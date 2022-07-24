News
OSCDC Recruitment 2022 » Apply Online Group B & C 58 Post
OSCDC Recruitment 2022: Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation Ltd has issued the latest notification for the OSCDC recruitment 2022 of Group B & C (Junior Engineer, Assistant Manager, Plantation supervisor, Revenue Inspector, Junior Accountant, Plantation Assistant, Junior Office Assistant- Computer Operator, PA to Managing Director, Amin) Vacancy at 58 posts in OSCDC Jobs. Interested candidates […]
News
One Of 2Pac’s Ex-girlfriends, Desiree Smith, Confirms That The Late Rapper F**ed Faith Evans
So the rumors that the late rapper 2Pac f***ed Faith Evans are true? Well, one of 2Pac‘s numerous ex-girlfriends Desiree Smith has confirmed that the legendary rapper and Faith exchanged fluids. According to Desiree, 2Pac confirmed to her and since he never lied to her while they were dating, she believes it. 2Pac was loved… Read More »One Of 2Pac’s Ex-girlfriends, Desiree Smith, Confirms That The Late Rapper F**ed Faith Evans
The post One Of 2Pac’s Ex-girlfriends, Desiree Smith, Confirms That The Late Rapper F**ed Faith Evans appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey among 6 starters missing at walk-through practice
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was among six Ravens starters sidelined at Monday’s walk-through practice.
Humphrey (hamstring) was listed as missing on Monday’s injury report, which was an estimation of the team’s participation ahead of Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (illness), inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quadriceps) and cornerback Marcus Peters (quadriceps) also did not practice.
Running back Gus Edwards (knee) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (oblique) were listed as limited, while guard Ben Cleveland (foot) was a full participant. Of the nine Ravens on the injury report, all but Stephens (16 total snaps) and Cleveland (inactive) played significant snaps in the Ravens’ 23-20 win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns.
Asked after practice whether Humphrey’s injury could be serious, Harbaugh said: “No, he’s OK. We’ll see. I don’t know. It’s Monday.”
Eleven Buccaneers were listed as missing at their walk-through Monday, including seven starters: wide receivers Mike Evans (ankle) and Julio Jones (knee), tight end Cameron Brate (neck), guards Shaq Mason (ankle) and Luke Goedeke (foot), cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion). Starting defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) was estimated to be limited.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told local reporters Monday that Winfield, a Pro Bowl selection last season, is “likely to be out” Thursday.
Extra points
- The Ravens released cornerback Daryl Worley from their 53-man roster and re-signed him to their practice squad. Worley played 14 special teams snaps Sunday.
- Asked about the team’s plan for practice squad wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who was not elevated for Sunday’s game, Harbaugh said: “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
()
News
After Nets offseason drama, all is quiet — and focused — in Brooklyn
Despite enduring as chaotic an offseason as any team this past summer, all seems to be quiet — and focused on basketball — as the Nets trek through the first leg of their season. That’s as good of an indication as there can be that this team is.
The Nets’ summer consisted of contentious negotiations between Kyrie Irving and Nets management, followed by Kevin Durant’s trade request — then his subsequent demand Nets owner Joe Tsai fire both general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.
Tsai did neither. Irving opted into the final year of his contract and is essentially operating on a one-year deal. Durant had a clearing-of-the-air meeting calling for accountability from top to bottom, and the Nets entered this season with one goal:
Figuring out how to best utilize their pieces to be the last team standing at the end of the season.
Elsewhere in the NBA, however, other teams are experiencing much more turmoil than the Nets, whose main concern at this juncture of the season is getting star forward Ben Simmons back to the most aggressive version of himself after a 470-day layoff between games played.
RUSSELL WESTBROOK EXPERIMENT
For the Nets, it was about not making a deal. For the Lakers, it’s about the deal they should have struck.
The Lakers have lost their first three games of the season, and Russell Westbrook has been abominable in purple and gold. In his latest display of poor decision-making, Westbrook attempted and missed a pull-up jump shot at the worst time: The Lakers led by one with less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter and 17 seconds left on the shot clock against Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.
It was such a blunder, Westbrook’s lead stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were animated in their disbelief of his decision.
And you know what happened next: Lillard hit a stepback three to give the Trail Blazers a two-point lead, and Portland — a team some would consider undermatched given the Lakers’ starpower — went on to win in crunch time.
Here are some more glaring stats from Westbrook’s awful start to the season: He is shooting 3-of-17 on jump shots through the first three games of the year and is 4-of-26 from the field in his team’s last two losses. Those losses have only been by a combined eight points, which in theory means the Lakers could have evenly distributed his shots to other teammates and had a better chance to win.
The Lakers are going to be a mess until one of two things happen: Westbrook starts playing better, and fast, which doesn’t appear on the horizon; or they trade him for one of several packages reportedly available at the cost of both their tradeable first-round picks in 2027 and 2029.
SIXERS STARTED 0-3
That’s a pretty terrible start for a team that not only kept their entire core intact from last season’s team, but also added depth with two of their superstar guard’s friends in P.J. Tucker and Danuel House.
Yet here they are with two understandable losses to the defending conference champion Boston Celtics and the year prior’s NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. Both of those teams are experiencing some issues: The Celtics are dealing with a widely-reported coaching change; and the Bucks are still missing All-Star forward Khris Middleton.
But losing to a San Antonio Spurs team primed to be tanking for Victor Wembanyama at the end of the year is inexcusable. Joel Embiid scored 40 points and Tyrese Maxey has established himself as a bright star with another impressive performance (25 points, six assists), but James Harden only posted 12 points with 12 assists, and Tobias Harris — whose name was floated in trade rumors this past summer — feels like the odd man out with Maxey’s ascendence within the organization.
It’s early in the season, but many had the 76ers pegged as a dominant championship contender given Embiid is anchoring the defense and Harden being surrounded with so many offensive weapons.
BULLS OFF TO ROCKY START
Another team with largely the same core as last year off to a slower start than they would have hoped.
The Bulls still have the trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, and even though they’re missing Lonzo Ball (knee surgery rehab), the roster is still full of depth at every position. Yet after beating the Heat, the Bulls lost to a Wizards team no one has pegged as a playoff contender on a Bradley Beal game winner, then got blown out by the Cavaliers in a 32-point performance from Donovan Mitchell.
NETS PROCEEDING AS EXPECTED
No one thought Simmons would get back to looking like his old self immediately. And with Joe Harris, Seth Curry and T.J. Warren nursing injuries to start this season, no one thought the Nets would be immediately healthy, either.
In fact, Nash has made it clear on a number of occasions that things would look ugly early as the team incorporates new wrinkles to a recently installed offense and learns how each five-man unit meshes after adding new pieces to the rotation over the summer.
The Nets are a work in progress, but that work isn’t nearly as disastrous as the drama over the offseason would have suggested. And in this case, for the Nets, all quiet is all clear.
JAZZ ARE 3-0
Show me the person who bet that the Utah Jazz would win their first three games and I’ll show you a delusional sports fan who just so happens to now be filthy rich.
The Jazz have beaten three legitimate Western Conference contenders: the same New Orleans Pelicans team that beat the Nets by 22; the same Minnesota Timberwolves team that paired Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert; and the same Denver Nuggets team led by the reigning league Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.
That’s really interesting — given this was a team expected to tank to the heavens after trading star guard Mitchell to Cleveland and sending Gobert to Minnesota in the first place.
Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton are trying to prove they’re not just Cleveland’s leftovers, and two seasons after winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson is showing what he can do as a starter.
The ironic part, of course, is that with every win this unlikely group of undefeated hoopers strings together, the further Danny Ainge gets from being in position to select a generational talent like the 7-3 Wembanyama in this year’s upcoming draft.
()
News
One guilty plea, one alternate approach avert trial over George Floyd’s death
Another long and painful trial over the killing of George Floyd was averted on Monday after one former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty to manslaughter and another agreed to take a more uncommon approach and let a judge decide his fate based on the evidence in the case.
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao had been set to stand trial Monday on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, killing of Floyd, who died after another officer kneeled on the Black man’s neck, sparking worldwide protests as part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.
Instead, Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in exchange for the murder count against him being dismissed. Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to the state charge; Thomas Lane pleaded guilty earlier this year.
Thao, who previously told the judge that it “would be lying” to plead guilty, said Monday that he would proceed with a stipulated evidence trial on the count of aiding and abetting manslaughter. The two sides will work out agreed-upon evidence against Thao and prepare written closing arguments. They will submit those to Judge Peter Cahill to decide whether Thao is guilty. If he’s convicted, the murder count — which carries a presumptive sentence of 12 1/2 years in prison — will be dropped.
By taking that approach, Thao waives his right to a jury trial, as well as his right to cross-examine the state’s witnesses, call witnesses of his own and testify. But he preserves his right to appeal.
His attorney, Bob Paule, told The Associated Press that this allows Thao to still litigate the issue of his guilt or innocence, and “it’s ultimately up to the judge to decide whether this really constitutes aiding and abetting. “
Legal experts say the approach is uncommon in a case like this and could benefit both sides.
“The stipulated bench trial allows him to maintain his innocence and to blame the court if he gets found guilty, rather than make any admissions himself,” said Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. “On the state’s part, they also don’t want to go to trial. They are exhausted, their witnesses are exhausted. … They potentially get what they want, which is just a conviction and concurrent prison time, which is all they were looking for.”
Floyd, 46, died after former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and eventually grew still. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back during the restraint, which was captured on video.
Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and Kueng, Lane and Thao were convicted of federal charges in February.
Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted the state cases, said in a statement that he hopes Keung’s plea can bring comfort to Floyd’s family and “bring our communities closer to a new era of accountability and justice.” He also said his office is looking forward to a swift resolution of Thao’s case.
As part of his plea agreement, Kueng admitted that he held Floyd’s torso, that he knew from his experience and training that restraining a handcuffed person in a prone position created a substantial risk, and that the restraint of Floyd was unreasonable under the circumstances.
Kueng agreed to a sentence of 3 1/2 years in prison, to be served at the same time as his federal sentence and in federal custody. He will be formally sentenced later and was being returned to federal custody — he has been at a prison in Ohio since early October.
Ben Crump and other attorneys for Floyd’s family released a statement saying that Kueng’s plea shows justice takes time, adding: “We must never forget the horror of what we all saw in that 9-minute video, and that there rightfully should be both accountability for all involved as well as deep lessons learned for police officers and communities everywhere.”
In Thao’s case, both sides have until Nov. 17 to submit their materials to Cahill, who said he would issue a decision within 90 days. If convicted of manslaughter, Thao would likely get about four years in prison, to be served at the same time as his federal sentence.
Thao, who has been at the federal medical center in Lexington, Kentucky, since early October, said in court that he wished to remain in Hennepin County sheriff’s custody while his case proceeds, even though he would be in solitary confinement.
Cahill said in court that Thao had recently sustained a concussion, but he did not say how. When asked if there had been an incident at the federal prison, a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons said he could not comment, citing privacy, safety and security reasons.
Someone familiar with the matter told the AP that Thao was attacked in prison on Friday but only suffered minor injuries. The person could not discuss details of the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
John Baker, a lawyer and assistant professor of criminal justice studies at St. Cloud State University, said stipulated bench trials can be used when there are concerns about getting an unbiased jury and when a case hinges more on a legal question rather than evidentiary issues.
Mike Brandt, a Minneapolis defense attorney who is also monitoring the case, said: “I think there was incentive for everyone to settle these cases. The state probably had a reality check; that murder charges were questionable. And if they can get (a conviction) without the time and trouble, and frankly without putting the witnesses through all the trauma again, there’s a huge benefit in that.”
Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and is serving 22 1/2 years in the state case. He also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years. He is serving the sentences concurrently at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.
Kueng, Lane and Thao were convicted of federal charges in February: All three were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care and Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the killing.
Lane, who is white, is serving his 2 1/2-year federal sentence at a facility in Colorado. He’s serving a 3-year state sentence at the same time. Kueng, who is Black, was sentenced to three years on the federal counts; Thao, who is Hmong American, got a 3 1/2-year federal sentence.
___
Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.
News
Orioles to keep entire coaching staff in place for 2023 season, add Cody Asche as offensive strategy coach
After the Orioles’ first winning season since 2016, they are keeping their entire coaching staff in place for 2023 and making an addition to the major league brass, as former upper-level minor league hitting coordinator Cody Asche will be an offensive strategy coach, a source told The Baltimore Sun.
The Sun reported in April that manager Brandon Hyde is under contract through at least the 2023 season, earning the right to see a rebuild through fruition. Hyde joined the Orioles in December 2018 and was at the helm for three 100-loss seasons before Baltimore broke out with an 83-79 campaign in 2022.
Asche, a 32-year-old who spent parts of five seasons in the majors, joined the Orioles before the 2022 season to work with minor leaguers at primarily Double-A and Triple-A. Asche worked closely with several of Baltimore’s top prospects last season, including Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Kyle Stowers.
Around Hyde remains the coaching staff that helped lead a turnaround on the diamond, including pitching coaches Chris Holt and Darren Holmes and hitting coaches Ryan Fuller and Matt Borgschulte. Bench coach Fredi González, first base coach Anthony Sanders and third base coach Tony Mansolino all retain their positions, as will major league coaches Jose Hernandez and Tim Cossins, the latter of whom is also the team’s catching instructor.
Under Holt, the Orioles’ director of pitching, Baltimore reached new heights on the mound. The Orioles’ team ERA dropped from 5.84 in 2021 to 3.97 in 2022, as several young starters made strong impressions. The difference made the Orioles the most improved staff in 91 years.
Right-hander Dean Kremer led the rotation with a 3.23 ERA in 125 1/3 innings, while right-hander Tyler Wells made a successful transition to a starting role and right-hander Kyle Bradish finished his rookie season with a 3.28 ERA from July through October.
The combination of Fuller and Borgschulte brought the best out of outfielder Anthony Santander, who grasped onto their idea of a “go zone” to hit 33 homers with 89 RBIs. Baltimore’s offense featured several intriguing young pieces such as catcher Adley Rutschman and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.
MASN.com first reported that Baltimore’s coaching staff would remain in place for 2023.
()
News
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones expected to go on IR after knee injury against Steelers
The Miami Dolphins were just getting healthier overall.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and left tackle Terron Armstead were back for the 16-10 Sunday night win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, in a second game since missing one due to injuries to his groins, is beginning to look like himself again, locking up his side off the field and not being challenged by Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.
But as some return, others are taken away.
On Sunday night, it was strong safety Brandon Jones leaving with a left knee injury. He was down on the field for a few minutes before being attended to in the team’s medical tent on the sideline and eventually escorted by trainers to the locker room. He was ruled out for the remainder of the night.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s Monday update, while not definitive, was not a positive one.
“It’s looking like he’s going to go on [injured reserve],” McDaniel said. “We’re getting some more opinions. There’s some lingering college stuff that are complicating the issue, but we should know more by Wednesday. … I’m not too excited about it.
“We’ll hope for the best information coming back, but more than likely, he’s going to be on IR.”
Jones is Miami’s leading tackler (49, 11 more than Jerome Baker’s 38 for second-most). The Dolphins await greater clarity as they prepare to travel for back-to-back road games at NFC North teams, the Detroit Lions (1-5) and Chicago Bears (2-4), after improving to 4-3 with the victory over Pittsburgh.
Injured reserve puts a player out for a minimum of four weeks.
The Jones injury comes on a unit that’s already been beaten down, the secondary. While just getting Howard back, cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen missed Sunday’s game. Byron Jones, a starter when healthy, doesn’t have an imminent return from the physically-unable-to-perform list in sight, with McDaniel saying Monday he’s not yet ready to return to practice. Nik Needham, the nickel cornerback when all are healthy, was lost last week to an Achilles tear.
But through injury comes opportunity for those lower on the depth chart. It was only because of such attrition that Noah Igbinoghene sealed Sunday night’s win with an interception, the first of his three-year career, with 18 seconds remaining. Or Justin Bethel, a career special teams ace, coming up with his first interception since 2017.
At Brandon Jones’ strong safety spot in the second half Sunday, it was mostly Clayton Fejedelem, another player on the roster primarily for special teams contributions, plus undrafted rookie and practice-squad elevation Verone McKinley. Veteran Eric Rowe largely remained in his dime-package role. Fejedelem got 18 defensive snaps, Rowe 17 and McKinley 16 against the Steelers.
Fejedelem stepped up with four tackles, including a key third-down stop, and a pass deflection. Rowe had two tackles, and McKinley recorded one.
“Nothing to negate from Eric Rowe’s play,” McDaniel said of not opting for the veteran and former starter in the safety role. “It was just the [contingency] plan going in as the people that we had up in the active game-day roster.”
Who would’ve thought, when the season started, the Dolphins would have combinations of Igbinoghene, Bethel, Fejedelem, McKinley and undrafted rookie defensive lineman Ben Stille on the field together for late stops in a prime-time win? Stille, playing nine snaps Sunday, was elevated from the practice squad to help deal with the absence of defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah due to a back injury.
Ogbah, Kohou (oblique) and Crossen (knee) were seen participating in light exercises early pregame Sunday evening while out of uniform. Their statuses will also be monitored throughout the week, along with Jones. Overall, though, it was a welcome sight for the Dolphins to have Howard, Armstead, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, tight end Durham Smythe and tackle Greg Little available when all entered questionable. Aside from Little, the other five started Sunday.
Jones’ run support will be one of the key aspects of his game that will be missed, as well as his ability to blitz from the safety position. He already has two sacks in seven games this season after collecting five in 2021.
The Dolphins also have right tackle Austin Jackson to monitor this week. He returned to practice two weeks ago but didn’t practice last week as he works toward his return from IR for his ankle injury. McDaniel wasn’t certain Jackson would start practicing again this week.
With Jackson still out, Brandon Shell started at right tackle instead of Little after Shell was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday.
“He continues to impress,” McDaniel said. “I thought he did some really good things. … He’s fitting right into the culture, continues to get better and is a real strong dude that understands angles and how to block people.”
Monday was an off day for players at Dolphins facilities, so only McDaniel spoke to reporters.
()
One Of 2Pac’s Ex-girlfriends, Desiree Smith, Confirms That The Late Rapper F**ed Faith Evans
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey among 6 starters missing at walk-through practice
After Nets offseason drama, all is quiet — and focused — in Brooklyn
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Puts Bitcoin At $1 Million In 8 Years, Here’s Why
One guilty plea, one alternate approach avert trial over George Floyd’s death
Orioles to keep entire coaching staff in place for 2023 season, add Cody Asche as offensive strategy coach
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones expected to go on IR after knee injury against Steelers
High school football: Section quarterfinal predictions
Travis Scott Busted For Cheating On Kylie Jenner But Denies It And Calls His Ex-sidepiece, Rojean Kar, A ‘Fictional Storyteller’
John Shipley: Gophers’ next one-game championship is a must-win
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games