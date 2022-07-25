Emma-Jo Morris is the political editor of Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter.
Camila Cabello Wears Black Bikini Inspired Dress With Cutouts As She Shows Off Tan
View gallery Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock Camila Cabello, 25, gave her fans two new fun-loving videos to enjoy on Saturday and she looked gorgeous in them! The singer rocked a silky black dress with a bikini style top and cut outs on the sides, in the clips, as her skin was tanned and her long […]
What are the signs of COVID? What to know because a study finds the most common symptoms have changed – NBC Chicago
Although more than 20 symptoms have been linked to COVID-19, not everyone is guaranteed to experience certain symptoms after contracting the virus, and some may experience no symptoms at all.
As the pandemic enters its third winter, the emergence of new variants throughout the pandemic has created some differences in symptoms for different variants.
For those who contract the virus after already having it, the signs of COVID can differ significantly from the original infection, and a recent study finds there may be a reason for that.
According to the Zoe Health study, the most common symptoms have recently changed, noting that experiences generally differ depending on a person’s vaccination status.
The study results show a marked difference from survey results collected early last year, which noted that three common symptoms were present in almost 70% of patients.
In a March 2021 article, researchers said 69% of study participants reported one of three “core” symptoms — cough, fever, or loss or change in smell. They noted, however, that testing people who developed one of seven symptoms, not just three, would detect 96% of symptomatic infections. These seven symptoms were cough, fever, loss of smell, fatigue, sore throat, headache and diarrhea.
The study, originally launched by researchers in the UK, compiled data from its ZOE COVID Study app, which millions of people around the world, including in the US, have used to relay symptoms what they felt.
In the most recent study results, the researchers said that generally people who had been vaccinated, and others who had not, reported the same symptoms. The difference, however, is that those who have already received at least one COVID vaccine reported fewer symptoms over a shorter period.
Listed in order of appearance, here are the latest COVID symptoms reported after two COVID injections:
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Stuffy nose
- Persistent cough
- Headache
Although still reported by some people with COVID, loss of smell, shortness of breath and fever are ranked lower on the list than before, according to the researchers. Additionally, with the most recent study, people who had been vaccinated and then tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to report sneezing.
Looking at those who received a COVID vaccine, it ranks changes with headaches as the most commonly reported symptom. The full list is below:
- Headache
- Runny nose
- Sore throat
- To sneeze
- Persistent cough
The symptoms experienced by those who have not been vaccinated are similar to those experienced by people who have received two doses of the vaccine. However, they remain different from the most commonly reported symptoms at the start of the pandemic. Here are the most common symptoms reported by unvaccinated people:
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Fever
- Persistent cough
Those who were vaccinated and tested positive for COVID were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom – compared to those who weren’t vaccinated, the research found. If you have been vaccinated and start sneezing often, it is suggested that you get tested.
After the winter of 2021 saw an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the then recently spread omicron variant, health experts are concerned both about the emergence of a potentially new COVID variant as well as the resurgence of influenza, which has been mostly contained since the start of the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website outlines symptoms of COVID, explaining that people can report a wide range of symptoms, some of which are not included on its page.
Here is the list of possible symptoms, as of August 11, according to the CDC.
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body pain
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
The CDC noted that it would continue to update the list as more is learned about COVID-19.
So why have the most common symptoms changed from years past?
The researchers concluded that there could be a few reasons, such as vaccinated people showing less severe symptoms, as well as an increase in cases reported by young people. Compared to older people, younger people generally have different and less severe symptoms, according to the study.
NotCo, the start-up backed by Kraft Heinz and Jeff Bezos, will test a new animal-free cheese in Cleveland
Kraft Heinz Co. and NotCo, backed by Jeff Bezos, are bringing plant-based, animal-free cheese to Cleveland eight months after announcing their partnership.
The “Not Cheese” product is set to begin market testing in Cleveland beginning in early November, with nationwide rollout expected by the end of 2023.
“Not Cheese” resembles Kraft’s American Orange Cheese Slices and is made with water, modified corn starch, coconut oil and chickpea protein.
The final price of the product has not yet been determined.
Animal-free mayonnaise is also in the cards, with a rollout currently slated for early 2023.
The agreement between NotCo and Kraft Heinz was first announced at the end of February. This provided Kraft Heinz with the opportunity to test the waters of the vegan substitute market without having to invest heavily in research and development.
“Sometimes to be more effective and efficient, you need to enlist partners to help you on your journey,” Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio told Bloomberg News.
In February, NotCo CEO Matias Muchnick said the partnership was an “exciting step for the plant industry and shows the power of technology’s role in mainstream adoption.” We are thrilled to partner with Kraft Heinz and their iconic brands. »
Former ‘Scrubs’ producer Eric Weinberg jailed after bail revoked in sex crimes case
Former “Scrubs” producer Eric Weinberg was jailed on Tuesday after bail was revoked in his sex crimes case that includes more than a dozen charges against him.
Weinberg, 62, was previously free on $5 million bail after being arrested earlier this month on 18 counts related to the alleged sexual assault of five women in the Los Angeles area.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday, and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson sided with prosecutors when they called Weinberg a potential danger to society. The judge remanded him until his next court date on November 15.
Weinberg fell on a wooden bench behind him as Wilson said “the defendant engaged in a pattern of violence against women for more than six years,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The outlet reported that Assistant District Attorney Marlene Martinez said in court that he goes out to all young women “and uses his status as a writer-producer to manipulate those women.”
Prosecutors said he lured the alleged victims to his home under the guise of photo ops before assaulting them.
The crimes he is charged with span from 2014 to 2019, though investigators have said there may be other victims of assaults dating back to the 1990s, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said. , earlier this month during a press conference.
At arraignment on Tuesday, defense attorney Philip Cohen offered to release his client on bail, but without access to social media and a ban on talking to women he doesn’t know and going to certain locations, according to Hollywood Reporter.
He even suggested house arrest, but Judge Wilson hit back at “offences committed in the safety and privacy of his home”, the newspaper reported.
Weinberg’s co-executive produced nearly 100 episodes of “Scrubs” and wrote nearly a dozen episodes of the comedy-drama, according to his IMDb profile.
He also worked on the show “Californication” as co-executive producer and appeared on various shows like “Anger Management” and “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher”.
Papers filed in Weinberg’s divorce and custody proceedings alleged he sexually assaulted three women during photo shoots, the Los Angeles Times reported.
A woman said she met Weinberg at a cafe in 2014 when she was 22 and returned to his house for a photo shoot where she stripped naked before starting the photo shoot. But during filming, he sexually assaulted her, including rape, according to documents obtained by the LA Times.
He was originally arrested in July and released on $3.5 million bail before being re-arrested on more serious charges in early October, according to the Los Angeles Times.
He is currently facing charges of rape, oral copulation, forced sexual penetration, forcible sexual assault, wrongful imprisonment by use of violence, assault with force likely to cause bodily harm. and attempted forcible entry with a foreign object, the district attorney said. said the office.
With post wires
‘Adams Tent City’ for illegal immigrants appears to have no occupants
The tent city for illegal immigrants built in New York still appears to have no occupants, according to a Breitbart News investigation – limited by the area reserved for the press.
The lavish tent structure built on Randalls Island, across the East River from Harlem, looks set to accommodate hundreds of tenants, with beds set up, each paired with a blanket – however, it doesn’t appear there’s no one sleeping on it.
The New York Post reported that “a first wave of 500 single men” were set to move in on October 19, where they would receive “plush laundry service” and be able to play Xbox. But a walk around the perimeter of the makeshift accommodation on October 24 did not appear to show anyone living there.
Breitbart was told by a local man who said he was a contractor that the area was “not ready yet” to welcome new residents to the city.
The area – dubbed “Adams Tent City” for some time on Google Maps – is still denied press access for unknown reasons. A contracted security guard at the gate said Breitbart’s press was not allowed in for the “security” of illegal immigrants, although no one appeared to be there at the time of the conversation.
Breitbart asked City Hall if there is a firm plan to move people in by a certain date, how much the tent city is costing taxpayers and if there is a plan for where people will be moved in a month or two. , when temperatures drop to freezing point – but they didn’t react.
During a tour of the facility with the press led by city officials last week, New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol bragged that the facility would serve of “culturally appropriate” food — “South American fare” — but did not give a full account of how much it will all cost, according to the Post.
New Zealand women lawmakers outnumber men for first time: NPR
Mark Mitchell/AP
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — For the first time in New Zealand’s history, the majority of lawmakers are women.
Soraya Peke-Mason of the Liberal Labor Party was sworn into parliament on Tuesday, replacing former Speaker Trevor Mallard, who left to become ambassador to Ireland. With the resignation of another male lawmaker, he tipped the scales in Parliament to 60 women and 59 men.
“Although it’s a special day for me, I think it’s historic for New Zealand,” Peke-Mason told reporters.
The milestone puts New Zealand among half a dozen nations around the world that can claim at least 50% female representation in their parliaments this year, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Other nations include Cuba, Mexico, Nicaragua, Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates.
Globally, about 26% of lawmakers are women, according to the union.
New Zealand has a history of strong female representation. In 1893, it became the first nation to allow women to vote. Current Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the country’s third female leader, and women currently hold a number of other high-level positions, including Chief Justice of New Zealand’s Supreme Court and Governor-General.
“I’m really happy that my daughters are growing up in a country where women are equally represented in public life, that’s normal,” said Nicola Willis, deputy leader of the Conservative National Party.
Marama Davidson, co-leader of the Liberal Green Party, was more direct.
“It was time to blimmin,” she told reporters.
Ardern warned that the situation for women in many other countries was precarious.
“As we move forward, it’s like watching so many women go through a rapid setback in progress,” she said.
And achieving gender parity could only be temporary. Opinion polls indicate New Zealand’s Conservative parties, which currently have a lower proportion of women than their Liberal rivals, are poised to make gains in next year’s general election.
Celebrity ‘deepfakes’ have started appearing in ads, with or without their permission
Celebrity deepfakes are coming to advertising.
Among the recent entries: Last year, Russian telecommunications company MegaFon ran an ad in which a simulacrum of Hollywood legend Bruce Willis helps defuse a bomb.
And last month, a promotional video for machine learning company Paperspace Co. showed telling likenesses of actors Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio.
None of these celebrities has ever spent a moment filming these campaigns. In the case of Messrs. Musk, Cruise and DiCaprio, they never even agreed to bond the companies in question.
All digital simulation videos were created with so-called deepfake technology, which uses computer-generated renderings to make Hollywood and business notables say and do things they never actually said or did.
Some of the ads are broad parodies, and the best-case scenario digital-to-analog mesh might not fool a discerning viewer. Even so, the growing adoption of deepfake software could eventually profoundly shape the industry while creating new legal and ethical questions, experts have said.
Authorized deepfakes could allow marketers to feature huge stars in ads without requiring them to appear on set or in front of cameras, reducing costs and opening up new creative possibilities.
But unauthorized, they create a legal gray area: Celebrities could struggle to contain a proliferation of unauthorized digital reproductions of themselves and the manipulation of their brand and reputation, experts have said.
“We have enough trouble with fake news. Now we have deepfakes, which are looking more and more convincing,” said Ari Lightman, professor of digital media and marketing at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy.
US lawmakers have started tackling the phenomenon of deepfakes. In 2019, Virginia banned the use of deepfakes in so-called revenge porn, Texas banned them in political campaigning, and California banned them in both cases. Last year, the US National Defense Authorization Act tasked the Department of Homeland Security with producing annual reports on threats posed by technology.
But experts said they were unaware of any laws dealing specifically with the use of deepfakes in advertisements.
Celebrities have had some success suing advertisers for unauthorized use of their images under so-called publicity rights laws, said Aaron Moss, chairman of the litigation department at law firm Greenberg Glusker. He cited Woody Allen’s $5 million settlement with American Apparel in 2009 over the director’s unapproved appearance on a billboard advertising the risque clothing brand.
Paperspace and reAlpha have had attorneys review the videos and have taken steps to ensure viewers understand that the celebrities depicted do not actually endorse the companies’ products or participate in the making of the videos. said the companies.
The Paperspace video originally appeared on its own website and was designed to educate users about deepfake technology, said Daniel Kobran, chief operating officer.
reAlpha’s Musk video included “strong disclaimers” establishing it as satire, said chief marketing officer Christie Currie. So did a similar reAlpha video posted last year, in which an ersatz version of the Tesla Inc.
The chef sat in a bubble bath and explained the concept of regulatory A+ investing, or equity crowdfunding.
The first Musk video was uploaded days after reAlpha launched a regulatory A+ public offering in 2021. The video eventually racked up 1.2 million views on YouTube and sparked active interest in reAlpha from “22,000 people in 83 countries,” Ms Currie said in an email. She added that the company avoided linking the video directly to its fundraising efforts.
“There’s obviously always a bit of a risk with any kind of parody content,” Ms. Currie said in an interview, “but generally as long as it’s meant to be educational, satirical, and you have disclaimers in place, it doesn’t shouldn’t be a problem as long as you don’t push a transaction.
“Many of these companies deliberately go as close to the line as possible in order to almost troll the celebrities they are targeting.”
The likelihood of someone of Mr. Musk’s stature suing a startup over a deepfake video is low, and those companies might decide the risk is well worth the considerable publicity it would generate for them, Mr. Moss said.
“A lot of these companies deliberately get as close to the line as possible in order to almost troll the celebrities they are targeting,” he said.
But the ease of creating deepfakes means some celebrities could soon be inundated with ads featuring their unauthorized, but very convincing, likenesses, Moss said. It would be “death by a thousand cuts” if celebrities tried to go after every small business or individual creator who used the software, he added.
At the same time, the wording of contracts written years before the technology existed can be vague enough to allow marketers to use existing footage to create new deepfake videos. Because of this, actors, athletes and other celebrities will at some point begin inserting clauses prohibiting any further use of their likeness into any commercial contracts they sign, Carnegie Mellon’s Mr. Lightman said.
Tesla did not respond to requests for comment on the videos.
Bruce Willis’ announcement recently led to reports that the actor had signed a contract granting Deepcake, a digital production company based in Tbilisi, Georgia, the rights to his image. Deepcake said the reports were inaccurate.
In 2020, Deepcake was hired by MegaFon and worked with other advertising agencies and production companies to develop the deepfake campaign under a contract between Mr. Willis and MegaFon that has since expired, according to a carrier. word of Deepcake. Deepcake was not a party to that contract, the spokesperson noted, referring requests for further details to MegaFon.
Representatives for MegaFon did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Mr. Willis’ publicist did not respond to questions about whether he had a contract with MegaFon. In March, Mr Willis’ family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be retiring.
Companies most often request deepfake videos of celebrities to use internally for training, communications, parties or other purposes, but not for ads, said Daynen Biggs, owner of Slack Shack Films, which has produces Elon Musk’s videos. A client recently requested a video featuring former President Donald Trump as Mr. Potter, the wealthy villain from the classic film ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Mr. Biggs said.
“Deepfake technology has the potential to be extremely harmful,” Biggs said. “We always make sure that what we create is not harmful or misleading, but an entertaining and fun way to share a message.”
But experts and practitioners say deepfake technology will become increasingly popular in advertising because it can help brands and agencies produce more content faster while eliminating many production-related expenses.
“In six months, we’ve created 10 completely different designs and concepts with digital Bruce Willis working with different directors,” the Deepcake spokesperson said. “It’s hard to imagine such a production with a real actor.”
Write to Patrick Coffee at [email protected]
Corrections & Amplifications
Machine learning company Paperspace recently released a promotional video about the deepfake technology on its own site. An earlier version of this article in two cases misspelled the company name as Paperscape. (Corrected October 25.)
Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
