TikToker shared chilling videos about red flags and divorce before he was “killed in murder suicide by ex-husband”.
A TIKTOKER who shared videos about her divorce to break stigma around her has been shot dead by her ex-husband, cops say.
Sania Khan, 29, and Raheel Ahmed, 36, were found on Monday with gunshot wounds to the head in an apparent murder suicide.
Ahmed traveled from his home in Georgia to Sania’s Chicago apartment where he shot her in the head before turning the gun on himself.
Sania was pronounced dead at the scene and Ahmed was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Friends of the couple told the Chicago Sun Times their divorce was finalized in May, despite Ahmed’s attempts to save their marriage.
Sania, who goes by the name geminigirl_099 on TikTok, has posted videos about the stigma she felt from her family over divorcing Ahmed.
“You think you can hurt me?” she wrote in one.
“My family members told me that if I left my husband I would let shaytan win, that I would dress like a prostitute and that if I moved back to my hometown, they would kill themselves.”
“Going through a divorce as a South Asian woman sometimes feels like a failure in life,” she wrote in another.
“The way the community labels you, the lack of emotional support you receive, and the pressure to stick with someone because ‘what people are going to say’ isolates you. “
“It makes it harder for women to walk out of marriages they shouldn’t have.”
Khan, a photographer, wrote on her website that she focuses on wedding and couples photography.
“My favorite quote is, ‘Every day on earth is a good day,’” she wrote.
She said she moved to Chicago in June 2021.
“I used to love traveling so much that I became a flight attendant,” she said.
“My favorite place to stay has always been Chicago and who would have thought I would have moved there 2 years later?”
She was originally from “a mountain town in Tennessee called Chattanooga.”
“There’s almost nothing I love more than hiking and camping,” she said.
A friend of Khan’s, who only went by his first name Grant, told the Times that she went to the Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences and majored in psychology and women’s studies.
She then became a social worker and flight attendant to pursue an apprenticeship as a photographer.
“She could make anyone a friend and was always there for them in their moments,” Grant said
“You would be hard pressed to find anyone who would say anything bad about Sania because just knowing Sania has brought so much light into your life.”
Another friend, Gabriella Bordó, told Time Magazine that she and Kahn recently signed a lease together on a house in Chattanooga.
She had just landed in Chicago to help Khan pack and begin her journey south when she heard the news.
“Sania was in my future.”
“I had at least the next few years to know that I wouldn’t be alone and that I would have my accomplice by my side,” she said.
She added she saw red flags with Ahmed.
“Khan was encouraged and asked to stay by her family and her ex-husband’s family,” says Bordó.
“I’ve never seen anyone as spirited as her being manipulated or controlled by someone like that, but she was.”
“He monitored what she wore.
“He was wary of who she hung out with, how she presented herself.
“She went. They hadn’t lived together for a long time.
“She had a home here with me. I was there to take her home.”
“There was no reconciliation.”
“This man didn’t go there to save a marriage.”
“He went there with a gun for a reason.”
“He knew I was coming.”
“Mine and her social media are completely public.
“It was his last chance and he took it.”
Australia’s inflation rate rises at fastest pace in 32 years
Australia’s inflation rate rises at fastest pace in more than three decades one day after Budget as cost of living rises 7.3%
- Australia’s inflation rate jumped 7.3% – the fastest pace since 1990
- Fruit and vegetable prices climbed 16.2% in the year to September
- New Consumer Price Index data just a day after Budget warned of more pain
- High inflation makes a November interest rate hike almost a certainty
Australia’s inflation rate jumped 7.3% – the fastest price growth in 32 years making another interest rate hike more likely next week.
The cost of living crisis is deepening with new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released just a day after the Budget warned of more severe electricity price pain.
Headline inflation in the September quarter rose at the fastest annual rate since June 1990 as the Treasury expects Australians to see their real wages cut until 2024.
The consumer price index of 7.3% is more than double the Reserve Bank’s 2-3% target, meaning further interest rate hikes are likely in 2022 and maybe 2023.
Australia’s big four banks all expect the RBA to hike the exchange rate on Melbourne Cup day by a further 0.25 percentage points.
Fruit and vegetable costs jumped 16.2% in the year to September following recent flooding on Australia’s east coast and the inability of growers to find enough of backpackers abroad during harvest time.
Australia’s inflation rate jumped 7.3% – the fastest pace in 32 years as fruit and vegetable prices rose 16.2% (pictured is a grocery shopper at Sydney’s Paddy’s Market)
Housing costs rose 10.5%, due to tight rental vacancy rates in Sydney and Melbourne, while overall food costs climbed 9%.
Bread and cereal prices rose 10%, while dairy product costs rose 12.1%.
The increases are in line with the Treasury’s budget forecast that annual inflation will hit a new 32-year high of 7.75% in the December quarter, after fuel excise duties halving to 22.1 cents per liter for six months.
Inflation far exceeds wage growth, which means workers are taking a real pay cut.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who presented the Labor Party’s first budget in nearly a decade, acknowledged that the soaring cost of living would erode any wage increases for two years.
What a 0.25 percentage point rate hike in November means
$500,000: Up to $75 to $2,621
$600,000: Up to $90 to $3,145
$700,000: Up to $105 to $3,669
$800,000: Up to $120 to $4,193
$900,000: Up to $135 to $4,717
$1,000,000: Up to $150 to $5,241
Monthly repayment increases based on Commonwealth Bank variable loan from 4.54% to 4.79% to reflect Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate from 2.6% to 2, 85%
“Wages are rising faster now than they were before the election, but this good news is tempered by rising electricity prices and grocery bills eating away at wages,” he said. told Parliament on Tuesday evening.
“When this inflation moderates, real wages should begin to rise again in 2024.”
The wage price index rose only 2.6% in the year to June.
The Treasury expects it to reach 3.75% by June 2023 – the fastest wage growth since 2012.
But even if inflation slowed to 5.75% by the middle of next year, as the Treasury expects, Australians would still suffer falling real wages.
Payroll packages are expected to continue to grow by 3.75% in 2023-2024, but inflation should then moderate to 3.5%.
The Treasury expects household electricity bills to rise by 56% over two years, throwing into question Labor’s election promise to cut electricity bills by $275 by 2025.
Higher inflation also means more financial sacrifice for mortgage borrowers, who have suffered six consecutive monthly interest rate hikes since May, pushing the spot rate to a nine-year high of 2.6%.
Another rate hike on Nov. 1 of 0.25 percentage points would take rates to 2.85% and see a borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 owe $90 more per month in loan repayments.
Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ and NAB are all expecting a quarter percentage point rise on Melbourne Cup day.
Australia’s big four banks all expect the RBA to hike the exchange rate on Melbourne Cup day by a further 0.25 percentage points (pictured is a Melbourne house)
Russell Wilson writes a pasty Instagram note for Ciara’s birthday
Birthdays are not the worst days.
Ciara celebrated her 37th trip around the sun on Tuesday, which invariably meant her husband, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, would write her a heartfelt note on Instagram.
“God blessed the world on this day with you. I love you so much,” Wilson wrote in the caption of a post with five slides of photos of the couple. “You inspire the world! Every morning, your mission is to make the world a better place and you have a perfect score. How you love like the love of my life. You are the most amazing wife, the mother of our three babies, one of the best iconic artists in the world and a brilliant businesswoman.
“But most importantly, you are the beautiful child of God and HE is madly obsessed with you. Keep shining my love. Thank you every day for loving me, encouraging me and joining me every day in doing this what God has called us to do! That is LOVE AND SERVE. May this year bless you with all the desires of your heart! Happy birthday my queen @Ciara.
In the comments, Ciara responded with her own love note.
“My sweet love, you mean the world to me!” she wrote. “My heart is full because you, our babies, God and Jesus. That’s all I need in this life! Thank you for loving me like you do. Nothing better than being with you on this special day! I love you so much!”
Wilson and Ciara married in 2016. They share two children together, and Ciara has a third, a son, from a previous relationship with rapper Future; Wilson begged the singer for more babies.
The couple had a globe-trotting NFL offseason, passing through Wimbeldon, Cannes, a Formula 1 race in France and St. Barths.
Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos last March. The Broncos have struggled out of the gate so far this season, starting the season 2-5 — and 2-4 in games started by Wilson, who missed Sunday’s loss to the Jets due to a a hamstring injury. It reaches a point where there is little room for error for playoff aspirations.
Theft ring targeted truckloads of frozen beef across Upper Midwest
An investigation into stolen truckloads of frozen beef has revealed a vast criminal enterprise responsible for 45 thefts in Nebraska, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, totaling $9 million in losses.
The investigation started when the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Lincoln, Neb., began looking into several thefts of semitrailers and loads of frozen beef, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
In the initial investigation, the estimated loss was $1 million. But since June 2021, Lancaster County and federal investigators have identified 45 thefts across the Upper Midwest with $9 million in losses.
“This highly sophisticated Organized Criminal Enterprise is based out of Miami, Florida and has been targeting beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin,” the DHS said. Which plants were targeted was not immediately known.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, with help from federal investigators, recently arrested three “principal targets” in the theft ring and recovered three tractor trailers with stolen merchandise worth $550,000.
The three people arrested were Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38; Ledier Machin Andino, 37; and Delvis L. Fuentes, 39. They are all from the Miami area.
The three were arrested under federal laws pertaining to transporting stolen goods and money laundering, the DHS said. The investigation is ongoing.
“The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting”
Hollywood star Ralph Fiennes defended Harry Potter novelist JK Rowling against attacks by transgender activists, saying the verbal abuse she has suffered is both ‘disgusting’ and ‘appalling’.
In an interview with the New York Times ReviewFiennes, who played Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, addressed the transgender movement’s ongoing offensive against Rowling.
“The verbal abuse of which she is the victim is disgusting, it is appalling. I mean, I can understand a point of view that might be angry at what she says about women. But he’s not some obscene far-right fascist,” the actor said. “It’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman and I feel like I’m a woman and I want to be able to say I’m a woman.’ And I understand where she’s coming from, even though I’m not a woman.
Fiennes’ comments represent a break from each other Harry Potter cast members, who have either condemned or distanced themselves from the novelist for her views on gender, which include the belief that transgender “women” are different from biological women and that radical transgender ideology could erase femininity .
Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are among those who have spoken out against Rowling’s views or downplayed her contributions to the success of the Harry Potter movies.
But a few Harry Potter actors resisted trashing the novelist, including Tom Felton and the late Robbie Coltrane. As Breitbart News reported, Felton recently expressed his gratitude to Rowling for creating the Potter series.
The novelist has publicly stated that she has received death threats and been doxxed by transgender activists who oppose her views on gender.
As Breitbart News reported, Rowling received a threat in August following the stabbing of fellow novelist Salman Rushdie. She shared a message online saying “you’re next”. Rowling was also the target of a pipe bomb threat from a social media account displaying a transgender flag.
His latest novel — The inky heartwhich is part of Cormorant Strike crime series that Rowling writes under the pseudonym of Robert Galbraith – features a character who is doxxed, threatened and ultimately murdered after social justice warriors accuse her of transphobia.
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
Harvey Weinstein accuser testifies that she wanted to “destroy” herself after an attack | California
A woman who accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 2013 testified on Tuesday that the attack left her wanting to “destroy” herself.
The woman, model and actress living and working in Rome who was in Los Angeles at the time for a film festival, is the first of eight Weinstein accusers who are due to testify in a Los Angeles courtroom where the mogul 70-year-old filmmaker is on trial on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.
Most of the women said their assaults began with what were believed to be business meetings with Weinstein at hotels. However, the woman who testified on Tuesday said she was stunned to find Weinstein knocking on her door late one night in February 2013 after meeting him briefly earlier that evening at the Los Angeles Italia film festival.
Staying at the hotel under an alias, she said she had no idea how Weinstein even knew his room number and initially let him walk through her door without thinking that there was trouble with that. That quickly changed when Weinstein became sexually aggressive, she said.
The woman, whose first language is Russian, said her English was very poor at the time, although it has since improved considerably, and thought she may have communicated poorly.
“I felt guilty that I did something or said something that made him think something might be going on between us,” she said.
She said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on his hotel bed. “I was a little hysterical through the tears,” she said. “I kept saying ‘no, no no’.”
She said she physically feared Weinstein, who was outweighing her by 100 pounds or more. She said she considered running, hitting or biting him. Prosecutor Paul Thompson asked why she didn’t.
“I don’t know,” she replied. “I regret it a lot.”
She said the moment Weinstein took her to the bathroom to rape her, she stopped resisting physically, although she still objected verbally.
“I froze, like my body wasn’t listening,” she said.
She said the day after the alleged attack she started drinking heavily.
“I was destroying myself,” she said. “I felt very guilty. Especially because I opened that door.
She said she found it difficult to cope with her children after the incident and felt the need to confess to her Russian Orthodox priest. Prosecutors asked the priest to testify, but he refused, citing religious privilege. The woman’s daughter, now 21, is due to testify later.
The woman cried occasionally during her testimony, but remained mostly calm, looking down when she became emotional to pull herself together.
Monday, the day of the opening of the trial, she was sobbing so much in her account of the attack, the hearing was adjourned a few minutes earlier.
“I want to apologize for my breakdown yesterday,” she said when she returned to the helm on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, I can’t control this.”
The defense was expected to cross-examine the woman later on Tuesday or Wednesday.
In his opening statement, Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, said many of the counts his client faces were actually consensual sex that his accusers reframed after Weinstein became a lightning rod for the #MeToo movement in 2017.
But in the case of the woman testifying Tuesday, Werksman denied that the events in her hotel room happened.
The woman’s name is not revealed in court and is referred to as “Jane Doe 1”.
Weinstein’s trial began this week, where he faces numerous charges of rape and sexual assault. The disgraced film producer, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of sex crimes in New York in February 2020.
The Associated Press contributed reporting
Fetterman is trying to snare support from GOP voters after saying the Republican base is xenophobic and homophobic
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who has been scrambling to win support from GOP voters in the Keystone state ahead of next month’s election, has previously claimed the ‘republican core’ represents nationalism , xenophobia and homophobia.
Fetterman’s comments came during a podcast conversation with the Delco Young Democast at the Pennsylvania Young Democratic Convention in August 2018.
Speaking about efforts to engage with Republican voters across the state during his campaign for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, Fetterman said, “There are some within the Republican Party who are unreachable, you know. .”
“Nationalism, xenophobia, homophobia just all in all… I mean, that’s the strategy of the South, right? It’s been part of the Republican hard core since the Republican Party has integrated into its base,” added Fetterman.
FETTERMAN PREVIOUSLY SAID HE DID NOT WANT SUPPORT FROM THOSE WHO ‘APPLAUSE’ FOR TRUMP, HAVE OPPOSING BELIEFS
Fetterman, who is now Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said at the time that he believed there were people who voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election who were “reachable and could be persuaded to vote for him, and that his party has a message that is “unapologetically democratic” and “unabashedly progressive”.
However, Fetterman’s view of Republicans has apparently changed, as his campaign aims to win the support of GOP voters in the state ahead of the November election.
Earlier this month, Fetterman’s Senate campaign launched the “Republicans for Fetterman” initiative, which featured ads with comments from presumptively conservative voters in the state who said they would vote for Fetterman over for his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, in the November 8 midterm election.
The effort, according to a report by NBC10 Philadelphiaconsists of digital and television advertisements.
Fetterman has also touted the support he receives from Republicans on the campaign trail, writing in a tweet this month that he is “deeply grateful” to have the support of Vince Tulio, a Montgomery County resident who has declared that he had “been a Republican”. his whole life and will vote for Fetterman.
Another Fetterman ad featuring a self-proclaimed Republican voter from Pennsylvania, which was paid for by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and is titled “That’s the Point,” features Westmoreland County’s Colleen Bixler. In the ad, Bixler said she was “tired of Washington Republicans and Mitch McConnell.”
“They just work for lobbyists to rig everything for the rich – trading stocks for their own profit, signing bad trade deals, siding with the corporations,” Bixler said in the ad. “Now Mitch is spending millions to arrest John Fetterman. John will ban them from trading stocks, cut workers’ taxes, fight to get things done here. Fetterman won’t fit in with Washington. That’s the goal.”
Despite the support he receives from some supposed Republicans in the state, Fetterman has a habit of telling voters he doesn’t want their support if they hold certain beliefs.
FETTERMAN SUPPORTED ENDING CASH LEASE ‘SO WE DON’T CRIMINALIZE POVERTY AND WE DON’T CRIMINALIZE RACE’
During a February 2016 interview with In these times magazine, ahead of Trump’s victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Fetterman, who was campaigning for the Senate while he was mayor of Braddock, was asked about the slogan ” Make America Great Again” that the Trump campaign had embraced.
In his response, Fetterman said he didn’t want the support of those who “cheered” Trump and claimed the then-presidential candidate had said “objectionable” things on a number of topics.
“My campaign issued a one-sentence press release calling donald trump a ‘jagoff,’ which is western Pennsylvania for the asshole,” Fetterman said at the time. “Populism has a dark side and Donald Trump is exploiting that for all it’s worth by saying bad things about Muslims, on immigrants, on you name it. If you get to live this vicariously and encourage it, I don’t expect to get your vote, and frankly, I don’t want it.”
Similarly, Fetterman said a month later that he did not want the support of those who oppose the acceptance of Syrian refugees in America, primarily refugee children. Fetterman’s remarks were captured in a video which was uploaded to YouTube by the Middletown Democratic Party in March 2016.
“When you listen to the kind of poisonous rhetoric that comes from the other side, it’s a race to the bottom to see who can say the meanest and ugliest things about immigrants while ignoring the reality that they’re coming from. also from somewhere, you know? At Marco Rubio’s family fled a dangerous regime that wanted nuclear weapons, which were sworn enemies of the United States,” Fetterman said. “Where does Marco Rubio come from? Cuba. But Marco Rubio and the Republicans turn their backs on all Syrians who come to this country. How is it different?”
“If you think we shouldn’t let a five-year-old Syrian orphan boy into this country, then I don’t want your vote,” he added. “I really don’t know, because we are better than that as a country.
Fetterman and Oz will square off in a televised debate on Tuesday, just two weeks before the state’s Senate election.
