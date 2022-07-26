How to Buy Lingerie For the First Time

Pin 0 Shares

At our store we see girls who are buying lingerie for the first time and while it might look to the casual observer to be easy for a girl to buy lingerie, the truth is quite the opposite. We often assume that just because a girl is female that she naturally knows how to shop for clothing and especially lingerie. What could be farther from the truth? Buying lingerie, particularly sexy lingerie is not something most mothers teach their daughters. Mothers often go with their daughters to buy their first bra, but that may be the last time many girls have any guidance in buying lingerie, particularly sexy lingerie.

When should a girl buy lingerie? First let’s define our terms. Bras, panties, hosiery are all technically lingerie as they are undergarments and girls as young as 15 or 16 can and do purchase these items by themselves or without much if any adult supervision. The age varies among families and how independent the young woman is and wants to be. Keep in mind though that surveys reveal that well over 80% of women are wearing ill fitting bras and this remarkable figure started somewhere. Mothers are free to assist their daughters as much as they want, but keep in mind that young girls have everything to say about how much assistance they need from their mothers. Purchasing bras and panties for every day wear is often done in department stores and due to the very nature of unmentionables proper guidance may be lacking. On the other hand how much assistance does a young man need to buy underwear? He likely buys a four pack of tightly whites and goes on with his business if his mother doesn’t pick up a couple dozen at the local Costco.

When it comes to buying bras the matter is a while lot more complicated as a young girl may/will mature and along with that maturity or weight gain comes a larger bra size and a need for additional fittings. Most young women are not going to get one fitting much less two or more so often they are left to their own devices like taking a couple of bras into the dressing room and fending for themselves. Buying proper bras in terms of size is so important as it relates to comfort, posture and how a girl looks in clothing that it can’t really be over emphasized but most stores do not have employees that can properly size a woman’s bra anyway. Look in the local newspapers and you will note that from time to time department stores offer “bra fitting specialists” who are visiting their stores. This suggests that the full time staff is not trained in proper bra fitting. Such is the nature of the lingerie business as a whole. Women are conditioned to try on clothing to determine correct sizing but in the case of bras it is not quite that easy.

Price: As in most garments the greater the cost often the greater the quality of the garment. Most would agree that certain brands are more expensive, better made and sizing may be more accurate. It is always important to buy quality if you can afford to buy the best then this may solve some problems in buying lingerie for the first time. The difference in cost can and should result in more attention to detail, finer materials and the garment lasting longer. Don’t fall prey to the idea though that you have to pay more to get the best quality. Also don’t fail to shop at sales and clearance times for the best value for your money.

Service: Even though you may pay more it is always best to shop in a full service store or boutique particularly when buying lingerie for the first time. The cost of goods and the amount of service you receive usually go hand in hand. Buying lingerie or anything else for the first time should result in more questions about fit, material and what to look for in a quality garment. Sales people in a high end store often, not always can assist you with any questions you may have. Even if you don’t buy anything you may learn about what you are buying and what to look for? You can pay too much for lingerie considering the use it will get. If you are paying $250.00 for a pair of panties consider how durable the panties are, how often they will be worn and perhaps 5 pair of panties at $50.00 is a better value. On the other hand a robe that will keep you warm be useful for 2-5 years and worn every day is perhaps a worthwhile investment.

Purpose: Lingerie may be something sexy to wear under your work outfit or something to wear on your wedding night or honeymoon. The work lingerie needs to be more durable, functional and comfortable than the outfit that will be worn for a precious few minutes or an hour once a month or less. Consider the purpose as you would a pair of shoes for work or running. Purpose is important and when combined with price you can make informed decisions. Often a pair of panties and a sexy lace bra can be worn to work as well as being a sexy outfit for a romantic evening. Don’t think outside the box; throw the box away when it comes to lingerie. Many of these articles of clothing can and should serve dual purposes.

Where to shop: Consider that time is money and there are lingerie stores and then there are lingerie stores? What do I mean? Department stores offer little in the way of sexy lingerie but a lot in the area of foundations, a term used to refer to bras, shapers and panties. Consider what you are looking to buy? If you are looking for a sexy little number to warm up his heart rate then the lingerie boutique may be your best bet. No harm in shopping everywhere but if time is short then plan where you are most likely to strike pay dirt.

When to shop: When first shopping for lingerie it is best to determine what is available. If you live in Manhattan then just get on the bus or subway and shop. Many other areas don’t have this unlimited shopping access and your shopping may require you to shop on the internet or at a mall. Shopping on the internet offer the anonymous experience you may desire but the inability to try anything on so be forewarned. First time shoppers really needs the ability to try things on first before buying.

Since you are buying lingerie for the first time be sure to consider taking someone along for the fun of it. Be it a boyfriend, husband, girlfriend or your mother. Shopping is always more fun when you have someone to share the experience. They can be invaluable when it comes to advice but listen to your instincts as you are the one who has to wear it, so enjoy the experience.