I’m a Super Fan of Dollar Tree – Unbelievable deals on school supplies you need to get now before they sell out

THIS Dollar Tree superfan has all the details on some back-to-school items you absolutely need to snag now before they sell out.
In a recent YouTube video, Dollar Tree expert and superfan CraftyGirl completed a massive back to school at her local Dollar Tree and gifted some essential items that are affordable and must-haves this year.
Dollar Tree now has some great pencil cases and pencil cases for young elementary and middle school students starting the new school year this fall.
CraftyGirl shows a plethora of options with different colors, designs and styles.
“What I love about Dollar Tree is that they offer you so much in the collection,” says CraftyGirl.
She shows examples of pencil cases with solid colors like pink and turquoise, while other pencil cases have animal prints and designs like a shark or a leopard.
There are also clear bags with a tint that have words like “COOL” printed in bold on them. or “VIBES”.
Another item on the list that adds a lot of fun and personality to back to school is Dollar Tree keychains.
CraftyGirl gave a particular example – a rainbow keychain.
However, they found that there were two others they could find on another transport that were just as appealing and affordable to kids.
“I’m always on the lookout for adorable new pens,” explains CraftyGirl.
This is another thing on the Dollar Tree superfan’s list that could be a nice addition for back to school as the designs are fun and creative.
In the video, CraftyGirl features two dinosaur-themed bubble pens and a butterfly ballpoint pen in red, yellow, and green colors that bring a little learning fun to kids.
“It’s like a fidget pin,” says CraftyGirl, so it can help kids focus better while also allowing them to hold something in their hands.
Another great Dollar Tree deal, according to CraftyGirl, is back to school erasers.
There are different types and designs as well as a specific set that looks and smells like different types of Laffy Taffy.
CraftyGirl also features larger erasers with rainbow, dinosaur, and strawberry designs, and even erasers with cars, animals, and fruits.
Useful for adding a little fun and personality alongside organization, stickers are another Dollar Tree addition suggested by CraftyGirl.
In the video, she reveals various sticker sets, including ones featuring aliens, deserts, houses and villages, along with a few others.
Dollar Tree offers a wide range of stickers with other themes such as space if your child is a fan of the universe beyond planet earth.
Another important addition to Dollar Tree’s back-to-school item list would be patterned and themed technology cases.
CraftyGirl presents headphone cases in pastel pink with a strawberry pattern.
This particular point is more relevant than ever since most youngsters in school are interacting with technology for tasks that will likely require headphones.
Of course, exercise books are always necessary for school and have not yet completely disappeared from most curricula.
CraftyGirl showcases Dollar Tree’s various notebook options, including composition notebooks with different themes.
There’s smiley face patterns, avocado patterns, and a reflective silver option.
Finally, binders can be important organizational tools for kids when they return to school to keep papers and notebooks in a safe place.
Dollar Tree offers a few different colors and patterns for this, again including rainbows, strawberries, and dinosaurs.
This leaves opportunities for other items in CraftyGirls Transport with similar designs to be paired together.
I'm a Super Fan of Dollar Tree – Unbelievable deals on school supplies you need to get now before they sell out
Crime
A 39-year-old Andover woman has been charged with a hit-and-run in North Reading which injured a 4-year-old child.
The alleged perpetrator, whose name has not been released, will be summoned to Woburn District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to a press release from the North Reading Police Department.
North Reading Police responded to the scene on Lakeside Boulevard on Wednesday, October 19 at around 7:40 a.m., after receiving multiple 911 calls indicating that a young child, who was being pulled in a cart by his parents, had been struck by a car. The driver had not stopped after the incident, police said.
The 4-year-old was reportedly assessed by EMS at the scene and treated at an area hospital before being released.
Police quickly identified Andover’s wife as the driver and contacted her, leading her to surrender without incident, the department said.
No other information was immediately available.
Boston
A tourist vacationing in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains was injured after a rogue bear broke into his locked cabin in the middle of the night and charged at him, officials said.
The unnamed victim discovered the furry burglar when he walked into the kitchen of the rental cabin near downtown Gatlinburg on Saturday night, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.
The 209-pound bear burst through a set of French doors that were locked but not locked, wildlife officers told media.
The bear injured the tourist’s head and scratched his back, but the man was able to lock himself in a room and call 911.
He was later taken to hospital by family members and treated for his injuries.
A trap was set and a bear matching the description of the culprit in the cabin attack was caught and euthanized on Sunday.
Hair samples were taken for DNA analysis and claws were swabbed to test for human hemoglobin, TWRA said.
The downed bear was described by authorities as a 2- or 3-year-old female without cubs.
With post wires
New York Post
Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a political overview, starting with polls and clips from the Charlie Crist/Gov. Ron DeSantis debates for governor in Florida. Plus, Joe Biden is lost again, figuratively and literally. He has appeared to lose his train of thought several times in recent days and has been seen walking around the White House garden, but it’s when he thinks clearly that he does the most damage. Alex explains through examples, of course. Plus, there’s a lot of trans content on the podcast today, mostly thanks to President Biden as well. And then, Alex gives his take on globalist aristocrat and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. We have two great guests today. The first is JD Vance, the Republican candidate for the United States Senate from Ohio. He takes on Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who votes at the same rate as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. JD provides an update on his run and the potential for a red wave in November. Next, we have the one and only “HRH” Alex Pierce. She’s a jewelry mogul who has a large following online thanks to her anti-revival rants on social media. She’s finally moving her Made in America business out of downtown Los Angeles, and she’s sharing what’s changed since the last time she was on the show. She and Alex have a fun chat on topics ranging from crime, to homelessness, to Kanye West, to karate – yes, karate!
The Breitbart News Daily podcast airs Monday through Friday as the “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s perspective on major political stories, interviews with various journalists, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”
SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking on your favorite podcast platform below.
Breitbart News
Scott Bryan
And our COMMENT OF THE WEEK from last week, my pick goes to this one, about Syabira’s Hanging Halloween Spooky Spider.
Scott Bryan
Welcome to the Great British Bake Off Guardian live blog. And his Cream The week!
That’s right… Who will jiggle jiggle then fold?
And will Custard Week join the list of “first” weeks never to be seen again, including Halloween week (which was last week, even though Halloween is next week), Mexican week, Japanese week, German week, 80s week (I’m going to stop now.)
The one thing I remember vividly from last week’s episode was the UK government falling apart and Janusz on Bake Off wearing high heels.
Oh, and the fact that Syabira not only got a handshake when signing, she also won the technical contest and got a Star Baker for the first time (so late, omg.)
This means that Maxy and Janusz are in the lead with two Star Bakers each and Sandro and Syabira have one each. Hold for the Scottish Kevin and Underdog Abdul.
But as we all know, no matter how many good weeks you have, you only need one big wobble to be sent home, which seems all the more perilous during Custard Week. And since the competition is particularly fierce (there is no difference between the remaining half of the bakers), we will say goodbye to very talented bakers at the earliest.
And in another new feature, I call BAKE OFF OFFENSE THE WORLD it seems that the technical challenge of s’mores really fared poorly with American viewers this week.
theguardian
The red crab migration season has started on Christmas Island in Australia.
In footage filmed by David Watchorn over the weekend, crustaceans rush onto roads and infrastructure.
According to Parks Australia, every year millions of large crabs emerge from the forest and head into the water to breed. The migration begins with the first rains of the rainy season.
Although it is usually in October or November, it can sometimes be as late as January.
PHOTOS THAT STUN: 23 INCREDIBLE PHOTOS OF OUR LIVING WORLD FROM NIKON’S MICROSCOPY CONTEST
The exact timing and speed of the migration is determined by the phase of the moon.
The male crabs that lead the migration are then joined by the females.
If it starts raining too late to meet their egg-laying date, some crabs will migrate the following month.
Once on shore, the crabs bathe to replenish moisture before the male crabs retreat to the lower terraces of the island to dig burrows.
KNIFE MAN FIGHTS CROCODILE WHO HAD HIS FRIEND’S HEAD IN A VIRUS: REPORT
The female crabs then join the males on the terraces to mate in or near the burrows.
Each female crab, which stays in the burrow for more than two weeks, can produce up to 100,000 eggs.
The male crabs will take a second bath before beginning the return journey.
When the moon reaches its last quarter, the crabs gather on the shore, releasing their eggs into the water.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Red crab larvae hatch from the eggs as soon as they come into contact with water.
The Red Crab Migration is Christmas Island’s biggest tourist attraction.
Fox
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was one of three key offensive starters missing at practice Tuesday.
Bateman, who was estimated to be a full participant in Monday’s walk-through, was absent for the open portion of practice Tuesday. He has been dealing with a foot injury in recent weeks. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were not practicing for the second straight day. All three played significant snaps in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.
On defense, starting defensive lineman Calais Campbell (illness) and starting inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quadriceps) were also missing again. Starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quadriceps) were back after sitting out Monday’s session.
Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters after Tuesday’s practice. Game statuses for Thursday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be announced Wednesday.
This article will be updated.
()
