I am a gay soccer player and would definitely play for USMNT at the World Cup even though homosexuality is illegal in Qatar

WHEN US soccer star Collin Martin came out as gay in 2018, he was overwhelmed by the overwhelming support from fans and teammates.

The 27-year-old San Diego loyal star is now serving in the USL championship after stints in MLS in Minnesota and DC United.

6 Collin Martin, 27, came out as gay in 2018 Photo credit: Instagram @cm7md

6 The then Minnesota United player was blown away by the response Photo credit: Instagram @cm7md

6 He says he WOULD play for Qatar’s USMNT if called up – despite the country’s laws banning homosexual relationships Photo credit: Instagram @cm7md

6 Martin is an avid LBGT activist Photo credit: Instagram @cm7md

When he made the bold decision to step out of the closet, Martin was the only openly gay male athlete in top-level US sport.

He told the US Sun: “I didn’t know how big the deal was going to be.

“There was a lot of fear and honestly I was scared to see how many fans would be and the reaction of other players on other teams.

“Opening it up to the broader sport, that was a lot for me.

“I wasn’t exactly sure what the reaction would be, but I knew deep down, on a personal level, that I was ready to share the news.”

Martin, a tenacious midfielder who grew up in Chevy Chase, ML, is a former USMNT under-20 international.

And he was just as excited as any US soccer fan to see Gregg Berhalter’s Stars & Stripes advance to the finals in Qatar in November.

But male homosexuality remains a crime in the country, with prison sentences for same-sex relationships as high as SEVEN Years.

FIFA top boss Giani Infantino has insisted that “everyone is welcome in Qatar”, but critics have slammed the country’s human rights record and lack of access to free speech.

“COULD I PLAY?”

Martin, now 27, is yet to achieve a full USMNT cap but says he would “definitely” go to the Worlds if called up – not just to unite, but to show he’s proud of it is who he is.

Martin continued: “I would definitely go to the World Cup if I were called up. This is of course an extreme hypothesis, but I would be honored to do so.

“I think I would try to honor the community in a certain way – the gay community – and I would do it respectfully.

“I would make sure it was known that a gay player was going to the World Cup and that there was no problem with that and that I had to be respected.”

In 2020, Qatar assured visitors that the kingdom would welcome LGBTQIA+ fans and they could fly the rainbow flag at matches.

However, Martin wants to stress that human rights issues need to be addressed at “multiple levels” for the country’s citizens.

He continued: “I think it’s not just the gay community that is concerned about the host country accepting and I think there have been a ton of different issues that have arisen from hosting the World Cup in Qatar.

“There are human rights issues at multiple levels and women’s rights and how the country sees and accepts women.

“Obviously there is some concern and justice in my case

Real security concerns like “am I allowed to play in this country if I’m in the World Cup?”

“‘Would I be accepted?’ “What kind of insults would I get from fans in the stadiums?”

“I think there’s definitely some work to be done and there’s definitely some concern, but when people can’t go to the stadiums and feel like they can’t go with their significant other, that’s a problem.

“The focus should be on supporting and enjoying their country

themselves, have a good time and enjoy the game of football.

“It’s a sport for everyone and it’s something everyone should enjoy.”

Since his announcement in 2018, few players have followed Martin’s lead and felt comfortable enough to step out of the closet.

“I COULD NOT FULLY ACCEPT MYSELF”

But the Maryland native was thrilled when 17-year-old Blackpool star Jake Daniels became the first British footballer to publicly come out as gay since 1990.

He told talkSPORT: “Just to see a player come out in the UK at any level and any age is incredible.

“But for Jake to be 17 and have the guts to share that with the world, it’s really incredible.”

So make progress, but research from BonusFinder suggests there is still work to be done.

The study shows that more than 40 percent of fans think football players should “hide their sexuality” because it’s not “relevant.”

Martin continued: “I would say so [fans] Don’t realize how damaging it is to be in the closet and not be free and accept yourself but also share that with the world.

“There is a huge positive impact on a personal level when you share the news with people, and I feel like I wasn’t able to fully accept myself until I came out publicly.

“So I think what I would say to those fans is that if a player is taken off the field and he accepts himself then he will show a better product on the field.

“They’ll enjoy themselves more and hopefully reach new potential when they’re not in the closet.”

One in five Americans who responded to the poll said they would stop supporting their team if it included a challenging and proud LGBTQIA+ player.

But Martin – who now plays in the USL championship – believes MLS is on the right track, educating fans on the ground and encouraging others to follow their lead.

He continued: “The governing bodies have a great responsibility to change attitudes and even just to make the environment safe.

“When I was in MLS, one of the things I loved was that before every game, prominent players would come out on the big screen and say homophobia is not accepted in the stadium and racism is not accepted in the stadium.

“There were certain guidelines and certain things that just won’t be tolerated and it meant a lot to me to see the biggest players in our league step out and create a safe environment before every game.

“I think this is an initiative of MLS and there are different ways that governing bodies, leagues or teams themselves can ensure that the stadiums and venues in the sport are more welcoming and safer.”

The USMNT will face England, Iran and Wales in their World Cup group this fall.

*Collin Martin partnered with BonusFinder and LGBT HERO to understand representation and attitudes towards the LGBTQIA+ community in US professional team sports.

6 Martin now plays for San Diego Loyal in the USL Championship Photo credit: Instagram @cm7md