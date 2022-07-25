Connect with us

Blockchain

Top 5 Gainers of BNB Chain Today

Binance Beacon Chain Becomes Open-Source
  • On the BNB chain, the top-ranking coin is RAMP.
  • The top 5 coins in the BNB Chain are RAMP, FWT,YFII, EPS, and CEEK.

BNB stated that they increased the gas fees to increase the network capacity and to provide a seamless dApp experience. The top gainers from the past 24 hours are Ramp, Freeway Token, and DFI. Money, Ellipsis, and CEEK VR.

RAMP (RAMP)

The Defi protocol, which is decentralized, aims to increase Defi adoption by enabling non-Ethereum (ETH) users to stake tokens on ETH marketplaces. The current price of RAMP is $0.1167, and it is currently having market cap of $55,415,600 in CMC with a volume of $36655.68 and a fall in the price of 25.31 percent.

RAMP Price Chart (Source: CMC) 

FREEWAY Token (FWT)

The native utility tokens for AuBit Freeway are called “Freeway Tokens” (FWT). And it has a market cap of $80,795,189 in CMC trading at $0.008072. The volume is $14712.22, an increase of 7.34 percent from the previous 24 hours.

1658759583 963 Top 5 Gainers Of Bnb Chain Today
FWT Price chart (source: CMC)

DFI.Money(YFll)

A native governance token for the DFI, the YFII is currently trading at $1,674.39 with a volume of $260.72M, down 5.06 percent, and market cap worth $64,703,113 on CMC. 

1658759583 437 Top 5 Gainers Of Bnb Chain Today
YFII Price chart (source: CMC)

Ellipsis (EPS)

Users can transfer coins on the Binance Smart Chain using Ellipsis, which is down 0.02 percent from the previous 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.1855 with a volume of $1.90M and the market cap is $134,198,447 in CMC.

1658759584 430 Top 5 Gainers Of Bnb Chain Today
EPS Price chart (source: CMC)

CEEK VR (CEEK)

The price of CEEK VR, a cryptocurrency that runs on the Ethereum network with market cap $204,559,074 in CMC. At the time of writing, the price is $0.2552 with a volume of $32.09M and is at a high of 216.92 percent.

1658759584 110 Top 5 Gainers Of Bnb Chain Today
CEEK Price chart (source: CMC)

Blockchain

BitPay Adds Polygon Network Expanding Crypto Payment Options

October 26, 2022

Bitpay Adds Polygon Network Expanding Crypto Payment Options
Collectibles Marketplace Panini America Will Be Among the First Merchants to Support Its Customers with the New MATIC Payment Option

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, has announced support for Polygon and MATIC. Consumers can buy, store, swap and spend MATIC within the BitPay app later this week. For the first time, BitPay app holders will have access to spend other ERC-20 tokens including USDC, DAI, ETH and WBTC on the Polygon Network. BitPay merchants will be able to accept Polygon payments from the most popular Polygon wallets.

As the first merchant to accept MATIC through BitPay, Panini America is supporting its customers with a new digital payment option. Panini is the International brand leader within the world of sticker and trading card collectibles with over 1,000 collection launches each year and one of the leading publishers of children magazines and books, comics, manga and graphic novels. Users have access to thousands of NBA, NHL, NFL and more NFTs through Panini’s NFT marketplace.

“We’re really excited to be able to support another coin within the Panini Wallet, especially one so connected with the NFT market. The opportunity to partner closely with BitPay, continue to develop the Panini NFT platform, and continue to give our collectors greater payment flexibility and options during this NFT market cycle is a key reason we’ve chosen to work so closely with BitPay,” said Jason Howarth, VP Marketing, Panini America.

The Polygon frictionless and carbon-neutral Layer-2 Ethereum scaling platform offers a fast, scalable, and ultra-low fee environment for web3 users and builders alike. Its native token, MATIC, is used for blockchain governance, paying transaction fees, and participating in decentralized apps (dapps). The network is fast becoming the de facto platform for Web3, working with major brands and corporations such as DraftKings, Meta, Starbucks, Reddit, and Stripe, among others, and boasting over 37,000 dapps.

”When adding a new coin for merchants to accept, we look at many factors, but among the most important is its payment utility and community involvement. The Polygon network encourages mass adoption by enabling blockchain networks to connect and scale to support new and existing users,” said Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay. “Adding MATIC to the mix of cryptos that BitPay supports offers businesses a fast, safe and secure alternative to traditional payment methods and paves the way for blockchain payments to disrupt the way consumers and businesses receive and spend funds.”

“Working with BitPay opens up a new world of commerce to MATIC holders, allowing them to spend with a host of global merchants including Airbnb and Shopify for the first time,” said Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon “We’re thrilled the utility of MATIC is expanding and adding further value to the Polygon ecosystem.”

The update to BitPay merchants and BitPay app holders is automatic to add MATIC to the mix of cryptocurrencies. Merchants do not need to make any changes or adjustments in order to accept Polygon payments. Customers have the option to make payments from the BitPay Wallet and other supported wallets. In addition to Polygon (MATIC), BitPay supports 15 other cryptocurrencies including Ape Coin (APE), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin, (LTC), XRP (XRP), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), as well as six stable coins Euro Coin (EUROC), Dai (DAI), Binance USD (BUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Gemini Dollar (GUSD).

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company’s mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

About Polygon

Polygon Technology is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 37,000+ decentralized applications hosted, 2.1B+ total transactions processed, 174.9M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Meta, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.

Website | Twitter | Ecosystem Twitter | Developer Twitter | Studios Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Discord | Instagram | Facebook

Contacts

Jan Jahosky

BitPay

[email protected]
404.448.1035

Cryptoland PR | http://cryptolandpr.com/
[email protected]

Blockchain

Axelar & Polygon to Deliver Secure Cross-Chain Communication to Polygon Supernets

October 26, 2022

Axelar & Polygon To Deliver Secure Cross-Chain Communication To Polygon Supernets
With Axelar’s cross-chain infrastructure, Polygon is building an interoperable internet of blockchains for Ethereum

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axelar, the proof-of-stake blockchain that connects Web3 ecosystems, is partnering with Polygon to deliver secure cross-chain communication to Polygon Supernets as the core infrastructure for an interoperable internet of dedicated EVM blockchains powered by Polygon Edge. Once integrated with Axelar, each Supernet will be able to securely transfer assets to and from other Supernets and any other connected chain.

In short, Axelar is one of the early adopters of Polygon Supernets which will expand the interoperability of Polygon Supernets — high-performance app-specific chains that can be optimized for a dApp or a category of dApps.

“Axelar’s cross-chain infrastructure will enable developers to build cross-chain dApps on Polygon Edge that compose liquidity and functionality across Web3,” said Parth Pathak, General Manager of Supernets at Polygon. “This enables complex operations — for example, cross-chain borrow-lend, using NFTs as collateral. Polygon Supernets is creating the world’s leading interconnected Web3 ecosystem through multichain mass adoption via one-click experiences, for users across gaming, enterprise, NFTs & DeFi.”

Specifically, Axelar supports developers with the following features to enable fast, simple onboarding:

  • Polygon Supernets will get their native gas tokens into user wallets seamlessly – in one click from the user’s wallet on Ethereum or Polygon.
  • Axelar’s SDK will enable Supernet dApps to generate one-time deposit addresses – the same chain-agnostic onboarding as centralized exchanges.
  • Easy liquidity pathways between Supernets: There will be no need for each Supernet to have its own dex, due to this easy cross-chain liquidity solution.
  • Each Supernet can integrate with Axelar in a matter of days. Once integrated, dApps easily communicate with all connected chains via simple API requests.

“As a result of this partnership, users of dApps built on Polygon will be able to access the most exciting dedicated blockchain dApps of the leading metaverse, gaming, enterprise, Defi & entertainment projects,” said Sergey Gorbunov, co-founder of Axelar. “Supernet chains offer users fast user experience with significantly lower gas fees in comparison to other existing L1s and L2s. Users can easily move and use their currencies and NFTs across multiple Supernet chains, opening them up to the possibilities of a multichain Web3 ecosystem.”

About Axelar:

Axelar delivers secure cross-chain communication, enabling dApp users to interact with any asset or application, on any chain, with one click. In a nutshell, Axelar is for Web3 what Stripe is for mobile and internet applications. Axelar has raised capital from top-tier investors, including Dragonfly Capital, Polychain Capital, Coinbase, and Binance. Partners include major proof-of-stake blockchains, such as Avalanche, Cosmos, Ethereum, Polkadot, and others. Axelar’s co-founders, Sergey Gorbunov and Georgios Vlachos, were founding team members at Algorand.

More about Axelar: docs.axelar.dev | axelar.network | GitHub | Discord | Twitter.

About Polygon:

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with unique user addresses exceeding 174.9M. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Starbucks, Meta, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.

Website | Twitter | Ecosystem Twitter | Developer Twitter | Studios Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Discord | Instagram | Facebook

Contacts

Media Contact: Matt Russell, [email protected]

Blockchain

Dormant Ethereum Whale Rouses As Crypto Market Sees A Revival

October 26, 2022

Ethereum
The crypto market has now seen a much-needed recovery after weeks of flat market prices. Most digital assets in the space are currently in the green and Ethereum is no different. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is up by more than 14% in the last 24 hours, plunging more investors into profit. Just like everyone else, a dormant whale has roused from their sleep to benefit from the current market recovery.

Ethereum Whale Wakes Up

Through the recovery that has rocked the crypto market, none has been more interesting than the ETH whale that has roused after more than 6 years of dormancy. The whale had made a transfer for the first time in six years, moving millions of dollars worth of ETH to two addresses.

This whale had begun to be active just as the price of the digital asset was rallying. By the time the whale was done moving thousands of ETH to other addresses, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap would grow by another 8%.

Even after transferring out more than 16,000 ETH, there is still a little over 85,000 ETH left on the balance of this whale. For those wondering where all of these ETH came from, a little backtracking through three wallets shows that some of the ETH (20,000) had actually come from the Ethereum Genesis block.

The whale still boasts more than $130 million in their address at the time of this writing. As for the ETH that was sent out, it looks like the sole purpose of the activity was to stake some of the ETH. A good portion of the ETH has been sent to the Ethereum staking contract.

ETH Takes A Good Jump

The price of Ethereum had been struggling to break out of $1,300 for the better part of the month. And in the last 24 hours, it has been able to do just that. The crypto market rally saw ETH record double-digit gains that brought its value to just over $1,500.

Santiment notes that Ethereum’s recovery trend is following that of the S&P 500 which also broke out to a new 5-week high. Not surprising in the least given that the bitcoin correlation with the stock market continues to remain on the high side. Thus, recoveries in the stock and macro markets are being reflected in the crypto market.

ETH marks double-digit growth in one day | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The recent recovery also brings ETH’s market cap closers to $190 billion. Trading volume also exploded during this time as Coinmarketcap shows that ETH volume is up 236% in the last 24 hours to be sitting at $38.5 billion. The recovery has also put a stop to the sell-offs and significant buy pressure is mounting on the market.

If ETH is able to maintain the current momentum, it is possible that the digital asset will reach as high as $1,800 before the inevitable downward correction.

Featured image from Ledger Insights, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain

Prometheum Launches SEC Registered Market for Digital Asset Securities

October 26, 2022

Prometheum Launches Sec Registered Market For Digital Asset Securities
Prometheum’s Alternative Trading System enables institutions to trade digital asset securities under Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prometheum Ember ATS (“Prometheum ATS”), a FINRA and SEC regulated ATS and broker-dealer in digital asset securities and subsidiary of parent company, Prometheum Inc., announced today the launch of its alternative trading system. Prometheum ATS is a FINRA member firm and a SEC registered ATS, which operates under the federal securities laws, and provides institutional traders and investors the ability to trade digital asset securities with pricing transparency and protections.

Prometheum ATS, through integration with partners such as Anchorage Digital Bank, is designed as a complete solution for digital asset securities trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

Prometheum ATS is built to seamlessly integrate with legacy securities trading systems. This is done by connecting directly with qualified custodians to facilitate quick and efficient settlement and providing a compliant solution to trade digital asset securities. The underlying blockchain technology eliminates intermediaries and provides same-day settlement. Digital asset securities supported at launch include Flow, Filecoin, The Graph, Compound, and Celo. Institutional customers onboarded at launch will secure a 50% reduction on transaction fees for the first six months.

“For too long, digital asset trading has been conducted on unregulated platforms instead of on a platform which works within the current SEC framework for digital asset securities,” stated Prometheum Founder and Co-CEO Aaron Kaplan. “Prometheum sets itself apart by maintaining the ability to be sustainably compliant under current securities laws, ensuring the multi-layer protections and standards required on Wall Street.”

Additional features of Prometheum ATS’s advanced platform include:

  • Depth of market, Level 2 data, order and execution management, and customizable historical charts.
  • Full access functionality for all users, regardless of trading activity, volume, experience, or account size.
  • Automated systematic matching for buy and sell orders of digital asset securities.

To learn more, visit https://www.prometheum.com/institutions.

About Prometheum

Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street lawyers, Prometheum is an innovative blockchain company engaged in building the first compliant end-to-end ecosystem for digital asset securities. Prometheum sits at the intersection of securities regulation, financial services, and blockchain technology and integrates the benefits of blockchain technology to optimize the trade lifecycle. Prometheum views regulation as a sword and a shield for optimal investor protections, full and fair disclosure of information, and fair and orderly markets. Prometheum leverages blockchain technology to provide a complete ecosystem for digital asset securities. As more than the sum of its parts, Prometheum Inc. is an infrastructure for compliant issuance, trading, clearance, settlement, and custody of digital asset securities. For more information visit https://www.prometheum.com/.

Contacts

Will Crockett

[email protected]

Blockchain

BlazeSwap a New DeFi Benchmark on Flare Network

October 26, 2022

Blazeswap A New Defi Benchmark On Flare Network
