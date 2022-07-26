ISLAMABAD — Thousands of people mourned the death of an outspoken Pakistani journalist in the capital on Thursday as the country’s spy chief and military spokesman demanded an independent investigation into the mysterious murder in Kenya .
Dali and Cocky Prince Season 2: Has The Show Been Renewed? Find Out Here
The Kdrama Dali & Cocky Prince, a Kdrama Dali & Cocky Prince, has been a hit with its fans since its debut on Netflix. Fans loved the show and gave it high marks. These fans now hope for Season 2 of Dali and Cocky Prince. For KBS2, Hong Seok-gu developed Dali and Cocky Prince, a […]
Cricketing World Goes Berserk As Zimbabwe Beats Pakistan In a Thriller
Over the last few years, Zimbabwe has been playing Pakistan a bit too frequently. As a reason, fans usually mock Pakistan for bashing the minnows and stamping their authority over them. Let me tell you what, Zimbabwe isn’t a minnow by any means. They’re serious underdogs and punch above their weight when they’re up against their new arch-rivals.
Their rivalry took a new turn recently when one of the Zimbabwe fans expressed how he was cheated by Pakistan with a fake Mr. Bean called ‘Pak Bean’ for their show. He wanted revenge and boy his team has delivered! Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1-run in an extraordinary display of skill and patience today. Twitter was flooded with Memes and we’ve picked some of the best ones for you.
कोहली जी वर्ल्ड कप से बाहर ले जाते हुए pic.twitter.com/Ud1SrZaEoL
— Professor ngl राजा बाबू (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 27, 2022
Pakistan #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/rrDw7FHXt3
— Nikhil. (@fundoozx) October 27, 2022
It’s not an upset.. It was always Zimbabwe’s match. Bad day for neighbours. #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/inXGErwqpl
— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 27, 2022
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan
And do not call this an upset. It’d be disrespectful to @ZimCricketv who’ve played so well and deserve all the respect and praise. Pic unrelated #PAKvZIM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RDxKasz05p
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 27, 2022
When Zimbabwe ask for Mr. Bean, you give them Mr. Bean. This Pak Bean revenge has been taken. Congratulations! #PAKvsZIM
— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) October 27, 2022
Dear Pakistani Fans
This too stay strong pakistan shall pass#PAKvsZIM
— The Engineer Bro (@theengineerbroo) October 27, 2022
Sikandar Raza deserves a statue somewhere in Zimbabwe.
— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) October 27, 2022
Commentary on the final ball.
When Zimbabwe beat Pakistan.#PAKvsZIM #PAKvZIM#ZIMvPAK #ZIMvsPAKpic.twitter.com/JAN715h6wx
— Cricket Videos (@Crickket__Video) October 27, 2022
No way Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe only to show how valuable are Babar Azam’s runs against them.
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 27, 2022
Pakistan Strike Rate v pace in this World Cup
Balls bouncing above stump height: 84
Balls bouncing stump height: 158
These two matches have brutally exposed Pakistan’s issues against bounce.#T20WorldCup
— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 27, 2022
Aww man, @ZimCricketv celebrating after the game is joyful: pic.twitter.com/mXxQDjllU8
— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 27, 2022
Shaheen shaaf Afridi is World Cup mein pic.twitter.com/4O8mKzhTTW
— Professor ngl राजा बाबू (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 27, 2022
When you realise Nawaz ko target kr lena chahiye tha us din#PAKvsZIM #zimbabar #WT20 pic.twitter.com/x5LaEXLCVV
— rahul (@Aapki_Taareef) October 27, 2022
This victory means so much to Zimbabwe Cricket and their fans. They lack resources and at times, don’t even have sufficient budget to provide kits to their players. All the potential goes begging. ICC should provide associate and so-called minnow teams more assistance, it’ll only do good for the game. Hope the ‘World Cup of Upsets’ has more thrillers in store for us. Until next time, adieu!
Europe’s energy crisis drives up firewood prices, flights fear
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Tudor Popescu swings his ax on a log, then feeds the split wood into a stove that heats his home in Moldova’s capital. As the nights grow chilly, the pile of firewood has grown around him – his provisions for the coming winter.
In the past, Popescu relied on natural gas for warmth in the morning and firewood in the evening. But gas is now scarcer, creating a crisis in his small Eastern European country.
“I won’t use gas anymore, so it will just be wood,” Popescu said. “But what I have is not enough.”
The energy crisis in Europe, triggered by Russia’s abrupt reduction in natural gas flows as part of its war against Ukraine, has forced some people to turn to cheaper sources of heating such as firewood. as the weather cools. But as more people source and burn wood, prices have skyrocketed, shortages and thefts have been reported, and scams are emerging. Foresters are installing GPS devices in logs to track valuable stocks, and fears are growing over the environmental impact of rising air pollution and tree felling.
In the former Soviet republic of Moldova, leaders fear this winter could be devastating for many of its inhabitants due to the high cost of electricity and heating, with European natural gas prices having almost tripled compared to what they were at the start of 2021 despite August’s record slump. . Europe’s poorest country, with pro-Western aspirations but part of its territory controlled by Russian troops, recently saw Russian energy giant Gazprom cut its natural gas supplies by 30% and threaten to other cuts.
The demand for firewood is not limited to the poorest countries like Moldova, but has also swept over the richer regions of Europe. The state forests of Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic are seeing a much higher demand for the limited quantities of firewood they sell as part of their sustainable forest management.
Often it comes from people who have never ordered firewood before and seem unaware that it needs to be purchased two years in advance so it can dry out enough to burn in wood stoves, according to the forest service of the state of Hesse in southwestern Germany.
German rangers are also seeing more and more people picking up fallen wood in forests, often unaware that it is illegal.
Czech state forests, which sell wood only for household consumption, had to limit the amount of firewood sold to individuals to avoid speculative purchases.
In Poland, the demand for small firewood from state forests increased by 46% and that for large firewood increased by 42% at the end of August compared to the previous year. This was even before fall, when the demand for firewood is highest.
“There is, of course, an increased interest in firewood in forest districts because it is the cheapest fuel available today,” said Michal Gzowski, spokesman for State Forests in Poland. “Small firewood is probably the cheapest heating material in EU countries.”
He said firewood theft, which has always existed to some extent, is on the rise.
To deter theft, the forest department of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia is experimenting with hiding GPS tracking devices in logs, spokeswoman Nicole Fiegler said.
There has been no sudden eruption of large-scale theft, but recent price increases have raised fears among small forest plot owners who could suffer significant losses if a stack of logs were stolen.
“It’s more of a situation of anxiety and fear,” Fiegler said, noting the increased value of firewood.
Foresters in the neighboring region of Hesse have been using GPS trackers since 2013 and claim to have been able to solve several thefts this way.
Austrian police warned last week of a significant increase in the number of fraudsters claiming to sell firewood and wood pellets online, while several businesses across the country were raided on suspicion of to have rigged the prices.
The German Pellet Institute also warns buyers to beware of bogus sellers who demand payment in advance and then disappear.
The German statistics agency says the prices of firewood and wood pellets made from sawdust that can be used in central heating in homes rose by more than 85% in August compared to the year former.
Pellet prices per tonne fell 2.6% in October but remain nearly 200% higher than a year ago, according to the Pellet Institute. Still, heating with pellets is cheaper than natural gas for those who are equipped to burn them, he points out. Gas costs 20.9 cents per kilowatt hour of heating, while pellets cost 14.88 cents.
In the UK, firewood prices are also rising.
“We’ve seen a massive increase in demand” as energy costs rise, said Nic Snell, chief executive of Certainly Wood, which bills itself as the UK’s largest supplier of firewood, selling about 20,000 tons of wood per year.
Snell estimated that his company’s kiln-dried hardwood is 15-20% more expensive than last year and “could get more expensive as the weather gets colder.”
It said demand for its domestic firewood had been boosted by more expensive imported wood from countries like Latvia and Lithuania. Transport costs, mainly for fuel, have driven up the price of imports, which were once cheaper than UK timber but are now more expensive.
In Denmark, the demand for wood-burning stoves increases with the firewood itself. Danish marketplace DBA said searches for wood pellets had skyrocketed by more than 1,300% in the past year.
The government and environmentalists have warned Danes planning to burn firewood to consider the risks: fire can be hazardous to health, while smoke contributes to particulate pollution.
There is also the detrimental environmental impact of cutting down more trees.
Egzona Shala, head of an environmental organization in Kosovo, where electricity prices have skyrocketed, says the felling of forest trees there has increased dramatically. His group, EcoZ, monitors forests in mountainous areas and has found people illegally cutting down trees at 5 a.m. in some cases. The firewood is then sold around the capital.
Often those that are cut are young trees. The forests, she said, are subject to “vulgar deforestation without any criteria or control”.
___
Gera reported from Warsaw, Poland, and McHugh from Frankfurt, Germany. AP reporters Monika Scislowska in Warsaw; Kelvin Chan in London; Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark; Philipp Jenne in Austria; Llazar Semini in Tirana, Albania; and Karel Janicek in Prague contributed.
Shopify (SHOP) Third Quarter 2022 Results
The Shopify logo is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 28, 2018.
Chris Wattie | Reuters
Shares of Shopify jumped 18% after the e-commerce company reported earnings above Wall Street revenue estimates and a lower-than-expected third-quarter loss.
- Loss per share: loss of $0.02, adjusted, compared to a loss of 0.07 expected by analysts according to Refinitiv.
- Revenue: $1.37 billion vs $1.33 billion expected, according to Refinitiv.
Revenue rose 22% from the same quarter a year ago, but Shopify said the strong U.S. dollar weighed on sales.
Last quarter, Shopify said 2022 will be “more of a transition year, in which e-commerce has largely reset to the pre-Covid trendline and is now under pressure from persistently high inflation. “. The company has seen tremendous growth during the pandemic when its stock soared to new heights as retailers sought out its services to sell products online.
Shopify forecast that its operating expense growth rate will “decelerate sequentially” in the current fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.
Gross merchandise volume, or the total value of merchandise sold on the platform, increased 11% to $46.2 billion in the third quarter. This represents an increase of $4.4 billion from the third quarter of 2021.
“Our merchant solutions revenue as a percentage of GMV, or merchant solutions attach rate, soared to 2.14%, the highest level in Shopify history,” said Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify.
This was the first quarter to include results from the company’s acquisition of Deliverr, the e-commerce shipping company.
“In the third quarter, we delivered another solid quarter of GMV, revenue and gross profit growth in a highly inflationary environment. From an operational perspective, we recalibrated our organizational structure, successfully deployed a new framework compensation and started integrating Deliverr into Shopify,” said Amy Shapero, chief financial officer of Shopify.
Shopify shares are down nearly 75% year-to-date. In July, the company announced that it would lay off around 10% of its staff.
US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%
By PAUL WISEMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue.
Thursday’s better-than-expected estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — grew in the third quarter after having shrunk in the first half of 2022. Stronger exports and consumer spending, backed by a healthy job market, helped restore growth to the world’s biggest economy at a time when worries about a possible recession are rising.
Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity, expanded at a 1.4% annual pace in the July-September quarter, down from a 2% rate from April through June. Last quarter’s growth got a major boost from exports, which shot up at an annual pace of 14.4%. Government spending also helped: It rose at a 2.4% annual pace, the first such increase since early last year, with sharply higher defense spending leading the way.
Housing investment, though, plunged at a 26% annual pace, hammered by surging mortgage rates as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises borrowing costs to combat chronic inflation. It was the sixth straight quarterly drop in residential investment.
Overall, the outlook for the overall economy has darkened. The Fed has raised interest rates five times this year and is set to do so again next week and in December. Chair Jerome Powell has warned that the Fed’s hikes will bring “pain” in the form of higher unemployment and possibly a recession.
“Looking ahead, risks are to the downside, to consumption in particular, as households continue to face challenges from high prices and likely slower job growth going forward,’ Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a research note.
With inflation still near a 40-year high, steady price spikes have been pressuring households across the country. At the same time, rising loan rates have derailed the housing market and are likely to inflict broader damage over time. The outlook for the world economy, too, grows bleaker the longer that Russia’s war against Ukraine drags on.
The latest GDP report comes as Americans, worried about inflation and the risk of a recession, have begun to vote in elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party retains control of Congress. Inflation has become a signature issue for Republican attacks on the Democrats’ stewardship of the economy.
Economists noted that the third-quarter gain in GDP can be traced entirely to the surge in exports, which added 2.7 percentage points to the economy’s expansion. Export growth will be difficult to sustain as the global economy weakens and a strong U.S. dollar makes American products pricier in foreign markets.
Thursday’s report offered some encouraging news on inflation. A price index in the GDP data rose at a 4.1% annual rate from July through September, down from 9% in the April-June period — less than economists had expected and the smallest increase since the final three months of 2020. That figure could raise hopes that the Fed might decide it can soon slow its rate hikes.
Last quarter’s U.S. economic growth reversed annual declines of 1.6% from January through March and 0.6% from April through June. Consecutive quarters of declining economic output are one informal definition of a recession. But most economists have said they believe the economy skirted a recession, noting the still-resilient job market and steady spending by consumers. Most of them have expressed concern, though, that a recession is likely next year as the Fed steadily tightens credit.
Preston Caldwell, head of U.S. economics for the financial services firm Morningstar, noted that the economy’s contraction in the first half of the year was caused largely by factors that don’t reflect its underlying health and so “very likely did not constitute a genuine economic slowdown.” He pointed, for example, to a drop in business inventories, a cyclical event that tends to reverse itself over time.
Higher borrowing costs have weakened the home market, in particular. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, just 3.14% a year ago, topped 7% this week for the first time since 2002, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. Sales of existing homes have fallen for eight straight months. Construction of new homes is down nearly 8% from a year ago.
Still, the economy retains pockets of strength. One is the vitally important job market. Employers have added an average of 420,000 jobs a month this year, putting 2022 on track to be the second-best year for job creation (behind 2021) in Labor Department records going back to 1940. The unemployment rate was 3.5% last month, matching a half-century low.
Hiring has been decelerating, though. In September, the economy added 263,000 jobs — solid but the lowest total since April 2021.
International events are causing further concerns. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted trade and raised prices of energy and food, creating a crisis for poor countries. The International Monetary Fund, citing the war, this month downgraded its outlook for the world economy in 2023.
While the U.S. economy expanded, the European Central Bank predicted weakening growth in the 19 countries that use the euro currency the rest of this year and next, pointing to the uncertainty of Russia’s war in Ukraine that could keep food and energy prices high. While ECB President Christine Lagarde said the likelihood of recession had increased, the central bank on Thursday still announced its second big interest rate hike in a row to target inflation running at 9.9%.
Thousands mourn Pakistani journalist, spy chief wants investigation
Pakistan has not opened its own investigation into the journalist’s murder. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, however, said the government would soon send a team of two civilian investigators to Kenya to determine the circumstances surrounding the journalist’s death.
Police in Kenya’s capital have released conflicting statements deepening the mystery behind Sharif’s death. They initially expressed regret for the incident, saying it was a case of “mistaken identity”. They said Sharif was killed while searching for a similar car involved in a child abduction case.
Police later said someone opened fire from Sharif’s car, wounding a police officer and officers returned fire.
Sharif’s family, friends and Pakistani government officials demand a fair investigation. Sharif, 50, left Pakistan in August to avoid arrest following a citizen’s complaint against him alleging he defamed the country’s national institutions. Most of his friends until his death only knew he was in Dubai, UAE.
Sharif’s employer – the private ARY television in Pakistan – fired him in August, saying he had violated the broadcaster’s social media policy. His talk show POWERPLAY, which airs on Mondays and Thursdays, was discontinued.
Earlier in the year, the station remained critical of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif – unrelated to the journalist – who ousted his predecessor Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April. The slain journalist was Khan’s staunch supporter, and Khan claimed he was ousted as part of a US-conspiracy, a charge denied by Washington and the Pakistani government.
As more than 15,000 mourners gathered for Sharif’s funeral at the country’s largest Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, the country’s spy chief, and military spokesman, the Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, demanded an investigation. It was the first time in the country’s history that its spy chief took part in a press conference.
Anjum told reporters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi that there was no threat to Sharif’s life when he left the country in August. Sitting next to him, Iftikhar, the military spokesman, also said the army did not try to prevent Sharif from leaving Pakistan from the northwestern city of Peshawar.
“Arshad didn’t want to leave but was told his life was in danger,” Iftikhar said. Among the questions were why Sharif was in Kenya, where he was traveling with another Pakistani resident, Khurram Ahmed, when their car failed to stop despite being flagged at the checkpoint.
Anjum, the spy chief, said at the press conference that his agency was deliberately distancing itself from any national investigation as it wanted an independent investigation to conclude precisely why Sharif left Pakistan in September when he there was no threat to his life, and why he didn’t. return after his Dubai visa expires in September.
“There should be an impartial and transparent investigation” into this whole matter, Anjum said.
Victoria Theater in St. Paul plans renovation to start in April
Efforts to renovate the historic Victoria Theater on St. Paul’s University Avenue will receive a $1 million boost from the state of Minnesota, bringing fundraising close enough to a $5.5 million goal to begin scheduling construction.
“Right now our plan is to start construction in April,” said Tyler Olsen-Highness, executive director of the arts center, in an interview. “We’re all systems go.”
Olsen-Highness told the St. Paul City Council on Wednesday that his goal is to open the theater at 825 University Ave. W. as a community-driven arts destination, live performance, classroom and gathering space by January 2024.
In 2020, following an application sponsored by the city, the state Legislature authorized $1 million in bond funds to support the theater. The funds were contingent on further fundraising, a total of roughly $4.3 million of which is now in hand.
Olsen-Highness said since January 2020, construction cost estimates have almost doubled. Still, the arts center has already begun programming, with recent offerings including two annual festivals, arts workshops, digital activities and community gatherings.
When a private developer made plans to demolish the two-story building — then a shuttered lamp store — for parking space in 2009, the Frogtown Neighborhood Association, the Center for Hmong Arts and Talent, Historic St. Paul and Dangerous Productions rallied to save the 100-year-old vacant cabaret.
The Land Bank Twin Cities bought the establishment in 2014, the same year the Green Line’s Victoria Station light-rail stop opened, and held it on the arts center’s behalf until the summer of 2021, when the Victoria Theater organizers were able to purchase it.
“It’s been 13 years at this point that the community has been working on it, and to be so close to starting is pretty amazing,” Olsen-Highness said.
