1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2022 – Will 1INCH Hit $5 Soon?

Bullish 1INCH price prediction is $0.804 to $4.270.

The 1INCH price will also reach $5 soon.

Bearish 1INCH price prediction for 2022 is $0.517.

In 1inch (1INCH) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about 1INCH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

1inch (1INCH) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of 1inch (1INCH) is $0.620925 with a 24-hour trading volume of $34,756,043 at the time of writing. However, 1INCH has decreased to 3.2% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 1inch (1INCH) has a circulating supply of 563,246,133 1INCH. Currently, 1INCH trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, HitBTC, Bitget, FMFW.io, OKX, DigiFinex, P2PB2B, and WhiteBIT.

What is 1inch (1INCH)?

1inch (1INCH) is the governance token of 1inch Network. 1inch Network is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator. The native token was launched as an ERC-20 token on 25 December 2020 and continues to exist as a multi-chain token.

1inch has 3 primary functions in DeFi: aggregation protocol, liquidity protocol, and limit order protocol. It is live on major blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche, Optimism, and Fantom.

1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2022

1inch (1INCH) holds the 113th position on CoinGecko right now. 1INCH price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

1INCH/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of 1inch (1INCH) laid out the horizontal channel pattern, also known as sideways trend. In order to indicate how the price is constrained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support, horizontal channels are trend lines that join changeable price highs and lows.

Currently, 1inch (1INCH) is at $0.648. If the pattern continues, the price of 1INCH might reach the resistance level of $0.753, and $1.061. If the trend reverses, then the price of 1INCH may fall to $0.639, and $0.541.

1inch (1INCH) Support and Resistance Level

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of 1inch (1INCH).

1INCH/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of 1inch (1INCH).

Resistance Level 1 $0.804 Resistance Level 2 $1.169 Resistance Level 3 $2.030 Resistance Level 4 $3.062 Resistance Level 5 $4.270 Support Level $0.517 1INCH Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that 1INCH has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, 1INCH might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $4.270.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the 1INCH might plummet to almost $0.517, a bearish signal.

1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of 1inch (1INCH) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of 1INCH lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of 1inch (1INCH) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the 1INCH price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Currently, 1INCH is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of 1INCH at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the 1INCH is at a level of 52.63. This means that 1INCH is nearly in an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of 1inch (1INCH). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of 1inch (1INCH). Currently, 1INCH lies in the range of 16.023, so it indicates a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of 1inch (1INCH). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of 1INCH lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, 1INCH’s RSI is at 52.63, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of 1INCH with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and 1inch (1INCH).

BTC Vs ETH Vs 1INCH Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that ETH, BTC, and 1INCH are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and 1INCH also increase or decrease respectively.

1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, 1inch (1INCH) might probably attain $6.3 by 2023.

1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, 1inch (1INCH) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, 1INCH might rally to hit $8.5 by 2024.

1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2025

If 1inch (1INCH) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, 1INCH would rally to hit $11.

1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2026

If 1inch (1INCH) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, 1INCH would rally to hit $14.2.

1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2027

If 1inch (1INCH) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, 1INCH would rally to hit $18.

1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2028

If 1inch (1INCH) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, 1INCH would hit $23.

1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on 1inch (1INCH), it would witness major spikes. 1INCH might hit $29 by 2029.

1inch (1INCH) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the 1inch network, the crypto community might continue to invest in 1inch (1INCH) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, 1inch (1INCH) might hit $35 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the 1inch network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for 1INCH. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of 1inch (1INCH) in 2022 is $4.270. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of 1inch (1INCH) for 2022 is $0.517.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the 1inch ecosystem, the performance of 1inch (1INCH) would rise to reach above its new all-time high (ATH) of $8.65 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that 1INCH is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is 1inch (1INCH)? 1inch (1INCH) is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network, a DEX aggregator. 1INCH was launched on December 25, 2020. 2. Where can you purchase 1inch (1INCH)?

1inch (1INCH) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, HitBTC, Bitget, FMFW.io, OKX, DigiFinex, P2PB2B, and WhiteBIT. 3. Will 1inch (1INCH) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the 1inch platform, 1inch (1INCH) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of 1inch (1INCH)?

On October 27, 2021, 1inch (1INCH) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $8.65. 5. Is 1inch (1INCH) a good investment in 2022?

1inch (1INCH) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of the 1inch network in the past few months, 1INCH is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can 1inch (1INCH) reach $5?

1inch (1INCH) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then 1inch (1INCH) will hit $5 soon. 7. What will be 1inch (1INCH) price by 2023? 1inch (1INCH) price is expected to reach $6.3 by 2023. 8. What will be 1inch (1INCH) price by 2024? 1inch (1INCH) price is expected to reach $8.5 by 2024. 9. What will be 1inch (1INCH) price by 2025? 1inch (1INCH) price is expected to reach $11 by 2025. 10. What will be 1inch (1INCH) price by 2026? 1inch (1INCH) price is expected to reach $14.2 by 2026.

