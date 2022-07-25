Charles Hoskinson Ridicules Tesla Over Recent Bitcoin Sale

- Bitcoin aficionados were astonished and disappointed by Tesla’s announcement.
- Hoskinson has ripped apart long-time Bitcoin developer Jimmy Song.
As crypto Twitter responded to news that Tesla has liquidated 75 percent of its Bitcoin holdings, input Output Global (IOG) founder Charles Hoskinson ridiculed Tesla and bitcoin maximalists in a tweet on Sunday.
“WHOOPS! “LOOKS LIKE THAT DIDN’T WORK EITHER,” read the title of a GIF released by the Cardano Founder in response to a reply to a tweet by Elon Musk last year that Tesla had no intention of selling its Bitcoin, making reference to the famous diamond hands lingo with emoji’s.
Bitcoin Supporters Disappointed Over Tesla’s Sale
To be fair, Hoskinson hasn’t hesitated from taking on Bitcoin’s most ardent proponents in the last few years. So, in reaction to Michael Saylor’s accusations that altcoins are securities but Bitcoin is not, IOG founder called Bitcoin maximalists “the most difficult, toxic and useless people to engage with” during a recent Ask Me Anything session.
Bitcoin aficionados were astonished and disappointed by Tesla’s announcement that it had sold roughly $1 billion in Bitcoin in the second quarter of 2022. A renowned Bitcoin enthusiast and CEO of MicroStrategy, the world’s biggest Bitcoin investor, cryptically tweeted, “If you sell 75% of your bitcoin, you will only have 25% of your bitcoin left.”
At least twice in the last month, Hoskinson has ripped apart long-time Bitcoin developer Jimmy Song’s defence of the PoW consensus process as being better than Proof of Stake’s arguments (PoS). Hoskinson tweeted, “he level of stupidity here is beyond explanation,” in response to Song’s comments.
Consider that Hoskinson seldom misses an opportunity to respond to those he perceives to be ADA opponents. Earlier last month, the head of the IOG slammed rival Solana, again likening the network to malfunctioning old Nintendos.
