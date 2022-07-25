How to Find the Best Rates On Car Insurance in Nevada

Pin 0 Shares

No one can predict when an accident will happen. That’s why we need car insurance. And in order to keep our insurance in force we need to pay the premiums that are due each month. That means finding the best rates on car insurance in Nevada is vital if we want to save money and still have the car insurance that we need.

It is illegal to drive any vehicle on any public road anywhere in Nevada without insurance. If you do so, and you’re caught, your car can be confiscated and you could face severe financial penalties and possibly even time in jail.

So how can you find the best rates on car insurance in Nevada? Start by sitting down with a paper and pencil and writing down what kind of insurance you need and how much coverage would be best for your particular situation.

By law in Nevada you need to carry insurance which pays at least $40,000 in liability coverage. That means you must have insurance that will pay at least $40,000 for the other person’s bodily injuries and for the repair of another person’s vehicle.

$40,000 will not necessarily cover the repair or replacement of another person’s vehicle and pay for their medical expenses. If their loss is greater than $40,000, you could be on the hook to pay the difference out of your own pocket.

This is why most people choose to carry more than the absolute minimum that Nevada law requires.

Whether you choose to carry just the minimum insurance the law requires, or you choose to carry more, the one constant is that everyone wants to pay the least amount possible for the insurance they do have. They want the best rates on car insurance here in Nevada.

There are several things you can do to insure that you aren’t paying any more than you have to for the coverage you want. Start by keeping a clean driving record. Tickets and accidents, especially moving violations and drunk or impaired driving convictions will cause your auto insurance premiums to skyrocket for several years.

Filing a lot of claims, even small claims, can also cause your insurance rates to climb.

Taking driver’s ed in school, and staying in school and maintaining good grades will help keep your rates low. If you are older, taking a refresher driving course can also reduce your rates.

Choosing the highest deductible that you feel comfortable with will also reduce your rates – your deductible is the money you will pay out of your own pocket before the insurance company starts paying if you have a claim; the higher your deductible the lower your monthly premium.

Finally, get online and compare auto insurance policies and prices at a minimum of 3 different websites that offer such comparisons.

If you do your homework and keep your driving record clean, there is no reason in the world why you should not be able to find the best rates on car insurance in Nevada and still get the coverage you want.