Connect with us

Blockchain

Charles Hoskinson Ridicules Tesla Over Recent Bitcoin Sale

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 months ago

on

By

Cardano'S Much Awaited Vasil Hardfork Upgrade Postponed To Next Month
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin1
1 Shares
Altcoin News
  • Bitcoin aficionados were astonished and disappointed by Tesla’s announcement.
  • Hoskinson has ripped apart long-time Bitcoin developer Jimmy Song.

As crypto Twitter responded to news that Tesla has liquidated 75 percent of its Bitcoin holdings, input Output Global (IOG) founder Charles Hoskinson ridiculed Tesla and bitcoin maximalists in a tweet on Sunday.

“WHOOPS! “LOOKS LIKE THAT DIDN’T WORK EITHER,” read the title of a GIF released by the Cardano Founder in response to a reply to a tweet by Elon Musk last year that Tesla had no intention of selling its Bitcoin, making reference to the famous diamond hands lingo with emoji’s.

Bitcoin Supporters Disappointed Over Tesla’s Sale

To be fair, Hoskinson hasn’t hesitated from taking on Bitcoin’s most ardent proponents in the last few years. So, in reaction to Michael Saylor’s accusations that altcoins are securities but Bitcoin is not, IOG founder called Bitcoin maximalists “the most difficult, toxic and useless people to engage with” during a recent Ask Me Anything session.

Bitcoin aficionados were astonished and disappointed by Tesla’s announcement that it had sold roughly $1 billion in Bitcoin in the second quarter of 2022. A renowned Bitcoin enthusiast and CEO of MicroStrategy, the world’s biggest Bitcoin investor, cryptically tweeted, “If you sell 75% of your bitcoin, you will only have 25% of your bitcoin left.”

At least twice in the last month, Hoskinson has ripped apart long-time Bitcoin developer Jimmy Song’s defence of the PoW consensus process as being better than Proof of Stake’s arguments (PoS). Hoskinson tweeted, “he level of stupidity here is beyond explanation,” in response to Song’s comments.

Consider that Hoskinson seldom misses an opportunity to respond to those he perceives to be ADA opponents. Earlier last month, the head of the IOG slammed rival Solana, again likening the network to malfunctioning old Nintendos.

Recommended For You:

Hackers Exhausted $1 Million Worth Tokens From Music Platform

Share
Tweet
Pin1
1 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

NFT Custody Services Now Offered by Swiss Seba Bank

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Nft Custody Services Now Offered By Swiss Seba Bank
google news
NFT News
  • The new NFT custody platform from Seba allows its users to safely store their NFTs.
  • Customers may manage their NFTs just like any other digital asset.

Even though the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has been falling. The Swiss cryptocurrency-focused bank Seba has decided to start accepting NFTs as client deposits.

On October 26th, Seba Bank made public the debut of a supervised custody platform where its customers may keep NFTs. According to Seba Bank, their NFT custody solution allows their retail and institutional customers to hold any Ethereum-based NFTs. Including tokens from well-known NFT collections like Bored Apes and CryptoPunks.

Seamless Integration With Banking Platform

Moreover, a representative for the company said, “There is no marketplace integration with Seba Bank at this time.” At the request of a customer, the corporation will conduct due diligence on an NFT before choosing whether or not to offer custody of it. “The custody service offered is by no means restricted to top collections,” the company’s spokesperson said.

Furthermore, the new NFT custody platform from Seba allows its users to safely store their NFTs without having to take responsibility for their private keys. Customers may manage their NFTs just like any other digital asset thanks to this feature’s seamless integration with their banking platforms.

Seba Bank’s co-head of markets and investment solutions Urs Bernegger recently emphasized the bank’s “core competence” in cryptocurrencies and its regulation by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

Seba Bank, headquartered in Zug, is a significant crypto-focused financial institution in Switzerland. The bank is well-known for its tight collaboration with local authorities. Seba Crypto AG was granted a banking and securities dealer license by FINMA in Switzerland in 2019. Seba Bank AG was given a Certified Information Systems Auditor certificate in 2021, enabling them to provide a custodial service suitable for institutional clients.

Recommended For You:

Ethereum NFT Creators Earn $1.8B in Royalties as per New Report

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

These Crypto Wallets Acquired 100 Million XRP In Last 24 Hours

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Xrp
google news

XRP seems to have fallen short in capitalizing on the procedural wins that Ripple has gained from its ongoing legal battle against the SEC.

Although the asset managed to increase by almost 2% over the last 24 hours, it is still down by 1.6% over past week.

On a 14-day and 30-day period, the crypto is staring at losses of 5.3% and 7%, respectively. On a year-to-date basis, the 6th largest digital currency in terms of market capitalization has declined by 58.1%.

The asset continues to deal with price dumps as it is trading at $0.459 according to tracking from Coingecko.

Whales seem to be buying the XRP dip as they try to accumulate millions worth of the token.

Major Wallets Hoarding Over $48 Million In XRP

Over the last 24 hours, while the crypto space was busy with its apparent bullish run that made almost all of digital assets increase their trading prices, major wallet addresses have also been busy accumulating large number of XRP coins.

According to information shared by tracker Whale Alert, during the time frame, 105 million XRPs were added to major wallets.

Among the whale activities, the biggest one was $25.8 million worth of transaction that involved the Bitstamp crypto exchange.

Whale Alert, however, also shared that 100 million units of the altcoin worth around $45.4 million were moved from a wallet named “Ripple” to an unknown digital address.

In fact, while the crypto space was in the midst of extended bearish momentum, over 205 million XRP have found their way in unidentified wallets.

Ripple Labs Secures ‘Crucial Document’ In SEC Lawsuit

The SEC recently complied with a court order that demanded the release of documents that pertained to a 2018 speech made by former SEC Finance Director William Hinman.

Hinman, in that particular speech, reportedly said Ethereum, a fellow altcoin of XRP, was not a security. This is believed to undermine SEC’s case against Ripple Labs as it revolves around the company’s alleged sale of its XRP token which the regulating office considers as “unregistered security.”

The firm’s legal team believes this development gave them the victory in the legal battle that’s been going for almost two years now.

While there are no direct links between this and the recent whale activities that involved XRP, it makes sense to think that large investors are beginning to accumulate as much token as they can while prices are still low.

This is in anticipation of the supposed price rally that XRP will make once Ripple Labs emerges victorious in their ongoing court battle.

XRP total market cap at $23 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Kriptokoin, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis is based on the author's personal knowledge and should not be construed as investment advice.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Cash App Now Supports Receiving Bitcoin Via Lightning Network

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Blockchain Developer Claims Finding Satoshi'S 0.1V Btc Codebase
google news
Bitcoin News
  • With this fix, they may use it to get bitcoin as well which was only limited to sending.
  • Over 44 million people use the app every month.

Lightning Network Bitcoin transactions are now available to Cash App customers. Today, Cash App Bitcoin Product Lead Michael Rihani tweeted the news, and the app’s support page echoed his words. Until recently, the Lightning Network was the only way for Cash App users to transmit Bitcoin to one another. But now, with this fix, they may use it to get bitcoin as well.

By routing Bitcoin transactions via channels rather than the main Bitcoin blockchain. And settling them at a later date speeds up Bitcoin transactions and decreases expenses. Advocates of the proposed solution argue that it would facilitate widespread usage of the largest digital asset in the world.

Convenience For Bitcoin Users

According to the Cash App website, Lightning is “typically little to no fees involved, and it’s used to send smaller amounts of Bitcoin.”  According to the website, the weekly Lightning integration limit is $999. Cash App users in the United States (with the exception of New York State) may use the Lightning Network to send and receive Bitcoin.

Fintech behemoth Block, previously Square, led by ex-Twitter CEO and Bitcoin enthusiast Jack Dorsey, established a successful mobile payment application known as Cash App to help bitcoin reach a wider audience.

Over 44 million people use the app every month, despite the fact that it’s only accessible in the United States and the United Kingdom. Block introduced “paid in Bitcoin” for users of the Cash App in April, making it possible to receive all or part of one’s salary in Bitcoin.

Recommended For You:

Q4 2021 Report Reveals Cash App Brought in $1.96 Billion in Bitcoin Revenue

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

BabyDoge HODLers Rising as the Price Soars Up

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Babydoge Hodlers Rising As The Price Soars Up
google news
20 mins ago |