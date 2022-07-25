News
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo future UPDATE as kids enroll in Portuguese school, link Liverpool Bellingham
Good morning footy fans
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. has signed a new contract.
And the ace has been handed a whopping £1billion release clause.
Fellow striker Rodrygo has also pledged his future to Real in a new deal.
And defender Eder Militao has ended ties with Chelsea by also signing a deal.
Meanwhile, Fulham are planning a bold heist on Barcelona star Neto.
And they could get the £30m goalkeeper on a free transfer.
Barca paid the huge sum for the Brazilian only three years ago.
But they’re willing to tear up his contract to boost their payroll budget, allowing Fulham to take a quick nosedive.
Finally, West Ham are considering a move for Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz after sealing a deal for Gianluca Scamacca.
The east Londoners have long been pursuing Chile international Brereton Diaz, 23, and are sending scouts to keep tabs on Blackburn’s pre-season friendly against Lincoln City on Saturday.
Moyes is looking to get more goals from the wings this season and is convinced wingers can take the pressure off Antonio and his new strike partner.
The striker has one year left at Blackburn Rovers and could be available for around £15million.
News
Dolphins-Lions predictions: Will Miami avoid road upset against 1-5 Detroit?
Dolphins (4-3) at Detroit Lions (1-5), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 3 1/2 points; over/under is 51.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 4-3): Dolphins 24, Lions 23
Playing in a dome is perfect for the Dolphins’ speed and Tua Tagovailoa’s game. The Lions’ offense seem to like their home, too, averaging 38.7 points there and 10 points on the road. Should be a tight game, but Detroit holds the No. 1 pick right now because it keeps finding ways to lose. The reeling Lions have dropped four straight games.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 3-4): Dolphins 28, Lions 24
The offense should have no problems scoring against the defense that allows the league’s most points per per game (32.3). The Dolphins’ defense might struggle a bit as it recovers from yet another injury in the secondary (safety Brandon Jones), but should do just enough to help the team pull out a road win. The Dolphins should get on a roll as five of their next six games are against teams with losing records.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 5-2): Dolphins 31, Lions 20
I like Miami’s speed in the dome in Detroit and against the Lions’ defense that is dead last in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa will be sharper in his second game back, more consistently connecting with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, plus this could be a big afternoon for Raheem Mostert and the run game. It’s encouraging that the defense is holding up despite all the injuries in the secondary.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 5-2): Dolphins 24, Lions 17
The Dolphins are so dinged up, nothing is a gimme. Detroit is 1-5 — but also coming off two lopsided defeats, after keeping it close in their first three losses. The Lions were outscored 43-6 against the Patriots and Cowboys, and they are looking to prove to those were an aberration. Luckily for the Dolphins, playing in a dome means they can take advantage of their speed and they don’t have to face the cold (yet). Also luckily — the Lions’ defense is not good. If Miami’s offense can get back into their groove a little bit and the defense can step up again, Dolphins should move to 5-3.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 4-3): Dolphins 23, Lions 21
The Dolphins’ offense has been inconsistent all season, but with Tua Tagovailoa having a full game under his belt Miami should win its second straight game after a three-game skid. The Dolphins will, however, have to do a better job in the red zone. An emphasis will be getting Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle more involved near the goal line as as neither speedster has scored a touchdown since Week 2.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 4-3): Dolphins 37, Lions 27
The Lions, early in the season, had been the team with a putrid defense, but a potent offense, averaging 35 points a game in their first four. However, Detroit has seen its electric running back D’Andre Swift get sidelined by injuries and also their No. 2 wideout DJ Chark. Then, on Sunday in Dallas, their No. 1 receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown went out with a concussion, and now the Lions have scored six points combined the past two games. One thing Miami has to be careful about is Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions moved the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft from defensive end to more of a pure edge-rusher the past two games, and he was Detroit’s lone bright spot Sunday at Dallas, putting on a couple stellar moves to sack Dak Prescott 1.5 times. He has been lining up a lot on Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side in this reimagining.
News
Giuliana Rancic shares the biggest lessons 10 years after breast cancer
You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.
The message is the one that Giuliana Rancic kept close to her heart – and her bedside – when she battled breast cancer in 2011. But 10 years after surviving the disease, the fashion designer is reflecting on her journey and celebrating how far she’s come.
“My biggest discovery about myself after cancer and treatment was realizing that I was stronger than I thought I was,” Giuliana shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. “I love knowing that I came out of this experience a stronger woman.”
When she was first diagnosed, the former E ! New The co-presenter said she was afraid of what the future would hold. But as she continues to share her story, the 48-year-old realizes she was never alone in her fight.
“I would love to know how many other survivors and women battling breast cancer there were,” she said. “I would also like to know how desperately the medical field needs the support to continue the work it is doing to find a life-saving cure.”
Entertainment
News
Chicago Bears Q&A: Did Luke Getsy finally call a game to Justin Fields’ strengths? Will they be a buyer or seller at the trade deadline?
Coming off a surprising 33-14 road victory over the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears begin a short week of practice before Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.
With quarterback Justin Fields producing his most complete performance of the season, Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag opens with a question about how the play-calling factored into Fields’ night.
It seemed like the Bears called plays that finally cater to Justin Fields’ strengths. Do you think it’s a credit to the coaching staff that they were able to adjust or a mark against them that it took them this long? — @gucasliogito
The Bears executed across the board offensively, and Fields was a big part of that. He completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and a deflected interception, and he ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. When an offense dominates on third down (11 of 18), it sustains drives, and that’s how the Bears scored on five consecutive possessions.
I don’t believe there was as much new stuff as you imagine. More striking was the execution that clearly had been lacking. You reference playing to Fields’ strengths, and that is obviously his rare athletic ability. Well, they’ve been moving the pocket all season. They’ve been rolling him out. They’ve had bootlegs. They’ve run play action.
The pass concepts didn’t change against the Patriots. What was a little different based on the matchup is the Bears put in more man beaters because of New England’s coverage tendencies. The Patriots are very man-heavy, so in the first quarter when offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sprinted Fields out, the Bears had a pick route to get Darnell Mooney open in the flat. It resulted in a 20-yard gain. They used bootlegs to let wide receivers run from defensive backs on crossers. None of this was new.
The Bears were well-prepared. They did a really good job of scouting the Patriots and then designing a game plan based on that information. Getsy worked to create clear reads in the passing game for Fields. He has been doing that all season. The previous coaching staff did that. The Bears were playing for pressure on the wide receiver screen to Khalil Herbert for a touchdown. It was a fantastic call against the look from the Patriots, and Fields did a terrific job of delivering the ball before being sandwiched between defenders.
What the Bears introduced Monday was the designed quarterback runs. This wasn’t just a few sneaks here and there and zone read. They ran quarterback counter, QB sweep, QB draw. That created conflict for the Patriots and they didn’t respond quickly enough. The Bears hadn’t called a lot of designed runs for Fields through the first six games, so that was new — not new stuff in the playbook but stuff that Getsy finally leaned on with his call sheet.
You have to credit the coaches. They’re still learning how best to use their players in the scheme, and it’s a process. The mini-bye was super helpful. Now we’ll see how they react and respond during a short week of practice and a trip to Dallas.
Are the Bears now buyers or sellers in the trade market? — @dj_in_kc
I tend to believe they are likelier to be sellers. The thing is, I’m not sure they have a lot of assets they are willing to move that have considerable value. I addressed the possibility of a Robert Quinn trade Tuesday in 10 thoughts (No. 6).
“We’re always going to be active in terms of making phone calls or picking up the phone and just seeing if that is something that can improve our team and it makes sense for us,” general manager Ryan Poles said Monday when asked if he could be in the market for help at wide receiver. “Not only for now, because I’ve always talked about this — it’s sustaining success for a long period of time. It’s not the short fix all the time. Just blending that together is tough because it takes a lot of discipline to do. So that’s what we’re balancing.”
To me, this isn’t the season — in Year 1 of a new regime — when Poles would deem a “short fix” a good idea. I tend to doubt the Bears will be in the market for a wide receiver unless it’s a player-for-player swap. The Bears haven’t had problems acquiring No. 2 wide receivers, and a case can be made that’s what Darnell Mooney should be. I don’t think there’s a legitimate No. 1 that could be acquired, and if there were, would the cost be prohibitive?
We’ll see what shakes out before the 3 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline — and Poles clearly is willing to listen — but I don’t think his vision or plan would lead him to be a buyer.
One thing I’ve noticed this year is nobody seems to be throwing slants in short-yardage situations anymore, particularly the Bears. Why? — @carlso1
You’re right, we aren’t seeing a ton of slants from the Bears. But it’s still a staple play for a lot of teams, especially in short yardage. The Bears ran slant routes Monday night at New England. It’s never going out of style because it can defeat man and zone coverage. Against man, it’s winning the matchup at the line of scrimmage, and versus zone it’s relying on the quarterback to move a defender with his eyes to create a throwing window.
The Bears don’t have a lot of personnel that would make them top-tier. Fields hasn’t been reading the action and delivering the ball as fast as he needs to at all times, and GM Ryan Poles discussed that a little bit Monday. That might be a small issue here. You have to pull the trigger right away on a slant route. And the Bears are deficient at wide receiver. They don’t have electric athletes at the line of scrimmage with the exception of Darnell Mooney. They probably want him running other routes. They don’t have that big-bodied wide receiver who can create space with his frame and be a great target. Think about former Bears such as Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery.
What has been the greatest surprise about the Bears season to date? — Luke, Moline
The rushing offense has been the greatest development, and that’s a credit to the coaching staff — especially offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach Chris Morgan — the running backs, quarterback Justin Fields, the tight ends and don’t forget the wide receivers, who have been doing a fine job blocking on the edges. The Bears have a dominant rushing attack and are playing a physical brand of ball. They lead the NFL in rushing through seven weeks, averaging 181 yards.
You have to go back to 2012 to find the last time the Bears finished in the top 10 in rushing. They were 10th that year at 123.1 yards per game. The last time they led the league in rushing was 1986, when they averaged 168.8 yards with Walter Payton leading the way in his second-to-last season. With David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert sharing the load and Fields tops among quarterbacks in rushing (364 yards), the Bears have been getting it done behind an offensive line that has made huge gains in terms of run blocking.
You expected the Bears to be more committed to the run this season. I don’t think anyone expected them to be quite this successful at it.
What’s more likely: Addressing center before the offseason via a trade or a free agent or a Round 1-2 draft pick? — @schmidtshow14
As I stated above, I would be surprised if the Bears are a buyer at the trade deadline. There’s no pressing need for GM Ryan Poles to make a move at this point. He established a plan when he arrived, and I don’t see anything in Week 8, with the team 3-4, that dictates he should deviate from that plan. What kind of center would be available? What would the price be? How much control would the team have with the player moving forward? I firmly believe Poles wants to maintain his draft capital looking ahead to April.
I don’t think there is a center on the street that the Bears view as a clear upgrade, and I say that without knowing the prognosis for Lucas Patrick, who was carted off the field in the first quarter Monday with a toe injury. The early hunch is Patrick could miss significant time. Sam Mustipher stepped in and played well, and despite what the masses say, he has had some solid games this season.
I’d be even more surprised if the Bears used a first-round pick on a center, and my hunch is that would be a rather unpopular position choice. Since 2000, only 11 centers have been taken in Round 1. There are more instances of centers selected in Round 2, but if the Bears want to fill that position, they likely could get a good one in Round 3. I’d lean heavily on positional value unless there’s a prospect who evaluators believe has the chance to be elite.
Where does the Bears’ upset over the Patriots rank with other unexpected wins during your time covering the team? — @rradulski
It was a really good win for a young team that had been struggling and entered with a three-game losing streak. The Bears didn’t just win the game. They dominated in all phases. I’m not going to minimize the effort, but let’s not pretend like this victory came with Tom Brady at quarterback. The Patriots started second-year pro Mac Jones and used him for three series before switching to rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe.
In my opinion, the most impressive upset victories by the Bears in the last 22 seasons came against teams with elite quarterbacks. Monday’s game was the Bears’ 10th victory when they were an underdog of eight points or more since the beginning of the 2001 season. Nine of those 10 wins came on the road. I will highlight three that stand out to me:
- Sept. 19, 2004, at Lambeau Field: Bears 21, Packers 10
Point spread: Packers by 9.
Defensive backs Mike Green and Bobby Gray intercepted Brett Favre and free safety Mike Brown returned a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown, while running back Thomas Jones led the offense with 152 rushing yards and a touchdown as first-year coach Lovie Smith won his first visit to Green Bay. It snapped a seven-game winning streak in the series for Favre.
- Sept. 7, 2008, at Lucas Oil Stadium: Bears 29, Colts 13
Point spread: Colts by 10.
The Bears opened the season with an impressive road victory as rookie running back Matt Forte had a terrific debut, rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown. Lance Briggs returned a fumble for a touchdown and Adewale Ogunleye tackled Colts running back Joseph Addai in the end zone for a safety. The Bears did a a heck of a job against Peyton Manning.
- Nov. 26, 2015, at Lambeau Field: Bears 17, Packers 13
Point spread: Packers by 8½.
Cornerback Tracy Porter intercepted Aaron Rodgers late in the fourth quarter, and the defense made a stand in the closing moments to win coach John Fox’s first trip to Lambeau with the Bears. Jay Cutler threw for 200 yards and a touchdown and took care of the ball after combining for 12 interceptions in his previous four trips to Lambeau. Before Monday, this was the last game the Bears won as an underdog of eight points or more.
Not all upsets are judged equally. The Bears’ first victory at New England was a big one for first-year coach Matt Eberflus. I rate these upsets higher because of the quarterbacks the Bears defeated.
Considering the Bears’ current record and outlook for the rest of this year, would it make sense to trade a star player like Roquan Smith to get the draft capital they have traded away? What type of draft-pick package could they realistically get? — Brian K., Cicero
This question has popped up multiple times the last few weeks. I go back to GM Ryan Poles’ reaction in early August when Smith — through NFL Network — made it known he wanted to be traded to a team that would sign him to the kind of contract extension he was seeking. Poles was adamant at the time he was not interested in dealing Smith.
What has changed since then? Did you expect the Bears record to be significantly different? Was the outlook for the season different during training camp than it is now? From my perspective, not much has changed. Those who held great optimism for this season during camp were viewing the roster and a first-year coaching staff with navy-and-orange sunglasses. Now those folks are excited again after a thorough dismantling of the Patriots.
Smith had a stat-stuffer game Monday with a game-high 12 tackles, a third-down sack and an interception. The Bears can control him for the 2023 season by using the franchise tag. They also could use the tag as a mechanism to create more time to negotiate a multiyear contract. If Poles thinks there’s a possibility he wants to keep Smith as a foundational piece for the defense, trading him wouldn’t make sense.
I don’t think the Bears would get nearly as much as some might expect in a trade. For starters, you’re talking about a rental player for a little more than half a season. You’re also talking about an off-the-ball linebacker, and in terms of positional value, that doesn’t rank too high. The only way a team would have significant interest is if an injury created a major hole in the middle of its defense.
The Bears also don’t have a clear replacement for Smith whom you would view as a potential starter moving forward. Maybe I’m wrong, but I think there has been a lot more talk about the possibility of trading Smith than is worthwhile.
I have a question about fair catches on punts. I remember seeing this done in a Bears preseason game and wondering if this rule was still in the books. Papa Bear George Halas was the coach and the player making the fair catch was Andy Livingston. After the fair catch, the coach decided the next play would be a free place kick for a field goal. The opposing team was not allowed to rush the kicker and had to stay 10 yards back. My thought is with kickers booming 60-yard field goals, why would somebody not try this on a short punt? — Jerry Z., Eastman Wis.
The fair-catch kick or free kick is a seldom-used tactic but remains legal. After a kickoff or punt is fielded by a fair catch, the offensive team has the option of attempting a kick from the line of scrimmage (there is no snap) that’s worth three points, the same as a field goal.
While I don’t have research available on preseason games from the Halas era, I can tell you the last time the Bears successfully used a fair-catch kick was to defeat the Packers 13-10 on Nov. 3, 1968. Cecil Turner fielded a punt with a fair catch on the Packers 43-yard line, and at the time the goal posts were on the goal line. Coach Jim Dooley sent out Mac Percival to attempt a free kick, and he nailed it with 26 seconds remaining, one of the strangest endings to a Bears-Packers game.
“I swear, I don’t think any of us knew the rule at the time,” Percival told the Tribune’s Fred Mitchell during a 2011 interview. “And Abe Gibron (then a Bears assistant coach) was the one who told Cecil Turner, ‘Make sure you fair catch on the punt from Donny (Anderson).’ So he did, and they said, ‘OK, let’s go out there and free kick.’
“Well, we had no idea what he was talking about. In fact, he had to tell us, ‘Well, you line up like you’re going to do a kickoff.’ Then (holder) Richie Petitbon had his leg out like he always does to hold it. An official came up and said: ‘No, you’re offsides. Pull your leg back so you won’t be offsides when you hold the ball.’ Then they told me to try to kick it, which was fairly easy because there was no rush and no hurry. It was kind of like just being out at practice. It was quite exciting.”
The last time a free kick was attempted in an NFL game was on Oct. 13, 2019, when the Carolina Panthers’ Joey Slye missed wide right from 60 yards at the end of the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game in London. The last successful free kick was on Nov. 21, 1976, when Ray Wersching of the San Diego Chargers connected from 45 yards at the end of the first half against the Buffalo Bills.
There have been some extreme efforts too. In 1979, Washington’s Mark Moseley was short on a 74-yard try with 54 seconds remaining. The New York Giants led 14-6 at the time, and Washington needed two scores in an era when there was no 2-point conversion. The next year, Fred Steinfort of the Denver Broncos was short from 73 yards at the end of the first half of a game at New England.
Why don’t you see this strategy more often? It’s really viable only at the end of a half. A team won’t fair catch a punt near midfield and elect for a 3-point try because that would mean giving up a short-field opportunity for a touchdown or a shorter, higher-percentage field goal.
News
The body of Joshua Jones, American killed in Ukraine, returned to Ukrainian custody
Zaporizhia region, Ukraine
CNN
—
The body of an American killed in August while fighting alongside the Ukrainian army has been returned to Ukraine by the Russian army.
A CNN team witnessed the transfer in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday.
The American is Joshua Jones, 24, who was killed in August. The US State Department has notified Jones’ family of the body’s return, Jones’ father, Jeff Jones, told CNN on Wednesday.
The transfer took place just north of Vasylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region between Ukrainian and Russian-controlled Ukraine. The two sides had agreed to a two-hour ceasefire in no-man’s-land between Russian- and Ukrainian-controlled Ukraine.
A Ukrainian ambulance was on hand to transport Jones’ body. The Ukrainians said they were able to identify the body from Jones’ tattoos and other identifying features. The Russians had also sent pictures of the body in advance.
In a tearful phone call, Jeff Jones told CNN, “We got it back!”
“I can’t tell you what burden is taken from this family,” Jones. “I couldn’t give up that hope.”
Jones said he received a message from the International Legion Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m. via the Signal app. He said he missed it. At 7 a.m., he received a call from his son’s fiancée with the news.
A little later, the US Embassy in Kyiv called him and checked the return.
Jones’ remains were found in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a self-declared Russian-backed republic that has ruled a breakaway part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region since 2014.
DPR officials said in August that Jones’ body had been transferred to an area morgue and they were prepared to discuss a transfer of his remains.
Jones became one of many Americans who have been captured or killed in Ukraine since the outbreak of war in February.
Stephen Zabierslki was killed in May and Marine Corps veteran Willy Cancel was killed in April. In July, the State Department said two US citizens had been killed in Donbass.
Two American veterans, Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh and Alexander John-Robert Drueke, were captured in June while fighting for Ukraine in a battle near Kharkiv. The couple were released last month as part of a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine that was brokered by Saudi Arabia.
And CNN previously reported that a third US Navy veteran, Grady Kurpasi, was missing in action in June.
Russia is the only country that considers the DPR to be independent. The international community does not recognize the region and its institutions and considers the territory to be part of Ukraine. Independent watchdog groups have long accused the separatists of a dismal human rights record and prisoner mistreatment.
Cnn
News
Jets DE John Franklin-Myers honoring grandfather, helping fight cancer
Throughout October, the NFL and the American Cancer Society have worked together to support the fight against cancer through its Crucial Catch campaign.
Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers is also doing his part to bring awareness to cancer while honoring his grandfather in the process.
Franklin-Myers is partnering with former Jets defensive linemen Marty Lyons and his foundation to raise money to grant a special wish for Luna Perrone, a 10-year-old from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Perrone is batting Ewing sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that occurs in bones or the soft tissue around the bones.
Franklin-Myers is raising money through his performance this season to grant Perrone’s wish of having a soccer field in her backyard. The fifth-year player will donate $1,000 for each sack and $50 for each tackle.
“Just an opportunity when you think about the Marty Lyons Foundation and what they do in helping people grant wishes,” Franklin-Myers told the Daily News. “What an opportunity it is to help somebody and to help him build his foundation. It kind of worked hand in hand as I want to help people and kids but at the same time, have an opportunity to work with Marty Lyons.”
“Growing up, I didn’t have a lot of things. It is just something to have the opportunity to help her build a soccer field in her backyard. So I donated, anything I can do to help her is what I’m going to do.”
Raising money for the Marty Lyons Foundation and the Sarcoma Foundation of America is near and dear to Franklin-Myers’ heart. His grandfather Billy Ray Myers, died in 2011 from sarcoma.
After he was born in Los Angeles, Franklin-Myers moved to the Dallas area as a kid and was adopted by his grandfather, who took him and his sister out of foster care.
Franklin-Myers’ grandfather gave him stability, something he lacked earlier in his life. Not only did Franklin-Myers have a place to stay, but he had someone who pushed him to be his best, whether on the football field or in the classroom.
“You see some people get in trouble especially going what we went through with my mom passed,” Franklin-Myers said. “We went to foster care and you are just a statistic at that point and another person in the system.
“To have him and to change that and to change what we are used to and have a change of scenery. When we got to Texas, he was like, no sweets, no fat foods, no fried food, and we cooked everything. I was like, ‘nah, I want donuts and candy.’
“Just dealing with that and going through that makes you a better person. Being around that and around someone that really cares about you, it helps you become a man. It also helped me become a better person.”
Billy Ray Myers never saw his grandson play a snap in college at Stephen F. Austin or the NFL. However, Franklin-Myers honor’s him not only by hyphenating his last name but by continuing to give back to the community.
“That’s the reason why I worked with the Sarcoma Foundation of America because he died from sarcoma,” Franklin-Myers said.
“So it is big on me to raise awareness because he went through it for so long and they couldn’t detect it and they didn’t realize what it was until it was pretty much too late. It is big for me and anything I can do to use my platform to raise awareness.”
The 2022 season couldn’t be going much better on the football field for Franklin-Myers and the Jets through the first seven games. He has helped the Jets to a 5-2 record as they’re currently the fifth seed in the AFC with 10 games left in the season.
He has 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks, Franklin-Myers’ leadership has helped the Jets in other areas that don’t show up on the stat sheet.
“He probably deserves a lot more than what he’s getting,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “He’s a guy that’s just so versatile. Last year just because of our situation, he had to rush outside because of all the injuries that we had out there.
“Finally, we’re getting an opportunity to play him more inside. I really believe that that’s his superpower, the ability to rush on third down reduced as a three-technique or an interior tackle, so it just brings us great versatility, he’s a great pass rusher, and really our first, second down doesn’t get enough credit as a really strong edge run defender, so he’s bringing both of those things to us.”
Franklin-Myers teammate Quinnen Williams has been one of the best defensive tackles in the league this season. In seven games, Williams has 26 tackles, five sacks and four tackles for loss. Williams has been playing much like a couple of players Franklin-Myers played with for a season.
In 2018, the Los Angeles Rams drafted Franklin-Myers in the fourth round. That allowed him to rub shoulders and learn from defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, who Franklin-Myers has compared Williams’ play to this season.
“You turn the tape on and he’s in the conversation with the ADs [Aaron Donald], [Chiefs defensive tackle] Chris Jones, [Eagles defensive tackle] Fletcher Cox and even [Ndamukong] Suh in his heyday. Some of the best three-technique that have played. Credit to him, credit to his offseason and what he has done. He still has a long way to go and a lot of learning and he wants to learn and wants to help other people. Totally unselfish, can’t say enough good things about guys like that as he wants to be better and wants to be better for the team.”
News
Labor struggles rock Nevada, threatening the Democratic Party
The deep concern over the cost of living is clear, materializing in public opinion polls as well as among some anxious voters witnessing recent events for the Democratic senator. Catherine Cortez Masto and Governor Steve Sisolak. At one point Quetzi Sot, a 32-year-old from Nevada, thanked Sisolak for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but she said afterwards that she was still undecided about backing Democrats up and down the ticket. this autumn.
Sot, who works as a fine-dining server on the Strip, said in an interview that “the economy” is holding her back. “It’s a very, very big concern because the cost of living has gone up dramatically.”
The immediate consequences could be losses for Cortez Masto and Sisolak, as evidenced by public polls that show them stuck in deadlocked races. But the Democrats’ challenges in Nevada illustrate a larger problem for the party: It relies more than ever on white, college-educated suburbanites, though other groups outnumber them by significant margins in most areas. Battlefield states.
And while working-class voters of color have been a reliable Democratic bloc in recent years, they are also among the hardest hit by rising rents, gas prices and grocery bills. Now, Democratic strategists fear they won’t vote, or Republicans may edge them out, because of it.
“If the Democrats can’t win in Nevada, we can complain about the white working class all you want, but we’re really dealing with a much larger working class problem,” said a national Democratic pollster, who has granted anonymity to discuss the matter frankly. “We have a hard time with them, whatever their race.”
Sean McElwee, a Democratic pollster, called Nevada “ground zero” for this issue, “where non-college voters or working-class voters” are “moving away from us.”
“We continued to see a trend of educational polarization affecting people of all racial groups,” McElwee continued. “When people talk about this trend, they’re usually talking about white voters, but we see the same with voters of color.”
Both Cortez Masto and Sisolak campaign tirelessly on what they have and will do to cut costs: Sisolak told hundreds of Nevadans at an outdoor flea market that he was fighting to lower rents and raise teachers’ salaries on a sweltering Sunday afternoon, while Cortez Masto touted the Cut Inflation Act to dozens of housekeepers and casino workers in Mandalay Bay for “a lower[ing] costs for families.
“There’s more work to be done, no doubt,” Cortez Masto acknowledged to the crowd of unionized and blue-collar voters of color.
“They are very motivated, very supportive of the things we have implemented. They know we’ve done a lot,” Sisolak said in a brief interview, after greeting Nevada residents at Broadacres Market in Las Vegas, where he asked people working at various stalls how business was going.
“Unfortunately, as governor, there is nothing I can do about gas prices or grocery prices. I fully understand that, but we try to help in other areas,” Sisolak continued, citing his work to provide free breakfast and lunch to public school students, reduce childcare costs and of accommodation. Sisolak is running against Republican Joe Lombardo, the Clark County Sheriff.
While state Democrats have widely said they fear their support from voters of color will slip, “I’m not concerned that we’re losing them to the opposition,” said Andres Ramirez, a Democratic strategist based in Nevada, which works on federal and state races. “I’m afraid we’ll lose them because of ‘none of the above’ and staying home,” citing the unusual option on Nevada ballots to choose no candidate in a race.
Melissa Morales, executive director of Somos PAC, said “participation is what I keep an eye on”.
“If we see strong Latino turnout, from what we’re hearing at the gates, the Latino vote may bring it home to ‘Cortez Masto,’” she continued. “But in a mid-term year, where they are exhausted from the politics of the past six years, a little [more] unplugged than previous years… if we see a change in support it’s not because of a vote change, it will be because of a lack of participation.
Somos PAC has already invested $9.5 million in the state, including another $2 million before Election Day. They knocked on more than half a million doors in Las Vegas, while the Culinary Union, the organizing engine behind the state Democrats, came out with its biggest operation on the ground yet. , reaching over a million doors in early November.
“We are winning because the candidates from Nevada, Governor Sisolak, Senator Cortez Masto, are traditional, solution-oriented, kitchen-table problem-focused candidates,” said Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer of the Culinary union. “They are not extremists, neither extreme right nor extreme left.”
In 2020, President Joe Biden slightly improved Hillary Clinton’s performance among non-college white voters, though he still trailed them by 36 points, according to exit polls. But there was a 6-point drop for Biden among non-college voters of color, from 81% who supported Clinton to 75% who backed Biden, according to analysis by Third Way, a center-left group. For a party so reliant on voters of color, any slippage is notable and in races as close as those in Nevada, a majority-minority state with a high concentration of non-college voters, it could be devastating.
That move resonates across the country, as Republicans made gains in South Florida and South Texas, where some voters of color are drifting away from the party. And in Nevada, a notoriously difficult state to poll because of its transient population, a few polls showed Cortez Masto and Sisolak had declining margins among Hispanic voters, a constituency that skews the less wealthy.
“Cost of living issues are a challenge for us, and I don’t think we’ve challenged that enough,” said Mike Lux, a Democratic consultant who wrote an op-ed with other strategists last week. , imploring the party to refocus on economic issues. “Because it’s not just a problem with working-class white voters. That’s a problem with working-class voters that we usually slide with.
Nevada Republicans are trying to capitalize on that openness by tackling inflation, a major issue for voters in the state, who often cite the GOP as the party they trust most to handle it. Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is challenging Cortez Masto, believes Republicans have yet to reach their “high point” with working-class voters despite rapid gains among white voters in recent years.
“What we’ve seen in recent years are these Democratic policies, whether it’s attacking energy independence or spending too much money to cause inflation, are absolutely killing the working class,” he said. said Laxalt, after a roundtable with women entrepreneurs in Reno. , alongside Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.). “We are seeing conversions at record highs in this race [with] Hispanic working class [voters]especially.”
Laxalt’s television ads tackle both inflation and crime, a pair of issues Republicans are rolling out across the country as races tighten in the home stretch.
Cortez Masto, meanwhile, focuses more explicitly on her own identity — she made history as the first Latina senator — and her own family’s blue-collar history to connect with voters. After his “back of the house” encounter at the Mandalay Bay, Cortez Masto noted that his father had started cleaning cars.
“When I walk in these rooms, not only [are they] where I grew up is a community that I lived with, my aunts, uncles, cousins, everyone,” she said.
“For people here, it’s not about partisan politics. They want to know that you are on their side. They want to know that someone understands what they’re dealing with,” Cortez Masto continued in an interview. “I can’t imagine Adam Laxalt doing that, and I’ve never seen him do anything with our industry.”
But she is fighting a negative image of the national Democratic Party, which has been labeled by Republicans as extreme and too focused on cultural issues.
“They let too much wiggle room control the narrative, and it’s probably the same with the Republican Party as well,” said Brandon Morris, a local Carpenters and Joiners of America member who attended a Cortez Masto event at the East Las Vegas Community Center.
And for voters frustrated with $6 gas in the state, “they also want someone to blame,” he added.
“What makes Nevada different is the extent to which the economy really dominates in a way that it doesn’t elsewhere,” said another Democratic pollster, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak candidly. “But if Republicans were to make gains in Nevada and Arizona, two places where there are very competitive and contested races, then for Democrats it is a warning sign that there could be a new normal. for support. [with working class voters of color].”
Politices
