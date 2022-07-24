News
Twins put Caleb Thielbar on injured list, recall Yennier Cano
DETROIT — The Twins on Saturday placed left-hander Caleb Thielbar on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to July 19.
To make room on the roster, the Twins recalled right-hander Yennier Cano from St. Paul. He will be available for the Twins when they play the Tigers at 5:40 p.m.
Thielbar has made a team-leading 40 relief appearances for the Twins this season, going 2-0 with one save, a 4.84 earned-run average with 47 strikeouts in 35⅓ innings pitched.
Making his third stint with the Twins, Cano 1-0 with 11⅔ innings pitched, nine walks and 12 strikeouts in his nine prior relief appearances with the big league team.
2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead
By MICHAEL PHILLIS and JIM SALTER (Associated Press)
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a woman and a teenage girl and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.
The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. One terrorized girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out.
Others inside the school said they heard the shooter declare: “You are all going to die.” The city’s police chief said fast actions by a security guard and police officers who “ran to the gunfire” helped end the shooting before more people were killed or hurt.
Speaking at a news conference, Police Chief Michael Sack said the shooter was about 20 years old but did not provide a name for him or his victims. He declined to say if the woman killed was a teacher.
St. Louis Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams said seven security guards were in the school at the time, each at an entry point of the locked building. One of the guards noticed the man trying to get in at a locked door, but couldn’t. The guard notified school officials and ensured police were contacted, Sack said.
“It was that timely response by that security officer, the fact that the door did cause pause for the suspect, that bought us some time,” Sack said.
He declined to say how the man eventually got inside, armed with what he described as a long gun. Central Visual and Performing Arts shares a building with another magnet school, Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which also was evacuated. Central has 383 students, Collegiate 336.
Officers worked to get students out of the three-story brick building, then “ran to that gunfire, located that shooter and engaged that shooter in an exchange of gunfire,” killing him, Sack said.
Monday’s school shooting was the 40th this year resulting in injuries or death, according to a tally by Education Week — the most in any single year since it began tracking shootings in 2018. These include the killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, when 19 children and two teachers died. Monday’s St. Louis shooting came on the same day a Michigan teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a school shooting that killed four students in December 2021.
Some of the six people hospitalized suffered gunshot wounds, while others were struck by shrapnel, Sack said. He did not provide any information on their conditions.
One student, 16-year-old Taniya Gholston, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she was in a room when the shooter entered.
“All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun,” Gholston said. “And I was trying to run and I couldn’t run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor.”
Ninth-grader Nylah Jones told the Post-Dispatch she was in math class when the shooter fired into the room from the hallway. The shooter was unable to get into the room and banged on the door as students piled into a corner, she said.
Janay Douglas’ 15-year-old daughter got stuck in a hallway when the school was locked down. Douglas said she received a call from her daughter letting her know she had heard shots.
“One of her friends busted through the door, he was shot in the hand, and then her and her friends just took off running. The phone disconnected,” Douglas said. “I was on my way.”
The shooting left St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones shaken.
“Our children shouldn’t have to experience this,” Jones said at the news conference. “They shouldn’t have to go through active shooter drills in case something happens. And unfortunately that happened today.”
The school district placed all of its schools on lockdown for the remainder of the day, and canceled all after-school activities, including sports.
Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet school specializing in visual, musical and performing arts. The district website says the school’s “educational program is designed to create a nurturing environment where students receive a quality academic and artistic education that prepares them to compete successfully at the post-secondary level or perform competently in the world of work.”
Man killed in Cottage Grove crash IDed as Park High School staffer
Counselors were at Park High School in Cottage Grove on Monday to talk with students upset about the news that a staff member had died in a fiery one-car crash early Friday.
Corbin Buss, 27, of Cottage Grove, died at the scene of the 1 a.m. crash in the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road, police said Monday.
Buss, who had recently moved to Cottage Grove, was a Promise Fellow at the high school. Promise Fellows provide support as mentors, facilitate service learning and lead extracurricular activities. Buss had a caseload of 30 students at Park and attended and supported up to two classes a day, a school spokesman said.
“This is a devastating loss for our school, and our hearts go out to his family,” Park High School Principal Todd Herber wrote in an email to families.
When police officers and firefighters arrived at the crash site shortly after 1 a.m., they found the car, which had flipped, fully engulfed in flames.
A passenger, Jeffrey Pariseau, 33, of Cottage Grove, was transported to Woodwinds Hospital in Woodbury with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was heading southbound on East Point Douglas Road when it missed a curve and hit a tree.
Authorities believe both speed and alcohol played a part in the crash.
Vincent Francoual’s new restaurant, to open in December, finally has a name and location
Noted French chef Vincent Francoual’s new restaurant, which has been in the works for several months, will be called Chloe by Vincent, after the chef’s daughter.
Chloe by Vincent will open in early December inside the Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis Mill District hotel in downtown Minneapolis, a couple blocks from both U.S. Bank Stadium and the Guthrie Theater.
The restaurant will be casual, Francoual said in a news release, and “more carefree than you might expect.”
“At Chloe we will serve the French food I love to cook for my own family, with flavors from across France,” he said in the release.
To underscore the restaurant’s culinary philosophy, Chloe’s website invokes famed Michelin-starred chef Bernard Loiseau in stating, “Any dish with more than three (or four) ingredients/flavors is too complicated. Simple flavors prepared correctly deliver the best culinary punch.” The site promises shareable, affordable food and a drink menu that focuses on “small wine makers rather than on regions,” along with beers and cocktails.
The restaurant is a project of Restore Restaurant Holdings, a newly formed group aimed at revitalizing downtown spaces. Before joining Restore in August, Francoual made his name at the helm of Vincent, A Restaurant, one of the Twin Cities’ most notable French restaurants. The Nicollet Mall spot was also the home of the eponymous Vincent Burger, which is making a comeback at Restore restaurants including limited Sunday pop-ups at EaTo (305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis).
Chloe by Vincent: opening December 2022; 700 S. 3rd Street, Minneapolis; chloebyvincent.com
Ravens-Browns in review: Highlights, notables and quotables from a Week 7 victory
The Ravens flirted with disaster again when Justice Hill’s fumble ended an impressive drive that could have put their win over the Cleveland Browns on ice. They survived, 23-20, staying atop the AFC North thanks to a blocked field goal from Malik Harrison that topped off a dominant special-teams performance. Gus Edwards, playing for the first time since January 2020, scored both Ravens touchdowns.
Players of the game
RB Gus Edwards: Edwards’ 66 yards on 16 carries won’t blow you away, but he looked like himself after 21 months away, pounding out tough yards in a tough divisional game. He helped the Ravens improve their efficiency on third and fourth down, providing them a short-yardage weapon they had lacked when he was injured. As quarterback Lamar Jackson said, “All that power.”
LB Patrick Queen: The Ravens’ defense handled the Browns for about 2 ½ quarters, helping to give Jackson and the offense excellent field position with turnovers and tackles for loss. Queen epitomized this big-play success with a pair of tackles for loss deep in Browns territory and an effort sack. He has strung together three effective games, verging on the consistency that eluded him in his first two seasons.
OLB Justin Houston: Houston’s groin injury flew under the radar compared to some of the Ravens’ other health woes, but they missed the veteran, who remains their most productive edge rusher. He immediately reasserted himself with a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in just 16 defensive snaps.
Snap-count analysis
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh played 55% of defensive snaps, similar to his load in Week 6 after he had been a workhorse over the first five games. Fellow outside linebacker Justin Houston eased back in, playing 16 snaps after he missed the previous three games with a groin injury. He made the most of his time with two sacks and a forced fumble. Safety Geno Stone played all 60 defensive snaps, solidifying his hold on the starting job vacated by Marcus Williams’ injury. Rookie Damarion “Pepe” Williams played 34 more snaps than Brandon Stephens after the two had shared the workload at cornerback almost equally in Week 6. Linebacker Devon Kennard played 11 defensive snaps in his Ravens debut, but Tyus Bowser will probably soak those up when he returns in Week 8 or Week 9.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley continued to ramp up, playing 55 of the team’s 64 offensive snaps. Right tackle Morgan Moses shook off a heel injury to play 49 snaps. Patrick Mekari played 24 snaps in relief of both starting tackles. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman played 36 snaps, a full workload in his first game back from a foot sprain that cost him two weeks. Fullback Patrick Ricard and second tight end Josh Oliver played season-high snap counts, an indication of just how heavy the Ravens went with their offensive sets. Running back Gus Edwards played 23 snaps in his first game since January 2021 and carried the ball on 16 of them. Fellow running backs Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake played 20 and 17 offensive snaps, respectively. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely played a season-low seven offensive snaps.
Number crunch
120: Lamar Jackson passing yards, his lowest full-game total since Week 17 of the 2020 season.
44: Ravens runs out of 63 total offensive plays.
9: Ravens remaining games against opponents with losing records.
8: Ravens short-yardage conversions on third and fourth down with Gus Edwards back in their lineup.
Quote of the day
Outside linebacker Justin Houston on the importance of surviving another tense fourth quarter: “It just helps build momentum, and I think what we’ve been going through is just growing pains. I prefer to go through it at the beginning of the season than the end. We all know you’ve just got to get hot at the right time. I love our team. I think we’ve got everything we need to win it. We’ve just got to continue to build and grow. That’s what we’ve been doing, and it showed today.”
Next up
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
The Bucs are a team in crisis coming off a 21-3 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers. Coach Todd Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times his team was in a “dark place” after its fourth defeat in five games. The Buccaneers’ offense, led by quarterback Tom Brady, has failed to reach 20 points four times this season after averaging 30.1 per game in 2021. This could be the last time the Ravens face the 45-year-old Brady, one of their chief nemeses of the last 20 years.
Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Cleveland Browns 10/23/22
Ben Powers G 64
Kevin Zeitler G 64
Lamar Jackson QB 64
Tyler Linderbaum C 64
Patrick Ricard FB 56
Mark Andrews TE 56
Ronnie Stanley T 55
Morgan Moses T 49
Devin Duvernay WR 42
Rashod Bateman WR 36
Josh Oliver TE 31
Patrick Mekari T 24
Gus Edwards RB 23
Justice Hill RB 20
Kenyan Drake RB 17
Demarcus Robinson WR 15
Nick Boyle TE 9
James Proche WR 8
Isaiah Likely TE 7
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Cleveland Browns 10/23/22
Chuck Clark SS 60
Marlon Humphrey CB 60
Marcus Peters CB 60
Geno Stone SS 60
Patrick Queen LB 59
Calais Campbell DT 40
Jason Pierre-Paul LB 38
Damarion Williams CB 37
Justin Madubuike DT 37
Josh Bynes LB 33
Odafe Oweh LB 33
Malik Harrison LB 27
Travis Jones DT 23
Broderick Washington DT 23
Kyle Hamilton FS 21
Brent Urban DE 16
Justin Houston LB 16
Devon Kennard LB 11
Kristian Welch LB 3
Brandon Stephens CB 3
2 men fatally stabbed in St. Paul ID’d; they were 40 and 56
Police have identified two men fatally stabbed in a St. Paul residence last week.
Jason T. Murphy, 40, and Jon R. Wentz, 56, were found in Payne-Phalen on Thursday afternoon.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Joseph Francis Sandoval II, 32, on Friday with two counts of second-degree murder. He had just moved into a sober-living house in the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue
Murphy was a handyman who was doing work in the home and Wentz was a resident, according to the criminal complaint against Sandoval. Police said they were both St. Paul residents.
Sandoval, who last year was civilly committed for being mentally ill and chemically dependent, told police that he sat down on the couch in the home and the “TV kept saying ‘take your opportunity,’ so I took my opportunity.” When an investigator asked Sandoval what he meant, he said, “The TV said they’re going to kill me.”
Sandoval made his first court appearance in the case on Monday and a judge ordered an evaluation about his competency to proceed with the court case.
Chris Perkins: Grading Dolphins’ squeaker win over Steelers; plus stock up, stock down
The three-game losing streak is over, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and left tackle Terron Armstead are back, and now the Dolphins can focus on piling up a few wins. Well, that’s what people thought before the Dolphins’ 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh.
Actually, the thought remains the same, but now people realize those victories might be a bit tougher. Yes, the next two games are against Detroit (1-5) and Chicago (2-4), but they’re both on the road, and the Dolphins continue piling up injuries and struggling to score points.
Still, a victory is better than a loss, so the Dolphins will take this, celebrate their defensive prowess, hope better days are ahead for the offense, and keep it moving.
Passing game: C
It was so-so. The biggest problem was they didn’t score enough touchdowns, and that’s while acknowledging running back Raheem Mostert had an 8-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against Pittsburgh. Tagovailoa (21 of 35, 261 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, 92.7 passer rating) was OK, but nothing special. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill (seven receptions, 72 yards) and Jaylen Waddle (four receptions, 88 yards) were productive. But running back Chase Edmonds had yet another drop. Pass protection was outstanding, marked by the return of Armstead. Tagovailoa wasn’t sacked and was only hit once. But this group absolutely must produce more touchdowns. The Dolphins have 17 touchdowns (16 by the offense; linebacker Melvin Ingram has a touchdown), and 12 of those are via the air. But that’s also just 12 touchdowns in 28 quarters, and that’s not enough when your running game isn’t scoring touchdowns, either.
Running game: C
Mostert ended with 79 yards on 16 carries (4.9 yards per carry), fueling a ground game that totaled 111 yards on 27 carries (4.1 ypc). But Edmonds was stonewalled on a questionable fourth-and-3 call. Still, the ground game was consistent, totaling 66 yards on 12 carries in the first half. Blocking was good, which was another concern. Give credit to the offensive line, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers. It’s a group thing. The problem here is Miami needs to get to a place where the running game is reliable, and it’s not there. You knew it would take a while, and they still might be on schedule. After all, Mostert has shown signs of springing to life since the Cincinnati game, averaging 78 yards per game. But they need it now.
Defending the pass: A+
The depth in the secondary continues to impress. Three interceptions, including two in the final 2:57, one by safety Jevon Holland and the other by cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at the 1-yard line with 18 seconds left. The first interception belonged to cornerback Justin Bethel. Neither Igbinoghene nor Bethel had received regular playing time before the Steelers game (although Igbinoghene had played recently). The pass rush produced two sacks, with linebacker Jaelan Phillips (1.5 sacks) leading the way, along with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (.5 sacks). The pass rush produced six quarterback hits but not a lot of pressure on Kenny Pickett (32 of 44, 257 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions, 66.2 passer rating). Wide receiver George Pickens (six receptions, 61 yards, one touchdown) was kept under control, which is impressive considering the Dolphins’ secondary entered the game without cornerbacks Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee), and during the game they lost safety Brandon Jones (knee). Guys such as safeties Verone McKinley, Clayton Fejedelem, Eric Rowe and Elijiah Campbell came off the bench and made plays. Absolutely amazing.
Defending the run: B-
Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris (65 yards on 17 carries, 3.8 ypc) is capable, but he was kept under control. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel produced a team-best eight tackles, but Phillips also produced eight tackles, sharing the team lead. Fejedelem had a key stop on Harris on third-and-1 early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers had 19 first downs, but only four on the ground. The Steelers ended with 95 yards rushing on 23 carries (4.1 ypc) but they didn’t have many runs of consequence. This was yet another example of the defense setting the tone for the team but simply doing its job. It wasn’t fancy, but it was consistent and effective.
Special teams: B
It was nice to see improvement here. Kicker Jason Sanders hit three field goals (24, 42 and 47 yards) to remain a perfect 8 for 8 on attempts of less than 50 yards. Punter Thomas Morstead was strong again with six punts that averaged 42.7 yards, including four inside the 20. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson made an uneventful debut at punt returner, but he added another option aside from Holland, Hill and Waddle. Coverage units were solid. Special teams often get affected when the injury bug goes around the team as it’s doing with Dolphins, and that’s surfaced recently. But special teams were good against Pittsburgh.
Coaching: C
That fourth-and-3 call. Yikes. Coach Mike McDaniel rolled the dice at a bad time, while clinging to a 16-10 lead with 8:37 left in the third quarter at the Pittsburgh 14-yard line. He should have kicked the field goal. But it worked out. In the grand scheme of things, give the coaches credit for getting guys ready to play. That’s huge. It’s really apparent on the defense, but also shows on the offensive line with right tackle Brandon Shell. Special teams turned in a good performance, and the Dolphins cleaned up the penalty issues that haunted them the past couple of games. Still, the offense struggled to score, and that’s a major issue, especially when you have Hill and Waddle.
Stock up: Secondary
They returned to their game-changing, game-winning style. Three interceptions, and those final two in the fourth quarter by Holland and Igbinoghene were absolutely clutch. They won the game. These guys continue to find ways to go deep into their ranks and make plays. They’re easily the most impressive group on the team. The secondary is a testament to players, coaches and the front office. Well done all around.
Stock down: Offense
You’ve gotta score more points. Mostert was good with 109 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. Hill was good with seven receptions for 72 yards, and Waddle was good with four receptions for 88 yards. On one hand, there have been injuries, and you figured it might take the offense half the season to find its identity. On the other hand, you’ve got Tyreek Hill! The defense has gotten the job done. Figure it out.
