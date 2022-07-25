I’m a grocery shopping pro – three things you might not know you can freeze that will save you tons of money

A grocery shopping pro shared three products to pick up on your next grocery trip because you can actually freeze them.

Simply knowing which items are safe to freeze can save you big bucks on otherwise wasted produce and leftovers.

2 TikToker Alex Mac, aka Mac.larena, shared three tips on grocery-bought ingredients that freeze well and save you money Photo credit: TikTok/@mac.larena

TikToker Alex Mac, also known as Mac.larena, said that by choosing these items over other similar items, you can ensure your ingredients last longer.

Her post received almost 54,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

In her money-saving TikTok hack, she listed the following ingredients.

1. Baby tomatoes

She said you should prefer baby tomatoes to the larger variety.

“Big tomatoes don’t freeze very well,” she explained in her video post.

Alex said you can use the frozen smaller tomatoes when making sauces or pasta.

The clever trick means if you don’t use all the fresh fruits right away, you can avoid throwing them.

That means saving money.

2. Zucchini

The grocery shopping expert advised buying zucchini, which is in season and very cheap.

She said, “You can run it through a food processor, or if you don’t have one, run it through a cheese grater.”

2 Grating zucchini and storing them in freezer bags was another Mac suggestion Credit: TikTok/@MAC.LARENA

Then just freeze it and use it when you need it for sauces, muffins or as a low carb alternative to spaghetti.

3. Spinach

She said if you have the opportunity, buy fresh spinach instead of lettuce.

Because it’s more versatile, you can use it in salads, and if there’s more than you want to use right away, you can just freeze the rest.

She recommended using the frozen veggies in smoothies and sauces.

Alex received hundreds of comments on her simple hack.

One TikToker said: “These are game changers for me! Thank you for sharing!”

Many others have shared their own tips and tricks on what else you can freeze. The list was endless.

A poster said: “Butter! I buy on sale and put extras in the freezer.”

Another offered: “I freeze chopped onions and it works fantastic for cooking!”

Another suggested: “Diced celery too! My mom taught me that as I rarely go through a whole bunch.”

And a fourth said: “I freeze chopped peppers of all colors.”

The clever tips ensure that you can stretch your ingredients longer next time you go shopping and save more than just a few euros.

