At least four people were injured in a horrific attack at a California park where gunfire was reported at a car show.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the attack happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at Peck Park in San Pedro.
The fire department said the circumstances, the total number of patients and the exact nature of their injuries have yet to be confirmed.
However, the agency said the injuries were “possibly linked to the gunshots” heard at or near the car show being held in the park.
After the shooting, Los Angeles Police Department issued a citywide tactical alert.
An LAPD official told KTLA that a shooting had been confirmed at the park, but said the status of the victims was unknown.
At least four were injured in an attack in San Pedro’s Peck Park after gunshots were heard near a car show
MONTREAL — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves for the Wild.
Cole Caufield scored his fifth goal of the season for Montreal. Jake Allen had 28 saves on 30 shots.
After getting promoted from the fourth line, Duhaime orchestrated most of the Wild’s offense.
During a 3-on-1 rush with his new linemates, his shot caught a piece of Allen and the rebound bounced off the end boards to the side of the net where Eriksson Ek swatted the puck behind Allen just 5 minutes, 52 seconds into the first period.
Caufield’s shot from the right side slipped inside the near post 1:07 into the second period to erase the Canadiens’ deficit before a special teams battle ensued.
Each side took two penalties apiece, a scoreless struggle with both power plays finishing 0 for 3.
But the Wild reignited when Duhaime returned. He took a pass from Frederick Gaudreau and skated in alone against Allen before lifting in the go-ahead goal at 12:48 during just his second shift of the period.
The goal gave Duhaime a score in consecutive games for the first time in his career after the 25-year-old also capitalized on a short-handed breakaway on Saturday at Boston. His only other two-point effort in his NHL career, another goal-and-assist performance came Nov. 7, 2021, against the Islanders.
After Jon Merrill impeded Mike Hoffman during a breakaway, Hoffman was awarded a penalty shot 5:50 into the third that Fleury blocked with his left pad. The save was the 14th in Wild history against 22 penalty shots, and Fleury is 22 for 28 in his career.
Fleury played in his 944th game, moving into sole possession of sixth place on the NHL’s all-time list for games by a goaltender.
Wild: At Ottawa on Thursday night in the third of a five-game trip.
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman declared his unequivocal support for fracking on Tuesday — pivoting 180 degrees on the burning issue of tapping into an abundant energy resource in Pennsylvania.
During his first and only debate with Republican Mehmet Oz, Mr. Fetterman said he had always supported fracking despite being asked about previous statements he had made to the contrary.
“I have always supported fracking and I always believe that energy independence is essential,” he said.
Mr. Fetterman took a different stance on hydraulic fracturing in 2016.
“I’m not in favor of fracking and I said if we did it right in this state, we wouldn’t have fracking,” he said. “Industry is a stain on our state and our natural resources.”
When the moderate asked how he reconciles this position with his past comments, Mr. Fetterman repeated his answer.
“I have always believed that energy independence was essential,” he said.
Mr. Fetterman and Mr. Oz are locked in a neck and neck race to replace retired Republican Senator Pat Toomey.
Mr. Oz has made his support for fracking a major part of his campaign platform.
It didn’t matter if he knew you or not: John DeGidio would ask where you had eaten last night.
The second-generation owner of DeGidio’s, the classic old-school Italian restaurant on St. Paul’s West 7th Street, loved to connect with people about food, said his son Tony DeGidio. He’d drift over to strangers’ tables and drop in on their conversations about meals, restaurants, favorite dishes — as if he’d known them forever — and his comic one-liners were unparalleled, too.
DeGidio died Saturday surrounded by family. He was 86.
“He was a larger-than-life kind of guy, probably the funniest man I’ve ever met in my life,” his son-in-law Jason Tschida said. “He had a sense of humor that resonated with everyone from plumbers, electricians, lawyers, politicians.”
John DeGidio was born Nov. 4, 1936, three years after his father, Joe, started what was then called DeGidio’s Royal Bar.
The bar opened in 1933, not coincidentally the same year Prohibition ended: Joe had evidently found previous success as a bootlegger under the nickname “Kid Bullets.” But the gangster-ish connections fell away as Joe fashioned the place into a bowling alley and gathering place for St. Paul’s Italian community.
In fact, John DeGidio’s first job at his father’s bar, in about 1948, was resetting bowling pins — a task that, before lanes were mechanized, had to be done by hand. John DeGidio bought the business in 1983 and, two years later, replaced the bowling lanes with the full-service restaurant that remains today.
“Just tells you how long he’d been there,” Tony DeGidio said. “Generations of people have gone through there in 60 years, obviously, and he knew a lot of those people’s kids. And he’d known them as kids!”
John DeGidio married Dottie Walsh in 1961, and about 20 years ago, he handed the business to two of their three children. Now, the restaurant is owned by his daughter Joanne and Tschida, her husband, and Tony DeGidio and his wife, Molly. The fourth generation is involved as well. Even non-family employees tend to stay for many years — a testament, Tony DeGidio said, to his father’s caring and personable nature.
“He had his family, obviously, but he also had his restaurant family,” Molly DeGidio said. “He took care of a lot of people.”
That was John DeGidio, she said: People-focused, food-focused, St. Paul-focused. He “loved West 7th,” Molly DeGidio said, and he actually grew up in a side-by-side duplex next to the Mancini family, who own Mancini’s restaurant down the street. And he supported organizations including Ronald McDonald House and Little Sisters of the Poor.
“He was the type of person that would take his shirt off his back for someone and he was absolutely brilliant when it came to food,” grandson Michael DeGidio said in an email. “He was a true legacy of West 7th.”
John DeGidio felt at home in the restaurant, Tschida said. He’d practically grown up there, after all, and thrived on making people laugh and feel just as comfortable as family.
“He really enjoyed being there all the time,” Tschida said. “He loved the staff, he loved the customers. Truly everything about it. It was in his blood.”
John DeGidio was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ann, and his brother Naldo. He’s survived by his wife, Dorothy (“Dottie”), children Thomas (Karen), Tony (Molly) and Joanne (Jason), as well as three siblings and seven grandchildren.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Church of the Assumption, 51 7th St. W., St. Paul, with visitation beforehand starting at 9 a.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by O’Halloran & Murphy Funeral and Cremation Services of St. Paul.
Press play to listen to this article
Russian General Sergei Surovikin is no stranger to mass murder and spreading terror.
In Chechnya, the shaven-headed veteran officer, who has the physique of a wrestler and an expression to match, has vowed to “destroy three Chechen fighters for every Russian soldier killed”. And he is bitterly remembered in northern Syria for reducing much of the city of Aleppo to rubble.
The 56-year-old air force general also oversaw the relentless targeting of clinics, hospitals and civilian infrastructure in the rebel-held Idlib region in 2019, an effort to break the will opponents and sending refugees to flee to Europe via neighboring Turkey. The 11-month campaign “showed complete disregard for the lives of the estimated 3 million civilians in the region,” Human Rights Watch noted in a scathing report.
Now he is repeating his Syrian playbook in Ukraine.
Two weeks ago, Vladimir Putin appointed Surovikin as overall commander of Russia’s so-called “special military operation”, much to the delight of Moscow hawks. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov praised Surovikin as “a true general and a warrior”. It will “improve the situation,” Kadyrov added in a social media post.
But reversing a string of stunning Ukrainian battlefield victories and turning the tide of the war may be beyond even the ruthless Surovikin. The Ukrainians have shown throughout the year that they are made for tough stuff and will not be intimidated by war crimes – and they have already suffered shelling and shelling from Russian generals just as little scrupulous.
But military officials and Western analysts note that there are already signs of more tactical consistency than was seen under his predecessor, General Alexander Dvornikov. “His tactics of war totally break the rules of war, but unfortunately they have proven effective in Syria,” a senior British military intelligence officer told POLITICO. “As a war strategist, he has a record of effectiveness – as vicious as he is,” the officer added.
Surovikin and other officials point to the targeting of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with a massive wave of attacks last week. Weekend strikes have led to power cuts across the country, leaving more than a million homes without electricity, Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday.
“These are vile strikes on critical objects,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. “The world can and must stop this terror,” he said. “The geography of this latest mass strike is very broad,” Zelenskyy added. “Of course, we don’t have the technical capability to shoot down 100% of Russian missiles and drones. I am sure that, little by little, we will get there, with the help of our partners. Already now, we are shooting down a majority of cruise missiles, a majority of drones.
However, intercepting the majority of what is fired by the Russians at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is not enough to stop the disruption Surovikin is trying to cause with the strikes. The scale of damage to Ukraine’s electricity system over the weekend exceeded what was inflicted in the first wave of strikes on energy infrastructure on October 10, according to a Telegram post from Ukrenergo, the network operator. audience.
About a third of the country’s power plants have been destroyed since the attacks began, according to Ukrainian authorities.
And for Russia, the cost of the air assault is cheap, because it relies on Iran’s Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles, essentially flying bombs dubbed “kamikaze drones” because they are destroyed in the air. ‘impact.
The drones, which have a flight range of 2,500 kilometers, hover above a target until ordered to attack. With a wingspan of 2.5 metres, they can be difficult to identify on radar and only cost around €20,000 to manufacture, compared to, for example, cruise missiles costing up to €2 million to manufacture. produce.
Last week, the White House said Iranian drone experts — trainers and support technicians — had been deployed on the ground in Russia-annexed Crimea to help launch attacks on Ukraine. “Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground and through the supply of weapons that impact civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” national security spokesman John Kirby said.
But turning to Iran for help also demonstrates Russian weakness, according to a Pentagon adviser. The fact that they are using Iranian drones suggests that they are really out of missiles. “I don’t think their abilities are as good as they claim anyway. I always thought the Russians were a bit of a hollow force. They don’t have depth in range with abilities and they can’t really apply them very effectively. The fact that they are going to the Iranians for drone technology is a pretty sad statement about the once vaunted Russian military-industrial or Soviet military-industrial complex,” the adviser told POLITICO.
And while the drones help cause massive damage, their lightweight explosive payloads at 36kg pose a problem for the Russians – they are not powerful enough to cause “dismantling” damage to large power plants and are therefore rather intended to smaller substations. . Eventually, too, Western and Ukrainian experts will find ways to jam the GPS system the drones rely on to divert them from their target. Thus, they may have a short shelf life of effectiveness, Western officials say.
Not having sufficient depth in terms of capabilities is not the only problem facing Russian generals. One of the most debilitating problems for the Russians was the lack of small unit leadership and competent battlefield supervision.
Ukrainians since 2014 have been steeped in US military doctrine and training, which focuses on building a professional corps of corporals and sergeants who understand the big picture and are given delegated authority to take decisions on the battlefield as they lead their units, according to John Barranco, an Atlantic Council analyst who oversaw the initial operations of US Marines in Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and served in Iraq.
The Russians’ failure to put together such a cadre has plagued them in Ukraine, and it’s not a shortcoming Surovikin has time to correct. In fact, the situation is likely to get worse, with the Kremlin now throwing into battle insufficiently trained conscripts from Putin’s partial mobilization order.
After only a few days of training, the conscripts are already dying. And the conscripts are sent to what is now the crucial front at this stage of the war – the southern port city of Kherson – where Russian authorities have ordered all residents to leave ahead of a final advance by Ukrainian troops.
The city of Kherson is the only regional capital that Russia has managed to conquer since the beginning of the invasion. It was a key award for establishing a land bridge between Crimea and southern Ukraine, as well as opening the way for a potential assault on the main Black Sea port of Odessa.
But a Ukrainian counter-offensive that began this summer is now descending on the city of Kherson. Russia’s tactical position in the region is highly compromised, with paratrooper units entrenched on the west bank of the Dnieper, where they are very vulnerable. “From a battlefield geometry perspective, this is a terrible position for the Russians,” Jack Watling, a land warfare expert at Britain’s Royal United Services Institute, told POLITICO.
Watling, who conducted an operational analysis with the Ukrainian General Staff, says the Russians in the West Bank are some of their most capable troops, but cannot be reliably replenished “on the scale necessary to make them competitive” and that they won’t be able to counterattack.
“The Ukrainians have the initiative and can dictate the pace,” Watling said. “From a purely military point of view, the Russians would be much better off withdrawing from the city of Kherson and concentrating on holding the river. [from the east bank] then putting the bulk of their forces on the axis of Zaporizhzhia, but for political reasons they have been slow to do so and seem ready for delaying action.
This seems consistent with what the Ukrainian General Staff reported over the weekend. Russian troop movements occurred in the Kherson region, with some units preparing for urban combat, while others retreated.
In short, Surovikin is forced to attempt one of the most difficult military maneuvers – an orderly retreat to reposition forces, including poorly trained conscripts and units that lack cohesion. When more experienced Russian troops attempted the same move near Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine last month, they suffered a rout.
Violence alone will not save Russian conscripts from motivated and agile Ukrainian forces. Whether Surovikin has the tactical skills to navigate a dangerous retreat will be what matters.
The Country Music Association Awards are set to begin with a tribute to country music legend Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at the age of 90.
Lynn entered the music business at a young age and in 1971 released “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, the song for which she would become best known in her career. She went on to win the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award in 1967, 1972, and 1973. Her other hits include “One’s On the Way,” “Somebody Somewhere,” and “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’.”
The awards show will feature a handful of performances. Kelsea Ballerini is set to take the stage with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce to sing “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO HOME,” along with a duet between HARDY and Lainey Wilson singing “wait in the truck.” The Zac Brown Band will team up with Jimmie Allen and Marcus King for “Out In the Middle.”
Other performers taking the stage that night include Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen, who will sing her hit “You Proof.”
PEYTON MANNING AND LUKE BRYAN “SYNC” FOR THE CMA AWARDS: “THIS IS NOT GOOD”
When it comes to hosting the show, Bryan and Peyton Manning are thrilled to have fun together on stage and aren’t the least bit nervous about the night of the show.
Bryan, who hosted the show in 2021, couldn’t pass up the chance to poke fun at his co-host this year, pointing out Manning’s increased appearance in commercials and various other TV appearances. .
“I’m definitely not nervous about him and Peyton messing up because he’s got all the television stuff,” Bryan explained. “Just look at the Super Bowl, it’s 83% of all Super Bowl commercials. The fun thing about the party is there’s always the beauty of being the host. It’ll be fun for Peyton and me right now.”
One element of the evening that Bryan never tires of is the energy he feels while hosting on stage. He compared the energy he feels when hosting to the energy professional athletes might feel when they walk onto the basketball or football court, in the sense that there is an audience cheering him on.
“You get fired up. Not to make silly analogies, but to me it’s like walking into a big football game, and the energy that comes out and starts the show, delivering funny jokes, roasting some of the artists there- low,” Bryan explained. “The play is a magical thing to experience, and it’s up to us to just be natural and have fun, and for the people back home to really see that we don’t take ourselves too seriously, but we take the night very seriously.”
Manning and Bryan, who have been friends for some time, have no problem cracking jokes at each other’s expense.
“Luke and I played golf together years ago in Indianapolis, before he was on a charity fundraiser for this children’s hospital that I’m very involved with,” Manning said. “A lot of golf courses, sometimes you show up in shorts, and they’re like, ‘Hey, you have to wear long pants,’ but that was different, because you could wear shorts at this club, but Luke didn’t. is shown in pants, but they were very tight pants. I was like, ‘Luke, you can’t wear those tight pants here.’ We cut them off and they became really tight shorts.”
Bryan added: “A good memory is when I played at Mile High Stadium and Peyton came out and he and Brandon Stokley, who played together for years, had a football game in the locker room and Peyton would have just teleported Stokley in the head with when he wasn’t looking, and it was fun to watch these two torture each other.”
The CMAs are scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 9.
A senior Red Sox executive reportedly visited Rafael Devers in the Dominican Republic on Monday.
The nature of the executive’s conversations with Devers remains unclear, however, as conflicting reports have emerged.
By Yancen Pujols, MLB insider, who previously reported details of Wander Franco’s contract with the Rays, the Red Sox and Devers began discussing a contract extension, and the team made a “substantially” better offer than the one Devers shot down. during spring training. Pujols reported that the team was looking to sign Devers for “at least” seven seasons.
Meanwhile, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported that Eddie Romero – the team’s assistant general manager – had “a regular off-season record” with Devers. Speier wrote that his sources “played down” Pujols’ report and the suggestion that things were heating up between Devers and the team. Speier also noted that Romero checks in with Devers regularly during the offseason, and that visit wasn’t out of the ordinary.
Pujols, however, doubled down on his reporting on Tuesday – saying the Red Sox “have begun the negotiation process” and reiterating that a “significantly improved offer has been made”.
The Red Sox have repeatedly said they hope to extend Devers at the end of last season.
“He’s a guy we want to build with,” Chaim Bloom told reporters at the team’s season-ending press conference. “He is extremely important for what we do. We hope he will be here not just next year, but for years to come.
“I think we’re in a position now where we fully expect and intend to go out and put a really good team on the pitch and win next year. That’s really important. And I don’t see not how it would make our lives any easier if he wasn’t a part of this, let alone years to come.
Devers spent time on the disabled list as the Red Sox had a disappointing season, but he batted .296/.358/.521 with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs.
