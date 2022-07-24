TikTok obsessed mafia gangsters flaunt the flash lifestyle of cars and clubs and infuriate old guard mafia bosses

YOUNG Italian mafia gangsters have traded their code of silence for a show of their decadent lifestyle on TikTok.

The sons of mafia bosses use the social media app to upload videos of them sitting in their latest supercar, wearing designer clothes, partying and drinking expensive champagne.

5 Crescenzo Marino has over 43,000 followers on TikTok Photo Credit: Tiktok/@crescenzomarino

5 The videos of a Camorra boss’ son have garnered over 900,000 likes Photo Credit: Tiktok/@crescenzomarino

5 Many of Marino’s posts feature him in front of or in supercars Photo Credit: Tiktok/@crescenzomarino

But they also use the app to call out vendettas, boast of violence, and forge alliances with other clans.

One of these gangsters is Crescenzo Marino, the son of a Camorra boss, who has more than 43,000 followers and nearly 900,000 likes on the short-form video service.

His videos show Marino driving Ferraris in Paris, posing with a range of expensive motorbikes and enjoying vacations in trendy resorts in Gucci outfits.

“For the first time, these gangsters have found a direct way to talk about their lives,” Marcello Ravveduto, a professor of modern history at the University of Salerno and an expert on mafia communications, told The Times.

“The Camorra has the youngest members of the Italian mafia and they love TikTok because it’s so fast and has fewer rules than other platforms.”

The Camorra, the oldest and largest mafia syndicate in Italy, operates from Naples.

“Now that the Camorra has discovered TikTok, they want to show they can compete with the glamorous elite,” Ravveduto said, highlighting how far the clan has come since the days of passing cryptic notes.

Criminals worldwide have been avid TikTok users for some time: slightly ahead of their Italian criminal counterparts, Mexican narcos and gypsy criminals in the Italian capital have been settling scores online for some time.

After the Calone Marsicano clan killed a mobster allegedly linked to the Carillo Perfetto clan, a message appeared on TikTok revealing the names of the alleged killers.

The Post also warned police, “We’ll give you a week to arrest them or we’ll give them hell.”

The online taunt that resulted in a kneecap by a clan angry at inciting another clan has also upset the Naples newspaper The Mattino appealing to the police to delete all accounts linked to the gangsters.

According to Ravveduto, the criminals’ love for TikTok should be capitalized on by the authorities.

“What’s needed now is better teamwork between the police and TikTok to better keep tabs on these people,” he said.

Mob bosses also face the possibility of ending up in jail as police spend more time searching these accounts.

That’s what happened to Domenico Palazzato, who was arrested in 2014 after posting photos of himself eating lobster and chilling on motor boats. he was 28

However, police wiretaps indicate that elderly mafiosi are unsettled by this display of wealth and violence.

In one of those recordings, Antonio Abbinante, a boss in the Scampia neighborhood of Naples, blamed increasing police pressure on the organization on a young mobster who had boasted about being able to kill rivals on TikTok.

“I’m getting really angry about this,” Abbinate is heard saying over the listening device.

“I will split the head of whoever did this.”

The Italian mafia is estimated to have between 3,500 and 4,000 core members with 100 clans.

5 Marino showed off his Gucci ensemble while on holiday in Mykonos Photo Credit: Tiktok/@crescenzomarino