News
Euro 2022: England boss Wiegman urges Lionesses to inspire whole nation as Sweden half-sell in TEN MINUTES
SARINA WIEGMAN says England will inspire the nation by reaching the Euro 2022 final.
Lionesses stars like Millie Bright, skipper Leah Williamson and Ellen White take on Sweden tonight at a sold-out Bramall Lane for a seat in Sunday’s Wembley final.
England have suffered one hat-trick from their last four eliminations in major tournaments.
Wiegman said: “We hope to make fans proud and inspire the nation. Reaching the semi-finals was really great.
“We brought a lot of inspiration with us – but all the fans gave us a lot of inspiration too.
“I hope the fans bring us a lot of energy again.
“We do that ourselves, but it was really an extra dimension that they gave us.”
England star Harry Maguire will return to his hometown of Sheffield to cheer on the Lionesses.
The Manchester United captain also attended the Lionesses’ opening game against Austria at Old Trafford.
Maguire will be back to cheer on England and Arsenal star Beth Mead, who is the tournament’s top scorer with five goals after returning from United’s pre-season tour.
FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS – THE BEST DEALS FOR NEW CUSTOMERS
But history was not on England’s side against World No. 2 Sweden.
The Lionesses have won just three of 26 games against them and Wiegman expects a tough test after beating Spain 2-1 in extra time in the quarter-finals.
She added: “It’s going to be a very difficult game, very different from what we had against Spain. They have a very strong squad – but we’re prepared.
“Everyone is so focused and very excited. We recovered a bit after the last game and got fresh again, then we started to prepare for the game against Sweden.
“Training has been very intense again so we can’t wait to play this game.”
After edging past Spain thanks to Georgia Stanway’s impressive goal, the hosts braced for a possible penalty shoot-out.
And boss Wiegman said: “We have prepared and discussed every possible scenario.
“I think we’re totally prepared and then we’ll see how it develops.”
Tickets for the duel are currently sold out TEN Minutes England hopes for a similarly loud reception as in the previous games.
Wiegman added: “It’s really exciting – and we hope we can make them proud again.”
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Euro 2022: England boss Wiegman urges Lionesses to inspire whole nation as Sweden half-sell in TEN MINUTES
News
State soccer roundup: Mahtomedi takes down Winona in girls Class 2A quarters
Mahtomedi 5, Winona 1: Lauren Coy scored twice and Katelyn Beulke added a goal and an assist as the top seed and defending Class 2A state champ cruised into next week’s state semifinals, where it will meet the winner of the quarterfinal between Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Alexandria Area.
Kaitlyn Moltzan and Lily Lindquist also scored for the Zephyrs.
Edina 4, Centennial 0: Izzy Engle erupted for four goals — with three coming in the first half — as the fifth-seeded Hornets took down fourth-seeded Centennial. The loss ended the Cougars’ eight-game winning streak.
Edina and Mounds View will meet in a state semifinal at U.S. Bank at 8 a.m. next Wednesday.
News
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Twin on First Red Carpet Since Baby Arrival
All the stars are closer at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The cast of Marvel’s sequel, including Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright— stunned in daring ensembles at the film’s Los Angeles debut on Oct. 26. But Black Panther also welcomed a new star for the second round: Rihannawho sings the lead single, “Lift Me Up,” on the blockbuster soundtrack.
For the outing, Rihanna donned a light olive green Rick Owens dress with a strapless neckline and blue detailing, pairing the futuristic look with long beige gloves and pointed heels. His partner A$AP Rocky matched with a neutral oversized jacket and trousers, paired with a black shirt.
The premiere marks the couple’s first red carpet moment since the arrival of their baby boy in May.
By VarietyRiRi’s song will pay tribute to the late film star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. She wrote the track – which will be released on October 28, ahead of the film’s November 11 release – with Time, Ludwig Goransson and director Ryan Coogler.
Entertainment
News
Jalen Brunson gets love from Garden crowd in 134-131 overtime win against Hornets
The Knicks won by the very tip of a sneaker sole.
With 5.5 seconds left in overtime and the Knicks winning by three, P.J. Washington’s shot was ruled a 2-pointer because, by the slimmest of margins, his foot touched the 3-point line. Even slow motion replay with a freeze frame wasn’t conclusive.
So instead of a tie game, the Knicks took a one-point advantage into the next possession and held on Wednesday to beat the Hornets, 134-131.
It was a rollercoaster until the end with Jalen Brunson serving as the hero for the Knicks and hearing his first chant at MSG.
“Ja-len Brun-son,” the Garden echoed in overtime.
Brunson, who is quickly establishing himself as the team leader and most reliable, took over when it mattered most and finished with 27 points with 13 assists with seven rebounds. The 13 assists was a career high.
Brunson scored or assisted on New York’s opening seven points in overtime. Then with 20 seconds left, Julius Randle drove for a lay-up that gave the Knicks a 3-point advantage.
Washington’s controversial two-pointer followed, and RJ Barrett sealed the win at the foul line.
The Knicks (3-1) have won three straight and start a daunting two-game road trip at Milwaukee and Cleveland.
Barrett finished with 22 points in 39 minutes. Randle struggled with 17 points in 40 minutes on 7-for-19 shooting.
The end of regulation was also an adventure. The Hornets recovered from a 12-point deficit and held a five-point advantage with just over two minutes remaining.
Brunson and Randle hit clutch shots in the final 50 seconds, but Dennis Smith Jr., the former Knick, tied it on the next possession with a spinning lay-up.
Randle and Gordon Hayward missed potential go-ahead shots in the final 16 seconds. Hayward’s floater at the buzzer didn’t even hit the rim.
Two old friends from Jeff Van Gundy’s coaching tree stood on opposing sidelines Wednesday. They oversaw a game much different stylistically than their days as Knicks assistant coaches.
The 265 combined points would’ve never happened in the 90s at MSG, but both Tom Thibodeau and Steve Clifford have adapted to these fast-paced NBA times with high-powered offenses.
“Once you get branded as a coach, that’s how you’re viewed,” Clifford said. “He and I are both viewed as Van Gundy disciples. Look at over the years his teams offensive numbers, they’re raised every place he’s been. Everybody talks about the defense – he is a great defensive coach. He’s also a great offensive coach. And again, once you get labeled a certain way that’s how it works.”
This season, the Knicks have adopted an identity of outscoring the opponent.
The Hornets (2-2), meanwhile, are among the pleasant surprises of the very early season. Their offseason was a disaster with Miles Bridges arrested on domestic violence charges, Kenny Atkinson refusing the head coaching job and LaMelo Ball spraining his ankle.
Clifford took the job as an emergency fill-in and had them competitive in the first two weeks.
“Wherever he goes, he does a great job,” Thibodeau said. “He’s obviously a close friend.”
Smith Jr. scored 14 points with 11 assists in the Hornets’ shoe-tip loss.
()
News
Child in critical condition after West Town shooting, police say – NBC Chicago
A 7-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood on Wednesday night.
Police say the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue around 8:22 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers responded to a call for gunfire and found a 7-year-old boy who had been shot in the abdomen.
According to the police, the child was in the toilet of a house when a bullet passed through a window and hit him.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
No suspects are in custody and an investigation is in its early stages.
NBC Chicago
News
Nets loss to Bucks underscores glaring areas for improvement
This is what playoff basketball looks, sounds — and if you ask either team — feels like.
Bodies colliding. Coaches fired up. A wire-to-wire game that’s decided late in the fourth.
The Nets’ 110-99 loss to the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks gave it all. Steve Nash was tossed after a double technical in the third quarter. Kevin Durant suffered a stinger in his shoulder and Ben Simmons winced with back pain — and continued to struggle to find his footing on the offensive end.
But in the end, it was still a game. And in the end, the Nets had a chance to win.
Make no mistake: The Nets would love an undefeated start to their season. They would love for the fruits of what will be a full season’s worth of labor actually reflected in the win column.
They knew, however, they would be off to a tough start — with Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks awaiting on Thursday for the second leg of a back-to-back. They knew the wins wouldn’t rack up early. You didn’t need Nash, Kyrie Irving or Simmons to say things would look ugly before they got pretty.
There continues to be, however, areas the Nets will need to improve on if they’re going to eventually start turning that progress into victories.
DEPTH AT THE FIVE
It’s clear as day that both Nic Claxton and second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe have improved from where they were last season.
It’s also clear as day that those improvements, quite frankly, aren’t enough.
That’s because other teams are just going to brute force their way into the paint, just like Giannis Antetokounmpo did in the third quarter. After the Nets went on a 35-18 second-quarter run to take a 55-43 lead into halftime, Antetokounmpo responded by taking the Carmelo Anthony-coined ‘bully ball’ to a different level.
Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his 43 points in the third quarter, and he did the same way: either on the low left block, pummeling his way through whichever defender the Nets put on him; or downhill in transition or after a rebound, putting his head and shoulder down and getting to the rim.
The Nets don’t have an answer for that, just like they didn’t have an answer for New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas; like they didn’t have an answer for Memphis’ Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke; and like they won’t have an answer for the foreseeable future at the top of an Eastern Conference where the teams leading to the Finals will all be bigger and stronger than the Nets as currently constructed.
NBA fixture Jeff Van Gundy said it best during ESPN’s broadcast. Van Gundy was asked specifically if he believed the Nets can contend at a high level with only Claxton and Sharpe playing the five.
“I think they definitely have to explore all opportunities to get a different type of big,” he said.
It’s worth noting Markieff Morris missed his second straight game for personal reasons, and it’s the second time in a row a team all but bullied the Nets to a double-digit loss.
“SHOOT IT BEN”
Those were the actual words Irving screamed after dumping the ball off to Simmons a few feet from the rim, only for Simmons to pause, never look at the rim, and pass to a teammate.
Simmons shot two-of-seven from the field for four points, nine assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block against the Bucks. Defensively, he played maybe his best game of the season. If this is the Simmons the Nets are getting on that end of the ball, sign them up for a full year’s worth.
But two things are clear on the offensive end: One, Simmons is hesitant — even more hesitant than James Harden was last season — to score. And we’re not talking jump shots. We’re talking getting to the rim to dunk or even to the running hook shot he feels he can get off at any time.
Which brings us to the second point: He is clearly still laboring after undergoing a back procedure this offseason. On one play defending Antetokounmpo, he hunched over in clear discomfort, then continued to play through the pain.
It’s admirable, but this has always been a concern: Simmons, only months removed from a microdiscectomy, is now tasked with being the Nets’ best, and toughest defender at all five positions.
And then, the Nets are asking him to be aggressive on offense.
He has to be, because on Wednesday night, the Bucks simply parked Brook Lopez in the paint and dared Simmons to shoot anything outside of five feet. It’s the worst kept secret that he has yet to reclaim the athleticism that allowed him to finish at the rim with authority. Against the Bucks, he missed a wide-open layup, then missed the ensuing tip-in a fraction of a second later.
Which brings us to the viral “Shoot it, Ben!” clip, where Irving dumps the ball off to Simmons a few feet from the basket, and Simmons holds the ball for a second and a half, then looks to pass.
It wasn’t that play that was the issue, but it was a microcosm of where Simmons is in his return after 470 days accumulating rust missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season. He played an excellent defensive game, but on offense, he dribbled the ball up the court, then set a screen for the person he passed to — also known as a dribble hand-off (or DHO) — over and over again.
And if this is where the Nets are, then it’s going to fall, once again, on the shoulders of the superstar scorers this franchise emboldened with the keys to the kingdom. Irving and Durant combined for 60 points on the night, but Irving missed 12 shots and Durant missed 13. Only one other player scored in double figures: Royce O’Neale, who hit four three-pointers in the second quarter and never scored again.
Antetokounmpo finished with 43 points, but the Bucks also outrebounded the Nets by 17. Again, it’s not about the wins and losses — just yet — more so how the Nets look while competing in a season with championship expectations.
They look good, but two glaring improvements clearly need to be made if this is going to be the last team standing at the end of the season.
()
News
Victoria Beckham says that pairing look with David still ‘haunts’ her
“She actually said to me recently, ‘Mom, I saw pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,’” she recalled . vogue australia in its July 2022 issue. “She was actually pretty disgusted at how short my skirts were.”
She continued, “I said, ‘Are you ever going to wear skirts like that?’ She replied, “Absolutely not. We’ll see.”
And Harper wasn’t the only one of her opinion. Victoria confessed that David hilariously supported their daughter, saying, “‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.’”
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Entertainment
State soccer roundup: Mahtomedi takes down Winona in girls Class 2A quarters
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Twin on First Red Carpet Since Baby Arrival
Jalen Brunson gets love from Garden crowd in 134-131 overtime win against Hornets
Child in critical condition after West Town shooting, police say – NBC Chicago
Nets loss to Bucks underscores glaring areas for improvement
Ethereum Classic Flashes Bullish Signs As Volume Rises; Will $32 be breached?
Victoria Beckham says that pairing look with David still ‘haunts’ her
State girls soccer: Sydney Gilbertson goal lifts Rosemount over STMA in quarterfinals
Bitcoin Price Can Touch $22,000 If The Bulls Barrel Past These Levels
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s $700 Million Powerball – NBC Chicago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Business4 weeks ago
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
News4 weeks ago
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android