Anthony Martial must finally show consistency to revive Man Utd’s career after stunning pre-season form
ANTHONY MARTIAL has gone from being one of the few players available for sale to one of the most impressive during Manchester United’s pre-season tour.
His inconsistencies over the past seven years sum up his time at Old Trafford.
But he has another chance to reignite his United career under another manager known for his possession-based style of play and with the striker at the heart of the system.
It’s something the Frenchman wants, to be at the heart of the team, using his technical skills to hold the game and bring the wingers into play.
He has shown he has a really good understanding with both Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.
There was never any doubt about Martial’s ability, but rather his mentality and his tendency to let games go by without making a positive impact.
Despite being expected to play up front under Erik ten Hag, he is 24th percentile for pressure, 25th percentile for passes into the last third and 43rd percentile for shots on goal.
That compares to other attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe’s top five leagues over the last year.
He’ll need to improve massively in that regard to stay in the starting XI.
Certainly he hasn’t reached the potential he should have reached a few years ago, but the same can be said for other players in Rashford, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw.
Neither of them have been given the perfect environment and tactical setup to thrive when playing under Jose Mourinho or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
However, Martial deserves this chance to prove himself, his fifth and final chance to prove his critics wrong.
Ten Hag believes he is up to the task as his exit from the club has been blocked alongside Donny van de Beek.
But if he fails, it could be the last time he plays at the highest level and with a big club.
The former Monaco and Lyon forward must seize the opportunity with both hands as the transfer market for established and proven strikers is limited.
This has led the board and manager to focus on other priorities.
Not only that, names like Darwin Nunez, Erling Haaland, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison have already been snapped up by United’s rivals.
This should lead to the unsurprising result of the other sides beating Ten Hag’s team throughout the new season.
To capitalize on this chance effectively, Martial needs to offer plenty of runs and movement in the final third of the field, whether he’s on the ball or not.
This is something that is required when playing on a Ten Hag set system.
If not, he could be shipped off as Italian giants Juventus claimed to be admirers of the Frenchman.
Also, Martial must display ideal hunger and body language when playing, as the terms “lazy” and “unmotivated” are used against him by pundits and supporters.
Overall, he needs to perform and score consistently throughout the season, otherwise Ten Hag will have no trouble finding a replacement for him next summer.
He’s the type of manager who doesn’t want to carry passengers within the squad.
That’s why he hasn’t done everything in his power to ask Cristiano Ronaldo to stay as he only wants players to fight for him.
3 men found guilty of supporting a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were found guilty on all charges on Wednesday, a triumph for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court .
Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and Paul Bellar have been found guilty of providing “material support” to an act of terrorism as members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen.
They held gun drills in rural Jackson County with a ringleader of the scheme, Adam Fox, who was disgusted with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other officials in 2020 and said he wanted the kidnap.
Jurors read and heard violent, anti-government screeds and support for the “boogaloo,” a civil war that could be sparked by a shocking kidnapping. Prosecutors said the COVID-19 restrictions ordered by Whitmer proved helpful in recruiting more people for the Watchmen.
“The facts are slowly flowing,” Assistant State Attorney General Bill Rollstin told jurors in Jackson, Michigan, “and you start to see – wow – things have happened that the people knew about…. When you see how close Adam Fox got to the governor, you can see how a very bad event was thwarted.
Morrison, 28, Musico, 44, and Bellar, 24, were also convicted of a felony with a firearm and gang membership. Prosecutors said the Wolverine Watchmen was a criminal enterprise.
The verdicts “are further proof that violence and threats have no place in our politics,” said Whitmer, who did not participate as a witness or spectator in the trial in state or federal cases. . “Those who seek to sow discord by pursuing violent conspiracies will be held accountable under the law.
Morrison, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, and Musico watched the verdicts via video away from the courtroom. Judge Thomas Wilson ordered all three to be jailed pending sentencing on December 15.
Defense attorneys argued that the three men severed ties with Fox in late summer 2020 when Whitmer’s plot came to fruition. Unlike Fox and others, they didn’t travel to northern Michigan to scout the governor’s vacation home or participate in a key weekend practice session at a “shooting house.”
“In this country you are allowed to speak, but you are only convicted if you follow the march,” Musico’s attorney Kareem Johnson said in his closing remarks.
Defense attorneys could not plead entrapment. But they attacked the tactics of Dan Chappel, an army veteran and undercover informant. He took instructions from FBI agents, secretly recorded conversations, and produced a deep cache of messages exchanged with the men.
Whitmer, a Democrat seeking re-election on Nov. 8, was never physically injured. Undercover agents and informants were inside Fox’s group for months. The scheme was halted with 14 arrests in October 2020.
Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy in federal court in August. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted last spring. Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty.
Five of the 14 men face charges in state court in County Antrim, the site of Whitmer’s second home. A judge there has yet to determine if there is probable cause to send them to trial.
———
Listen to episode 56 of ‘Marchand et Ourand’ feat. Joe Davis
Just days before calling his first World Series game, Fox Sports’ Joe Davis joins the group to talk about how his meteoric career took off. Davis, who replaced play-by-play legends Vin Scully on Dodgers games and Joe Buck on national games, tells listeners how he approached the NLCS and what was going through his mind before the game-winning home run of Bryce Harper’s eighth round. He also talks about his accomplished family, including his Oscar-winning brother, his producer sister, and his father, who works as a spotter on his NFL games.
Andrew Marchand and John Ourand open the module by discussing two stories they unveiled this week. The duo discuss Jim Nantz’s decision to step down as lead announcer for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and CBS’s decision to replace Nantz with Ian Eagle. The two also discuss the NBA’s decision to require regional sports network announcers to attend every game this season. Other topics include updates on the Big 12 and Pac-12 media rights negotiations and this weekend’s NWSL Championship, which CBS will air on its primetime television network.
The term ‘globalist’ is an anti-Semitic slur that should be banned: Legacy Media
A debate has emerged in Britain over the term ‘globalist’, with elements of legacy media and social media arguing that the use of the word to describe the political ideology of preferring the super state to the state is actually a racist term against the Jewish people.
Following what many, like Brexit leader Nigel Fage, described as a “globalist coup” to install former Goldman Sachs banker and World Economic Forum (WEF) acolyte Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, left-leaning figures have tried to make the very term ‘globalist’ a banned slur, claiming it is anti-Semitic.
Last week, Nigel Farage tweeted“Jeremy Hunt now rules the country. This is a globalist coup. Mr Farage went on to make similar comments after Grant Shapps was installed as Home Secretary.
The statements were condemned by Jewish groups, despite the fact that Mr Hunt is not Jewish but rather a member of the Church of England. Mr. Shapps comes from a Jewish family.
Criticizing the use of the term, Marie van der Zyl, the chair of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: “Antisemitism experts such as the Anti Defamation League identify ‘globalist’ as a common antisemitic trope based on conspiracy theories about international Jewry. Powerful. Politicians should avoid using this term, especially when specifically referring to Jewish individuals.
The language dispute came to a head on Sunday, when a caller from radio station LBC echoed Mr Farage’s sentiments by describing Sunak as a ‘globalist’ who ‘doesn’t seem to like England’.
For the remark, LBC host Sangita Myska, formerly of the BBC, chastised the caller, saying: “As we continue this conversation, please stop using the term globalist because that many of my Jewish listeners will find this incredibly offensive because it has also been used, at times, as racist against the Jewish community.
“That’s not true,” retorted the listener. “If I meant Jewish, I would say Jewish.”
Words being banned by the mainstream media is not good.
Commenting on the exchange, Mr Farage, who was previously a host for LBC, lamented: ‘With words being banned by the mainstream media, that’s not good’.
Mr Farage too share the Oxford English Dictionary’s definition of globalism, which states: “The belief that events in one country affect those in all other countries, and that economic and foreign policy should benefit the world as a whole rather than individual countries.
Anglican deacon and GB News host Calvin Robinson also took aim at the media’s language police, writing on social media: “Beware of anyone who hears ‘globalist’ and thinks ‘THE JEWS!
“As always, they are exactly what they accuse us of. A globalist is a politician who operates from an international perspective rather than a local/national perspective. This is just an insult in the minds of anti-Semites.
It’s obviously bullshit.
The anti-globalization movement and protests of the 1990s were emphatically green and anti-capitalist.
These movements have found their peace (or their prize) with globalization.
Today, almost a third of a century later, a historical smear is invented.
— Ben Pile (@clim8resistance) October 25, 2022
Political commentator and Spiked! Columnist Ben Pile noted that the origins of the anti-globalization movement were left-wing in nature, pointing to protests against the World Trade Organization (WTO) such as the anti-capitalist “Battle of Seattle” in 1999 in which anarchists of the black block ransacked the American city, destroying the businesses in their path. Seattle businesses are estimated to have lost some $20 million in lost sales and property damage during the protests.
Pile went on to note that the BBC itself had previously described the movement as follows: “The anti-globalization movement is made up of a variety of causes, including environmentalism, debt cancellation, people’s rights animals, child protection, anarchism and anti-capitalism.
“Most adherents of the movement believe that globalization leads to the exploitation of the world’s poor, workers and environment.”
Despite its leftist origins, the term has since become a key phrase used by right-wing populists, deployed by nationalist figures such as former President Donald Trump and Brexit leader Nigel Farage to politically differentiate themselves from corporate and internationalist elements. from the left. and right-wingers who favor institutions such as the European Union and the World Economic Forum, as opposed to those who favor a more localized approach by governments.
Coup over: Globalist Rishi Sunak installed as UK Prime Minister
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 25, 2022
Wisconsin man found guilty of killing 6 people with SUV during Christmas parade : NPR
MADISON, Wis. – A Wisconsin man was found guilty on Wednesday of killing six people while driving his SUV in a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself in a manner erratic and sometimes conflicting.
The jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each count.
The jury received the case on Tuesday and deliberated for a total of 3 hours and 15 minutes until Wednesday morning before announcing that they had returned a verdict.
Brooks drove his Ford Escape through the Christmas Parade in suburban Milwaukee’s Waukesha on Nov. 21 moments after fleeing a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said.
Six people were killed, including 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who participated in the parade with his baseball team, and three members of the Dancing Grannies, a group of grandmothers who dance in parades. Dozens of other people were injured, some seriously.
Brooks pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness this year, but withdrew his plea before his trial began without an explanation. Days before the start of the trial, he dismissed his public defenders, choosing to represent himself.
District Attorney Susan Opper called to the stand officers and bystanders who testified to seeing Brooks driving the SUV.
Brooks struggled to mount a defense, engaging in winding cross-examinations, refusing to acknowledge his own name or the court’s jurisdiction over him, and mumbling under his breath that the trial was unfair.
He had such intense arguments with Judge Jennifer Dorow that several times during the preparation for jury selection, she moved him to another courtroom where he could watch the proceedings by video and she could mute his microphone when he became disruptive.
Opper told jurors during closing arguments on Tuesday that Brooks’ refusal to stop once he entered the parade route shows he intended to kill people.
Dorow allowed Brooks to return to the main courtroom to deliver his closing remarks face-to-face with the jurors. In a rambling and repetitive speech, he tried to raise doubts about whether the SUV’s throttle was malfunctioning and the driver had simply panicked. He lamented that he had not been able to see his children since his arrest and insisted he was not a murderer.
Opper countered in his rebuttal that a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector testified earlier that the SUV was in good working order. She warned jurors that Brooks was just trying to play on their sympathy.
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones’ knee injury is season-ending ACL tear
The worst-case scenario for Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones and his knee injury has become reality.
Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday it was an anterior cruciate ligament tear that Jones suffered in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it will end the season for the Dolphins’ leading tackler through seven games.
“I feel terrible, absolutely terrible for a guy that was playing at a very, very high level,” McDaniel said.
The team felt his loss in a Wednesday morning film session.
“You could hear the hurt with the team when his highlights would come on, because there was a ton of them,” the Dolphins coach added.
McDaniel’s latest update before Wednesday was that there were still things the Dolphins’ medical staff was looking at to confirm the severity of the knee ailment, but he sounded discouraged about news that was forthcoming.
McDaniel did not reveal what the defensive plan Miami will go with to replace Jones, who officially was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, in his strong safety role.
Veteran Eric Rowe seems like the likely candidate, but against the Steelers, McDaniel used a combination of special-teamer Clayton Fejedelem and undrafted rookie Verone McKinley, a practice-squad elevation for the game.
“Those packages are ever-changing week by week,” said McDaniel, noting it has to do with utilizing player strengths given game circumstances. “From an offensive perspective, it makes it very difficult because you’ll see people move around.”
He offered that Rowe had shown encouraging signs, though.
“Eric had two of his best days of practice, specifically within the last week and he’s doing some real good stuff,” McDaniel said.
The Dolphins’ ailing secondary, with Nik Needham also out for the season with an Achilles tear and no imminent return for fellow cornerback Byron Jones from the physically-unable-to-perform list, is trying to return cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen to the lineup.
“I’m optimistic with those human beings, just knowing that we have a good collection of players on this team that I can trust how bad they want to play,” McDaniel said. “It killed them not to play in this last one, so I feel good about it in that, if it’s feasible, they’ll make the outing.”
Without Kohou and Crossen, Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel stepped up as the second and third corners playing with All-Pro Xavien Howard. Each had an interception in Sunday’s win with Igbinoghene’s sealing the victory in the final seconds.
Miami is also hoping to return defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, the team’s sack leader in 2021, after he missed the Steelers game with a back injury.
“He’s doing better,” McDaniel said. “We knew the game before [against the Vikings] that he was going to have to have a big game from how we’re going to operate as a defense. He rose to the challenge got nicked in the process. But hoping that we’re going to get him back on the field here soon, optimistic about Sunday, but just because I know where his game was at, he was in a really good place. And he wants to get back there as soon as possible. I know he’ll do whatever it takes.”
This story will be updated.
