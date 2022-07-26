Blockchain
Fanzee Raises $2M To Help Football Clubs Offer Gamified Experiences To Their Fans
Fanzee said today it has closed on a $2 million round of funding to bring its idea of a Ton blockchain-based sports fan engagement platform.
The startup has built a fan engagement platform aimed at sports clubs that want to increase their level of interaction with their fans, enabling them to foster a greater sense of community and reward their most loyal supporters.
It’s an idea that has won considerable backing from investors such as TONcoin.fund, MEXC Pioneer, KuCoin Ventures, Huobi Incubator, vlg.digital, 3Commas, Orbs.com, and Hexit.capital, a part of Swiss based Hemma Group, to name just a few.
Fanzee CEO Ajay Jojo said he is honored to have received the backing of some of the greatest minds in the Web3 movement and promised to deliver “immense value” to millions of sports fans by leveraging digital assets such as NFTs.
Fanzee’s platform makes use of blockchain innovations such as tokenization to help sports clubs create interactive challenges such as quizzes. With it, they can effectively gamify fan loyalty programs and unlock new revenue streams, Fanzee said, while rewarding those fans for their participation.
For instance, Fanzee can help soccer teams to create matchday challenges such as a morning quiz that’s based on the events from the previous match, and player-vs-player challenges where fans can bet on important match events with their friends. Other ideas include an end of match quiz designed to test fans on how closely they followed the game, and an end of match challenge that involves collecting three video moments from the game.
By participating in these challenges, fans will be able to earn prizes such as experience points, NFT tokens and cryptocurrency (such as a club’s specific coin). Each fan who participates will be able to sign up and earn points towards their “fan level”. In that way, clubs could create their own fan leaderboards that rank all of their fans. This will inspire fans to step up their interaction in order to move on up the leaderboard to win even more valuable prizes. For example, a club could offer NFTs to its highest ranked fans that function as a match day ticket for the next home game.
Fanzee will also operate a third-party marketplace where fans can come together to buy and sell digital assets relating to their clubs. So if someone wins an NFT providing a free ticket to the next game, but they’re unable to be there, they can sell that NFT to someone else who is able to take advantage of it. What’s more, Fanzee abstracts away the complexity of using crypto wallets by automating these processes for fans that like to keep things simple.
Mark Chadwick, Head of Diligence at TONcoin.fund, a $250 million growth fund for projects building on the TON blockchain, said Fanzee’s focus is on bringing sport fans to the forefront by engaging with them in ways that were never possible before.
“Fanzee’s platform, with its gamification mechanics, will generate true value for sports organizations and their fans,” Chadwick insisted.
Image source: Fanzee
Terra Community Burns 25 Billion LUNC Tokens, Will It Reach The Highs?
The Terra Classic LUNC has been putting more effort into resuscitation its new position in the crypto space. Unfortunately, the algorithmic stablecoin Terra and LUNA collapse in May caused a massive loss in the industry. The crisis intensified the crypto winter of the year, leading to the loss of billions of dollars.
However, the new Terra ecosystem is gradually building against its previous loss. One of its distinctive approaches is the protocol’s burning mechanism. This action brought about the 1.2% tax burn for on-chain LUNC transactions, as proposed by one of the Terra community members.
Burning LUNC Tokens And New Tax Burn
The Terra community has embraced the burning mechanism in line with its plans. According to a recent report, the district has burned almost 25 billion Terra Classic till now.
Also, a report noted that the crypto exchange giant, Binance, has tremendously moved in LUNC burns. Recently, Binance announced burning over 1.34 billion Terra Classic in the fourth batch of its weekly burns. It quoted 2.68 million coins as the transaction for the burn.
Binance pledged its support for Terra’s burning mechanism. So far, the exchange has burned almost 12.5 billion LUNC tokens through its trading fees on spot and margin trading pairs.
But Binance noticed a drop in its weekly burning of LUNC tokens. This made its CEO CZ suggest a reduction in the burning tax to increase both on-chain and off-chain transactions.
Recently, the Terra Luna Classic community voted for a change in the tax burning of tokens. The change was from 1.2% to 0.2%, as contained in Proposal 5234. The community expressed its enthusiasm over the new tax burn resulting in its massive voting.
Terra community has adopted the tax burn as a process that facilitates the growth of LUNC price. The mechanism will destroy 10 billion LUNC from the token’s total supply. The new tax burn change took effect on October 19.
Terra Classic Price Performance
It has not been quite easy for LUNC amid the bearish trend in the crypto market. But the token is showing a formidable strength during the drastic period.
Today’s reclaiming in the crypto market gave the token another great price movement. At the time of writing, LUNC is trading at $0.00241, depicting an increase of 5.50% over the past 24 hours.
The token saw 13 out of 30 (43%) green days over the past 30 days, with a 9.86% price volatility. Using some technical indicators, the LUNC sentiment currently reads Neutral. LUNC has 15 indicators that show bullish signals and 14 that indicate bearish signals.
Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
Solidus Labs Unveils First-of-its-kind Web3 AML Solution, Flagging Close to 200,000 Rug Pulls and Smart Contract Scams That Make Up 8% of All Ethereum Tokens
In a major step towards de-risking DeFi, data released by Solidus reveals that a new token pre-programmed to scam users is created every 4 minutes on average, and the illicit funds from these scams often flow through and are potentially laundered via centralized crypto exchanges
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blockchain–Crypto market integrity and risk monitoring leader Solidus Labs announced today the launch of a new real-time on-chain Threat Intelligence tool, designed to help anti-money laundering (AML) teams proactively and preemptively address one of DeFi and Web3’s biggest challenges – smart contract scams. The solution represents a paradigm shift in DeFi risk monitoring, compliance and AML methodologies, which have so far taken a largely retroactive approach to identifying crypto scams and blocking their money flows.
Covering Ethereum and 11 other chains like BNB and Polygon, Solidus’ Web3 AML redefines the compliance approach companies in the digital asset space should adopt to adhere to current anti-fraud and anti-money laundering laws. With this new capability, Solidus enables immediate and accurate detection at scale of a wide and growing array of smart contract scams across the Ethereum ecosystem, from the moment their malicious code is deployed, until their illicit funds reach centralized exchanges, and beyond. It therefore empowers crypto risk and compliance teams to act the moment scams are deployed, to protect users and prevent the acceptance of illicit money flows. The solution also enables entities like decentralized applications and exchanges running on those protocols to flag them for users or limit access to such scams through their user interfaces.
This new risk monitoring technology also provides the most comprehensive coverage and first real-time analysis of smart contract scams across the ecosystem, and the most complete on and off-chain view of the current state of crypto scams and market integrity.
Smart Contract Scams by the Numbers:
- 188,525 – number of smart contracts scams detected on 12 covered blockchains as of October 10, 2022
- 15 – number of newly deployed scams detected by Solidus Threat Intelligence every hour on average
- 12% – percentage of all BEP-20 tokens on BNB Chain that exhibit fraudulent characteristics
- 8% – percentage of all ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum that exhibit fraudulent characteristics
- $910,000,000 – lower-bound estimate in today’s value of scam-related ETH which flowed through centralized and/or regulated exchanges
Scam token smart contracts — cryptocurrencies that have been hard-coded to steal investors’ funds — contribute to a growing list of crypto-native market abuse typologies, including rug pulls, phishing attacks and token impersonations. Scam token contracts can be automatically deployed and easily repeated, allowing serial scammers to rapidly execute thousands of small value attacks without raising red flags among regulated exchanges, regulators and law enforcement.
“While some of the big rug pulls and scams make the news, like the famous Squid Games Token that’s estimated to have cost users around $3 million in lost funds, the full picture stemming from our data shows the vast majority of these scams go unnoticed,” says Solidus’ Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Kathy Kraninger, who led the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) before joining the firm. “Providing this level of transparency is a major step in assessing the true magnitude of crypto scams and market manipulation – which allows the industry and regulators to prevent consumer harm and ultimately raise market integrity and consumer protection standards.” Following the White House Executive Order earlier this year, U.S. financial regulators have been intensifying the effort to stymie crypto fraud and scams. The CFPB recently reported it has received more than 2,700 crypto-related consumer complaints from the beginning of 2020 to August this year – 28% of which were tied to scams and fraud.
Over the past two years, in light of the growing public and regulatory concerns with high rate of theft and abuse in decentralized services, and a clear and growing need for DeFi risk mitigation tools, Solidus has intensified its R&D focus on the bleeding edge realm of on-chain market integrity.
In developing this Web3 AML solution and the DeFi-specific typologies it addresses, Solidus combined its category-defining crypto-native market surveillance capabilities and know-how with cutting-edge smart contract scanning technology and proprietary on-chain and off-chain datasets. The data was enhanced with Solidus’ acquisition of Token Sniffer, the smart contract scam scanner website and its technology, which is now integrated into Solidus’ DeFi Threat Intelligence and Web3 AML solutions. Recently cited by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Token Sniffer is an established authority on smart contract scams screening, and as such – will be kept publicly available even after the acquisition, as part of Solidus’ commitment to the future and prosperity of the DeFi ecosystem.
“Sunlight is the best of disinfectants. This new product is part of Solidus’ vision – simplifying risk in crypto and decentralized finance, shedding light on manipulative and abusive behavior and enabling the rating of various assets and products,” says Asaf Meir, Solidus’ founder and Chief Executive. “HALO Threat Intelligence is a major step toward de-risking DeFi. We’re delighted to provide this Web3 AML solution and the unprecedented level of transparency and proactiveness it enables, as the crypto industry continues and expands its effort to combat smart contract scams. This launch is the result of hundreds of hours of work by our R&D team alongside our clients, industry partners and regulators who are on the front line of enabling safe and regulated crypto services.”
Solidus Web3 AML is the new addition to Solidus HALO, the firm’s crypto-native market integrity suite of solutions. HALO is currently used to monitor more than 1 trillion events per day across more than 150 markets, protecting more than 25 million retail and institutional entities. It allows Solidus’ clients to manage multiple crypto risk and compliance programs in one platform, while also utilizing behavioral-based detection models powered by machine-learning to address a range of crypto-specific threats and alerts.
About Solidus Labs
Solidus Labs is the category-definer for crypto-native triple T (3T) market integrity solutions – trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and threat intelligence. Our mission is to enable safe crypto trading throughout the investment journey across all centralized and DeFi markets. As the founder of industry-leading initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and DACOM Summit, and in everything we do, Solidus is deeply committed to ushering in the financial markets of tomorrow. Crypto exchanges, financial institutions and regulators globally rely on Solidus HALO – our real-time, comprehensive, testable, and future-proof platform. Safeguarding their business from known forms of market abuse and a plethora of emerging crypto-specific risks, we enable our clients to grow faster – and safer. To learn more, please visit: https://soliduslabs.com.
Contacts
Solidus Labs Media
Trevor Davis
Gregory FCA for Solidus Labs
443.248.0359 | [email protected]
Merit Circle Set To Burn $147 Million Worth Of MC Tokens
In a new development, the prominent player in gaming and metaverse, Merit Circle, is moving to sustain its value, The DAO voted to burn all MC tokens left in its Community Incentives wallet. This process serves to cut down the project’s total token supply.
As attention in the metaverse kept soaring, some new projects emerged to support activities in the virtual world. Merit Circle crypto aims to maximize value in metaverse activities like games. Crypto centres on crypto assets, virtual investments, and gaming.
Before now, the DAO maintained a monthly burning mechanism for the MC tokens allocated in the wallet. However, it currently has a massive agreement that will destroy the remaining tokens.
Merit Circle Agreed To Burn MC Tokens
The Merit Circle raised a proposal to burn 200 million MC tokens in its Community Incentives wallet. The tokens are worth about $147 million. The burning proposal received a significant number of positive votes. The detail revealed that only 3 out of 232 votes were against the burning motion.
The Community Incentives wallet received 30% of the 1 billion total MC token supply after its creation. The wallet is meant to be the source of tokens for community rewards. However, the tokens have remained dormant without serving any utility purpose from the time of the wallet’s creation.
Hence, the project devised a monthly burning process for the MC tokens in the wallet according to the proposal MIP-7. Over the past nine months, the DAO has maintained a monthly burning of 6,125,000 MC tokens from the wallet. But about 200 million MC tokens are still left in the wallet 8.
The Merit Circle DAO noted that the dormant tokens bloat the overall token supply. For one, they are counted as part of the crypto’s total token supply. Also, they contribute to the diluted valuation of the project and are counted during calculations for future token unlocks.
Impact Of MC Tokens Burn
Once Merit Circle burns the 200 million MC tokens, it will reduce the total token supply of the crypto project. Also, the process will make the fully diluted valuation align with the circulating market cap of the project.
Also, through the massive token destruction, outsiders will have more confidence in the project and its upcoming token unlocks. Furthermore, they will believe that the tokens will emerge according to the project’s roadmap.
During the crypto market’s bullish trend, the Merit Circle crypto joined the train of massive gainers. At the time of writing, the price of MC is hovering around $0.762, indicating an increasing momentum in 24 hours.
Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
Soluna Holdings Announces September Site Level Financials
Improved Power Costs and Increased Cash Contribution Margin from Summer Lows; Improved Liquidity to Support Dorothy Energization
ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, today announced the release of its September site level financials.
Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, stated, “Soluna continues to deliver healthy hashrate and margins despite low BTC prices and energy market volatility. We have taken important steps to improve our near term liquidity as we focus on energizing Project Dorothy, which we expect to double our existing operating footprint.”
Key Summary Highlights:
- Flat BTC Production Despite Volatile Market
- BTC equivalent mined per day decreased 3% despite average 7-day network hashrate increasing ~15% from the beginning of August to the end of September
- Peak hashrate remained above 1EH/s
- Cash Contribution Margins Improved from July and August Lows
- Margins in September improved despite ~11% decline in average BTC price
- ~30% consolidated cash contribution margins despite low BTC environment and energy costs that remain above historical averages
- 35% cash contribution prop mining margins slightly offset by weaker hosting margins
- 10MW Hosting Agreement at Marie More Profitable
- Contract was restructured to be more responsive to energy fluctuations
- Hosting margins in September were 35% compared to (15%) in August
A presentation and corresponding video are available on the Company’s website here. In connection with the table below, see reconciliation of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the appendix to the presentation available on the Company’s website.
Revenue & Contribution Margin Summary:
|
*all numbers below exclude legacy hosting
|**New hosting contract as of September 2022 passes 100% of power costs on to hosted customer. The effect of this change is to reduce revenues but also to reduce expenses. It lowers risk to Soluna since the risk of increased costs is mitigated. In September 2022, if power expenses had been included in revenues, they would have been $276,000 higher.
|($ in 000s, Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(Estimate)
|
(Estimate)
|
(Estimate)
|
(Estimate)
|
FY 21
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
July 2022
|
August 2022
|
September 2022
|
Q2 2022
|Revenue
|
$13,010
|
$9,264
|
$8,676
|
$2,251
|
$2,388
|
$1,734
|
$6,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash Contribution Margin
|
$8,888
|
$5,206
|
$5,005
|
$319
|
$361
|
$514
|
$1,194
|Annualized Revenue
|
$13,010
|
$37,056
|
$34,704
|
$27,010
|
$28,651
|
$20,809
|
$25,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Annualized Contribution Margin
|
$8,888
|
$20,824
|
$20,019
|
$3,828
|
$4,327
|
$6,168
|
$4,774
|
Note: Represents non-GAAP financial metrics.
About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)
Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’
For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.
Contacts
Philip F. Patman, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer
Soluna Holdings, Inc.
[email protected]
713 906 5705
MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
[email protected]
561 489 5315
Bitcoin Surges To A 6 Weeks High While Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion
Bitcoin price has remained around the $19K price for the previous few weeks, leaving crypto investors in a state of skepticism. The crypto market’s downturn can be traced to the increase in interest rates and several other factors. However, experts predict that the token will still witness a big bull run.
Briefing On Bitcoin Price Movements
BTC has been devoid of any significant volatility. This price movement continued to rise when the token soared sharply. After that, the sudden bullish trend brought it to its mid-September high.
Since Bitcoin is the forerunner of all cryptocurrencies, several digital tokens like ADA, SOL, ETH, etc., also witnessed recent gains. The present look of the crypto market is pretty encouraging compared to its eyes in the last week. The sudden change in events pushed the overall market cap to $1 trillion.
In the past week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency had maintained short movements that appeared stagnant. However, at the time, it kept hovering around the $19K price levels.
However, there was a notable move to the $18,600 price mark briefly. Unfortunately, this didn’t last, as the token returned to its raging price of $19K.
BTC Move To $21K Price Mark
At the dawn of Wednesday, there was a shift in the price movement of BTC. This was evident from its move to hit the $20K price mark.
Dating from 20 days back up to now, the crypto market has lost approximately $100 million in liquidation. This was due to the drop in the price of the leading digital currency.
But 12 hours ago, Bitcoin showed sharp movement to the $21K price level. However, it initiated this movement with a short retracement.
What Does This Mean For Altcoins?
The crypto market has not been quite promising for investors lately. The only gainers in the digital currency industry are the crypto traders.
Most digital tokens have also maintained range-bound movements in the past weeks. Among the list of falling cryptocurrencies is Ethereum. The downturn of this token came as a shock against the prior expectations of investors after its Merge.
For several days, Ethereum had remained at $1,300 from its initial $1,600. The dip in its price followed the sell-the-news event that took place at the time. But due to the recent price growth of BTC, the token and other altcoins seem to have gained some green bars.
These positive price movements have brought the crypto market cap to $1 trillion, while Bitcoin gets close to $400 billion.
As per data, Ethereum trades at $1,553 – at the time of writing. On the other hand, BTC is currently trading at a price just over the $20,500 price mark.
Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
Tokens.com Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Program
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to announce the NEO Exchange (“NEO”) has accepted its notice to implement a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase, for cancellation, up to 3,000,000 of its common shares (“Shares”), or approximately 4.1 percent of the Company’s public float, as at October 26, 2022.
Tokens.com’s Board of Directors believes that the market price of the Company’s Shares, from time to time, may not reflect the inherent value of the Company and purchases of Shares pursuant to the NCIB may represent an appropriate and desirable use of funds.
“Our shares have been impacted by depressed crypto prices, and macro economic events and headlines, that are not linked to the performance of our businesses. Although our three business segments have positive revenue growth, this has not materialized into market recognition of the value within the Company,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. “Tokens.com remains viable, well capitalized, and committed to growing its web3 businesses. Management does not believe that our shares currently reflect the value of the Company.”
Purchase of the Shares may commence on November 01, 2022 and will expire on the earlier of October 31, 2023 or the date on which the Company has either acquired the maximum number of Shares allowable or otherwise decides not to make any further repurchases. Purchases of Tokens.com’s Shares under the NCIB may be made through the facilities of the NEO and alternative trading systems by means of open market transactions or by such other means as may be permitted by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the “CSA”) and under applicable securities laws, including by private agreement pursuant to issuer bid exemption orders issued by applicable securities regulatory authorities.
The price the Company will pay for any Shares will be the market price at the time of purchase or such other price as may be permitted by the CSA. Any private purchase made under an exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will generally be at a discount to the prevailing market price. In connection with the NCIB, Tokens.com will enter into an automatic purchase plan (“Plan”) with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its Shares during internal blackout periods. Such purchases would be at the discretion of the broker based on parameters established by the Company prior to any blackout period or any period when it is in possession of material undisclosed information.
Outside of these periods, the Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion, subject to applicable law. The Plan may be terminated by Tokens.com or its broker in accordance with its terms or will terminate on the expiry of the NCIB. As of October 26, 2022, the Company has 96,926,757 Shares issued and outstanding and a public float of 72,377,444. Tokens.com will not acquire, through the facilities of the NEO and alternative trading systems, more than 56,146 Shares during a trading day (which is equal to 25% of 224,586 Shares, being the average daily trading volume on all exchanges for six calendar months prior to the date hereof), subject to certain exceptions for block purchases. The actual number of Shares that will be repurchased under the NCIB, and the timing of any such purchases, will be determined by Tokens.com on management’s discretion, subject to applicable securities laws. There cannot be any assurances as to how many Shares, if any, will ultimately be acquired by the Company.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.
Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.
Visit Tokens.com to learn more.
Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Contacts
Tokens.com Corp.
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Telephone: +1-647-578-7490
Email: [email protected]
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact: Ali Clarke – Talk Shop Media
Email: [email protected]
