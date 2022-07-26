2022 Cola Social Security Payments Plan – July Direct Payments Up To $4,194 Drop This Week – Find Out The Exact Date

When Francis Mutuku settled 35 years ago in Marungu, Taita-Taveta County, southeastern Kenya, he had no worries about how he was going to feed himself or a future family. .

At the time, the rains came on time and he harvested about 60 sacks of maize and 20 sacks of mung beans, enough to have a surplus to sell.

Additionally, there was a “peaceful” coexistence between his family and the wild animals that roam the area. Mutuku’s two-hectare (5-acre) farm borders 33 wildlife sanctuaries and private ranches, as well as the sprawling Tsavo National Park.

“We haven’t had any problems with the elephants. Both had enough to eat,” Mutuku says.

But when the Guardian met him on the same ground last month, Mutuku was a discouraged man. He can’t plant in the recently bred land yet because he doesn’t know when the rains will come. This is the third consecutive year of drought which has not only affected humans but also animals.

Francis Mutuku on his farm last month. Photography: Peter Muiruri

“Experts say we are suffering because people in rich countries have polluted the atmosphere,” Mutuku says. “I can no longer plant maize and have to switch to crops that take a short time to mature and require little water, such as green beans [mung beans].”

The drought around the Tsavo Conservation Area has brought wildlife closer to farmers such as Mutuku, especially elephants that roam the area in search of food and water. An adult elephant can consume about 200 kg of dry mass and 200 liters of water per day.

During the week of our visit, two adult elephants and seven babies drove past Mutuku’s house and destroyed its water storage tanks.

Rachel Kennedy, who lives near Mutuku, says the movement of the elephants dictates when her three children walk to and from school. The ravages of drought are gradually making wild animals less fearful of humans.

“When we plant, they come,” she says. “When we don’t plant, they still come. We beat the tin roofs of our houses, but they are getting used to the noise. We shine torches on them and they don’t run away. There’s not much you can do against a herd of 14 elephants.

The Tsavo ecosystem is home to nearly 15,000 elephants, or 37% of Kenya’s elephant population, according to last year’s wildlife census. And while the country has struggled to boost elephant numbers, outgoing tourism minister Najib Balala told the BBC earlier this year that the climate crisis was killing “20 times more elephants than poaching. “.

Kenya, Balala said, lost 179 elephants to drought between January and June this year because the country “forgot to invest in biodiversity management”.

Now local people are forced to use ingenious means to keep marauding elephants at bay. “I have to leave water in the drinking trough that was intended for my cows so that when the elephants arrive they can drink and not destroy the nearby concrete tank. I moved my cows to my ancestral home more than 50 kilometers away to avoid confrontations with elephants,” says Kennedy.

Rachel Kennedy outside her house at a watering hole that is now used by elephants. Photography: Peter Muiruri

Joseph Mwanyalo, the director of the 48,000-acre (19,000-hectare) Lumo Wildlife Sanctuary, says with another year of drought, such conflicts will only increase. Since 2018 the reserve, which allows cattle grazing on certain blocks, has started collecting hay and selling it to herders at a subsidized rate of 300 Kenyan shillings (£2.13) a bale.

In the short term, this decision reduced human-wildlife conflict, as pastoralists refrained from grazing in areas set aside for tourism. However, with the rains failing again, there has been no hay to gather lately, a situation that will see fierce competition between humans, livestock and wildlife for the meager resources inside the conservation area.

“Wildlife and livestock now share the same pastures, with wild animals crossing into human settlements, sometimes with fatal consequences,” he says.

As livelihoods suffer from the effects of drought and lack of opportunities due to declining tourist numbers due to Covid, the region has seen an increase in poaching for bushmeat. Mwanyalo says the reserve is losing maybe three giraffes a day, and he estimates that this year alone they may have lost up to 100 giraffes to poachers.

“They say giraffe meat is sweet and hunt the animal with motorbikes during the day. They don’t seem to be scared anymore. We’ve made about 10 arrests so far, but more have escaped “says Mwanyalo.

The reserve now plans to dig boreholes near dry water pools for wildlife while encouraging herders to grow fodder in paddocks near their homes.

Mary Wangio Wanyika is a Community Development Officer for the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF). One of its missions is to educate the local community about conservation and help them mitigate the hazards of drought.

The Tsavo ecosystem is home to nearly 15,000 elephants, or 37% of Kenya’s elephant population, according to last year’s wildlife census. Photography: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

With the elephant being the “problem animal” here, Wanyika urges locals to create a biological fence by planting sunflowers, a plant with economic benefits that is also unpalatable to elephants.

She also helped villagers create beehive fences to deter them. The hives are connected by wires and if an elephant touches them, the bees get agitated and repel the elephants. “The beehive fences will also be sources of income. Honey is more productive than agriculture,” she says.

The Tsavo area is short of water, and Wanyika, through AWF, hopes to help farmers harvest rainwater by digging water basins and providing dam revetments. Again, such measures depend on Tsavo getting enough rain, a remote possibility at present.

“Sometimes it gets overwhelming,” says Wanyika. “It’s sad when the dams dry up, with impacts felt over 100 kilometers away in either direction.”

Tsavo residents such as Mutuku and Kennedy are pinning their hopes on “new pledges” at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next month. But with developed countries repeatedly failing to deliver on their promises to help those most affected by the climate crisis, it’s easy to be skeptical.

“We have policies on paper,” says Wanyika. “Let’s get out there and help people become more resilient, let’s listen to them. We will talk, but as long as nothing happens on the ground, to this woman who travels 20 kilometers in search of water we do nothing. People must be at the center of all interventions.