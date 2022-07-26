News
ASK IRA: Has a new Heat day dawned in the Kevin Durant trade saga?
Q: Ira, when do the Heat recognize they don’t have enough for Kevin Durant. We don’t have anyone as good as Jaylen Brown to offer. – Don.
A: First, it’s all speculation at this point when it comes to the names that are or aren’t being offered. And even then, it’s a matter of the overall packages. But, yes, I’m not sure any of the remaining permutations for Kevin Durant (particularly now that the Suns can’t offer Deandre Ayton) come close to a centerpiece such as Jaylen Brown. The question becomes whether such a leak comes as a means to get Toronto to offer more (Scottie Barnes?) or perhaps for the Heat to up the ante (Bam Adebayo?). This is what happens when there is no deadline. The Nets don’t have to move Durant. And even if the situation is uncomfortable, there is no need to do anything ahead of camp, which starts the last week of September. So why not, as July turns to August, stir it up? And the NBA has the perfect means to do so: simply put it out to Woj and Shams and let them take it from there. It is all part of the all-too-familiar orchestration of the NBA rumor market.
Q: Call the Nets’ bluff. Kevin Durant wants out. They will take what we offer. The end. – Smitty.
A: Not if the offer is Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, salary filler and picks. The Nets can’t take that offer, even if it means having to deal with a particularly persnickety Kevin Durant during training camp. If the Nets can get Jaylen Brown, one more Celtics rotation component and picks, that’s a pretty good place to start.
Q: Kevin Durant isn’t interested in playing in Boston. Miami should just hold their cards and wait. – Diamond.
A: I know Boston was not on Kevin Durant’s initial wish list this time around, but he did meet with the Celtics before signing with Golden State. And you would be talking about the opportunity to play alongside Jayson Tatum. Durant-Tatum would rival Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson, LeBron James-Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid-James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo-Jrue Holiday, Nikola Jokic-Jamal Murray, Karl-Anthony Towns-Rudy Gobert, Kawhi Leonard-Paul George and Devin Booker-Chris Paul when it comes to NBA tandems. Plus, Durant has four years left on his deal, so it’s not as if the destination is fully in his control.
()
News
NFL Week 8 Thursday night Bettors Guide: Look for a Tom Brady bounceback
RAVENS at BUCS
8:15 p.m., Ravens by 1 1/2, 43 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Close call. The recent problems aren’t all Tom Brady and the O. They’ve been subpar all year and Byron Leftwich’s vanilla play calling has made it worse. The concern is the dropoff in the Bucs’ once-formidable defense. Not only does Tampa Bay’s run defense fail to match up with the Ravens this week but the Bucs are thin at safety with All-Pro Antoine Winfield out with a concussion on top of Logan Ryan on IR. That could open things up down the middle for Lamar Jackson’s favorite target, TE Mark Andrews.
Nevertheless, we like the Bucs to bounce back here at home. The Ravens have their share of defensive injuries as well (DE Calais Campbell, CB Marlon Humphrey and CB Marcus Peters. On paper, the matchups are good against this secondary and we think Brady will make it a priority to take care of the football against a defense (bottom five against the pass) that has given up yards but gotten by with 14 turnovers.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bucs and the over.
()
News
Berlin deems Nord Stream 2 unsuitable for gas supply – Der Spiegel — RT Business News
The German government is said to have feared that the two chains of the pipeline were damaged by explosions in September
German authorities doubt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline can be used for gas supply following September explosions that fractured one of its strings, Der Spiegel reported Thursday.
“It is very likely that the act of sabotage with strong explosions had a negative impact on both chains of the pipeline, so there is currently no technical capacity [to pump gas through it]the government said in response to a parliamentary inquiry by Alternative for Germany (AfD) party leader Leif-Erik Holm.
He hinted that the German government hopes that “the issue of gas supply via Nord Stream was resolved by the explosions.“Holm’s party strongly advocates the launch of Nord Stream 2 and criticizes the government’s policy of distancing Germany from Russia on energy.
Explosions in the two Nord Stream pipelines took place in late September, with damage detected on both strings of Nord Steam 1 and a section of Nord Stream 2. In early October, Gazprom said it was working to stabilize the pressure in the last surviving chain by pumping gas through it, with the aim of verifying its integrity and reducing the potential environmental risks associated with possible gas leaks.
The capacity of the remaining line is 27.5 billion cubic meters per year, equivalent to 8% of total EU gas imports, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. As the chain did not appear to have been pierced by the explosions, Putin suggested that Europe authorize its commissioning to resume gas supplies.
However, while Nord Stream 2 was completed over a year ago, it never went live. Berlin stopped the certification process before Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine.
An investigation into the explosions that damaged Russian pipelines is still ongoing. Moscow denounced the incident as a terrorist attack while Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out that it was targeted sabotage. The United States says no NATO countries were involved.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Oakdale voters asked to approve sales tax for $37M in police, public works projects
Construction crews will break ground on a new $22 million public works facility in Oakdale next year.
City officials say that a $15 million expansion and renovation of the city’s police station also is imminent.
The question is, who’s going to pay for it?
Voters in Oakdale on Nov. 8 will be asked to approve a half-percent local sales tax to bankroll the improvements. Without a sales tax, officials say, the projects likely will be paid for by Oakdale property owners through property taxes.
The sales tax, which is expected to generate about $2 million annually, would be enough to cover payments on both projects, said City Administrator Christina Volkers.
State law requires the tax to automatically sunset once funds required for the projects are collected, or 25 years, whichever occurs first.
Voters will vote on two different questions on Nov. 8 – one for the public works facility and one for the police department expansion. The total sales tax, if approved by voters to finance one or both projects, will not exceed a half-percent, she said.
Plans call for the city’s public works department, currently located just north of Oakdale City Hall, to move to a new 53,000-square-foot facility at 32nd Street North and Granada Avenue North.
The police department will remain at its Oakdale City Hall location at Hadley Avenue North and 15th Street North, but the space will nearly quadruple to 57,000 square feet, including a garage.
Garage space for police
Garage space is key, said Police Chief Nick Newton, because there’s currently no indoor parking for the department’s 16 squad cars. Leaving the squad cars outside in the winter isn’t good for the computers that remain inside. “When it’s below zero, the technology doesn’t really work that well,” he said.
Officers use “big brooms and scrapers” to clear the squad cars when it snows, he said. “The expectation is that if you work nights, you have to clear everyone else’s cars off before you leave.”
When the police department moved into its current space in 1992, the department had only 19 officers. “Today, we’re still working out of the same building, and we have 35 officers,” he said. “We don’t have a break room, and we have 23 people sharing four computers.”
Space is so limited that evidence collected from crime scenes has to be kept in three separate spots around the city. That’s not efficient or safe, Newton says.
Officers also will soon start using body cameras, but the department doesn’t have room to store the necessary charging equipment. “Everything is stuffed in a small office,” he said. “It’s kind of a mess, but we get by.”
3M land for Public Works
Like the police department, the city’s public works department is housed in a building that is more than 40 years old, Volkers said.
The new public works facility will be built on 9 acres of land that the city received from 3M Corp. for $1.
“It’s a great location,” Volkers said. “It’s centrally located, and there’s easy access for our big vehicles. It’s going to be easy-in and easy-out, and there will be enough indoor storage for all our vehicles.”
There also will be room for sand and salt storage on site. And it will include space for a women’s locker room, which the current facility lacks, she said.
The new buildings also will be built to comply with ADA laws, she said.
Share the cost
Mayor Paul Reinke said paying for the infrastructure projects through a local option sales tax makes sense.
Stores like Hy-Vee, Cub Foods, Best Buy, Fleet Farm and Menards routinely attract customers from around the metro area, and implementing a sales tax would mean the cost of the projects would be shared with nonresidents, he said.
A study by the University of Minnesota Extension office, analyzing general state sales tax collected in Oakdale, showed that 50 percent of all sales tax in the city collected comes from nonresidents.
Under the proposed tax, a shopper spending $100 on taxable goods in Oakdale would see their bill increase 50 cents.
The current tax rate is 7.375 percent; if the sales-tax referendum questions pass, it would be 7.875 percent.
Construction on the new public works facility is expected to start in 2023 and finish in 2024-2025; construction on the police building would start late 2024 to early 2025. “This will set the stage for effective administration and services as we grow over the next decade,” Reinke said.
Volkers said she is optimistic that both referendum questions will pass.
“Our voters are becoming informed, and they understand the need and the alternative,” Volkers said. “The city council has determined that we must have these facilities, so the question is how do we pay for them? With the sales tax, 50 percent will be paid by nonresidents vs. 100 percent by residents on their property taxes.”
If approved, the new sales tax would go into effect April 1, Volkers said.
Walk with the Mayor
Oakdale Mayor Paul Reinke will host a “Walk with the Mayor” at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Oakdale Police Department, 1584 Hadley Ave. N., to discuss issues with the current police building and a proposed new local option sales tax.
Prior registration is not required; participants should wear comfortable walking shoes.
For more information, go to
News
Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin LIVE: UK start time, undercard and how to watch
Dillian Whyte will face Jermaine Franklin at Wembley Arena in London as he returns to the ring next month.
This will be Whyte’s first fight after being knocked out by Tyson Fury who retained the WBC world heavyweight title in April.
‘The Body Snatcher’ has been out of action since the loss but will now face Franklin, who is 21-0 so far in his professional career.
This should be a huge step forward for the American who puts his undefeated record on the line in what is expected to be a massive heavyweight clash.
Whyte vs. Franklin: Start date and time
The 12-round heavyweight clash is scheduled to be held on Saturday November 26.
It takes place at Wembley Arean in London.
The card is set to start at 7 p.m. before Whyte vs Franklin begins around 10 p.m. UK time.
Whyte vs Franklin: TV Channel and Live Stream
The action will be broadcast live on DAZN in the UK.
It can be streamed live through the DAZN app which can be downloaded to your mobile or tablet devices.
If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a DAZN subscription for just £7.99 per month.
How many?
Jake Paul’s net worth compared to Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Floyd Mayweather
jerked off
Logan Paul looks torn ahead of WWE Crown Jewel title fight against Roman Reigns
MISTAKE
Silva ‘misspoke’ and insists he was NOT knocked out twice before Jake Paul fight
update
Benn issues statement after ‘waiver’ of confirmed licensing and misconduct allegations
the biggest
Nico Ali Walsh says Muhammad Ali would beat Fury, Joshua and Usyk
irritated
Hearn says Taylor ‘wanted to knock me out’ for suggesting she was the best all-female card
Whyte vs. Franklin: Undercard
The full fight card has yet to be announced, but four fights have been confirmed.
- MAIN EVENT: Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin
- Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman
- Craig Richards vs Ricards Bolotniks
- Sandy Ryan vs. Magali Rodriguez
Whyte vs. Franklin: What Was Said?
Dillian Whyte: “It’s great to be back, doing what I love to do.
“I can’t wait to get in the ring and show the world that when the going gets tough I can come back to Wembley and remind everyone why I was number one in the WBC for over four years.
“As an undefeated heavyweight, Franklin is a dangerous guy but I’m going to teach him a lot of lessons on November 26.
“Most importantly, I’m going to teach him how to lose.”
OFFER OF THE DAY
Betting: Get 30/1 for Chelsea to beat Brighton* – CLAIM HERE
18+ new customers only. Sign up, bet max £1 on Chelsea – Match Betting – 90 Mins; No collection. Improved odds paid out in free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid until 3.00pm UK time on 29.10.22. Card payments only. The T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Fantasy Billboard: Giddy Up! and Whoa Down! for Week 8
Halloween is here, the season of tricks and treats. Ghosts and goblins. Witches and warlocks. It’s also the season of candy corn, the disgusting confection that tastes like the plastic road pylons they resemble. My mom always put out a candy dish of the stuff in the fall. No one ever ate it. By Oct. 31 it became a gelatinous sticky mess. Najee Harris, Kyle Pitts, D’Andre Swift, Keenan Allen, Cam Akers and James Connor are Fantasy Football candy corn; all sticky and messy. As we look at our Giddy Ups! and Whoa Downs! for Week 8, make sure to check the NFL injury reports before submitting your lineups.
GIDDY UP!
Daniel Jones, QB — The Giants QB put up 20 or more points in three of his last four games. He’s doing it with his arm and legs, running for over 300 yards. The Seahawks defense doesn’t scare anyone, giving up the 11th most Fantasy points to QBs. If you need a bye replacement for Mahomes or Herbert, Jones is your man.
Jameis Winston, QB — Check to see if Winston is starting. I would be surprised if the Saints roll out Andy “Pick-Six” Dalton again. The Raiders are dead last in QB points per game. Winston should put up huge numbers in an expected shootout. If Winston is still out, you could do worse than Dalton.
Gus Edwards, RB — With mothballs flying off his shoulder pads, Gus came out of storage to lead the Ravens with 66 yards and two TDs last week. Start him against the Bucs who were just shredded for 181 yards by D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard.
Michael Carter, RB — The Patriots have the No. 1 run defense, but the Bears pounded them for 240 yards on Monday night. Last year Carter had 11 and 19 points against the Pats. The newly acquired James Robinson will take a game or two to get acclimated. For this week in the Jets’ run-first offense, Carter is a solid RB2.
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR — Robinson caught six of eight targets for 50 yards in the first half against Jacksonville. Game-scripted plays for the 2022 second-rounder show the Giants have big plans for him. The Seahawks, Texans and Lions are next on the schedule. You can start Robinson every week.
George Pickens, WR — The Steelers will not beat the Eagles this weekend. But playing in catch-up mode for most of the game will only enhance the stats for Pickens. I predict 80+ yards and a garbage-time touchdown.
Greg Dulcich, TE — The mustachioed Dulcich is on a two-game tear. He needs no costume to be Inigo Montoya from “The Princess Bride” for Halloween. The resemblance is inconceivable. “Hello! My name is Greg Dulcich. You unskilled fodder. Prepare to die!”
WHOA DOWN!
Marcus Mariota, QB — Thirteen passes. That’s how ridiculously few attempts Mariota made last week when down 21-0 in the first 16 minutes to Cincinnati. Head coach Arthur Smith makes Falcons fans long for Norb Hecker (4-23 in 1966-67). Atlanta’s passing game is worse than getting an apple on Halloween.
Tom Brady, QB — Witchiepoo has put a spell on Brady. An internet rumor says Gisele Bundchen is a white witch and has cursed him this season. It’s working.
Dontrell Hilliard, RB — After back-to-back four catch games and a TD, Hilliard had zero receptions and one carry in a flex spot last week. His only value is trading him to the owner of Derrick Henry.
A.J. Dillon, RB — Wasn’t Dillon supposed to cut into Aaron Jones’ playing time? That has not happened. He had 18 carries in Week 2, and only four in Week 7. Bench him in Buffalo.
Parris Campbell, WR — Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger is now at the helm as Indianapolis gives up on the season. To quote ex-Colt coach Sam Pagano: “It’s almost a waste.” Downgrade all Indy WRs for now.
Hunter Renfrow, WR — It’s the Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs show in Vegas. They are the main attraction. The big stars. Renfrow is barely an usher.
Kyle Pitts, TE — They say that breaking up is hard to do. Now I know, I know that it’s true. Don’t say that this is the end. Instead of breaking up, I wish that I could please re-draft again.
* * *
Get 20% off the subscription from FantasyGuru.com, the finest source for Seasonal, DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) and Sports Gaming advice. Just go to FantasyGuru.com and enter the code Bill20 for instant savings. Look for Fantasy Billboard every week in the Daily News and a separate column at FantasyGuru.com. Check it out.
()
News
His victory in August gave Democrats hope. Now that congressman has to win again.
“Our message hasn’t changed,” Ryan said in an interview. “The intensity just gets stronger, and I think we’re going to see another rejection of this whole ‘red wave’ idea that’s out there that we’ve certainly dispelled in our race.”
But the polls and a shift in election strategy by candidates across the country suggest that abortion alone will not keep the House in Democrat hands. Republicans are finding new success with messages focused on crime and the economy, and Democrats are responding accordingly.
Ryan is among them. His interview came moments before he was due to report to local law enforcement officials to promote the Invest to Protect Act, a bill in Congress that would increase funding for small police departments.
The press conference was surely strategic: His opponent, State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, joined other Republican candidates nationwide in delivering a tough-on-crime message. He sought to bind Ryan to the state’s controversial bail lawsthat have limited judges’ ability to set cash bail for accused felons and that Republicans — and some Democrats — blame for an increase in crime.
“There’s a big kind of disconnect they feel with Albany, Washington,” Schmitt said in an interview after campaigning at Goshen Farmers Market in Orange County with his wife, Nikki Pagano-Schmitt.
“One-party control has a lot to do with it. Here in the Hudson Valley, we tend to be this moderate ticket sharing area, and we feel left out because of economic issues, public safety issues, immigration issues.
The district, New York’s new 18th, is one of the biggest battlegrounds in the state – a mix of blue-collar workers, New York City police, firefighters and a growing influx of transplants cities buying houses across hills and farmlands.
POLITICO’s medium-term forecast lists the district as Democratic-leaning, as do several major prognosticators. New York has at least six close House races that will help determine which party controls the House in January.
The 18th District is better on paper for Ryan than the 19th District race he won two months ago, when he beat Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro with 51% of the vote.
And now Ryan has the power to start, allowing him to build on his August win and significantly upstage and outspend Schmitt in a pitched on-air battle against crime and abortion rights. Ryan raised $3.4 million and spent $2.8 million, compared to Schmitt’s $1.8 million and spent $1.3 million, records show.
National Republicans tried to make up the difference for Schmitt, pumping $3 million into ads and direct mail aimed at beating Ryan, while Democrats spent $2.2 million to unseat Schmitt.
The new district, which President Joe Biden would have won by 9 percentage points in 2020, spans Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties.
How important is this race? Biden visited Poughkeepsie in the district earlier this month to promote IBM’s plan to invest $20 billion in its sprawling and once massive industrial park. And Ryan was on Biden’s side.
“The president is delivered. People want us to deliver. It’s what they want, and it’s what they should want and expect,” Ryan said.
The race opposes two young rising stars of New York politics. Schmitt, 32, said voters are more concerned about wallet issues than abortion rights.
Schmitt calls Ryan “extreme” on abortion — which he has pointed out in ads — because the congressman supports New York’s abortion laws, which allow the procedure throughout pregnancy in the US. lack of fetal viability or to protect the life or health of the patient.
Schmitt is against abortion rights, but refrained from saying that he opposes abortion in cases of rape and incest.
“I see it from a common sense, compassionate perspective, and I find most people in this district talk to me about these common sense issues: crime, economics, immigration,” Schmitt said.
Ryan, 40, who has served two tours of Iraq in the US military, counters that Republicans want to scrap abortion rights nationwide, pointing to the 15-week federal abortion ban proposed on last month by the South Carolina senator. Lindsey Graham.
“Talking about the abortion rights that have been such a divisive issue for most of my life in a unifying way as an idea of freedom was very powerful, because it’s a shared American value,” said said Ryan.
Princella Whatley, a vendor at Goshen Market, said abortion rights were of crucial importance to her. She would not vote for a candidate opposed to abortion rights.
“A woman has the right to do what she wants with her body,” she said after Schmitt passed. “I don’t think anyone has the right to tell you what your opinion is or what you choose to do. You don’t know people’s situation.
But others have focused on pocketbook issues that Schmitt and Republicans hope will outweigh the focus on abortion.
“We need small business help,” said Sarah Gailie, a greenhouse salesperson. “We need a Republican right now.”
Politices
NFL Week 8 Thursday night Bettors Guide: Look for a Tom Brady bounceback
Berlin deems Nord Stream 2 unsuitable for gas supply – Der Spiegel — RT Business News
Bitcoin Fails To Break $21,000, Is Uptober Still In Play?
Oakdale voters asked to approve sales tax for $37M in police, public works projects
Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin LIVE: UK start time, undercard and how to watch
Fantasy Billboard: Giddy Up! and Whoa Down! for Week 8
CoinW Introduces Over-The-Counter (OTC) Payment Options
His victory in August gave Democrats hope. Now that congressman has to win again.
Warren Sapp’s long goodbye: NFL and Miami Hurricanes icon discusses documentary film ‘Life With CTE’
German energy giant explains ‘paradoxical’ decision on renewables – RT World News
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Business4 weeks ago
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Travel4 weeks ago
How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund