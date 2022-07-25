The Top Esports Organizations In India You Need To Know About

Pin 0 Shares

The landscape of esports in India has been growing steadily over the past few years, and Indian esports organizations across the country have been increasing their involvement with esports players and teams. Although it isn’t quite as prevalent as it is in some other regions of the world, Indian esports organizations are still coming up and pushing the envelope when it comes to growth and development. With that being said, though, it can be hard to keep track of all the esports organizations in India out there, so here’s a quick rundown of some of the top esports organizations in India right now that you should know about!

Team SouL

Soul Mortal, 8Bit Thug, and 8Bit Goldy currently run the Indian BGMI team SouL, one of the biggest Indian esports organizations which is currently owned by one of Indian esport’s most famous streamers, Mortal (Naman Mathur). The name of team SOUL is almost ubiquitous among BGMI fans. They have won back-to-back PMIS 2019 and PMCO Spring Split titles: Since the successful event at Dreamhack, they’ve gained fame and a name in Indian esports. Current Team SouL BGMI roster has some top esports player in India. 8Bit Thug encouraged them to form a professional team and this is how Team Soul was formed.

GodLike Esports



Godlike Esports is an Indian esports organizations formed in 2018 shortly after the first pubg tournament was announced. Its name has an interesting origin story. There was a clan called Godlike in mini militia, and when the pubg game launched, its members used the same name. It is owned by Chetan Chandgude, a famous BGMI streamer, and player. He is also known as Kronten. As a player of PUBG himself, he was a part of the first roster to enter a tournament. The current Godlike BGMI roster has some top esports player in India.

Orange Rock



One of the best esports organizations in India is Orange Rock. They have some of the highest earning esports players in India and are always at the top of tournaments. If you’re looking for who is the best esports player in India, look no further than Orange Rock because the current BGMI roster of Orange Rock has some highest earning esports players in India like OR Aditya, OR Jelly, OR Atanki.

Total Gaming Esports



One of the best esports organizations in India is Total Gaming Esports. They have a number of well-known players on their roster, including FozyAjay, Mafia, and MAFIABALA. In addition to being one of the best esports organization, they’re also one of the most active, with a busy tournament schedule.

Global Esports



This organization fields teams in Battlegrounds Mobile India and VALORANT. Previously known as GodSquad, it is an Indian eSports organization. Three sponsors have sponsored the organization: Twitch, Harrisburg University, and Razer. This roster represented India in APAC LCQ and won VCC (Valorant Conqueror Championship) in India. One of the best esports organization for sure!

Team SoloMid (TSM)



Team SoloMid is one of the most well-known and best esports organization in the world. TSM has a long history of success in a variety of games, but they are perhaps best known for their League of Legends team. The TSM LoL team has won multiple North American championships and is considered one of the best esports organizations in India.

Team XO



Team XO is an esports organizations in India that competed under the gaming startup EsportsXO. The company was founded in 2020 by Vikas Goel, Utsav Umang, and Rohit Raj who invested $200,000 in their own personal capacity to start the brand. The Bengaluru-based start-up offers customized tournaments to publishers and brands. One of the top esports organizations in India for sure!

Who is the best esports player in India? This is a question that doesn’t have a clear answer. However, there are some of the top organizations in India that are worth checking out. These Indian esports organizations are doing great things for the Indian esports scene and are worth supporting. So make sure to keep an eye on them!

