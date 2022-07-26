Grumpy’s in Roseville to close; Latin American restaurant Mito to take its place

Grumpy’s in Roseville will close at the end of the month after 14 years on Snelling Avenue.

The restaurant posted a goodbye to patrons on social media, saying that all current employees have been offered positions with the new restaurant taking over the space.

That restaurant will be called Mito, and it’s from a few Southern California transplants who have been working in some high-end Latin restaurants (La Conde and Mama por Dios) there. They want to bring a new “Latin American fusion restaurant” concept to Roseville.

The building will be completely remodeled, and when it reopens it will operate on three levels.

Mito, which means “myth” in Spanish, will serve interactive dishes, the team said, from all over the Latin American world, as well as from the United States.

“Think Tulum vibes with dishes from Columbia, Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela,” general manager Ana Maria Cruz said. “But also American food — we are wanting to be that center point for combining both worlds.”

Cruz, executive chef Fernando Torres and bar manager Carlos Serrano are aiming to provide more than just dinner.

Every plate, every dish, every beverage is going to be correlated to a myth and have some sort of history,” Torres said. “The concept of Mito is every experience — from the dishes to the beverages to the shows — will be completely different from anything anyone has seen in Minnesota.”

The restaurant will include a patio and a hookah lounge and will seat 320 people.

As for Grumpy’s, fans of the restaurant posted memories of weddings and special events held there, and mourned the loss of the community gathering spot.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the closing of Grumpy’s Roseville, effective Saturday, July 30th at end of the business day/bar close.” That day the restaurant is hosting its Big Kahuna Bash, which will include live surf music, tiki vendors, vintage cars, tiki drinks, Hawaiian food and a contest for the best-dressed couple. Tickets are $20 and are available at eventbrite.com/e/grumpys-big-kahuna-bash-4-tickets-354746655797.

The full social media post from Grumpy’s reads as follows:

“Over the 14 years we’ve been here, there were plenty of near brushes with closing the doors, but thanks to our amazing team and loyal customers we managed to hang on. In the end what got us was when the folks holding your mortgage say ‘Sell or we call the note.’ Well, you sell. It is very, very far from the ending we wanted.

“We have massive appreciation for the hard-earned customers and awesome regulars that made life worthwhile to be in Roseville, and the even more awesome crew/family that kept this show running for 14 years, past and present. All current employees have been offered positions with the new restaurant taking over the building, called Mito. Be sure to check in on them when Mito opens after a long overdue remodel/overhaul of the old bones.

“That our last day coincides with the 4th Big Kahuna Bash was utterly unplanned, but going out on a positive note in an overall bummer situation maybe isn’t the worst idea.

“Take care and thank you all so much for the time we had together.”