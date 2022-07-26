News
Inside Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino’s heartbreaking final days as he enjoys tequila and ice cream with wife Dee Dee
GOODFELLAS star Paul Sorvino shared heartbreaking posts in the days leading up to his death aged 83.
Several photos of Sorvino were shared on social media by his wife Dee Dee ahead of their tragic news, in which she revealed his death.
Dee Dee has almost 5,000 followers on her Twitter account and her bio says “happily married to Paul Sorvino”.
“Happy Tuesday, Dee Dee wrote on July 12, with a phone owned by her and Sorvino. The cute photo included the hashtag “#happycouple”
Another photo posted on July 17 showed Sorvino eats ice cream with a caption from Dee Dee reading: “Happy National Ice Cream Day!
“Paul loves ice cream. He’ll have them about once a day, for me it’s maybe once a year. Enjoy!”
On July 24, the day before Sorvino’s death was announced, Dee Dee shared another photo of the couple to celebrate National Tequila Day.
One of the photos shows the couple holding hands while holding a glass of tequila.
“Here I am with Paul at the Amazing Hollywood Museum @HollywoodMuseum Mix a tequila cocktail for my ‘Hollywood Star’!”
‘BROKEN HEART’
Sadly, over 24 hours later, Dee Dee revealed that her husband was almost eight years old was deceased.
“I am absolutely devastated,” she wrote. “The love of my life and the most wonderful man who ever lived has passed. My heart is broken.”
Sorvino’s daughter Mira Sorvino, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mighty Aphrodite in 1995, also shared a statement after her father’s death.
“My father, the great Paul Sorvino, passed away. My heart is torn – a life full of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.
“He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. Sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”
Mira also shared a black square on Instagram with no caption as many fans expressed their condolences.
A representative for Dee Dee told TMZ she was “at his side” as he died Monday morning.
“Our hearts are broken there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever walk the screen and stage,” she told the outlet.
Sorvino’s career soared after his starring role as Paulie Cicero in the 1990s Italian mafia masterpiece Goodfellas.
The film chronicles the rise and fall of Henry Hill’s life of crime and the Mafia’s presence in his working-class Italian-American neighborhood of Brooklyn.
He joins the Gambino crime family and helps pull off the famous Lufthansa heist at John F. Kennedy International Airport in 1978.
The gang made off with more than $5 million in cash and jewels stored in the German airline’s air cargo building.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, it received six Oscar nominations and one win upon its release.
The masterpiece featured the likes of Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco and Ray Liotta.
Sorvino is the second Goodfellas actor to die in the past two months after Liotta suddenly passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a film on May 26.
Sorvino also starred as NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerreta on the television series Law & Order.
The Brooklyn-born actor appeared in nearly 50 films during his distinguished career in Hollywood.
One of Sorvino’s last roles was on the TV show Godfather of Harlem, where he played Frank Costello.
He is survived by his wife Dee Dee and his three children from his first marriage, Mira, Michael and Amanda.
His daughter Mira was among the women who were allegedly sexually harassed and blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein amid the #MeToo reckoning.
He told TMZ at the time that if Weinstein had known, he “wouldn’t be running. He would be in a wheelchair.”
The Central Bank of Brazil leaves its key rate unchanged at 13.75%
Brazil’s central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged, but again warned it was ready to resume hikes if the country’s inflation did not continue to ease as expected.
The bank’s monetary policy committee, known as Copom, left its key Selic rate at 13.75% for the second straight meeting. The committee had raised the rate in 12 consecutive meetings before the September conclave, lifting the Selic from an all-time high of 2%. The Copom said it was ready to raise its rates again if the situation were to change.
Ready for Rishi? UK Weekly Politics
Rishi Sunak promised to correct the mistakes made by his predecessor Liz Truss. But only a day after taking office, the new prime minister is already facing criticism for his decision to reappoint Suella Braverman as home secretary. The Guardian’s Gaby Hinsliff is joined by political strategist Jo Tanner and Will Tanner, the director of centre-right think tank Onward, to examine the obstacles ahead of Sunak.
Greg Gutfeld: Democrats should have held ‘stale muffin’ instead of Fetterman
Good night everybody. It was something, Fetterman and Oz. No sane person would approve of that. No crazy person would either. Even Gary Busey would have said: “it’s a little weird”. It just shows you that for the Dems, it’s all about filling a seat, not getting the job done. If they thought a stale muffin could win, they would throw it. And after watching Fetterman last night, maybe they should have. At least a stale muffin wouldn’t fall apart so much in front of the cameras. But they’re so power-mad that they let a clearly ill man collapse on live TV, which is really the job of Joe Biden’s staff. Stay in your lane, Fetterman. It was so painful to watch that the host should have received a security word.
FETTERMAN STILLS DURING DEBATE WHEN ASKED ABOUT FLIP-FLOP OVER FRACTURE SUPPORT
But Fetterman’s desperation was a far cry from the desperation of the media, which before the debate made excuses for the poor guy. They circled the cars even when there was nothing to go around. They prepared the press to be prepared for awkward pauses and a few verbal errors, which sounds like a great slogan for Kamala Harris 2024. But I guess looking at Biden over the past two years wasn’t even enough prepared for it. But the media justification was pretty chewed up and spoon fed to them as if they were the ones who had a stroke. And then afterwards, the apology flowed like Snapple through Joe Biden’s pants.
MSNB: John Fetterman clearly has speech issues due to his stroke, but his authenticity was there.
MSNB: I think. Under these circumstances, John Fetterman, having had a stroke, did very well.
JOY BEHAR: The Republican Party runs a bunch of ads showing Fetterman tripping over things because of the stroke. What kind of doctor is behind this? Aren’t you supposed to hurt?
MSNB: He got really strong feedback.
MSNB: Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.
Oh, wait a second. Who really had the stroke here? I think it’s contagious.
LEE ZELDIN EXPLODES THE GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK. KATHY HOCHUL FOR BEING LATE TO CRIME: ‘WE MUST SAVE OUR STATE’
Then there is the debate for governor of New York between Republican challenger Lee Zeldin and Democrat Kathy Hochul. If only his approval was up to his eyebrows. She is a woman, by the way, who was never elected by the people of New York. She was in just the right place at the right time, like when Steve Doocy’s limo once hit a young homeless boy named Brian Kilmeade. Zeldin talked about what’s on the minds of voters, who isn’t murdered, or at least let’s be murdered by new criminals, you know, just to keep things fresh. And that’s how Nancy Pelosi’s face tester responded.
LEE ZELDIN: There is a criminal emergency… This governor who is still at this time… we are halfway through the debate. She still hasn’t talked about locking anyone up, committing crimes.
KATHY HOCHUL: Anyone who commits a crime under our laws, especially with the change they made to bail, has consequences. I don’t know why this is so important to you.
She doesn’t know why. She acts like Zeldin just made a disparaging remark about the color of her shoes or why she likes orange juice with pulp. Which is disgusting. Sorry, but that says a lot about the modern democrat. They prefer fake victims to real ones. Remember, as crime raged in her state, she made a law to refer to people in real estate with gender-neutral pronouns such as real estate salespersons or salespersons.
I can see the criminal on the stand during his trial, you know, “Then I stabbed her 22 times before throwing her off a bridge.” You know, and the judge says, “Sir, I’m not going to repeat this to you. You must respectfully refer to the person you slaughtered as ‘they’ or I will insist on bail in your case.” I’m sure real estate agents will be thrilled when New Yorkers use the correct pronoun while shouting “for God’s sake, sell our house, so we can move to Florida.” And months before that, she announced that all SUNY College campuses would enforce chosen names and pronouns, to ensure that transgender, non-binary, and non-conforming identities benefit from a diverse and LGBTQIA-inclusive environment. L, M, N, OP, Q, R, S, T., sorry, I’m getting tired of a community asking for more letters than an episode of Sesame Street. You know what, why not just pass a law saying that all heterosexuals must transition by 2025? I feel like we’re almost there, I mean, have you seen Harry Styles?
LEE ZELDIN EXPLODES THE GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK. KATHY HOCHUL FOR BEING LATE TO CRIME: ‘WE MUST SAVE OUR STATE’
But I understand the governor’s concerns, imagine the horror of having the wrong sex on the coroner’s report after being murdered. So she asks her opponent, “I don’t see why putting criminals behind bars is so important to you.” Because, Kathy, it’s not important to you, that’s the problem. The governor has ditched citizen concerns for the woke garbage-seeking attention his staff picks up on Twitter. And even though it makes you feel like a good person on the inside, it makes you look like a good person on social media, you’re just a tasteless, virtuous bag of vomit, and now she can’t offer real help, just fake help. Otherwise, she would make fighting crime number one and reserve ID questions for people trying to vote. And now they claim that any attempt at policing is systemic racism, catering only to activists and not crime-ridden citizens.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
They pat each other on their invertebrate backs over pronouns. “Nice work, Z,” “Why, thanks, they.” I’m sorry, you idiot. You just have to go. People get killed on the subway, they get raped on our streets, and you say, why is that so important to you? I think we found your new pronouns, that’s stupid and a–.
Q3 2022 results and redesign
Switzerland’s second largest bank, Credit Suisse, is seen here next to a Swiss flag in downtown Geneva.
Fabrice Cofrini | AFP | Getty Images
Swiss credit Thursday saw a massive quarterly loss, far worse than analysts’ estimates, as it announced a major strategic overhaul.
The troubled lender posted a net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion) in the third quarter, compared to a loss of 567.93 million Swiss francs expected by analysts. This figure is also well below the profit of 434 million Swiss francs recorded in the same quarter last year.
Under pressure from investors, the bank also revealed a major overhaul of its business in a bid to address underperformance at its investment bank and following a series of legal costs that have weighed on investors. profits.
This is news in development and will be updated shortly.
Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Throwing Up After Travis Barker’s Vegas Wedding
So, sure, there was post-wedding vomiting, name mistakes, and memory loss, but, as Travis said on the October 27 episode while talking with Kourtney and Simon Huck“It was awesome.”
Travis noted, “If this looks like our real wedding, I’d be really thrilled.”
On the other hand, Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner wasn’t as impressed. During a later scene in the episode, she chatted with Kim Kardashian on Vegas vows.
“She was drunk as a skunk, lying on the floor, throwing up,” Kris said. “Who wants to get married like that?
Kim replied, “Who doesn’t?”
Kourtney and Travis then made it official at another epic ceremony in Italy in May, which was attended by Kris, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner– but not “Elvis”.
Phillies World Series: South Jersey family return Rhys Hoskins Game 5 NLCS Tour ball
Kevin Hartwell of Mullica Township was at the game with his 10-year-old daughter, Lia, and 9-year-old son, Kevin.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Bryce Harper’s two-run home run helped the Phillies qualify for the World Series, but it was Rhys Hoskins who got the ball rolling earlier in the game.
Game 5 was scoreless until Hoskins homered two runs late in the 3rd inning.
But what you didn’t see on TV is what happened in the stands.
SEE ALSO: Phillies fans break 24-hour merchandise record after clinching World Series berth
Kevin Hartwell of Mullica Township was at the game with his 10-year-old daughter, Lia, and 9-year-old son, Kevin.
Somehow the ball from the home run came right at them.
“Yeah, that ball must have bounced off someone beside me and then someone behind me. It was coming down the rows. I jumped on it and picked it up,” Hartwell recalled.
“Everyone was so happy they were pushing everyone and I was trying to hold my dad so I wouldn’t fall!” Lia remembers.
“I didn’t know who caught it and I was like, ‘Who caught it?’ And then he raised his hand with the ball in it!” added Kevin, 9.
On Tuesday, Hartwell says they gave the ball back to Hoskins — and what they got in return was even better.
“We have a signed bat, two signed balls from Rhys Hoskins. And we have pictures with him! This is probably the most amazing day of my life,” Lia enthused.
“He said he was grateful to us because he wanted that ball. He said he was giving things to us because we were generous in giving the ball back to him,” Kevin added.
Now this family has two memories to last a lifetime.
“It feels good. He deserved that ball,” Hartwell said.
SEE ALSO: Must Listen: Bryce Harper describes what it’s like to play for Phillies fans
