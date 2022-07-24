News
TikTok obsessed mafia gangsters flaunt the flash lifestyle of cars and clubs and infuriate old guard mafia bosses
YOUNG Italian mafia gangsters have traded their code of silence for a show of their decadent lifestyle on TikTok.
The sons of mafia bosses use the social media app to upload videos of them sitting in their latest supercar, wearing designer clothes, partying and drinking expensive champagne.
But they also use the app to call out vendettas, boast of violence, and forge alliances with other clans.
One of these gangsters is Crescenzo Marino, the son of a Camorra boss, who has more than 43,000 followers and nearly 900,000 likes on the short-form video service.
His videos show Marino driving Ferraris in Paris, posing with a range of expensive motorbikes and enjoying vacations in trendy resorts in Gucci outfits.
“For the first time, these gangsters have found a direct way to talk about their lives,” Marcello Ravveduto, a professor of modern history at the University of Salerno and an expert on mafia communications, told The Times.
“The Camorra has the youngest members of the Italian mafia and they love TikTok because it’s so fast and has fewer rules than other platforms.”
The Camorra, the oldest and largest mafia syndicate in Italy, operates from Naples.
“Now that the Camorra has discovered TikTok, they want to show they can compete with the glamorous elite,” Ravveduto said, highlighting how far the clan has come since the days of passing cryptic notes.
Criminals worldwide have been avid TikTok users for some time: slightly ahead of their Italian criminal counterparts, Mexican narcos and gypsy criminals in the Italian capital have been settling scores online for some time.
After the Calone Marsicano clan killed a mobster allegedly linked to the Carillo Perfetto clan, a message appeared on TikTok revealing the names of the alleged killers.
The Post also warned police, “We’ll give you a week to arrest them or we’ll give them hell.”
The online taunt that resulted in a kneecap by a clan angry at inciting another clan has also upset the Naples newspaper The Mattino appealing to the police to delete all accounts linked to the gangsters.
According to Ravveduto, the criminals’ love for TikTok should be capitalized on by the authorities.
“What’s needed now is better teamwork between the police and TikTok to better keep tabs on these people,” he said.
Mob bosses also face the possibility of ending up in jail as police spend more time searching these accounts.
That’s what happened to Domenico Palazzato, who was arrested in 2014 after posting photos of himself eating lobster and chilling on motor boats. he was 28
However, police wiretaps indicate that elderly mafiosi are unsettled by this display of wealth and violence.
In one of those recordings, Antonio Abbinante, a boss in the Scampia neighborhood of Naples, blamed increasing police pressure on the organization on a young mobster who had boasted about being able to kill rivals on TikTok.
“I’m getting really angry about this,” Abbinate is heard saying over the listening device.
“I will split the head of whoever did this.”
The Italian mafia is estimated to have between 3,500 and 4,000 core members with 100 clans.
Oak Park Heights: Progress made on promised St. Croix River boat launch
State officials say they are close to resolving the last major issue that has delayed the construction of a new $1.2 million boat launch in Oak Park Heights.
Officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Department of Transportation are working with Union Pacific officials to change the designation of a railroad crossing on the road leading to the boat launch from private to public.
“Union Pacific is now at the table, and they are actively discussing the crossing,” said Kent Skaar, senior project manager for acquisition and development for the DNR’s parks and trails division.
Officials from the DNR and MnDOT met with railroad officials on site earlier this month for a formal review and to discuss potential improvements that would be required before any change in designation, Skaar said. A formal decision from Union Pacific is anticipated by the first of the year, he said.
EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2023
If all goes well, the boat launch, which will be located just south of the new bridge, will open in 2023. Plans call for a double-ramp boat launch, which will feature 35 angled boat-trailer parking slots.
“This will be the most significant addition to public access to St. Croix in several decades,” Skaar said.
The project is the last piece of a mitigation package designed to offset the environmental effects of the $693 million bridge, which opened in 2017. Plans originally called for the boat launch to open for public use in the fall of 2019 or spring 2020, but it has taken longer than expected to get all the approvals in place, officials said.
“It’s been slow, but there has definitely been movement in the right direction,” said Adam Josephson, east area manager for MnDOT. “I’m optimistic by nature. I think it will all work out, but the railroad holds the trump card. If we can meet all their conditions, I don’t know why we can’t move forward. It will be nice to have this last little loose end tied up.”
A PUBLIC CROSSING
The road leading to the boat launch is a private access road that serves the St. Croix Valley Wastewater Treatment Facility, Xcel Energy’s Allen S. King plant and Sunnyside Marina. The railroad tracks that cross the road are a spur used to assemble and disassemble freight trains filled with coal going to Xcel Energy’s Allen S. King plant in Oak Park Heights.
In order for the crossing to be deemed “public,” a road authority must own it, and MnDOT is in the process of acquiring an easement from Union Pacific for the crossing — all part of the process to make it a public crossing, Josephson said.
Railroad officials have requested that the access road to the boat launch be moved off railroad land to property owned by the Metropolitan Council and MnDOT. State and Met Council officials have agreed to do so, and the road will be moved about 25 to 30 feet off railroad land, Skaar said.
The final permit applications for the ramp itself will be submitted in the next several weeks to the DNR’s Division of Water and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Skaar said. “I apply like anyone else, but these are typical installations,” he said. “I don’t anticipate a problem. It’s a pretty typical ramp installation.”
Kanye West's Ex-stunt Queen, Julia Fox, Shares A Story Of How Her Expensive Hermes Birkin Bag Saved Her Life In A Machete Attack
Daniel Bellinger due for surgery, out long-term; Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson week-to-week
All three Giants offensive starters who got hurt Sunday in Jacksonville will miss meaningful time, head coach Brian Daboll said Monday.
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger’s season could be in jeopardy due to an eye injury that will require surgery. Right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson are both “week to week” with knee injuries.
Neal has a sprained left MCL, according to a source. Bellinger has a fracture around his eye socket and septum, per ESPN, after getting poked in the eye by Jaguars CB Tre Herndon.
“I think it’s probably too early to say when I expect him back,” Daboll said of Bellinger. “We’ll see how this thing goes. I’m hopeful for [him to return], but you never know when things like this happen.”
With Neal, it’s good news that he has a sprain and not a tear. He still could miss a month or so, however, given that ESPN is calling it a grade two sprain and Neal is a 6-7, 350-pound tackle with a lower body injury.
Bredeson’s specific injury is not yet known. Rookie Josh Ezeudu replaced Bredeson on Sunday, and third-year pro Tyre Phillips played in Neal’s stead.
Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson are the only tight ends remaining on the active roster with Bellinger out, though the Giants did sign Lawrence Cager recently to their practice squad. Hudson had a big wrap on his left knee postgame Sunday, too.
DABOLL NOT SAYING MUCH
Daboll would not say whether the Giants’ 6-1 record has made him and GM Joe Schoen more eager to add reinforcements for a late season run.
“Our process has been the same since we’ve been here: control what you can control, improve each day,” Daboll said. “Obviously we always look to improve any area of the roster we can each week. We have players that come in and work out. And that’s pretty consistent with how we’ve been since we’ve been here. Our record is what our record is, but it’s our preparation and consistency of how we do things that are important to us.”
The Giants only had $3.3 million in salary cap space as of Monday afternoon, per the NFL players’ association’s database. So any signings will have to continue to be for minimum money.
FIRED UP FOR DANIEL
After Daniel Jones’ 1-yard rushing TD in Sunday’s fourth quarter, FOX cameras caught Daboll pushing QB coach Shea Tierney aside to speak with a fired-up Jones on the sideline. Daboll said: “[QB coach] Shea [Tierney] & I were both about to tell him the same thing, and I just wanted to tell him before Shea. Shea was on top of it. It was positive. I just wanted to get to him, talk to him, then get back on the headset with the other side of the ball. He just made a really good play on that quarterback sneak, made a good decision and had a good drive. So it was really all positive.”
RECORD DAY
Jones (107) and Saquon Barkley (110) became the first QB-RB Giants duo ever to both run for more than 100 yards in a single game on Sunday. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jones’ career high 107 yards are the fourth-highest total by a quarterback in Giants history and the most for a player at that position in 76 years.
Harry Newman ran for 114 yards against Green Bay on Nov. 11, 1934 and 108 yards at Boston on Oct. 8, 1933. Frank Filchock also had 108 rushing yards on Oct. 6, 1946 at Pittsburgh.
Barkley and Jones became just the third tandem of rushers to each top 100 rushing yards in a game in Giants history. The other two times it was running backs Ahmad Bradshaw and Brandon Jacobs on Dec. 23, 2007 against Buffalo (Bradshaw 151, Jacobs 143) and Dec. 13, 2010 against Minnesota (Bradshaw 116, Jacobs 103).
Gophers football gives itself a reminder that all is not lost
When the Gophers football program was flying high with a 4-0 record in September, the staff showed players a clip of NFL legend Jerry Rice saying he never mastered the wide receiver position.
The objective was to convey that even the best of the best never stop striving to be better.
With last Saturday’s 45-17 loss to Penn State sinking Minnesota to 0-3 in October, players on Sunday watched 26 positive film clips — 10 on offense, 10 on defense and six on special teams. They saw themselves making big plays across the first seven games.
The objective was to remind players of what they are capable of going into Saturday’s game against Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium.
“You need to enjoy playing the game,” head coach P.J. Fleck said about the intent of watching the compilation. “You need to enjoy the process of getting better. You’ve got to enjoy the lessons that losing is teaching us. We are all capable of doing better. We just need to do better.”
FEW SACKS
One of many areas in need of improvement is sacking opposing quarterbacks. Minnesota ranks last in the Big Ten in that department with nine sacks in seven games.
“It’s not very good,” Fleck said. “… We are just not getting home. We need guys to be able to step up and do better at it. Technique, fundamentals.”
Defensive ends Danny Sriggow has a team-high three sacks, and Jah Joyner has a team-high 11 pressures, per Pro Football Focus College.
MORGAN UPDATE
While Tanner Morgan was ruled out to play in the Penn State game, the sixth-year quarterback went through early pregame warmups in Happy Valley in order to progress in his concussion protocol.
“He’s progressed,” Fleck said Monday. “He’s definitely progressed.”
Could Morgan play Saturday? “I think it’s too early to tell,” Fleck answered.
If Morgan can’t play against the Scarlet Knights, redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis will make his second straight start.
BRIEFLY
Running back Mo Ibrahim, who missed the Purdue game with an ankle injury, played “banged up” against Illinois and Penn State, Fleck shared Monday. … Receiver Dylan Wright is expected to return for the Rutgers game. He missed the Penn State loss due to disciplinary reasons. … Defensive tackle Gage Keys, whose arm was in a sling and didn’t play vs. Penn State, might return as soon as Saturday. … The Gophers will go 28 days between home games this month, with two road games and a bye week in between. That is the longest absence away from their home stadium since 2013. … Rutgers’ defensive coordinator is Joe Harasymiak, a Waldwick, N.J., native who was the Gophers’ safeties coach from the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl through the 2021 season.
Kim Kardashian's 42nd Birthday Party Ends Up In The Mud After Kylie Jenner's $72 Million 'Climate Hazard' Jet Failed To Trip Them To Las Vegas
The folks behind Immersive Van Gogh will bring an exhibit of Disney’s animated films to Minneapolis
Another immersive art experience is coming to town and this time it focuses on Disney’s animated films, from “Peter Pan” to “Frozen.”
Disney Animation: Immersive Experience opens March 23 at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Minneapolis. Ticket prices start at $39.99 and are available now online via disneyimmersive.com or by phone at 844-307-4644. The exhibit is currently scheduled to run through June 18.
During the event, animated films from throughout Disney’s history will be shown in a 360-degree immersive environment. There will also be interactive elements in the lobby for guests entering, or exiting, the main gallery.
“Just imagine journeying through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, flying on a magic carpet with Aladdin and stepping into Casita with Mirabel and the family Madrigal,” said Corey Ross, founder of Lighthouse Immersive, which is collaborating with Disney on the exhibit. “This is where the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will take you.”
Lighthouse Immersive was the company behind the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, which ran in the same space from August 2021 to April and returned in July for another two months. Lighthouse, which says it has sold a total of more than 4 million tickets for its events, also has plans to bring immersive King Tut and Claude Monet shows to Minneapolis.
