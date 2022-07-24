News
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Planning For More Kids: They Feel It’s ‘Important’ To Give Malti Siblings
View gallery Image Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Nick Jonas, 29, and Priyanka Chopra, 40, may be parents of one right now, but they’re hoping that will change in the future. The singer and actress, who welcomed their first child, daughter Malti, via surrogate on Jan. 15, have already “discussed having more kids,” according to multiple sources. […]
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears find a game plan to build upon after 10 days of preparation: ‘It’s something we can lean into’
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sported a tiny cut above his left eye when he spoke with reporters late Monday at Gillette Stadium, a gash from being sandwiched between two New England Patriots defenders on a big second-quarter play.
When defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. charged with his hands raised, Fields adjusted his arm angle and slipped a short pass to Khalil Herbert. The running back cruised 25 yards untouched into the end zone to give the Bears a lead they never relinquished in a 33-14 victory.
Fields didn’t see Herbert get into the end zone because Wise and another Patriots defender smashed into him simultaneously, leaving the gash, but he certainly felt the momentum surge that came with it.
The touchdown started a run of 23 unanswered points as the Bears earned their first win against the Patriots in New England in franchise history.
“That was our second time running that play. The first time, the ball got batted down,” Fields said. “The D-end came running free, so I saw him and I kind of pump-faked it and went sidearmed a little bit.
“We work on that in practice, maneuvering the screens around the D-end. It was a great catch and run by Khalil and really a great play call and great execution by everybody.”
Eleven days after expressing frustration about a rough 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on “Thursday Night Football,” Fields was in a much different place Monday, caught on camera dancing and smiling during the nationally televised broadcast.
Bears coaches and players made good use of the extra time between games, crafting a strong game plan that featured more designed runs for Fields, including a 3-yard touchdown run that put the Bears up 10-0 in the first quarter.
He had 14 carries for 82 yards and the touchdown and completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Fields said he was pleased with the plan coach Matt Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and other coaches put together, saying they “brought a whole different element to our offense.”
“It makes our offense more complex, getting us out of the pocket, more designed quarterback runs,” Fields said. “It opens it up a little bit more. So just doing a lot of different things on offense.”
Fields made some impressive throws on the move and scrambles, including a 20-yard scurry on third-and-14 on the Bears’ final drive of the first half to get them to the Patriots 21-yard line. Bears kicker Cairo Santos made his second of four field goals to go into halftime up 20-14. The Bears were 11-for-18 on third downs.
“Every time he does something like that, I’m in awe,” Herbert said. “He’s special, and he continues to show it.”
It was part of a night in which the Bears amassed 243 rushing yards and 390 total yards. Herbert had 12 carries for 62 yards, David Montgomery had 15 carries for 62 yards, and wide receiver Dante Pettis had a 29-yard carry.
The performance was an obvious building block for an offense that less than two weeks earlier was the subject of ridicule for its inability to get in the end zone in three red-zone opportunities in Week 6.
“When you look at what we did with Justin and the run game and designed runs, that was a lot of fun. And then being efficient in the pass game,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “Everyone gets tied up in wanting to throw for 400 yards every game, and obviously that’s really cool. I want that and receivers want that, like, that would be sweet for everybody.
“But at the end of the day, our strengths as a team are being able to run the football. We’ve got a quarterback who can run and run physical, and he’s a tough kid who is able to get up and keep going. And when the passes come, he executes on them. It’s something we can lean into.”
Afterward Eberflus said it was important for his team’s confidence to put together a complete game in front of a national audience. But he and Fields were careful to note there’s more work ahead, especially against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 on a short week of practice.
“Just the resilience, you know,” Fields said. “Everybody was devastated after the (Commanders) loss, and the way we fought and the way we prepared throughout the week, guys were locked in through meetings, through walk-throughs.
“And pretty much our motto this week was ‘finish everything,’ whether it was in practice … finish the day focused in and locked in on meetings. I’m proud of everybody the way they prepared this week and the way they performed today.”
()
Column: Jaquan Brisker and the Chicago Bears make a statement that — for one night anyway — they won’t stay down long
Sometimes life comes at you sliding with its cleats raised. And as hard as you may try to leap and dodge misfortune, a rogue spike might catch you right where you’d rather it not.
At that point, there’s a choice to make. Find a comfortable spot away from the chaos to curl up and whimper. Or come right back and try to make a statement.
You know where we’re headed here, right? Directly to rookie safety Jaquan Brisker’s locker stall late Monday at Gillette Stadium after the Chicago Bears’ stunning 33-14 romp against the New England Patriots.
It was Brisker who took a cleats-up slide to his, um, “area” early in the second quarter. And it was Brisker who responded three snaps later with an “I’m still here” interception off the owner of those cleats, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.
Yep, Brisker confirmed, the physical discomfort that sent him staggering to the sideline for a moment was exactly what it looked like. “He slid and hit me somewhere I shouldn’t be hit,” Brisker said. “He caught me. You know what I mean?”
Yep. Gotcha.
As for that one-handed pick, the first of Brisker’s career, on a pass down the right sideline to tight end Jonnu Smith a few moments later? With Smith and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton both running vertical routes to Brisker’s side, the Bears safety tried to position himself properly.
“I tried to split the difference,” Brisker said. “When he actually threw it, I was kind of surprised. I just capitalized.”
Consider that a microcosm moment. In a big-stage game set up to test what the Bears were made of on so many levels, Brisker and his teammates offered an attention-grabbing show of resolve and determination. And this time they complemented it with some game-winning playmaking.
That second-quarter takeaway was the first of three Bears interceptions and was made for the highlight reel.
Said Bears linebacker Roquan Smith: “When I saw it live, that one-handed (grab) and the way that dude did that, I was a fan. I was like, ‘What?’ I couldn’t believe it. I thought he was just going to knock it down or something. But, man, that was epic.”
Brisker, once an accomplished basketball player, had flashbacks to his hoops days.
“It felt like a rebound,” he said. “I went up, grabbed it and came down with it in one hand.”
On a night full of sparks, that was certainly one. And the big moments kept coming.
This was a four-phase victory: offense, defense, special teams, coaching.
Perfect performance? Nah. But it was certainly the most complete effort of the first seven games, a gritty showing from a group that hated the way its Week 6 prime-time loss to the Washington Commanders sat.
“That one stung,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “I’m not going to lie. It hurt a lot.”
Eleven nights later, after a week-plus of refocusing and adjusting, the Bears handled just about everything that came at them.
They outgained the Patriots 390-260, held a 24-12 advantage in first downs and, in the final minute, took it easy on their hosts rather than trying to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and Co. by punching in a double-exclamation-point touchdown.
Inside a jubilant locker room, there was an obvious sense of satisfaction.
“This feels good,” quarterback Justin Fields said. “Everybody’s excited. I’m just proud of the way our guys came out and started the game and, of course, how we finished.”
Fields had arguably his most impressive outing of the year, throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown while adding 82 rushing yards and a 3-yard score. His running ability continues to be a dangerous weapon. The Bears turned him loose on a much higher volume of designed runs, not just waiting for him to make things happen as a scrambler.
“I thought that brought a whole different element to our offense,” Fields said.
Equally impressive was the manner with which the Bears responded to a blast of Zappe magic in the first half. Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Jones on the team’s fourth possession and within seven snaps led his offense to 14 points and a four-point lead.
Reflexively, Bears fans began bracing for what they’ve become far too accustomed to — another potential prime-time embarrassment.
Instead, these Bears gathered themselves, dug in and outscored the Patriots 23-0 the rest of the way.
After a 43-yard completion from Zappe to DeVante Parker and a 4-yard Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown run in the second quarter, the Bears immediately responded with a 75-yard touchdown march, capped by Fields’ 25-yard quick-hit pass to running back Khalil Herbert.
That started a streak of five consecutive scoring drives, an unthinkable feat in most weeks this season.
“That felt good,” Kmet said. “Man, it just felt like we were being really physical up front. I thought we out-physicaled them the whole night, which is really fun.
“When you’re able to get on a roll like that and you’ve got a bunch of guys touching the football, that’s a lot of fun. I think it’s definitely something we can lean into.”
Meanwhile, the Bears defense was doing its thing too. Smith snagged a tipped pass for his second interception this season. On the next series, rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon joined the pick party, breaking in front of Thornton and snaring Zappe’s pass with his right hand.
“Being able to get one (turnover) after another, it was pretty sweet,” Smith said. “Yeah, man. We’re very happy.”
That was all part of the Bears’ suffocating second-half submission hold as they methodically squeezed the life out of the Patriots and their fans. Best of all, they received the most gratifying reward as Gillette Stadium became remarkably quiet throughout the second half. No roars. No revolutionary cannon blasts. Nothing.
“It was pretty sweet how hushed it was,” Smith said. “After we were making those big plays, I was like, ‘Where are all the fans talking?’ But, man, it was like you could hear a rat (pee).”
That brand of silence felt oh-so satisfying.
“We took note of that,” defensive end Trevis Gipson added. “In that first half, this place was pretty rocking. But we kept playing with relentlessness and made a decision to write the story in the second half. We wanted to finish strong.”
As the Bears left New England, none of their players was making a grander-than-required big-picture interpretation of Monday’s victory. So much more will be needed from this group in the weeks and months ahead to reach any proverbial turning point.
But on one night, with the bright lights shining, the Bears believe they showcased what they are made of and what they are capable of becoming once they can find consistency.
Brisker, for what it’s worth, had a wide smile as he processed the night.
“If we keep rolling like this with everybody doing their job, we’re just getting warmed up,” he said.
It certainly felt like something positive to build on.
()
Family Caregivers — many of them daughters — find support on #dementia TikTok
It all changed on a Saturday night in New York City in 2016. Jacquelyn Revere was 29 and headed out to attend a friend’s comedy show. She was on the subway when her phone rang. It was a friend of her mom’s, back in Los Angeles. That’s weird, Revere thought. She never calls.
“And while I was on the subway, my mom’s friend said, ‘Something is wrong with your mom,’” Revere said. “‘We don’t know what’s going on, but your mom got lost driving home. What should have been a 15-minute drive ended up taking two hours.’”
Revere flew to L.A. At her mom’s home in Inglewood, she found foreclosure notices, untreated termite damage on the porch, and expired food in the kitchen. Her mother, Lynn Hindmon, was a devout evangelical who worked for her church. A slim, regal self-declared “health nut,” Hindmon was now forgetting to pay bills and couldn’t remember whom she was talking to on the phone.
Revere did not know it then, but that tough time would lead her to find — and help build — a community of caregivers who support one another on social media. TikTok has been an especially helpful platform. Content with the hashtag “dementia” has racked up more than 4 billion views on TikTok, as younger generations, already accustomed to sharing their lives online, now find themselves caring for aging loved ones — often with little preparation and no idea how to do it. Over the past few years, Revere’s account, @MomofMyMom, has become wildly popular, with more than 650,000 followers. Ardent fans have told her they feel like they personally know her and her mom.
It would take nearly a year to get the diagnosis that confirmed what Revere already suspected: Her mother — still in her 50s — had Alzheimer’s disease. Barely 10 years since Revere left home, she found herself moving back in to become a full-time caregiver for her mom and her grandmother, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s years earlier.
“That first year and a half, I was just filled with fear: What if I lose the house?” Revere said.
Because of the stress, she said, “I went through bouts of migraines. My hair, right in the middle, fell out completely.”
“I had to figure out how to get control of all the banking, figure out the passwords, make sure the bills are paid, make sure everything’s taken care of.”
In 2017, her grandmother died. Revere’s grief and isolation felt overpowering. Her friends in their 20s either couldn’t relate or thought she was “wallowing in pity,” Revere said.
Trying to make them understand what her daily life was like now seemed impossible. “I just wanted to find people I didn’t have to explain everything to,” she said.
Revere tried a support group for caregivers, an hour’s drive away. But the other attendees were decades older and had more financial resources. “[They] would say, ‘And now I have to take equity out of our house,’ or ‘I’m thinking of reaching into our 401(k).’ And then I would tell my story, and people would be looking at me like … a charity case, or like my problem is unsolvable. … I just felt worse.”
These days Revere no longer feels so alone. She’s a celebrity of sorts on TikTok, at least among the hundreds of thousands of people who post about the difficulties of caring for a loved one with dementia.
Daughters Are Often Dementia Caregivers
Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia. Others include vascular, Lewy body, frontotemporal, and mixed dementia, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly all forms worsen over time, and there is no cure, although there are some treatments.
The task of caring for people with dementia usually falls on family members. Every year, an estimated 16 million Americans provide more than 17 billion hours of unpaid care for relatives or friends suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, according to the CDC. About 60% of these caregivers are women.
“Unfortunately, there is not a very strong system of paid support for people with dementia,” said Elena Portacolone, an associate professor who studies aging and cognitive impairment at UCSF’s Institute for Health & Aging. “And so the most common way of supporting persons with dementia is the daughter.”
Like Revere, many of the women who become caregivers end up quitting their jobs. They often find themselves financially vulnerable and “extremely isolated,” said Portacolone.
Another expert, Teepa Snow, said too many caregivers are struggling. Snow, an occupational therapist in North Carolina, runs a company that trains caregivers of people with dementia. Her own how-to videos about practical, compassionate caregiving rack up millions of views. “TikTok is where people are expressing an unmet need,” she said.
Because there’s no cure for dementia, the medical community often treats it the way previous generations of practitioners treated cancer — like “a big black box,” Snow said. Decades ago, when people got cancer, “we didn’t say anything; we didn’t talk about it. We said, ‘Oh, gosh, that’s horrible.’ And people were like, ‘How long have they got?’”
What family members need from the medical system, Snow said, is more understanding of symptoms and how to handle them, more help setting up long-term support systems, and knowledge about how patients can be helped by changes to their dietary, sleep, and exercise habits.
All too often, however, caregivers are left to muddle through the complex tasks of keeping a patient safe. “That’s pretty lonely,” Snow said.
The covid pandemic disrupted or closed down much in-person support for caregivers, including the adult day care center Revere’s mom had been attending five days a week. Desperate to find social connection, Revere did what so many others did as the pandemic stretched on: She got on TikTok. The short video format has attracted caregivers, who find they can document and share the vivid moments of their worlds at home in ways that would be less visceral on text- or photo-centric platforms.
You can watch a woman’s “day in the life” video of caring for her husband with early-onset Alzheimer’s or one of Revere’s @MomofMyMom posts from 2020, which walks viewers through their bath routine.
“It’s bath day,” Revere says at the start of the post, while still lying in bed. “I try my best not to make this an emotionally draining experience,” she sighs. “So let’s begin.”
Bathing someone with dementia can be difficult, even dangerous. They can get disoriented, or feel threatened when someone takes off their clothes or maneuvers them into a wet tub. They may slip and fall, or try to fight their caregiver. Revere has created a soothing, predictable routine for her mother. At the time of this video, Hindmon is 63, and it’s about five years after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis. She’s not speaking much. Lynn Hindmon is tall, with great cheekbones. This day she’s wearing neon-blue leggings and a purple beanie.
Revere starts off by promising her mom a present — which she’ll get after the bath.
Revere walks her audience through the process, sharing what works for them. She turns on some soul music, plugs in the space heater, puts the dog outside, and lays out all her mom’s clothes. “Lure her into my cave,” she says, as her mom enters the bathroom.
The video then cuts to after the bath is over: Mother and daughter are celebrating with a bathroom dance party.
The video got more than 20,000 views. Hundreds of people left comments, saying how they can relate. One comment read: “My mother-in-law passed a year ago this week. This was the most frustrating part of caring for her. Devoted a whole day to getting this done.” Another commenter told Revere, “God Bless you! I know it’s hard. I see you and send so much love your way.”
Revere posted a follow-up right away:
“How many of us are on here?” she said into the camera. “I’ve been, like, looking for people my age that I can relate to, who have the same experience.”
Revere’s following soared from just a couple of thousand followers to more than 650,000. Many people used the comments to talk about their own caregiving struggles. They wanted to see the little victories, like Revere’s gentle, joyful tricks for getting through bath time. They also listen to Revere’s candid confessions.
“Y’all, I have never been so emotionally drained in my life,” she shared in one video. “Caregiving eats your soul. It kills your spirit. It’s constant mourning for years. … And it’s beautiful.”
Content Creators Weigh Ethics of Going Public
The intimate, unvarnished depictions of dementia on TikTok have raised ethical issues surrounding privacy, dignity, and consent. There are videos on the internet of adults who haven’t consented to their most vulnerable moments being shared with millions of strangers.
In one TikTok, a woman chronicles her grandmother’s aggression, filming as the elderly woman chases her through the house, fists swinging wildly. Other content creators film the verbal abuse that caregivers can experience.
Beth Kallmyer, vice president for care and support for the Alzheimer’s Association, doesn’t think the people posting these videos intend to be exploitative. “You could tell that the caregivers just felt isolated and frustrated and at their wits’ end, with no resources,” she said.
“If I were talking to a family member … considering doing this,” Kallmyer said, “those are the questions I would pose to them: Would they [the person with dementia] be comfortable with this? Is there a way for you to film something that gets the idea across but maintains their dignity?
“Should we have a video of somebody that isn’t fully clothed? Or maybe [before Alzheimer’s] they only went outside when they were dressed to the nines or really put together, and you’ve got them in pajamas or sweatpants or whatever, and they don’t have makeup on. I’m not sure that’s the best way to go about using TikTok.”
Revere has a video that, in retrospect, she now feels ambivalent about posting. It’s the most-watched video on her channel, with 27 million views. In it, her mother is walking around the living room with an open bottle of mouthwash. She somehow got past the locks on the bathroom cabinets.
Lynn Hindmon thinks the mouthwash is a drink, like juice or milk. She looks frustrated and dazed as Revere tries to explain why she can’t drink mouthwash.
With some negotiation, Revere gets her mom to hand it over in exchange for an ice pop.
Some comments on that post call her mom an alcoholic, or say she looked scary. The experience made Revere feel protective — like she needed to be more careful, as she didn’t want to post anything that might put her mom in a bad light. Still, after much consideration, she decided to keep the mouthwash video up. She said it’s a good example of “redirecting” away from a risk — something other caregivers would understand.
On March 9, Jacquelyn Revere posted another video on TikTok, letting her followers know her mother had died. She was 65.
On TikTok, the messages of surprise and condolence poured in.
Revere, an only child, had always assumed that when her mom died she’d mourn her alone. Instead, people were checking in on her, sending her gifts, sharing memories of their favorite videos of Hindmon.
“It’s been the least lonely I’ve ever been throughout this experience, actually,” she said.
Revere has continued to post on @MomofMyMom, talking about what it feels like to miss her mom, and to mourn the life she didn’t live while she was caring for her.
Now she has time to go on dates, get a pedicure, or drive by the ocean.
After six years of caring for her mom, starting when she was just 29, Revere is now trying to figure out who she is now — and what she wants. She knows she wants to stay connected with dementia caregivers.
“I just want them to know that they’re being thought about,” Revere says. “Because that’s what I needed most. Just to know that life isn’t passing me by, and I’m not seen.
“I just want to make sure that they feel seen.”
This story is part of a partnership that includes Michigan Radio, NPR, and KHN.
Week 7 recap: Chicago Bears rush for 243 yards and force 4 turnovers in a 33-14 rout of the New England Patriots
In the press box at Gillette Stadium before Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles told reporters what he saw as the next step for his young team.
“For the age of our team, there have been a lot of games where we’re knocking on the door to win games,” Poles said. “The next step is learning how to finish.”
Nearly five hours later, the Bears granted his wish, scoring 23 unanswered points from late in the second quarter into the fourth quarter to pull off a 33-14 victory over the Patriots.
The game had some historical significance beyond the Bears beating the Patriots for the first time since 2000 and the first time ever in New England. It prevented Patriots coach Bill Belichick from passing Bears founder George Halas for sole possession of second place on the all-time wins list, for a week at least.
But the significance of the game for this season was that Justin Fields led the offense to 390 yards — including 243 on the ground — and a season high in points.
Fields completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception and had 14 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Khalil Herbert caught a short pass from Fields that he turned into a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter. David Montgomery added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Each rushed for 62 yards.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos made field goals from 42, 23, 38 and 50 yards to improve to 11-for-11 on the season.
The Bears defense had two first-half takeaways — rookie Jaquan Brisker’s first career interception off starting quarterback Mac Jones and Justin Jones’ fumble recovery — to help the team pull to a 20-14 halftime lead.
Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe burst into the game with two touchdown drives after replacing Jones, who started after a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. But the Bears shut out the Patriots the rest of the way.
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith and rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon added fourth-quarter interceptions of Zappe to help put the game away.
Zappe completed 14 of 22 passes for 185 yards with a touchdown and the two interceptions.
Here’s how the game unfolded.
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Inactives announced
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry will make his Bears debut after missing the first six games with an ankle injury that required surgery in August.
Harry was cleared to play last week but wasn’t active after a short week of practice for a Thursday night game. Now with another week under his belt, he’ll debut against his former team. The Patriots drafted Harry in the first round in 2019 and dealt him to the Bears in June for a 2024 seventh-round pick.
Inactive for the Bears are defensive back Lamar Jackson, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan, tight end Jake Tonges and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will return from a three-game absence due to a high ankle sprain and reportedly is expected to start.
Jones was limited in practice all week, but the Bears were confident the Patriots offense wouldn’t change much whether Jones or rookie Bailey Zappe started.
Inactive for the Patriots are cornerback Shaun Wade, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, linebacker Josh Uche, running back Kevin Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.
Lucas Patrick leaves with toe injury
Bears center Lucas Patrick was carted to the locker room in the first quarter.
Patrick went into the medical tent after the Bears’ second drive and came out limping a few minutes later. He left the field on a cart, and the Bears announced he was doubtful to return with a toe injury.
The Bears shook up their offensive line to open the game, moving Patrick from left guard to center. Veteran Michael Schofield started at left guard, and Sam Mustipher, who had been starting at center, went to the bench.
With Patrick out, Mustipher played center on the Bears’ third drive.
Halftime: 2 late scores give Bears 20-14 lead
Bears quarterback Justin Fields led two touchdown drives and the Bears defense had two takeaways to fuel a 20-14 halftime lead against the Patriots.
Fields completed 9 of 13 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown and an interception and also had 10 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown in one of his best halves this season.
His play helped the Bears overcome a strong showing by Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who led touchdown drives on his first two series after replacing starter Mac Jones.
The Patriots turned to Zappe when Jones, who was coming back from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, threw an interception to Bears safety Jaquan Brisker on their third drive.
Zappe then led a 55-yard drive, hitting Jakobi Meyers with a 30-yard touchdown pass. Meyers was wide open and caught the ball short of the end zone, but he jumped up and dived across the goal line as safety Eddie Jackson got to him.
After Fields threw an interception to safety Myles Bryant on a tipped pass, Zappe followed with a 43-yard pass to DeVante Parker. Two plays later, Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 4-yard run for a 14-10 lead.
The Bears answered with a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Fields’ 25-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Herbert with 1:54 to play in the half. And after a fumbled exchange by the Patriots, Cairo Santos made a 23-yard field goal as time expired.
Fields’ 3-yard touchdown run with 2:11 to play in the first quarter gave the Bears a 10-0 lead. Fields completed a 19-yard pass to Equanimeous St. Brown and a 14-yarder to N’Keal Harry to get to the 19-yard line. It was Harry’s first catch as a Bear. David Montgomery somehow emerged from a pile of players to rush for 8 yards to the 3 to set up Fields’ run.
Santos made two field goals, a 42-yarder on the Bears’ first drive and the 23-yarder on the final play of the half.
The Bears defense got two takeaways: Brisker’s first career interception and defensive tackle Justin Jones’ recovery after Zappe’s fumbled handoff.
Changes coming?
Matt Eberflus dropped enough hints during the Bears’ review of the first six games that it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to make a change on the offensive line.
The most likely scenario is Michael Schofield taking over at left guard with Lucas Patrick sliding over to center and Sam Mustipher heading to the sideline.
There are also questions about the team’s punt returner duties. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower declined to say Friday whether Velus Jones Jr. would retain his job. But Hightower made it clear an in-season competition has become necessary, listing receiver Dante Pettis, defensive back Josh Blackwell and, yes, even safety Eddie Jackson as candidates to jump in.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears’ ‘Monday Night Football’ game vs. the Patriots — plus our Week 7 predictions
- Column: Can Matt Eberflus lift the Bears out of another extended losing streak? 29 days and counting …
- Sign up for our free Bears alerts on all your devices
‘Just got to work harder’
The time off gave Bears QB Justin Fields time to assess an opening six-week stretch in which he completed 63 of 115 passes for 869 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions and a 72.7 passer rating with 23 sacks.
“(I found) that I can play better, and I’m always going to be like that,” he said. “I’m a perfectionist, but it’s hard to be perfect. I can get better at everything regarding quarterback play.”
Read the full story here.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights village leaders promised concerned citizens a say in the impact the Bears’ proposed NFL stadium development may have on the village if the Bears move ahead with redeveloping the former Arlington International Racecourse site.
Mayor Tom Hayes promised two residents who, at the Village Board meeting, voiced concerns about the football team’s proposal that they “and other members of the public will have a full and fair opportunity to provide input before any votes are taken.”
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field? Here’s what to know.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff.
- Bears offense at the mini-bye: What’s working, what’s not — and what’s next
- Bears defense at the mini-bye: What’s working, what’s not — and what’s next
- 5 things to watch in the Bears’ ‘Monday Night Football’ game vs. the Patriots — plus our Week 7 predictions
- Bears WR N’Keal Harry says he’s ready to contribute against his former team. Will he get the chance?
- Column: Can Matt Eberflus lift the Bears out of another extended losing streak? 29 days and counting …
- Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Why are there negative reactions to the beginning of a rebuild? Why isn’t Cole Kmet getting more targets?
- Khalil Herbert’s missed opportunity led to a sleepless night for the Bears running back
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Bears prepare to face the Patriots on ‘Monday Night Football’
- What does Justin Fields need to do to take a step forward? 4 questions facing the Bears.
- Charley Trippi, a Hall of Famer who led the Chicago Cardinals to the franchise’s last NFL title, dies at 100
()
Nets lose 134-124 in measuring stick matchup against Grizzlies
In many respects, the Nets’ 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies late Monday night was predictable.
The Grizzlies are considered NBA Finals contenders and brought back one of the best two-way cores in all of basketball, powered by All-NBA lightning rod Ja Morant.
The Nets, on the other hand, have the pieces on paper that read “Eastern Conference Finals contender” but are still looking to build the continuity needed to beat cohesive teams like the one in Memphis.
And between the new-look offense and Ben Simmons finding himself again on the basketball court, it’s going to take some time.
But the Nets’ valiant effort against a quality early-season foe served as an adequate barometer measuring where this team is in its quest for a deep playoff run. The Nets bent, but never broke, and that is an admirable quality in a team that knows there is work ahead.
GLARING SIZE DISPARITY
If there was a game the Nets missed Markieff Morris, this was the one.
Sean Marks signed Morris, known for his toughness league-wide, precisely for matchups against teams that like to use their size and strength to play a more physical brand of basketball against the Nets.
Unfortunately, Morris, for personal reasons, did not travel to Memphis and it is unclear if he will be available for another bruising team in Milwaukee against the Bucks on Wednesday. Without him, the Nets were in foul trouble all night long: Simmons fouled out — on a blunder of a whistle in the fourth quarter — and six other players recorded at least three fouls with the entire starting five in foul trouble.
Between big men Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, and some stocky wings on Memphis’ perimeter, the Grizzlies were able to use their brute force to create advantages in the paint and on the glass.
But the Nets actually only finished with three fewer rebounds than their opponent all night. It was Kyrie Irving who stepped up and led Brooklyn with eight boards. Adams grabbed 13 rebounds and Morant added eight more, but no other Grizzly grabbed more than four.
Without Morris on the floor, it isn’t fair to judge whether or not the Nets could have used another big man with veteran experience in free agency this offseason. Nic Claxton finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe had some good moments, but also finished the game with five fouls.
IDENTITY: RESILIENT
Just like their come-from-behind win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, the Nets showed the kind of resilience that could be their calling card for a deep playoff run. It’s been a trait of theirs ever since they’ve had both Durant and Irving on the court together: With those two on the floor, there’s never a lead too large for these Nets to overcome.
And overcome they did to turn a 15-point deficit into a winnable game down the stretch. Had it not been for the Nets falling asleep on defense against the deep three — both Morant and Desmond Bane hit momentum-shifting 30-footers while their defender was asleep — the Nets may have been able to pull off a second straight comeback win.
That’s because Durant and Irving’s individual scoring greatness know no bounds. The two scored 37 apiece with only 16 missed shots between the two of them. It was one mind boggling shot after another, with the two stars putting the weight of an entire offense, at times, on their lone shoulders.
SIMMONS NOT READY
And Simmons still has yet to find his footing with now three regular season games under his belt.
Simmons finished with seven points, eight assists, five turnovers and three rebounds, at times looking like a traffic cone while people moved around him. It is evident he is still working to find his rhythm and recoup what’s left of what was once an All-NBA player on both ends of the floor before sitting out an entire season because of mental health issues and an offseason back surgery.
And it’s also evident the Nets are still working to find their offensive pop when he’s in the game. Without him, only Durant, Irving and Claxton scored in double figures.
Maybe the Nets could use their two injured scorers — Seth Curry (ankle) and T.J. Warren (foot) — a little bit more than meets the eye.
()
Magic emphasize crashing offensive glass but get outrebounded in loss at Knicks
Like most NBA teams, the Orlando Magic want to give themselves more scoring opportunities.
Their solution, outside of cutting down the turnovers? Crash the offensive glass with greater frequency and create more second-chance points.
The results? Positive, albeit in a small sample of three games prior to their 115-102 road loss to the Knicks.
But Monday, it was the Knicks (2-1) who were the better team on the offensive glass, finishing with 18 offensive rebounds for 27 second-chance points.
The Magic (0-4) had a season-high 13 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points but the Knicks used their advantage on the glass to keep themselves in the game early when their shots weren’t falling and the Magic’s were by getting easy putbacks or to the free throw line.
Once the Magic’s early hot shooting cooled off, the Knicks took over. The Magic, like they did the previous three games, battled and took a 2-point lead (73-71) in the middle of the third quarter, but the Knicks’ second unit helped retake control of the game, with New York leading by many as 14 early in the fourth, a comfortable advantage on the way to victory.
Julius Randle led the Knicks with 25 points (10-of-19), 12 rebounds and 4 assists. Jalen Brunson (21 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds) and RJ Barrett (20 points, 6 rebounds) also had 20-plus points.
Paolo Banchero had a team-high 21 points (6-of-13), becoming the third No. 1 pick in NBA history to score 20-plus in his first four games. The other two are Elvin Hayes (10 games in 1968-69) and Oscar Robertson (6 games in 1960-61).
Bol Bol scored a career-high 19 points (8-of-10) to go with 5 rebounds and 4 blocks in 20 minutes off the bench. Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double.
The Magic were one of the league’s better rebounding teams in 2021-22, mostly because they were a strong defensive rebounding team. Offensively, they were toward the bottom of the league — 23.4% offensive rebounding percentage for No. 27th, according to Cleaning The Glass.
Ahead of Monday, the Magic put in more effort to grab more offensive rebounds (26% offensive rebounding percentage for No. 17), helping them score more second-chance points (16.7 for No. 1 this season compared to 12.4 for No. 21 last year).
Again, a small sample, but the process has been there.
“A lot of teams throughout the league are doing that — trying to create extra possessions,” coach Jamahl Mosley said ahead of Monday’s game. “It puts pressure on the defense. Not necessarily letting them get runouts. Because of our length and size, we have the advantage there at certain times throughout the game.”
The challenge most teams face, and the one the Magic have been facing, is finding the balance of crashing the offensive glass and getting back on defense in transition.
It’s a balance they’re working through, with opponents scoring 20.7 fastbreak points per game against the Magic entering Monday.
“The interesting part is sometimes when you crash the offensive boards, the [fewer] transition baskets they get,” Mosley said. “A lot of times, teams don’t want to leak out because they’re worried about getting the rebound.”
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) were sidelined.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
