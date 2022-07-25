Emma-Jo Morris is the political editor of Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter.
Plane passengers receive chilling death threats and images of creepy skeletons before take-off as pilot delays flight to Spain
PASSENGERS boarding a plane received death threats on their phones along with chilling images of skulls – prompting the flight captain to delay the take-off.
Italian police have been alerted after some of the 147 passengers on a Vueling flight from Rome Fiumicino Airport to Alicante, Spain, received a message in Ethiopian-Amharic containing death threats with haunting images.
The content was sent via the Airdrop app, which allows an iPhone user to wirelessly send a message, photo or video to anyone with an Apple device nearby.
Frightened passengers sounded the alarm and the captain halted the plane’s takeoff until border police arrived at Fiumicino Airport.
Police discovered the sender was an 18-year-old Spaniard who later admitted sharing the distorted messages.
Some of the images included in the message featured a creepy vintage photo of a person in a white straitjacket with a terribly screaming mask.
Another image is that of a ghastly spooky monster.
Flight VY1367 departed two hours later than scheduled.
The Sun contacted Vueling and Fiumicino Airport for comment.
The Sun also contacted border police for comment.
This incident comes weeks after an 18-year-old was arrested after posting on Snapchat “I’m going to blow up this plane” in a bomb alert on board an easyJet flight to the Spanish island of Menorca.
The British chess prodigy, identified as Aditya Verma, sparked a huge security response including a fighter jet escort and anti-terrorist police following the scam on flight EZY8303.
He had reportedly traveled to the Mediterranean island for a celebration with a group of friends.
A Spanish F-18 fighter jet was filmed escorting the passenger plane to its landing – which was half an hour later than scheduled.
Angry passengers were reportedly held on the tarmac for four hours while the bomb alert was investigated.
The disruption is believed to have caused a Ryanair flight to depart for London two and a half hours late.
If found guilty, the British teenager could face a fine of up to £50,000 to cover the costs of the Spanish Air Force and a major police operation involving the mobilization of special officers and sniffer dogs.
Both Fetterman and Dr Oz pledge to support aging party favorites for 2024
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr Mehmet Oz pledged support for their party’s aging favorites for the presidential nomination during their debate on Tuesday night.
Fetterman – who often struggled to get through his hour-long debate while recovering from a stroke in May – said he’ll stand with President Joe Biden in 2024… if he wants to run .
The Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania said: “It’s up to him, if he runs and if he chooses to run, I would absolutely support him.” But in the end, it’s just his choice.
Biden has campaigned with Fetterman on occasion in the hotly contested race that could decide control of the US Senate.
Oz, the former TV doctor, asked the question against the backdrop of Trump endorsing him in the primary but apparently not committing to endorsing the former president in 2024.
Fetterman – who often struggled to get through his hour-long debate while recovering from a stroke in May – said he’ll stand with President Joe Biden in 2024… if he wants to run
Oz, the former TV doctor, asked the question against the backdrop of Trump endorsing him in the primary but apparently not committing to endorsing the former president in 2024.
The Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania said of Biden, “It’s up to him, if he runs and if he chooses to run, I would absolutely support him.” But in the end, it’s only his choice’
Oz said, “I would support Donald Trump if he decided to run for president.” But he is more than a candidate. It’s a much bigger story about how we’re going to build a bigger tent to make more Americans feel safe’
The Republican clarified: “I would support Donald Trump if he decided to run for president. But he is more than a candidate. It’s a much bigger story about how we’re going to build a bigger tent to make more Americans feel safe.
One of the debate moderators then asked him if he was concerned about investigations into President Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Oz didn’t necessarily give a clear answer: “I didn’t follow them very carefully, I campaigned quite aggressively!” They’ll work it out. I have enormous faith in the American legal system and believe that law and order will reign supreme.
Fetterman sometimes struggled to get through his hour-long debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, as the aftereffects of his May stroke were on full display.
From the get-go, the contestants chased each other — Fetterman’s delivery often interrupted and jerky, while Oz turned on the TV charm he honed over 13 TV seasons, slamming Fetterman for being “extreme “.
Ahead of the debate — the only one for the Pennsylvania Senate race — Fetterman’s campaign had tempered expectations, saying there would be ‘awkward pauses’ and ‘delays and mistakes’ as the Democrat read captions coded – due to its auditory processing publish.
Pauses and stumbles occurred throughout the debate.
At one point, Fetterman was asked to clarify his position on fracking, as moderators pointed to a 2018 interview, where the lieutenant governor expressed broad opposition to the practice, but not a ban.
“I support fracking – I don’t, I don’t – I support fracking, and I support fracking,” he replied.
Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman (left) debated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz (right) Tuesday night in Harrisburg
The two candidates opened the debate in attack mode.
“I run to serve Pennsylvania, he runs to use Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said of Oz. “Here is a man who spent over $20 million of his own money trying to buy this seat.”
Fetterman also called Oz a “liar” and berated the TV doctor for having 10 houses, saying he couldn’t understand the struggles of ordinary Pennsylvanians. Fetterman criticized Oz for making products bearing his name in China.
Oz immediately prosecuted Fetterman for a felony.
“John Fetterman, during this crime wave, tried to get as many murderers — convicted and sentenced to life — out of jail as possible,” the TV doctor said.
Oz also punched Fetterman for not paying taxes.
“17 years ago he was helping students buy their own house. They didn’t pay the bills… That was never a problem in any of the previous campaigns. It was all non-profit,’ Fetterman replied to the prosecution.
Reports of tax liens against Fetterman and a community group he led called Braddock Redux were in local Pittsburgh news when he ran for the Senate in 2016, and were attached to properties he and the group had purchased in the suburbs of the steel town where he was mayor.
A campaign memo from Fetterman released before the debate had called out the Oz campaign for attacks on Fetterman’s health, which were mostly made by the Republican’s campaign staff.
“Oz will try to play nice doctor on Tuesday night, but his campaign’s attacks on John’s health have always been petty and cruel,” the memo reads. “We won’t forget that this is the same ‘doctor’ whose campaign mocked John’s use of captioning technology, about him needing bathroom breaks and staff nearby, and he wouldn’t have had a stroke if he had eaten vegetables.”
Oz staff made the comments while a September debate was being negotiated, but it never happened as Fetterman pulled out, saying the Republican team was mocking a victim of a stroke.
The Harrisburg stop will be the only time the two candidates meet – as mail-in ballots have already been mailed to voters in Pennsylvania.
Fetterman has always had a small advantage in the polls, which continues, although several recent polls show him close.
On Tuesday, a CBS News investigation put the distance between the two candidates at two points.
According to the poll, 51% of likely Keystone State voters support Fetterman, compared to 49% who support Oz.
The populist Democratic lead is well within the 4.4% margin of error.
Pennsylvania voters are eager to see how the game plays out, a CBS News poll suggests.
More than 60% of respondents said they at least “somewhat” liked going online.
The poll took place from October 21 to 24, until the day before the debate.
In addition to his auditory processing disorder, the stroke also left Fetterman tripping over his words and taking more pauses while speaking.
A new poll picked up on the eve of John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz’s first and only debate shows the Democrat’s lead over his Trump-backed rival at just 2%
But according to the poll, voters aren’t interested in hearing about it tonight.
They are also not interested in further attacks on Oz’s residence in Pennsylvania versus his family home in New Jersey, which have been a cornerstone of Fetterman’s campaign.
Fifty-four percent of registered voters told CBS they weren’t looking to discuss Fetterman’s health.
Similarly, 57% said they didn’t need to know more about where Oz lives.
But more than nine in 10 Pennsylvanians polled said they want candidates to talk about the economy, as well as their views on crime and policing.
That could be a boon for Oz tonight — American worries about the economy and soaring inflation have been a big campaign issue for Republicans across the country as public opinion polls increasingly higher numbers show that voters trust Republicans slightly more than Democrats, both on the economy and on crime.
What are the signs of COVID? What to know because a study finds the most common symptoms have changed – NBC Chicago
Although more than 20 symptoms have been linked to COVID-19, not everyone is guaranteed to experience certain symptoms after contracting the virus, and some may experience no symptoms at all.
As the pandemic enters its third winter, the emergence of new variants throughout the pandemic has created some differences in symptoms for different variants.
For those who contract the virus after already having it, the signs of COVID can differ significantly from the original infection, and a recent study finds there may be a reason for that.
According to the Zoe Health study, the most common symptoms have recently changed, noting that experiences generally differ depending on a person’s vaccination status.
The study results show a marked difference from survey results collected early last year, which noted that three common symptoms were present in almost 70% of patients.
In a March 2021 article, researchers said 69% of study participants reported one of three “core” symptoms — cough, fever, or loss or change in smell. They noted, however, that testing people who developed one of seven symptoms, not just three, would detect 96% of symptomatic infections. These seven symptoms were cough, fever, loss of smell, fatigue, sore throat, headache and diarrhea.
The study, originally launched by researchers in the UK, compiled data from its ZOE COVID Study app, which millions of people around the world, including in the US, have used to relay symptoms what they felt.
In the most recent study results, the researchers said that generally people who had been vaccinated, and others who had not, reported the same symptoms. The difference, however, is that those who have already received at least one COVID vaccine reported fewer symptoms over a shorter period.
Listed in order of appearance, here are the latest COVID symptoms reported after two COVID injections:
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Stuffy nose
- Persistent cough
- Headache
Although still reported by some people with COVID, loss of smell, shortness of breath and fever are ranked lower on the list than before, according to the researchers. Additionally, with the most recent study, people who had been vaccinated and then tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to report sneezing.
Looking at those who received a COVID vaccine, it ranks changes with headaches as the most commonly reported symptom. The full list is below:
- Headache
- Runny nose
- Sore throat
- To sneeze
- Persistent cough
The symptoms experienced by those who have not been vaccinated are similar to those experienced by people who have received two doses of the vaccine. However, they remain different from the most commonly reported symptoms at the start of the pandemic. Here are the most common symptoms reported by unvaccinated people:
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Fever
- Persistent cough
Those who were vaccinated and tested positive for COVID were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom – compared to those who weren’t vaccinated, the research found. If you have been vaccinated and start sneezing often, it is suggested that you get tested.
After the winter of 2021 saw an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the then recently spread omicron variant, health experts are concerned both about the emergence of a potentially new COVID variant as well as the resurgence of influenza, which has been mostly contained since the start of the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website outlines symptoms of COVID, explaining that people can report a wide range of symptoms, some of which are not included on its page.
Here is the list of possible symptoms, as of August 11, according to the CDC.
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body pain
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
The CDC noted that it would continue to update the list as more is learned about COVID-19.
So why have the most common symptoms changed from years past?
The researchers concluded that there could be a few reasons, such as vaccinated people showing less severe symptoms, as well as an increase in cases reported by young people. Compared to older people, younger people generally have different and less severe symptoms, according to the study.
NotCo, the start-up backed by Kraft Heinz and Jeff Bezos, will test a new animal-free cheese in Cleveland
Kraft Heinz Co. and NotCo, backed by Jeff Bezos, are bringing plant-based, animal-free cheese to Cleveland eight months after announcing their partnership.
The “Not Cheese” product is set to begin market testing in Cleveland beginning in early November, with nationwide rollout expected by the end of 2023.
“Not Cheese” resembles Kraft’s American Orange Cheese Slices and is made with water, modified corn starch, coconut oil and chickpea protein.
The final price of the product has not yet been determined.
Animal-free mayonnaise is also in the cards, with a rollout currently slated for early 2023.
The agreement between NotCo and Kraft Heinz was first announced at the end of February. This provided Kraft Heinz with the opportunity to test the waters of the vegan substitute market without having to invest heavily in research and development.
“Sometimes to be more effective and efficient, you need to enlist partners to help you on your journey,” Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio told Bloomberg News.
In February, NotCo CEO Matias Muchnick said the partnership was an “exciting step for the plant industry and shows the power of technology’s role in mainstream adoption.” We are thrilled to partner with Kraft Heinz and their iconic brands. »
Former ‘Scrubs’ producer Eric Weinberg jailed after bail revoked in sex crimes case
Former “Scrubs” producer Eric Weinberg was jailed on Tuesday after bail was revoked in his sex crimes case that includes more than a dozen charges against him.
Weinberg, 62, was previously free on $5 million bail after being arrested earlier this month on 18 counts related to the alleged sexual assault of five women in the Los Angeles area.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday, and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson sided with prosecutors when they called Weinberg a potential danger to society. The judge remanded him until his next court date on November 15.
Weinberg fell on a wooden bench behind him as Wilson said “the defendant engaged in a pattern of violence against women for more than six years,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The outlet reported that Assistant District Attorney Marlene Martinez said in court that he goes out to all young women “and uses his status as a writer-producer to manipulate those women.”
Prosecutors said he lured the alleged victims to his home under the guise of photo ops before assaulting them.
The crimes he is charged with span from 2014 to 2019, though investigators have said there may be other victims of assaults dating back to the 1990s, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said. , earlier this month during a press conference.
At arraignment on Tuesday, defense attorney Philip Cohen offered to release his client on bail, but without access to social media and a ban on talking to women he doesn’t know and going to certain locations, according to Hollywood Reporter.
He even suggested house arrest, but Judge Wilson hit back at “offences committed in the safety and privacy of his home”, the newspaper reported.
Weinberg’s co-executive produced nearly 100 episodes of “Scrubs” and wrote nearly a dozen episodes of the comedy-drama, according to his IMDb profile.
He also worked on the show “Californication” as co-executive producer and appeared on various shows like “Anger Management” and “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher”.
Papers filed in Weinberg’s divorce and custody proceedings alleged he sexually assaulted three women during photo shoots, the Los Angeles Times reported.
A woman said she met Weinberg at a cafe in 2014 when she was 22 and returned to his house for a photo shoot where she stripped naked before starting the photo shoot. But during filming, he sexually assaulted her, including rape, according to documents obtained by the LA Times.
He was originally arrested in July and released on $3.5 million bail before being re-arrested on more serious charges in early October, according to the Los Angeles Times.
He is currently facing charges of rape, oral copulation, forced sexual penetration, forcible sexual assault, wrongful imprisonment by use of violence, assault with force likely to cause bodily harm. and attempted forcible entry with a foreign object, the district attorney said. said the office.
With post wires
‘Adams Tent City’ for illegal immigrants appears to have no occupants
The tent city for illegal immigrants built in New York still appears to have no occupants, according to a Breitbart News investigation – limited by the area reserved for the press.
The lavish tent structure built on Randalls Island, across the East River from Harlem, looks set to accommodate hundreds of tenants, with beds set up, each paired with a blanket – however, it doesn’t appear there’s no one sleeping on it.
The New York Post reported that “a first wave of 500 single men” were set to move in on October 19, where they would receive “plush laundry service” and be able to play Xbox. But a walk around the perimeter of the makeshift accommodation on October 24 did not appear to show anyone living there.
Breitbart was told by a local man who said he was a contractor that the area was “not ready yet” to welcome new residents to the city.
The area – dubbed “Adams Tent City” for some time on Google Maps – is still denied press access for unknown reasons. A contracted security guard at the gate said Breitbart’s press was not allowed in for the “security” of illegal immigrants, although no one appeared to be there at the time of the conversation.
Breitbart asked City Hall if there is a firm plan to move people in by a certain date, how much the tent city is costing taxpayers and if there is a plan for where people will be moved in a month or two. , when temperatures drop to freezing point – but they didn’t react.
During a tour of the facility with the press led by city officials last week, New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol bragged that the facility would serve of “culturally appropriate” food — “South American fare” — but did not give a full account of how much it will all cost, according to the Post.
New Zealand women lawmakers outnumber men for first time: NPR
Mark Mitchell/AP
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — For the first time in New Zealand’s history, the majority of lawmakers are women.
Soraya Peke-Mason of the Liberal Labor Party was sworn into parliament on Tuesday, replacing former Speaker Trevor Mallard, who left to become ambassador to Ireland. With the resignation of another male lawmaker, he tipped the scales in Parliament to 60 women and 59 men.
“Although it’s a special day for me, I think it’s historic for New Zealand,” Peke-Mason told reporters.
The milestone puts New Zealand among half a dozen nations around the world that can claim at least 50% female representation in their parliaments this year, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Other nations include Cuba, Mexico, Nicaragua, Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates.
Globally, about 26% of lawmakers are women, according to the union.
New Zealand has a history of strong female representation. In 1893, it became the first nation to allow women to vote. Current Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the country’s third female leader, and women currently hold a number of other high-level positions, including Chief Justice of New Zealand’s Supreme Court and Governor-General.
“I’m really happy that my daughters are growing up in a country where women are equally represented in public life, that’s normal,” said Nicola Willis, deputy leader of the Conservative National Party.
Marama Davidson, co-leader of the Liberal Green Party, was more direct.
“It was time to blimmin,” she told reporters.
Ardern warned that the situation for women in many other countries was precarious.
“As we move forward, it’s like watching so many women go through a rapid setback in progress,” she said.
And achieving gender parity could only be temporary. Opinion polls indicate New Zealand’s Conservative parties, which currently have a lower proportion of women than their Liberal rivals, are poised to make gains in next year’s general election.
