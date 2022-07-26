Blockchain
1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2022 – Will 1INCH Hit $5 Soon?
- Bullish 1INCH price prediction is $0.804 to $4.270.
- The 1INCH price will also reach $5 soon.
- Bearish 1INCH price prediction for 2022 is $0.517.
In 1inch (1INCH) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about 1INCH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
1inch (1INCH) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of 1inch (1INCH) is $0.620925 with a 24-hour trading volume of $34,756,043 at the time of writing. However, 1INCH has decreased to 3.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, 1inch (1INCH) has a circulating supply of 563,246,133 1INCH. Currently, 1INCH trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, HitBTC, Bitget, FMFW.io, OKX, DigiFinex, P2PB2B, and WhiteBIT.
What is 1inch (1INCH)?
1inch (1INCH) is the governance token of 1inch Network. 1inch Network is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator. The native token was launched as an ERC-20 token on 25 December 2020 and continues to exist as a multi-chain token.
1inch has 3 primary functions in DeFi: aggregation protocol, liquidity protocol, and limit order protocol. It is live on major blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche, Optimism, and Fantom.
1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2022
1inch (1INCH) holds the 113th position on CoinGecko right now. 1INCH price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of 1inch (1INCH) laid out the horizontal channel pattern, also known as sideways trend. In order to indicate how the price is constrained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support, horizontal channels are trend lines that join changeable price highs and lows.
Currently, 1inch (1INCH) is at $0.648. If the pattern continues, the price of 1INCH might reach the resistance level of $0.753, and $1.061. If the trend reverses, then the price of 1INCH may fall to $0.639, and $0.541.
1inch (1INCH) Support and Resistance Level
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of 1inch (1INCH).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of 1inch (1INCH).
|Resistance Level 1
|$0.804
|Resistance Level 2
|$1.169
|Resistance Level 3
|$2.030
|Resistance Level 4
|$3.062
|Resistance Level 5
|$4.270
|Support Level
|$0.517
The charts show that 1INCH has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, 1INCH might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $4.270.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the 1INCH might plummet to almost $0.517, a bearish signal.
1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of 1inch (1INCH) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of 1INCH lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of 1inch (1INCH) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the 1INCH price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Currently, 1INCH is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of 1INCH at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the 1INCH is at a level of 52.63. This means that 1INCH is nearly in an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of 1inch (1INCH). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of 1inch (1INCH). Currently, 1INCH lies in the range of 16.023, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of 1inch (1INCH). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of 1INCH lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, 1INCH’s RSI is at 52.63, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of 1INCH with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and 1inch (1INCH).
From the above chart, we can interpret that ETH, BTC, and 1INCH are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and 1INCH also increase or decrease respectively.
1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, 1inch (1INCH) might probably attain $6.3 by 2023.
1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, 1inch (1INCH) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, 1INCH might rally to hit $8.5 by 2024.
1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2025
If 1inch (1INCH) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, 1INCH would rally to hit $11.
1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2026
If 1inch (1INCH) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, 1INCH would rally to hit $14.2.
1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2027
If 1inch (1INCH) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, 1INCH would rally to hit $18.
1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2028
If 1inch (1INCH) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, 1INCH would hit $23.
1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on 1inch (1INCH), it would witness major spikes. 1INCH might hit $29 by 2029.
1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the 1inch network, the crypto community might continue to invest in 1inch (1INCH) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, 1inch (1INCH) might hit $35 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the 1inch network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for 1INCH. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of 1inch (1INCH) in 2022 is $4.270. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of 1inch (1INCH) for 2022 is $0.517.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the 1inch ecosystem, the performance of 1inch (1INCH) would rise to reach above its new all-time high (ATH) of $8.65 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that 1INCH is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1inch (1INCH) is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network, a DEX aggregator. 1INCH was launched on December 25, 2020.
1inch (1INCH) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, HitBTC, Bitget, FMFW.io, OKX, DigiFinex, P2PB2B, and WhiteBIT.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the 1inch platform, 1inch (1INCH) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On October 27, 2021, 1inch (1INCH) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $8.65.
1inch (1INCH) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of the 1inch network in the past few months, 1INCH is considered a good investment in 2022.
1inch (1INCH) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then 1inch (1INCH) will hit $5 soon.
1inch (1INCH) price is expected to reach $6.3 by 2023.
1inch (1INCH) price is expected to reach $8.5 by 2024.
1inch (1INCH) price is expected to reach $11 by 2025.
1inch (1INCH) price is expected to reach $14.2 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Recommended For You
Blockchain
How to understand the cryptocurrency in 2 days and understand how to invest in 2022-2023?
December 12-13 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
2-days WORKSHOP “ToThe Moon” for earnings in the cryptocurrency market.
���How not to run into pyramids and SCAM?
���DeFi, Metavers, NFT, IDO – what does that mean?
���How not to feel like a dinosaur?
10 + expert speakers in the world of cryptocurrency will give master classes and close all questions!
In 2 days of workshop we will close all these questions:
– In real time, with the support of curators, you will create your portfolio
– Buy the first coins and NFTs
– Secure your investment
– Understand how to invest with a return of 30%
And most importantly you will learn to do all this yourself without our support and earn actively or passively in the cryptocurrency market.
���When?
December 12-13 workshop from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
December 13, 09:00 p.m. – networking party with speakers and investors with a capital of $100,000 +
���Where?
Almaty, Kazakhstan. Rixos Hotel☝️
���PROMO CODE for a 10% discount: “THENEWSCRYPTO”
Tickets on the website https://cutt.ly/PBRQil1
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Grinds Higher, Why BTC Could Lift-off To $25K
Bitcoin price is gaining pace above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further towards $22,000 or even $25,000.
- Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $20,000 and $20,500 resistance levels.
- The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $20,820 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could rally again if there is a clear move above the $21,200 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Remains In Uptrend
Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above the $19,650 and $20,000 resistance levels. BTC bulls were able to push the price into a positive zone above the $20,200 level.
Yesterday, we saw a bullish continuation pattern with resistance at $20,300. The price did move higher and cleared the $20,300 resistance. It even cleared the $20,500 resistance and settled well above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A high was formed near $21,021 and the price is now consolidating gains. There was a minor decline below the $20,800 level. Bitcoin price dipped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $19,992 swing low to $21,021 high.
It is now trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $20,820 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,800 zone. The first major resistance sits near the $21,000 level. The next major resistance might be $21,200. A clear move above the $21,200 resistance might send the price towards the $22,000 resistance. Any more gains open the doors for a steady increase towards the $25,000 resistance zone.
Downside Correction in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $21,200 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,700 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,500 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $19,992 swing low to $21,021 high. A downside break and close below $20,500 might clear the path for a test of the $20,000 zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,700, followed by $20,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,820, $21,200 and $22,000.
Blockchain
Cardano (ADA) Gains Over 11% In Value Over The Week
ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, is on a bullish run. The token has gained over 13% in terms of price movements as it tries to recover its October losses. ADA also boasted significant gains earlier today; however, it is down 1.46% at $0.4046.
Cardano’s weekly gains are not the only thing community members are celebrating. The blockchain’s NFT sector has also experienced substantial gains. Cardano community members also hope that some big changes will come to the blockchain this November.
Cardano Gains Over 13% As European Parliament Member Calls It A “Rocket”
Cardano has bagged impressive gains in the last 7 days, leaving traders with an overall gain of more than 13%. The blockchain network’s activity in the last 24 hours also shows a substantial increase in trading volume and number of transactions. Specifically, ADA outpaced the market with a 150% increase in trading volume in the last day alone.
The token’s weekly chart also showed impressive gains. ADA increased by over 13%, making it one of the top performers among all cryptocurrencies. The ADA/USD pair broke above the resistance level of $0.36, which could be considered a positive sign for investors.
The recent surge in ADA prices comes after a European parliament member called the cryptocurrency “a rocket in the crypto space.” MEP Stefan Berger commented on Twitter after his encounter with Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation.
ADA listing On FTX Might Be Disastrous, Cardano Founder And BitBoy Argue
Ben “BitBoy” Armstrong, a crypto influencer, voiced his reservations over ADA listing on FTX on Tuesday, Oct. 24. BitBoy tweeted that FTX might compel bankrupt crypto broker Voyager to liquidate all ADA holdings with the spot pair listing. In response, Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson said that Voyager ADA accounts should not be liquidated if FTX begins trading ADA. FTX’s CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been silent thus far.
ADA Experiencing A Mini Bull-Run, Cardano Educator
A popular Cardano influencer has remarked that the crypto is in the midst of a bull run. The influencer, known pseudonymously as ADA Whale, made the statement on Twitter yesterday (October 25th) while referring to the network’s recent activities. The influencer wrote:
We’re in the midst of a mini bull run in network activity with daily txn tending to 100k at a blockchain load of 50%.
The educator noted two factors were responsible for the bull run. “The uptick is mostly thanks to the NFTs bull run, but trading on dexes has also notably picked up in recent weeks,” ADA Whale added.
Prior to this, the Cardano educator made bullish predictions about the token. He noted that Cardano would “explode” in the next bull cycle once “DeFi, NFTs, and community engagement” start taking off. The educators mentioned that institutional investors appear to be losing interest in layer one (“L1”) blockchains. Therefore, it should provide space for Cardano (with its highly devoted and passionate community) to “thrive.”
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Solana Price Bounces Back, Move Above $34 Remains Crucial
Solana price has finally broken past the $30 price mark and flipped that level into a support line. SOL has gained 6% in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the coin moved up by 4%.
The Bitcoin rally has pushed many altcoins up on their respective price charts. Major altcoins have traveled northbound as they followed Bitcoin’s price action.
The technical outlook of Solana has displayed bullish price action on the chart. The demand for the coin has shot up, which has caused buyers to enter the market.
SOL’s next price movement remains crucial. A move above the $34 mark remains important for the coin as that will help the bulls to garner further momentum.
If Solana attempts to topple above the $34 price mark, then a chance to trade near $37 also remains on the chart. If demand for the altcoin remains high, then SOL can try to trade above the $34 price mark.
The next trading sessions will determine if the altcoin remains bullish or not. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.04 trillion, with a 6.9% positive change in the last 24 hours.
Solana Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
SOL was trading at $31 at the time of writing. The coin broke past its $30 price mark, which had long acted as a resistance for the coin.
At the moment, Solana price might find it hard to move past the $33 price mark, but moving past that level will pave the way for SOL to reach $37.
On the flipside, if the bulls lose momentum, Solana price will slip to $29. The other major support zone for the coin stood at $26.
The amount of Solana traded in the last trading session shot up, which was a sign of high demand and buying strength.
Technical Analysis
Buyers have slowly crept back into the market. However, there has not been a massive recovery on that front either.
Technical indicators are positive, but it is important that SOL moves above its immediate price ceiling.
The Relative Strength Index had peeped above the half-line as buyers took over the chart.
Solana price also traveled above the 20-SMA line, which meant that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market as demand grew for the altcoin.
The other indicators have also sided with the bulls on the one-day chart, indicating that buying strength was greater than selling strength.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price direction and how strong the momentum is.
MACD pictured green histograms as they represented the buy signal for Solana. The Directional Movement Index also displays the price direction.
DMI was positive as +DI was above the -DI line. The Average Directional Index (red) was below 20, which is a sign of the price direction getting weaker.
Blockchain
Ethereum Classic Flashes Bullish Signs As Volume Rises; Will $32 be breached?
- ETC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $30.
- ETC faces a major test to trend higher above $30 after the price broke out of its descending triangle price movement.
- ETC’s price remains strong below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) as it attempts to rally past these regions.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has remained strong after breaking out of its downtrend descending triangle with good volume, with the price aiming to rally to $30. The cryptocurrency market has appeared more stable this week, with significant price movements in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This new relief rally in the cryptocurrency market has benefited smaller coins like Ethereum Classic (ETC), which has shown real strength in breaking out of its long downtrend movement. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Although many altcoins have struggled to trend in a range market, the price of ETC has seen more of a downtrend move despite showing some price movement to the upside, which was short-lived as the price was rejected.
ETC fell from an all-time high of more than $180 to a region of $41 before rallying to a high of $75; the price of ETC faced further rejection to a range low of $46, where it formed weak Support to hold sell-offs, but this proved futile as price continued to fall.
The price of ETC fell to a weekly low of $24 and immediately bounced, forming a price range in an attempt to break out.
With the market looking more promising, we could see ETC rally to a high of $30 with good volume, where the price has more room to trend higher.
ETC has a favorable overall structure, with a high probability of price retesting the $30 and higher ranges following a successful breakout from the range low. If ETC fails to break and hold above $31, a retest of $24 is possible.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETC – $30-$31.
Weekly Support for the price of ETC – $24.
Price Analysis Of ETC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ETC remains strong and trades below the key resistance levels after breaking out of its downtrend price movement with good volume as it attempts to rally to a high of $30, acting as key resistance to the price.
The price of ETC needs to break and close above 50 EMA, acting as a strong resistance for the price of ETC. The price of $28 corresponds to the value of 50 EMA, acting as resistance for the price to trend higher to a region of $32. The price of ETC closing above $32 is a good sign, as this is confirmed by the Fibonacci retracement value of 23.6%.
Daily resistance for the ETC price – $32.
Daily Support for the ETC price – $20.5.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Can Touch $22,000 If The Bulls Barrel Past These Levels
Bitcoin price seems to be in the control of the bulls as the crypto has rallied. Over the last 24 hours, BTC gained more than 7% on its chart.
In the last week, the crypto’s gain has been more than 8%. This has put Bitcoin in a bullish position as it has managed to cross the $20,000 price mark.
The buyers are back on the one-day chart as the demand for the coin noted a considerable increase.
The bulls might be eyeing the next major resistance mark of $22,000, but there are two other important price levels that the coin has to zoom past.
If the buyers once again exit the market, a price pullback is on the chart. This change in the bullish momentum of Bitcoin has also fueled massive rallies for major altcoins in the market.
The next immediate trading sessions will prove to be vital for the coin as they could decide the further strength of the bulls. A fall from the current price mark will bring BTC back to the $19,000 price zone.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
BTC was trading at $20,800 at the time of writing. The coin has finally been able to break past its long consolidation phase.
Now that the range-bound movement of the coin has ceased, there are important price levels that Bitcoin price has to topple over in order to reach the $22,000 price level.
Immediate resistance for the coin was at $21,100 and the other price level stood at $21,600. If the bulls lose momentum or in the case of a price pullback, Bitcoin price will fall back to $19,700.
The $19,600 still acts as strong support for the coin. The amount of Bitcoin traded in the past session grew, indicating that buying strength also registered a substantial uptick.
Technical Analysis
The technical indicator sided with the bulls. The cryptocurrency was moving closer to the overvalued zone, as seen on the one-day chart.
The Relative Strength Index shot past the half-line and moved above the 60-mark, which is considered quite bullish for the coin.
With continued bullish momentum, Bitcoin price could enter the overbought zone. A move into the overvalued and overbought zone could cause a price correction too.
Bitcoin price was above the 20-SMA, which signalled more demand, and buyers were in charge of driving the price momentum.
BTC has shown that the buyers have certainly gained strength as it also portrayed buy signal on its chart.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the overall price direction and strength of the momentum.
The MACD formed green signal bars, which were the buy signal, and they were increasing in size, signifying bullish price action.
The Parabolic SAR depicts the price trend and direction too. The dotted lines were below the price candlestick, which is a mark of positive price action.
The Central Bank of Brazil leaves its key rate unchanged at 13.75%
Ready for Rishi? UK Weekly Politics
How to understand the cryptocurrency in 2 days and understand how to invest in 2022-2023?
Greg Gutfeld: Democrats should have held ‘stale muffin’ instead of Fetterman
Q3 2022 results and redesign
Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Throwing Up After Travis Barker’s Vegas Wedding
Phillies World Series: South Jersey family return Rhys Hoskins Game 5 NLCS Tour ball
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal LIVE: Gunners need just a draw to win Europa League group but Granit Xhaka is set to be banned
Bitcoin Price Grinds Higher, Why BTC Could Lift-off To $25K
Reviews | Why Los Angeles’ Black-Brown alliance bit the dust
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Business4 weeks ago
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
News4 weeks ago
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android