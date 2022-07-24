News
Paulo Dybala breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt sales record after signing for Roma in huge free transfer
PAULO DYBALA has broken Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt sales record after joining Roma on a free transfer.
Jose Mourinho managed to pull off the impressive coup and bring the sought-after striker to Rome after his contract with Juventus expired.
Fans have shown their appreciation for the marquee signature with a huge reaction in jersey sales.
According to Corriere dello Sport, the 28-year-old has even managed to surpass the number of shirts sold by Juventus following Ronaldo’s signing in 2018.
The measurement is based on how many respective kits each club sold on the day after the purchase was announced.
Although the reports don’t provide numbers, it is believed that the striker is only edging out Ronaldo, with whom he played for three years at Juventus.
Dybala will wear the number 21 shirt after his summer colleague Nemanja Matic vacated the number as a courtesy.
The former Manchester United midfielder now wears number eight.
According to reports, Dybala’s kit will cost fans between 110 and 130 euros each.
The clamor to get his name on the back of the shirt reflects how excited Roma fans are to bring their new man to the club.
Fans are hoping he can link up with former Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, who has found a new life under Mourinho.
Roma won the inaugural Europa Conference League last season after beating Feyenoord in May.
Mourinho celebrated his achievement of being the first and only boss to win all of Europe’s major trophies in classic, eye-catching Mourinho fashion.
Aaron Judge bet on himself, had historic regular season … what comes next for Yankees slugger?
Aaron Judge was consistent through the end. The Yankees’ slugger never let himself talk about his free agency during the season. After he turned down an extension offer worth $234 million on Opening Day, Judge made himself focus on the field.
He went out and had a historic season with free agency and the possibility he may never play in the Bronx in pinstripes again waiting at the end. So Sunday night, after the end came in a 6-5 loss to the Astros in Yankee Stadium, Judge said he still wasn’t ready to think about his future.
Not even walking off the field as the final out Sunday night, did Judge think about it as the end.
“Not at all. I tried to go out there and do my job and help this team win and I really didn’t think of it. It happened so quickly. You don’t really have time to soak in,” Judge said. “That’s all gonna run through my agent. I haven’t even thought about the next step yet, but like I said we got we got time to figure it out. I’ve never been in this spot before, so I don’t know how to answer that.”
The 30-year-old was clearly unhappy on Opening Day, when, after he had declined the Yankees’ eight-year extension offer, GM Brian Cashman came out and laid out the details of what was on the table. At the time, it was a deal that would have been worth $234 million including 2022. Judge bet on himself, that he could get more than the annual AAV of $30.5 million.
And it is turning out to be a smart bet.
While some will remember that he slashed .139/.184/.306 with two home runs, 15 strikeouts and a .490 OPS in the playoffs, Judge had a historic season, quieting doubts about his ability to stay healthy and putting up MVP-type numbers — while mostly playing center field.
“Incredible. Just an incredible season and someone that I’ve grown close with and just admire and respect and hopefully we’ll see him in pinstripes for a long time,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I don’t even want to think about the alternative right now.
“But he means a lot to a lot of us in that room.”
His bat would mean a lot in other lineups as well and there are teams who are willing to pay for it.
The Giants, near his native northern, central California home have been rumored as a landing spot for Judge. The Red Sox, Dodgers and Mets have also been rumored landing spots.
Judge has always made it clear, however, that he would like to play his entire career with the Yankees — if they are fair with their offer.
Sunday night, he expressed how special playing here was to him.
“Getting the chance to wear the pinstripes and play right field at Yankee Stadium. It’s an incredible honor that I definitely didn’t take for granted at any point,” Judge said. “I always check myself pregame when I say a little prayer and I kind of look around the stadium and kind of pinch myself. There were very few individuals to get a chance to run out in that field and do that and play in front of the fans who have supported us throughout my whole, six years here.
“So it was a special time you know, I just kick myself for not bringing home that championship for them.”
He gave them plenty to cheer for though — especially this season.
He led the majors with 62 home runs and a 10.6 bWAR, and was tied with the Mets’ Pete Alonso with 131 RBI. The 62 home runs broke a 61-year-old American League and Yankees’ single-season home run record. It is the seventh-most-ever hit in a single season in baseball history.
If it is the end of an era in the Bronx for Judge, it was a pretty memorable ride. He debuted in 2016 with a home run in his first big-league at-bat, foreshadowing his time in pinstripes. He may have struggled the rest of that season, but in 2017 he left no doubts that he would be the leader of this team of homegrown “Baby Bombers.”
He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2017, hitting .284/.422/.627 with a then-rookie record 52 homers and 114 RBI. He’d finish second in A.L. MVP voting to the Astros’ Jose Altuve.
In that postseason, Judge led the “Baby Bombers,” to an unexpected postseason run, setting expectations high for another Core Four-like dynasty.
It never came.
Gary Sanchez fizzled out, Dellin Betances was brilliant, but he was worn out. Luis Severino was limited to 27 innings over three years by injuries and Greg Bird never panned out. They have made the playoffs every season since Judge’s rookie year, but never won an AL pennant, let alone a World Series.
Judge was also slowed by injuries himself, something that he has overcome the last two seasons. He missed 45 games in 2018 with a right wrist fracture, 54 in 2019 with a strained oblique and in 2020 he missed 30 of the COVID-abbreviated 60-game season with a calf strain. Since then he has missed just nine games on the COVID injured list.
Judge’s age will also be a factor in his contract. He will be entering his age 31 season in 2023, four years older than most of the players who recently got mega, long-term contracts. He could, however, challenge the top AAV of the game. The Mats’ Max Scherzer’s $43.3 million tops the charts and his now former teammate Gerrit Cole set a Yankees’ record at $36 million.
4 children and 2 adults dead in murder-suicide in Wisconsin apartment: Police
Four children and two adults whose bodies were found in a Wisconsin apartment fire have died in a murder-suicide, authorities say.
All six individuals were shot once, Hartland police said Monday. The adult male, Connor McKisick, self-inflicted a gunshot wound, police said.
The other adult was identified as Jessica McKisick, police said.
The children were only identified by police as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. The boys were twins and the children of Connor and Jessica McKisick, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko added.
The six bodies were found early Friday morning when crews responded to a fire at the four-apartment building in Hartland, about 26 miles west of Milwaukee.
Police said in a statement on Monday that there was “evidence of a flammable liquid in the apartment where it would not normally be.”
No other persons of interest have been identified, police said, adding that “there is no further danger to the community.”
The exact times of the shots are still unclear, but the chief said the shots would be close to the report of the fire, which was at 5:11 a.m. local time.
Several firearms were recovered from the apartment, Misko said.
The other three families who lived in the apartment building have been moved, officials said.
Hobby Lobby’s David Green Gives Company: “Choose God”
The Hobby Lobby founder says he gave up ownership of his multi-billion dollar retail empire because he ‘chosen God’ – and the move could also help him avoid a heavy blow tax invoice.
David Green, the 80-year-old CEO of the arts and crafts chain whose net worth has been valued by Forbes at $13.7 billion, compared his decision to similar moves by Patagonia owners and Barnhart Crane who have “relinquished” ownership to “enable the mission and purpose to remain intact.
Last month, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard announced that he had transferred ownership of the sportswear brand to a non-profit organization, redirecting almost all of the company’s profits to environmental conservation organizations.
“When I made the decision to give up my property, like Yvon Chouinard of Patagonia, it allowed us to maintain our mission and purpose,” Green wrote in an op-ed for Fox News.
A Bloomberg News analysis, meanwhile, found that Chouinard, whose net worth was calculated by Forbes at $1.2 billion, may have saved himself more than $700 million in taxes. on capital gains by transferring 98% of Patagonia stock to a non-profit organization.
Chouinard also dodged federal estate and gift taxes that amount to 40% on large fortunes that are transferred to heirs, according to Bloomberg News.
Hobby Lobby did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Green wrote in his op-ed that he planned to transfer ownership of the business to a trust instead of passing it on to his children, and told Fox and Friends Weekend there were downsides to being wealthy.
“Wealth can be a curse and in most cases if you explore it, wealth is a curse in terms of marriage, children and things of that nature,” Green said.
“So we run our business and as a result our kids come in to work and they get what they earn…it’s a paradigm shift from ownership that can really destroy a family.”
Green said he became uncomfortable with the idea of a business owner selling the business and “keeping[ing] benefits for you and your family.
“As our company grew, this idea started to bother me more and more,” he writes.
“Well-meaning lawyers and accountants advised me to just pass the property on to my children and grandchildren.”
Green added: “It didn’t seem fair to me that I could change or even ruin the future of grandchildren who weren’t even born yet.”
Green wrote in his op-ed that he sees himself as a “steward” of the business rather than its owner.
He recalls a period in the 1980s when “I almost lost the company” after “growing up proud thinking I had the Midas touch”.
“God had to show me that he was the one who granted success,” according to Green, who quotes the scriptures as saying “it is God who gives us the power to create wealth.”
Green acknowledges that “prayer and the Bible” are “my source of truth,” writing, “I truly believe that if leaders pray and seek truth from the Bible, their businesses will be revolutionized.
Alan Barnart, an evangelical Christian and former CEO of Memphis-based steel rigging company Barnhart Crane & Rigging, announced years ago that he and his brother, company co-founder Eric Barnhart, had given their $250 million fortune, quoting scripture.
Minnesota Election Day is Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know.
It’s one of the biggest elections you can imagine, with almost every type of of seat on the ballot.
Many voters will see candidates on both sides of the ballot.
Early absentee voting is well underway; the actual Election Day is Nov. 8.
A massive effort to tell you how to vote is also underway, with candidates and political groups making their case via TV, radio, social media feeds, newspapers, billboards, inboxes and mailboxes — as well as strangers texting you, calling you, and knocking on your door.
Here are the basics:
ONE WEBSITE
Nearly everything you need to know or do — register to vote, check or update your registration, request an absentee ballot, view a sample ballot, find your local election office — can be found at the secretary of state’s website MNVotes.gov.
WHO’S ON THE BALLOT?
It’s a big election this year. Races include:
• Governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor. These are known as the state’s constitutional offices.
• All eight seats for the U.S. House of Representatives.
• The entire Minnesota Legislature, which includes all 67 Senate seats and all 134 House seats.
• Some state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals seats, as well as local judges.
• Some county officials, such as county attorney or sheriff.
• Some city, school board or township seats.
• Local ballot questions such as school levy referendums.
It’s worth noting that all political boundaries have been redrawn following the 2020 census. It’s possible you now live in a different district than you have previously. It’s also possible the district is essentially the same but has a different number.
VOTE EARLY?
Here’s a primer on no-excuse, early absentee voting — Minnesota’s equivalent of early voting — which can be done by mail or in person.
GET INFORMED
Because so many offices are on the ballot, the short-term future of almost economic or social policy you might care about could be decided by this year’s election.
The Pioneer Press and TwinCities.com have portals to see our collections of news stories, such as this one for all election news. We have links for the governor’s race and statewide races, such as attorney general and secretary of state.
And we have asked hundreds of metro and statewide candidates to fill out questionnaires. Their responses are linked to in our east metro voters guide.
Businesses struggle due to global economic change, US ‘does fine’
During an interview with NBC News that aired Monday on Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen argued that many companies are in trouble because “there has been a change in the global economy” and that many companies are selling their products around the world and that while the United States “is doing well. But many parts of the world are not.
Stephanie Ruhle, MSNBC host and NBC News senior business analyst, asked: “[W]When I think of 2021, so many companies were doing so well. And suddenly, this year, just six months later, so many of those same companies are struggling. What happened so dramatically?
Yellen replied, “Well, there has been a change in the global economy. Many of these companies sell their products not only in the United States, but all over the world. And the United States is probably the strongest part of the global economy. We have slowed down, but we are doing well. But many parts of the world are not.
Yellen also argued that “when you have an unemployment rate of 3.5% and you’ve had more than 300,000 jobs a month for the last three or four months or more, that’s not what the most people think of as a recession”.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Where do the Gophers’ bowl projections stand?
If Gopher fans want to follow the football team to a bowl game this season, get ready to pack a coat.
Cold-weather destinations almost universally go to programs that reach bowl eligibility with six wins but don’t rack up many more victories than that.
Minnesota (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) is two wins away from bowl eligibility with five regular-season games remaining. The U will look to end a three-game losing streak as a two-touchdown favorite against Rutgers (4-3, 1-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Of the 10 bowl projections gathered by the Pioneer Press on Tuesday, five have Minnesota headed to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. If that’s the spot, a light jacket probably will suffice.
CBS Sports and Athlon have the Gophers playing Duke, while The Athletic and 247 Sports have them matching up against Pittsburgh.
USA Today has given Gopher fans flashbacks in picking them for the Quick Lane Bowl against Toledo on Monday, Dec. 26 at Ford Field in Detroit. Minnesota made trips there in 2015 and 2018. Both were wins — over Central Michigan under Tracy Claeys as coach and Georgia Tech with P.J. Fleck.
Four other projections have the Gophers headed to the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. While fans likely will need a parka for the Bronx, the forecasted opponents give some cache.
Two ESPN projections each have Minnesota facing Florida State. Sporting News and Bleacher Report guess it will be Notre Dame.
College Football News is the outlier. They are prognosticating Minnesota goes to the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl) to play Kentucky on Monday, Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Not only will a sweatshirt be enough, Gophers fans can be warmed by the fact that’s where Minnesota beat Auburn in the 2020 version of the bowl.
To get to Tampa, Minnesota would need to go on a massive winning streak. After Rutgers, the U have winnable games at Nebraska and at home against Northwestern, then end the regular season with rivalry games at home vs. Iowa and at Wisconsin.
