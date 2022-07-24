Twins’ Byron Buxton unavailable after receiving PRP injection

DETROIT — Byron Buxton is unavailable for this weekend’s two-game series in Detroit after having a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection Wednesday in his bothersome right knee.

The treatment involves injecting platelet-rich blood plasma into an injury “to help support wound healing in trauma and joint injury,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the team was hopeful Buxton, who hit the game-winning home run for the American League in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, can play when the Twins begin a two-game series at Milwaukee on Tuesday. The injection has been on the table for some time, Baldelli said, and the team decided to use the Twins’ unusually long all-star break to have it done.

The Twins have officially called Buxton’s injury patella tendon tendinitis. Before Friday’s 5:40 p.m. first pitch at Comerica Park, the center fielder had played in 73 of the Twins’ 94 games and avoided a stint on the injury list for the first time since 2016.

Buxton flew back from Los Angeles after the All-Star Game at Dodger stadium and had the procedure on Wednesday morning. He talked to reporters before it was revealed he had the PRP injection, saying he hasn’t done any baseball activity since playing Tuesday.

Asked if the knee felt any better with a few days off, he said, “It’s probably one of those things I’ll have to deal with throughout the season. I do stuff to kind of manage it now to relieve stuff but for me, it’s ‘just win.’ As long as we win, I don’t care. I can deal with it after.”

Asked if the injury is something Buxton will need to get surgically repaired after the season, Baldelli said, “We don’t know the answer to that yet.”

“Whether it’s mainly rest that’s going to help him to recover most or a procedure, I really don’t (know). I really can’t comment on it. I couldn’t tell you,” Baldelli said. “I think that’s, of course, going to be something that we spend the next couple of months really considering. We’re not going to wait until after the season to start thinking about it. We’re thinking about it now, but … that decision might not be made until after the season ends.”

BRIEFLY

The Twins on Saturday placed left-hander Caleb Thielbar on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to July 19. To make room on the roster, the Twins recalled right-hander Yennier Cano from St. Paul.