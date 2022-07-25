I’m a Super Fan of Dollar Tree – Unbelievable deals on school supplies you need to get now before they sell out

THIS Dollar Tree superfan has all the details on some back-to-school items you absolutely need to snag now before they sell out.

In a recent YouTube video, Dollar Tree expert and superfan CraftyGirl completed a massive back to school at her local Dollar Tree and gifted some essential items that are affordable and must-haves this year.

4 Dollar Tree expert CraftyGirl unveils a huge range of affordable Dollar Tree school products Photo credit: YouTube / Craftygirl

4 Items like this eraser set can sell out quickly Photo credit: YouTube / Craftygirl

1. Pencil cases and bags

Dollar Tree now has some great pencil cases and pencil cases for young elementary and middle school students starting the new school year this fall.

CraftyGirl shows a plethora of options with different colors, designs and styles.

“What I love about Dollar Tree is that they offer you so much in the collection,” says CraftyGirl.

She shows examples of pencil cases with solid colors like pink and turquoise, while other pencil cases have animal prints and designs like a shark or a leopard.

There are also clear bags with a tint that have words like “COOL” printed in bold on them. or “VIBES”.

2. Key fob

Another item on the list that adds a lot of fun and personality to back to school is Dollar Tree keychains.

CraftyGirl gave a particular example – a rainbow keychain.

However, they found that there were two others they could find on another transport that were just as appealing and affordable to kids.

3. Novelty pens

“I’m always on the lookout for adorable new pens,” explains CraftyGirl.

This is another thing on the Dollar Tree superfan’s list that could be a nice addition for back to school as the designs are fun and creative.

In the video, CraftyGirl features two dinosaur-themed bubble pens and a butterfly ballpoint pen in red, yellow, and green colors that bring a little learning fun to kids.

“It’s like a fidget pin,” says CraftyGirl, so it can help kids focus better while also allowing them to hold something in their hands.

4. Erasers

Another great Dollar Tree deal, according to CraftyGirl, is back to school erasers.

There are different types and designs as well as a specific set that looks and smells like different types of Laffy Taffy.

CraftyGirl also features larger erasers with rainbow, dinosaur, and strawberry designs, and even erasers with cars, animals, and fruits.

5. Stickers

Useful for adding a little fun and personality alongside organization, stickers are another Dollar Tree addition suggested by CraftyGirl.

In the video, she reveals various sticker sets, including ones featuring aliens, deserts, houses and villages, along with a few others.

Dollar Tree offers a wide range of stickers with other themes such as space if your child is a fan of the universe beyond planet earth.

6. Technology Cases

Another important addition to Dollar Tree’s back-to-school item list would be patterned and themed technology cases.

CraftyGirl presents headphone cases in pastel pink with a strawberry pattern.

This particular point is more relevant than ever since most youngsters in school are interacting with technology for tasks that will likely require headphones.

7. Notebooks

Of course, exercise books are always necessary for school and have not yet completely disappeared from most curricula.

CraftyGirl showcases Dollar Tree’s various notebook options, including composition notebooks with different themes.

There’s smiley face patterns, avocado patterns, and a reflective silver option.

8. Folder

Finally, binders can be important organizational tools for kids when they return to school to keep papers and notebooks in a safe place.

Dollar Tree offers a few different colors and patterns for this, again including rainbows, strawberries, and dinosaurs.

This leaves opportunities for other items in CraftyGirls Transport with similar designs to be paired together.

4 CraftyGirl shows the composition notebook designs to the viewers Photo credit: YouTube / Craftygirl