Britney Spears had a $2.5k one night stay at a fancy LA hotel without Sam Asghari after claiming to be in London
BRITNEY Spears has been enjoying a solo stay at a $2.5k hotel in LA – although she claims on social media she flew to London, The Sun can exclusively report.
The pop star – who recently wed longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in front of A-list pals at their mansion – posed for 11 nude photos in an hour on Instagram just last week.
The hitmaker was seen cupping her hands over her bare breasts while lying on a hotel bed in a sexy snap, captioned: “Waking up in London with my cabo thong!!!”
But The Sun can reveal that she actually booked a suite at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village, just minutes from the new home she shares with Sam, 28, in Calabasas.
A source said: “Britney appears to have checked into the hotel alone and had no security with her.
“She spent the night curling up to order nightly room service and seemed to enjoy posting snaps for her fans on Instagram.”
Judging by photos showing the same decor, the star is said to have stayed in a waterfall suite, with a night costing around $2,495.
The Sun has reached out to Britney’s rep for comment but has received no response.
Revealing that no one else was in the suite with her taking pictures of her nude, the 40-year-old wrote alongside one image: “Not sure… Tea or coffee? I held up my phone with a book and a remote control to shoot this….”
Meanwhile, her new husband Sam, an actor and fitness influencer, shared pictures on his own Instagram at the couple’s former home in Thousand Oaks, where he worked out at their private gym.
The Sun can confirm that despite moving, Britney has yet to put the house on the market.
According to online property records, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom purchased in 2015 for $7.4 million is now worth more than $10 million.
After spending some much-needed time alone at the hotel, the newlyweds appeared to be reuniting days later and Britney shared a video of them on a rooftop – however it was later deleted.
The couple are about to move into their new mansion in a gated community that Britney bought for $11.8 million, near her two sons, who live with her ex Kevin Federline.
Over the weekend, Britney settled into her new home and once again slammed her controversial family after her 13-year conservatory ended following a court ruling earlier this year.
She shared on Instagram: “Thinking back because it was during Covid when the conservatory was still in effect and I couldn’t have the keys to my car nor could I leave my home.
“But as you can see, my sister and dad are out together and my husband and his sisters are all drinking coffee… They’re so cool, y’all…”
She also explained that she hates the moving process as she can’t find any of her favorite clothes, but felt blessed and grateful when she prepared a cup of fresh coffee.
DREAM WEDDING
In June, Britney walked down the aisle in a custom Versace gown at her backyard wedding, which was attended by famous friends including Drew Barrymore, Madonna and Selena Gomez.
But before the ceremony, her ex-husband Jason Alexander shockingly crashed the event at Britney’s home – and was arrested by cops at the scene.
Despite the drama, the superstar singer was all smiles and later posted photos of the extravagant affair, which showed her arriving in a horse-drawn carriage.
She was walking down the aisle to the Elvis Presley classic I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You, an insider told The Sun.
Britney’s family, including her mother, father and sister Jamie Lynn, were not present, as were her sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, who did not go to the wedding.
She posted after the ceremony: “BEST PARTY EVER! Thank you again to the most incredible people who came to our wedding! I felt so much love and joy! Definitely a night to remember.”
4 women and a child killed, 5 injured in road accident in Prayagraj of UP
Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh:
Four women and a child were killed and five people were injured when their vehicle hit a pole and overturned on a highway in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh this morning, police said.
The victims were on their way to Vindhyachal for a “worldly” ritual of a child when the incident happened around 5.45am, circle officer Sudhir Kumar said.
While five people were killed on the spot, five others were taken to a nearby hospital, he said.
Those who died were identified as Rekha Devi, 45, Krishna Devi, 70, Savita, 36, Rekha, 32 and Ojas, one and a half.
Expressing his grief over the accident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.
He also ordered the district magistrate and other senior district officials to get to the scene at the earliest and ensure proper treatment of the injured.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Rishi celebrates Diwali festival as new Hindu PM falls in ‘brilliant’ reception at No 10
Rishi celebrates Diwali festival as new Hindu PM falls in ‘brilliant’ reception at No 10
Rishi Sunak celebrated Diwali last night as Britain’s new Hindu Prime Minister attended a ‘brilliant’ reception at No 10.
Sharing an image of the rally on Twitter, he said he would do everything possible in his role to “build a Britain where our children and grandchildren can light up their Diyas and look to the future with hope”.
Mr Sunak officially became the country’s first Anglo-Asian prime minister on Tuesday after successfully winning his second bid for the top job.
Groups have called the move a “historic moment” that shows the highest office “can be open to those of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds”.
News of Mr Sunak’s success in the Tory leadership race came during Diwali – a religious holiday celebrated around the world, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.
Rishi Sunak celebrated Diwali last night as Britain’s new Hindu Prime Minister attended a ‘brilliant’ reception at No 10
The new PM was born in 1980 in Southampton to parents of Punjabi origin. His grandparents were born in India and emigrated to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s.
It came after Labor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said it was a ‘source of pride’ for many that Mr Sunak was the country’s first Anglo-Asian prime minister, as it demonstrates that those who hard workers ‘can achieve almost anything’.
Mr Khan, a Pakistani-born Muslim, said people needed to “put aside party politics” when such milestones arise, as he said there would be other opportunities to challenge Mr. Sunak on his policies.
Speaking during a visit to Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Kingsbury, north London, to meet the local community and join in Diwali and Hindu New Year celebrations, he said the appointment of the new Prime Minister shows that Britain not only tolerates diversity, but celebrates it.
‘I’m really proud. I am someone who is Anglo-Asian, I was born and brought up here,’ he told the PA news agency.
“These kind of times you have to put party politics aside.
“I think it is a source of pride for many of us that Rishi Sunak is the Prime Minister of our country. It shows that, you know, if you work hard, you can achieve almost anything.
“What other country can say that we have a Christian king, a Hindu prime minister and an Islamic mayor? »
“And it just goes to show that in this country, we don’t just, you know, tolerate diversity — we respect it, we celebrate it, and we embrace it.”
Mr Khan said there would be a chance to challenge the Prime Minister over his policies.
But he said, on this occasion: “I celebrate the fact that we have a Prime Minister of Hindu faith.
“And think of the children, my children, other people’s children, people of color, who will be inspired by the fact that the prime minister of our country is Rishi Sunak,” he added.
Bay Area faces bus driver shortage as transit agencies seek solutions
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — It is said that the wheels of the bus turn in circles. But increasingly there have been fewer people available to drive these buses.
“We kind of saw it coming and didn’t really prepare well,” said Chris van Eyken of TransitCenter.
It was one of the main talking points at Wednesday night’s AC Transit meeting, where board members called it a “bus operator crisis.”
Nationally, the latest data shows transit agencies have lost at least 200,000 drivers, though that number is likely higher due to the effects of the pandemic.
MORE: Massachusetts calls on the National Guard to help school districts deal with bus driver shortages
Experts say several factors are behind the shortage.
“Our transit jobs are mostly concentrated in high cost-of-living cities. And those salaries just aren’t enough to pay operators to live in the service areas they drive through,” said van Eyken.
In addition to worries about salary and cost of living, safety concerns and the physical impacts of the job are also of concern.
The average worker in the industry also tends to be older than in most other fields, prompting a wave of retirements that has only been exacerbated by COVID.
“Operators are much more likely to have diabetes or high blood pressure due to the sedentary nature of the job. And having a job where you can’t use the bathroom properly makes it even worse,” van said. Eyken.
VIDEO: Ohio dad uses limo to ferry kids to school due to bus driver shortage
In order to address these issues, transportation experts are urging local transit agencies and governments to act quickly.
Some of the things they recommend include offering competitive salaries, improving facilities for employees and keeping everyone on board safe.
Trips that many commuters at the Salesforce Transit Center say they can track.
“The first day I got on the bus I had people going. My first Monday people were yelling at each other and upset. So that was a welcome return to commuting,” said the commuter Jordan Perlman.
My kids have moved away and I’m extremely depressed
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 22 years. Our son is leaving for Marine boot camp the day after his 18th birthday. He will be a third generation Marine, and we are extremely proud of him. He will be stationed in California, several states away from US. Our soon to be 21 year old daughter is a college graduate and we are very proud of her as well. She lives an hour and a half away.
My problem is that although we see our daughter often, every time she comes home I am overwhelmed with grief and crumble. The thought of our son leaving also saddens me. I can’t even watch it without breaking down and crying. I cry every day, sometimes for hours.
I am severely depressed to the point that sometimes I can’t work. I also cracked up at work. I’m heartbroken to become an empty nest. I’m crying just writing this. I haven’t been this sad since my dear mom passed away a few years ago.
I know I have to pull myself together and that’s not healthy. I also know how lucky I am to have kids who are ambitious and healthy enough to fly on their own. Before, I paid attention to my appearance and I didn’t care anymore. Is this normal? — TEARS IN MICHIGAN
DEAR TEAR: While it is normal to feel sadness when children leave the nest, the symptoms you described are those of severe depression. I’m glad you wrote, as it gives me the opportunity to advise you to talk to your doctor about what’s going on. You may be grieving not only the departure of your children, but also the loss of your former life as a young wife and mother. There is medical and psychological help for the pain you are feeling. A licensed therapist will help you regain your emotional balance. Please do not wait to contact us.
DEAR ABBY: I rent a room to an elderly gentleman. His daughter also lives with him. I paid to have the general area of the house cleaned for him due to his age. Her daughter doesn’t bring anything and leaves the kitchen a mess with the rest of the house. He never tells her anything about it. She is basically lazy and sloppy and takes advantage of her father. Should I stop paying the cleaning service because of their actions? — LIVE A HAND IN FLORIDA
DEAR LOAN: What is happening does not seem right. Talk to your landlord and ask if the money you pay for rent could be reduced by the amount you paid the cleaner. And if he refuses, consider finding alternative accommodation.
DEAR ABBY: My friend wears a restraint and removes it at the table, even at the restaurant. How can I tell her that it’s getting a lot of attention and it’s disgusting to witness? — IMPOSSIBLE TO SEE IT IN NEW YORK
DEAR CAN’T IGNORE: Say it in simple English. Suggest that she go to the women’s bathroom to remove her retainer and carry her container in her purse, because when you see her doing this, it takes your appetite away.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
Herschel Walker on new abortion claims: ‘It’s a lie’
Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R-GA) said in the FNC’s “special report” on Wednesday that new allegations that he urged a second woman to have an abortion were a lie.
Anchor Bret Baier asked: “Obviously we have to address the elephant in the room today, and it was another accuser who came forward, anonymous, although she spoke to the reporters today, saying you pressured her to have an abortion and you paid for it. How do you respond to that?
Walker said: “Well that’s a lie, and I’m saying that’s a lie and I hope people can see now that Raphael Warnock and the left will do everything they can to get the seat back. .”
Baier asked, “Gloria Allred showed up with this client, you’re saying you don’t know this person?”
Walker said: “What I’m saying is that’s a lie. I said it once and moved forward in my campaign and moved forward because we care about what Georgians are talking about. They talk about this inflation. They talk about crime. They talk about men in women’s sport. They talk about this border. And right now, after the terrible display that Senator Warnock made during the debate, they are desperate right now. And I said it was a lie, I moved on and they want me to play these guessing games and stuff. But I’m not in there. I want to win this great seat for the great people of Georgia, because that’s what it’s all about.
‘When we plant, they come’: thirsty elephants pose new problem for drought-affected Kenyan farmers | Global development
When Francis Mutuku settled 35 years ago in Marungu, Taita-Taveta County, southeastern Kenya, he had no worries about how he was going to feed himself or a future family. .
At the time, the rains came on time and he harvested about 60 sacks of maize and 20 sacks of mung beans, enough to have a surplus to sell.
Additionally, there was a “peaceful” coexistence between his family and the wild animals that roam the area. Mutuku’s two-hectare (5-acre) farm borders 33 wildlife sanctuaries and private ranches, as well as the sprawling Tsavo National Park.
“We haven’t had any problems with the elephants. Both had enough to eat,” Mutuku says.
But when the Guardian met him on the same ground last month, Mutuku was a discouraged man. He can’t plant in the recently bred land yet because he doesn’t know when the rains will come. This is the third consecutive year of drought which has not only affected humans but also animals.
“Experts say we are suffering because people in rich countries have polluted the atmosphere,” Mutuku says. “I can no longer plant maize and have to switch to crops that take a short time to mature and require little water, such as green beans [mung beans].”
The drought around the Tsavo Conservation Area has brought wildlife closer to farmers such as Mutuku, especially elephants that roam the area in search of food and water. An adult elephant can consume about 200 kg of dry mass and 200 liters of water per day.
During the week of our visit, two adult elephants and seven babies drove past Mutuku’s house and destroyed its water storage tanks.
Rachel Kennedy, who lives near Mutuku, says the movement of the elephants dictates when her three children walk to and from school. The ravages of drought are gradually making wild animals less fearful of humans.
“When we plant, they come,” she says. “When we don’t plant, they still come. We beat the tin roofs of our houses, but they are getting used to the noise. We shine torches on them and they don’t run away. There’s not much you can do against a herd of 14 elephants.
The Tsavo ecosystem is home to nearly 15,000 elephants, or 37% of Kenya’s elephant population, according to last year’s wildlife census. And while the country has struggled to boost elephant numbers, outgoing tourism minister Najib Balala told the BBC earlier this year that the climate crisis was killing “20 times more elephants than poaching. “.
Kenya, Balala said, lost 179 elephants to drought between January and June this year because the country “forgot to invest in biodiversity management”.
Now local people are forced to use ingenious means to keep marauding elephants at bay. “I have to leave water in the drinking trough that was intended for my cows so that when the elephants arrive they can drink and not destroy the nearby concrete tank. I moved my cows to my ancestral home more than 50 kilometers away to avoid confrontations with elephants,” says Kennedy.
Joseph Mwanyalo, the director of the 48,000-acre (19,000-hectare) Lumo Wildlife Sanctuary, says with another year of drought, such conflicts will only increase. Since 2018 the reserve, which allows cattle grazing on certain blocks, has started collecting hay and selling it to herders at a subsidized rate of 300 Kenyan shillings (£2.13) a bale.
In the short term, this decision reduced human-wildlife conflict, as pastoralists refrained from grazing in areas set aside for tourism. However, with the rains failing again, there has been no hay to gather lately, a situation that will see fierce competition between humans, livestock and wildlife for the meager resources inside the conservation area.
“Wildlife and livestock now share the same pastures, with wild animals crossing into human settlements, sometimes with fatal consequences,” he says.
As livelihoods suffer from the effects of drought and lack of opportunities due to declining tourist numbers due to Covid, the region has seen an increase in poaching for bushmeat. Mwanyalo says the reserve is losing maybe three giraffes a day, and he estimates that this year alone they may have lost up to 100 giraffes to poachers.
“They say giraffe meat is sweet and hunt the animal with motorbikes during the day. They don’t seem to be scared anymore. We’ve made about 10 arrests so far, but more have escaped “says Mwanyalo.
The reserve now plans to dig boreholes near dry water pools for wildlife while encouraging herders to grow fodder in paddocks near their homes.
Mary Wangio Wanyika is a Community Development Officer for the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF). One of its missions is to educate the local community about conservation and help them mitigate the hazards of drought.
With the elephant being the “problem animal” here, Wanyika urges locals to create a biological fence by planting sunflowers, a plant with economic benefits that is also unpalatable to elephants.
She also helped villagers create beehive fences to deter them. The hives are connected by wires and if an elephant touches them, the bees get agitated and repel the elephants. “The beehive fences will also be sources of income. Honey is more productive than agriculture,” she says.
The Tsavo area is short of water, and Wanyika, through AWF, hopes to help farmers harvest rainwater by digging water basins and providing dam revetments. Again, such measures depend on Tsavo getting enough rain, a remote possibility at present.
“Sometimes it gets overwhelming,” says Wanyika. “It’s sad when the dams dry up, with impacts felt over 100 kilometers away in either direction.”
Tsavo residents such as Mutuku and Kennedy are pinning their hopes on “new pledges” at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next month. But with developed countries repeatedly failing to deliver on their promises to help those most affected by the climate crisis, it’s easy to be skeptical.
“We have policies on paper,” says Wanyika. “Let’s get out there and help people become more resilient, let’s listen to them. We will talk, but as long as nothing happens on the ground, to this woman who travels 20 kilometers in search of water we do nothing. People must be at the center of all interventions.
