plunged.
Conservative lawmaker Victoria Atkins, a Sunak ally, said the party would “settle down” under Sunak.
“We all understand that we’ve now really got to get behind Rishi — and, in fairness, that’s exactly what the party has done,” she told radio station LBC.
___
Follow all AP's reporting on British politics at
BJP takes on Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi pollution
The capital’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 326 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. ANI
New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday blamed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP organizer Arvind Kejriwal for poor air quality not just in Delhi but across northern India, blaming the farm fires on the day from Diwali in AAP-led Punjab to pollution in the capital and other cities.
The capital’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 326 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The neighboring cities of Ghaziabad (285), Noida (320), Greater Noida (294), Gurugram (315) and Faridabad (310) reported “poor” to “very poor” air quality.
Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya said as many as 1,019 cases of farm fires in Punjab were to blame for poor air quality not only in Delhi but in all of northern India.
“1,019 cases of farm fires in Punjab executed by AAP on Diwali day are the reason for the poor air quality not only in Delhi but all over North India. Arvind Kejriwal said let down farmers in Punjab, who expected 1000 per acre for their Parali. Don’t blame Diwali, blame Kejriwal…” he tweeted.
1,019 cases of farm fires in AAP Punjab on Diwali are causing poor air quality not only in Delhi but across northern India. Arvind Kejriwal let down farmers in Punjab, who expected 1,000 per acre for their Parali.
Don’t blame Diwali, blame Kejriwal… pic.twitter.com/XSG1LfPLRX
—Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 25, 2022
He also shared a real-time monitoring chart of stubble burning between October 15 and 24, which showed Punjab topped the list of farm fires at 5,617, followed by Haryana at 1,360. and Uttar Pradesh at 552 distant. On Diwali alone, there were 1,019 farm burnings in Punjab, 250 in Haryana and 215 in Uttar Pradesh.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor” and 401 and 500 “severe”.
Although the air quality in Delhi in the morning after Diwali was recorded in the “very poor” category, the situation was relatively better than in previous years due to favorable weather conditions which diluted the effect of firecrackers and the stubble burning.
However, the relatively better air this morning does not mean that it looks good. PM2.5 levels at 30 of the capital’s 35 monitoring stations were five to six times higher than the national standard of 60 micrograms per cubic meter at 8 a.m.
PM2.5 are fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less that can penetrate deep into the airways, reach the lungs and enter the bloodstream.
According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Early Warning System, air quality is expected to remain in the “very poor” category during the day (Tuesday) and is expected to improve slightly over the next two next days.
With contributions from agencies
23 unanswered points: How Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense found a game plan after 10 days of preparation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sported a tiny cut above his left eye when he spoke with reporters late Monday at Gillette Stadium, a gash from being sandwiched between two New England Patriots defenders on a big second-quarter play.
When defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. charged with his hands raised, Fields adjusted his arm angle and slipped a short pass to Khalil Herbert. The running back cruised 25 yards untouched into the end zone to give the Bears a lead they never relinquished in a 33-14 victory.
Fields didn’t see Herbert get into the end zone because Wise and another Patriots defender smashed into him simultaneously, leaving the gash, but he certainly felt the momentum surge that came with it.
The touchdown started a run of 23 unanswered points as the Bears earned their first win against the Patriots in New England in franchise history.
“That was our second time running that play. The first time, the ball got batted down,” Fields said. “The D-end came running free, so I saw him and I kind of pump-faked it and went sidearmed a little bit.
“We work on that in practice, maneuvering the screens around the D-end. It was a great catch and run by Khalil and really a great play call and great execution by everybody.”
Eleven days after expressing frustration about a rough 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on “Thursday Night Football,” Fields was in a much different place Monday, caught on camera dancing and smiling during the nationally televised broadcast.
Bears coaches and players made good use of the extra time between games, crafting a strong game plan that featured more designed runs for Fields, including a 3-yard touchdown run that put the Bears up 10-0 in the first quarter.
He had 14 carries for 82 yards and the touchdown and completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Fields said he was pleased with the plan coach Matt Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and other coaches put together, saying they “brought a whole different element to our offense.”
“It makes our offense more complex, getting us out of the pocket, more designed quarterback runs,” Fields said. “It opens it up a little bit more. So just doing a lot of different things on offense.”
Fields made some impressive throws on the move and scrambles, including a 20-yard scurry on third-and-14 on the Bears’ final drive of the first half to get them to the Patriots 21-yard line. Bears kicker Cairo Santos made his second of four field goals to go into halftime up 20-14. The Bears were 11-for-18 on third downs.
“Every time he does something like that, I’m in awe,” Herbert said. “He’s special, and he continues to show it.”
It was part of a night in which the Bears amassed 243 rushing yards and 390 total yards. Herbert had 12 carries for 62 yards, David Montgomery had 15 carries for 62 yards, and wide receiver Dante Pettis had a 29-yard carry.
The performance was an obvious building block for an offense that less than two weeks earlier was the subject of ridicule for its inability to get in the end zone in three red-zone opportunities in Week 6.
“When you look at what we did with Justin and the run game and designed runs, that was a lot of fun. And then being efficient in the pass game,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “Everyone gets tied up in wanting to throw for 400 yards every game, and obviously that’s really cool. I want that and receivers want that, like, that would be sweet for everybody.
“But at the end of the day, our strengths as a team are being able to run the football. We’ve got a quarterback who can run and run physical, and he’s a tough kid who is able to get up and keep going. And when the passes come, he executes on them. It’s something we can lean into.”
Afterward Eberflus said it was important for his team’s confidence to put together a complete game in front of a national audience. But he and Fields were careful to note there’s more work ahead, especially against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 on a short week of practice.
“Just the resilience, you know,” Fields said. “Everybody was devastated after the (Commanders) loss, and the way we fought and the way we prepared throughout the week, guys were locked in through meetings, through walk-throughs.
“And pretty much our motto this week was ‘finish everything,’ whether it was in practice … finish the day focused in and locked in on meetings. I’m proud of everybody the way they prepared this week and the way they performed today.”
Adidas drops Kanye West for anti-Semitic remarks : NPR
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Adidas said on Tuesday it was severing ties with Ye, the artist and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West, following a series of anti-Semitic comments made in recent weeks.
Ye’s nearly decade-long partnership with the German sneaker giant helped make the rap superstar a billionaire and sell his Yeezy-branded sneakers to a global audience.
Following mounting pressure on Adidas to drop Ye, the company announced that it does not tolerate anti-Semitism or other types of hate speech.
“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the company said in a statement.
Adidas will end production of Yeezy products and halt payments to Ye and his companies, according to Adidas, which estimated the move would hit its net profit of nearly $250 million in 2022.
The company is the latest to isolate Ye following a series of inflammatory remarks including that slavery was a choice and a leaked interview between Ye and Fox News host Tucker Carlson in which he said: “I would rather my kids know Chanukah than Kwanzaa, at least it would come with some financial engineering.”
Adidas was reviewing its partnership with Ye since he wore a “white lives matter” shirt to Paris Fashion Week.
Twitter and Instagram suspended Ye after posting anti-Semitic messages, including a post on Twitter that read, “‘Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.’
This is the latest business spinoff for Ye since he began unleashing his incendiary comments. Balenciaga ended its relationship with him, and Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency also severed ties with him.
Production studio MRC said on Monday it was shelving a finished documentary about Ye after reviewing his recent anti-Semitic remarks,
“We cannot support any content that amplifies its platform,” company executives said in a statement.
GM Ryan Poles says learning how to finish will be the key to the Chicago Bears’ ascent: ‘We’re on the doorstep’
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles landed on a key word Monday: finish.
That’s what Poles would like to see his team do better after a 2-4 start characterized the last three weeks by games that slipped away late. The Bears squandered fourth-quarter leads in losses to the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings and couldn’t quite get over the hump in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants to begin the month.
Thus they went into Monday night’s clash with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium with plenty to prove and with Poles believing he knows how this group can turn a corner in its ability to finish.
“It’s detail in their work,” Poles said. “Just being very specific, it’s being exactly where you’re supposed to be. (It’s) your technique. I know Coach (Matt Eberflus) is big on technique. That’s one thing they hammered this week. I believe in that too, just from my time playing. If you can dial in on technique, all the other little stuff comes after that.”
Poles met with reporters for a little more than 10 minutes, long enough to provide an overview of where he thinks the Bears are and where they need to go. Naturally, a lot of the conversation revolved around quarterback Justin Fields and his path to progress.
Here are highlights from that session.
On his big-picture assessment of where the Bears are after the first six games:
“Clearly, Matt and I are on the same page in terms of competing to win games. We’ve come up short a few times, and to us that’s a little bit of having a young team that needs to learn how to finish in the red zone and win games and do the things we’re hoping to do. What I was really encouraged about was how we handled this mini-bye. And regardless of your record, the ability to look in the mirror and see what did we do well, what did we not do well, what have we struggled with and then attack those things (is key).
“Our coaches met with the players. We met with the coordinators and just talked about that exactly. And then what’s the plan to improve and take the next step? The work that was put in this week was incredible, making some adjustments to get guys in positions to be successful and do better and hopefully win some games.”
On Justin Fields’ growth:
“I know Justin has been a big topic with his development. And we’re encouraged with the progress that is there. I know it’s not in the statistics and on the paper all the time, but he is getting better in a lot of different areas. As a whole we’ve got to continue to play better around him as well to allow him to keep playing well and get his confidence going to execute at a high level.”
On what he would like to see Fields show over the final two-plus months to demonstrate progress:
“(It’s) a few different things. How is he being used? Are we putting him in the position where he can be successful? And then it’s the execution and the details of what he’s being asked to do and really speeding up to the game and making decisions quicker. Again, the beautiful thing about football, it’s reliant on everybody else. As a whole we have to improve. And I think we’ll see that when everyone starts to get better, then we’ll start to ascend.”
On the possibility of being active before the trade deadline to add pass-catching help for the offense:
“Regardless we’re always going to be active in terms of whether it’s making phone calls or picking up the phone and just seeing if that is something that can improve our team and it makes sense for us — not only for now. Because I’ve always talked about this. It’s about sustaining success for a long period of time. It’s not the short fix all the time. Just blending that together is tough because it takes a lot of discipline to do. So that’s what we’re balancing.”
On where the team has fallen short through the first six games:
“I knew we were going to be a young team. But it’s really just executing at a higher level and guys making plays. Finishing. Those types of things. Also, we know that it’s a new scheme for a lot of different people. Even with Justin, this is his first year with us. He doesn’t have many starts as it is. It’s just continuing to grow and seeing guys mature within the game. That’s what we need to speed up.”
On specific things he has seen from Fields that encouraged him:
“With young players you’re looking for the flashes. And he has shown the flashes of getting the ball out on time, being accurate. Some of the deep shots — like even the one to (Dante) Pettis (against the Commanders) was incredible. So it’s continuing to do those things. That’s what we’re looking for.”
On the ongoing criticism from outside that he didn’t do enough in the offseason to improve the offensive line and receiving corps to properly help Fields:
“We’re still able to evaluate everybody in our current situation. I’m convicted with the things that we did do this offseason and in the draft. And we’ll continue to chip away. Like I’ve said, everything we’re going to do or are doing is to sustain success over a long period of time. Within that, I think we can still evaluate our players — from the quarterback to guys on defense and all the positions.”
On the performance to this point of rookie defensive backs Kyle Gordon and Jaquan Brisker:
“Kyler’s getting better every single week. I thought the last game was probably his best game so far. We put a lot on his plate playing inside and outside, and that takes a lot of mental toughness. Especially playing DB in this league, it’s a grind. There’s a lot of space to cover, so he’s doing good and will continue to improve. I truly believe in that.
“And then Brisker’s been doing a good job too. I’ve been expecting him to make some plays on the ball and I think that’s going to come as well. But his ability to tackle and come in and fill and help our defense become physical, I think he’s done a good job.”
On where he sees indicators of the team he wants to build long term:
“For the age of our team, there have been a lot of games where we’re knocking on the door to win games. The next step is learning how to finish. And you all know this from watching on Sundays. There are teams where, once they learn how to find a way to win, there are teams that know how to come back from deficits. There are characteristics of (winning) teams. Finishing is one of those things. We really need to take that next step. But we’re on the doorstep.”
On his evaluation of coach Matt Eberflus:
“He’s incredible. Again, his ability to self-assess over this last week and get the staff together and keep the team jelled together (has been good). That’s what you worry about with any team is when you lose, you don’t want things to fracture, and this team is tighter than it’s ever been. (It’s about) believing in each other and finding ways to win games moving forward.”
For the Japanese yen, 150 is not a magic number
Japan’s unique position among developed countries – with low inflation and a robust export sector – means it can tolerate currency weakness better than most.
