Is Taco Bell Gluten Free? | The US sun
TACO BELL is one of the most popular and delicious fast food chains in the world.
Taco Bell can be found in 26 countries and has over 6,000 locations.
Is Taco Bell Gluten Free?
Taco Bell does not claim that its food is gluten-free and recommends that people with celiac disease not eat any of its products, according to the company’s website.
However, Taco Bell has viable gluten-free options for those just trying to avoid eating gluten.
Most, if not all, menu items at Taco Bell can be customized.
This has allowed people to continue eating Taco Bell while avoiding products containing gluten.
Many Taco Bell products are made with naturally gluten-free ingredients like corn or rice.
Which dishes are prepared without gluten?
Taco Bell offers several items that are considered gluten-free.
Here are the top five gluten-free menu items at Taco Bell:
- power bowl
- Black beans and rice
- Crunchy taco with an option to make it Supreme
- hash browns
- Dorito’s Loco’s Tacos
Many other Taco Bell ingredients and products are gluten-free, such as: B. their sauces and proteins.
Taco Bell even created an allergy tool to help consumers better understand what’s safe for them to eat.
What is gluten?
Gluten generally refers to wheat proteins.
Gluten is commonly found in certain cereal grains, wheat, rye and barley.
There are many different types of gluten intolerance and reasons why someone might want to limit their gluten intake.
For example, celiac disease causes an immune response that leads to inflammation in the intestinal tract.
Gluten-free grains include oats, quinoa, brown rice, amaranth, millet, and corn.
Phillies radio announcer Scott Franzke on Bryce Harper and some big changes in MLB : NPR
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The World Series begins Friday night in Houston, with the underdog Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Astros. For Phillies fans, the magic playoff moment happened in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. The Phils were down one run in the 8th inning, with a runner first, when team star Bryce Harper interfered.
Radio announcer Scott Franzke has been announcing games in Philadelphia since 2006. He says Harper’s batting in Sunday’s game was one of those moments sports fans and broadcasters crave. Harper is “the money player,” says Franzke. “And you want it to happen then. But you also understand – having seen thousands of baseball games over the years – that it’s not like that all the time, and when it does, it’s… such a joyful event for the home team.”
Harper delivered: With the count at two balls and two strikes, he broke a home run to left center field, putting the Phillies on top — and ultimately sending them to the World Series.
Youtube
“There aren’t many who can compete with Bryce Harper when he’s on — and right now he’s on,” Franzke says.
The Phillies almost didn’t make the playoffs this year. But, as Franzke notes, baseball’s a long season, and the Phillies managed to turn things around enough to claim the last wildcard spot in the playoffs.
As they head to Houston, the Phillies will face a team with good pitchers and “great players, up and down the lineup,” Franzke said. Additionally, the Astros are led by Dusty Baker, a respected manager who has yet to win a World Series. “He would love to tick that box and he thinks he has a team that can do that,” Franzke said of Baker.
For his part, Franzke doesn’t make predictions about how the World Series will play out: “I’m going to steal the line that my predecessor, the great Harry Kalas here in Philadelphia, always said, ‘I’m not trying to predict them.’ I just called them.’”
Interview Highlights
On honing his skills as a live play-by-play announcer
Someone once told me that there are a few things to remember about playing baseball on the radio: One of them is that people are in their cars. You may be watching the game. You might even have the game on a monitor next to you. So you see it on TV at the same time. But people are in their cars, basically. They don’t have that option. So everything you tell them is important. You have to tell them the score again and again. You can never give the score too much. And you have to realize that everything you say to them is helping them draw that picture in their head. Most of them have been to a baseball game or a football game or whatever, and you can help complete that image they might already be building in their minds with a little detail here and there that might connect with someone.
On Bryce Harper’s road to the Phillies, where he signed a record-breaking $330 million 13-year deal in 2019
He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated like a teenager. Everyone knew he was going to be a superstar in the game. He was the first overall pick. He basically got his GED to go to college early, went to junior college, was the first draft pick, and was a star for the Washington Nationals. I never won a playoff as a member of the Nationals and when free agency finally came around everyone knew it would be a big payday. And the Phillies were one of the teams that courted him, one of many. And signing with Philadelphia for an offseason when the Phillies were trying to really make a name for themselves, again, they had been several years at the bottom of the division, and they wanted that to change. And he was going to be the centerpiece to change it, but not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well as a marketing tool, like a face for the organization. He was going to do a lot of different things for the club.
[He signed a] $330 million [contract] but the most important point of the deal was that it was for 13 years and came with a no-trade clause. He was fully committed to being a Philadelphian and coming to the Phillies and being a Philly for the rest of his career.
On Harper as a clutch hitter
When you’re at that point in the 8th inning of a game that you’re trying to win, send your team to the World Series and you’re trailing, there’s clearly a lot of pressure there, but I think that it takes a special person to be able to block out all the noise, block out everything else, and focus on one thing: what the pitcher is going to throw at you next. And he has the ability to do it. He obviously showed that ability on Sunday. … It’s like Michael Jordan. Everyone remembers Michael Jordan, when he was in the zone, as they say. It didn’t seem like a surprise to Michael that he was able to do what he was able to do with the game on the line. And I feel like Bryce kind of showed that a bit on Sunday.
On changes to the game coming next year, including a pitch clock: the pitcher will have 15 seconds to throw a pitch with the bases empty, 20 seconds with a runner on
They’re going to apply it right away in spring training. And I think that’s going to give players a few weeks to really figure it out. Minor league pitchers have struggled with this for several years. They’ve been there before. They are suitable for this. They have been subject to these rules for some years. And people who watched the games…said, “Boy, that really speeds things up. It really eliminates a lot of that downtime where the pitcher is waiting to find out what he’s going to do next.” And they said it was really good for the game. So there are a lot of pitchers in today’s game at the Major League level who are going to struggle. And I think it will be extremely fascinating to find out how many of them are able to adapt and still present where they want.
Why there will be limits on throwing at first base
There will also be limits to the number of times you can throw first, which is designed to improve the basic running involved in the game. So if you have a runner at the start, you will only be able to throw one times without repercussions. The second time you cast, either you’re going to have to take it off or it’s going to get [to] Second base. So you have to be sure. And I think that’s going to lead to more stolen bases overall, which is what baseball wants. They want to see more action in the game.
Enlarge the bases
It shortens the distance between bases. There’s also a bit more room for, say, a fielder and a runner to occupy base or get to base at the same time, which they hope would help reduce injuries and collisions. …
There will be a period of adjustment, but I think it will be important to pick up the pace of action. All the fan surveys anyone’s ever done says people want to see more stuff happen, right? More things. More people on the bases, more action on the bases, if you will. And it’s going to lead to that.
Lauren Krenzel and Seth Kelley produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Seth Kelley and Beth Novey adapted it for the web.
Mitchell Robinson looking forward to matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘it is more motivating’
As it turns out, the wealthier version of Mitchell Robinson is still motivated and even more effective.
But after the center racked up six blocks in a victory over the Hornets, Robinson understood an important barometer awaits him Friday in Milwaukee:
Giannis Antetokounmpo.
“Yeah, it is more motivating. I can make my mark,” Robinson said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, bro. This is what it is. This is what I’m supposed to do.’”
Antetokounmpo is leading the three-man race against Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Denver’s Nikola Jokic for the NBA’s most dominant big man. The modernized Shaquille O’Neal destroyed the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday with 43 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks, giving Antetokounmpo consecutive 40-point double-doubles.
Robinson, who owns a 3-6 career record against Antetokounmpo, said the key to containment is plugging the lanes. It’s sound logic: once the Greek Freak gets a momentum on his drive, there’s little hope for the defense.
“He’s running and dunking and driving in the gaps. That’s really it. You got to fill gaps, man,” Robinson said. “He’s got long legs, long arms. You got to make sure he can’t get nowhere.”
Still, Robinson said Antetokounmpo isn’t the most difficult to contest at the rim. He instead cited Jokic because of his craftiness. The rationale is that Robinson, at 7-1 with pogo-stick hops, can get higher than anybody in a jumping contest. Just this week, for instance, Robinson easily rejected a 3-pointer from Manute Bol’s son, the 7-3 Bol Bol.
But anticipating Jokic’s feints and footwork are different than leaping against Bol or Antetokounmpo. If there’s one thing that’s troubled Robinson defensively in his career, it’s anticipation and foul trouble.
Thus far, Robinson has been a steady force as the Knicks’ anchor. He battled foul trouble in the opener — an overtime loss in Memphis — but since justified that summer gamble on his four-year, $60 million contract.
“Most people yell out, ‘when you get paid, you don’t want to work no more.’ That’s the opposite of me,” Robinson said. “Even though I got a little bag, I’m still gonna work even harder now because I want another one. I want more. I’m hungry.”
Robinson’s best effort was Wednesday’s overtime win against the Hornets, when he logged 37 minutes with six blocks — including the game-saving rejection with eight seconds remaining in OT. The Hornets were not welcome at the rim and the seven footer made it known on social media after the game.
“IT’S A MF BLOCK PARTY!!!!! HOSTED BY MITCHELL ROBINSON,”
“From the very start of the game he was great at protecting the rim,” Julius Randle said. “He kept saving us on drives. Mitch was amazing.”
Of course, the Bucks are a massive upgrade in competition from the Knicks’ previous three opponents — the Pistons, Magic and Hornets — and that’s mostly because of Antetokounmpo.
Robinson is motivated by the test with his eye on something Antetokounmpo already owns: a Defensive Player of the Year award.
“I’m trying to get it,” Robinson said. “And I’m going to continue to fight to get it.”
Longtime Mets target David Stearns steps down from role with Milwaukee Brewers
David Stearns, a popular Mets target, has stepped down as president of baseball operations for the Milwaukee Brewers. While he announced his intention to stay in Milwaukee as a consultant to owner Mark Attanasio and the baseball ops department, speculation started immediately that he could return to his Mets roots.
The club made the announcement Thursday morning. The New York City native worked for the Mets baseball ops department out of college and guided the Brewers through a franchise-record streak of four consecutive postseason appearances. Matt Arnold, the club’s senior vice president and general manager since 2020, will replace Stearns.
“This is not an easy decision for me and is something I have been wrestling with for a long time,” Stearns said in a statement. “Mark Attanasio and I have had an open dialogue and we both knew this day could eventually come. It has been a priority for both of us that any transition would take place while the organization is in a healthy position with solid leadership and a talented roster going forward. That is certainly the case today.”
He later reinforced his intention to stay in Milwaukee at a press conference.
“I’m also not going anywhere,” Stearns told reporters. “I’m going to be here in Milwaukee. I’m committed to serving Mark and Matt in an advisory capacity as the organization works through this transition.”
Stearns joined the Brewers in October 2015 after working as an assistant general manager with the Houston Astros. He started as the general manager and was named president of baseball operations before the 2019 season. The club enjoyed its best run of success in recent history under Stearns. He acquired Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins in 2018 and he went on to have an MVP season in Milwaukee. The Brewers reached the NLCS that season and came a game short of reaching the World Series for the first time since 1982.
This success garnered the interest of the Mets and owner Steve Cohen. The club asked for permission to interview Stearns for the president of baseball operations role in each of the past two seasons and was denied. They would still need permission for another interview because Stearns is still under contract for another year.
The Mets have not hired a president of baseball ops. Bill Eppler was hired as the general manager last winter but the club was unable to find another candidate to put above him. Team president Sandy Alderson will retire this winter and will be involved in the search for his successor.
Stearns, who also spent time with Cleveland and at the league offices, could end up taking over another operations department next year, but for the time being it sounds as though he’s ready to take a step back from baseball.
“There are other parts of life, and at this point, I’m looking forward to gaining some time that I haven’t really had before,” he said. “I’m looking forward to taking a deep breath, I’m looking forward to spending time with my family, looking forward to spending time with friends and I’m looking forward to pursuing some other interests.”
2 British MPs question Suella Braverman’s return to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s cabinet
London:
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came under renewed pressure on Thursday over the reappointment of Indian-born Suella Braverman as Home Secretary after two Tory MPs questioned his decision, days after his resignation for data breach.
Braverman, 42, resigned from former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ cabinet last week after he broke departmental code by sending secure information from his private email. She was reappointed by Sunak, the newly appointed prime minister, on Tuesday, leading to growing calls for her resignation.
Tory MP Caroline Nokes said there were “big questions” about the matter and called for a full investigation. And former Conservative party chairman Jake Berry said Braverman’s failings had been manifold and serious.
However, new Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi defended Sunak’s decision, telling the BBC he believed in “redemption”.
“The Prime Minister has looked into this matter and he has decided to give it a second chance,” he said.
Speaking in the House of Lords, Cabinet Minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe said Prime Minister Sunak “was clear that this was a government of integrity, professionalism and responsibility”, adding: ” I think it was right to bring her back.” In his Oct. 19 resignation letter, Braverman admitted to committing a “technical breach” of the rules by sending an official document to someone not authorized to receive it.
“I made a mistake, I accept responsibility, I resign,” she wrote.
However, just six days later, Sunak, the first Indian-born British prime minister, reappointed Braverman as home secretary. It came two days after Braverman threw his support behind him in the contest to replace Truss, in what was widely seen as a significant endorsement by an influential right-wing Conservative Party figure.
On Wednesday, Labor leader Keir Starmer accused Sunak of giving Braverman a job in exchange for his support in the leadership race.
‘He is so weak that he made a dirty deal by trading national security because he was afraid of losing another leadership election,’ he told MPs during Prime Minister’s Questions. Labor and the Liberal Democrats have also called for inquiries into Braverman’s reappointment.
Responding to his first questions to the Prime Minister, Sunak strongly justified his decision, telling MPs: “The Home Secretary made an error in judgment but she admitted it, she raised the issue and she accepted her mistake.” But Nokes – Tory MP for Romsey and Southampton North – agreed there should be an inquiry into Braverman’s reappointment.
Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, she said: “I think what’s obvious is that there are big questions hanging over this whole issue.
“And to be frank, I would like to see them cleaned up so that the Home Secretary can continue her work.” Berry – who served as party chairman under Truss but was fired by Sunak – also questioned Braverman’s return to the cabinet.
He told Talk TV that Braverman had sent a document “from a private email address to another MP, she then sought to copy that individual’s wife but accidentally sent it to a member of Parliament staff .
“To me that seems like a very serious offense – the Cabinet Secretary had a say at the time. I doubt he has changed his mind in the last six days.” A spokesman for No 10 denied reports that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case – the head of the civil service – was “livid” about the appointment.
The BBC has been told the Home Secretary has requested additional information about email security.
Raising the issue in the House of Lords, former Labor Home Secretary David, now Lord, Blunkett told his peers that the security and intelligence services might be reluctant to brief the Home Secretary and that other international security agencies are said to be reluctant to share information with the UK “if they fear the information will be passed on by the government itself”.
Another row over Braverman is also brewing with Labor calling for an investigation into reports that as Attorney General she was investigated over the leak of information linked to the security services , according to British media.
Braverman, a Conservative Party MP for Fareham in south-east England, served as attorney general in the government led by Boris Johnson.
She was among the first contenders to throw her hat in the ring to replace Johnson as Conservative leader and Prime Minister. She was appointed Home Secretary by Prime Minister Truss.
The mother-of-two is the daughter of Hindu Tamil mother Uma and Goa native father Christie Fernandes. Her mother emigrated from Mauritius to the UK while her father emigrated from Kenya in the 1960s.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
How Gophers football program’s 2023 recruiting class might shape up
Get ready for a potentially wild end to the 2023 college football recruiting cycle.
The NCAA said in May that programs do not have to abide by an annual signing limit of 25, and the transfer portal, which began in 2018, is expected to take on an even larger role in the makeup of each class, compared to the yesteryear groups of solely high school prospects.
“This is probably going to be the biggest portal year ever,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck told the Pioneer Press this week. “… You are already starting to do that midseason.”
Going into a home game against Rutgers on Saturday, Minnesota has lost three straight games in October. With that lull, roster needs can seem more acute and in need of near-term solutions.
The U currently has 16 high school commitments in next year’s recruiting class, and Fleck was asked about unfulfilled needs leading up to the early signing period in December.
“Everything,” he responded.
Well, not all position groups are equal on a prioritized to-do list — at least on paper.
Starting with offense, the Gophers have a quarterback, not one but two running backs, two tight ends and four offensive linemen.
But only one receiver after South Carolina’s Tyler Brown reopened his recruitment earlier this month. It came on the same day Texas linebacker Latreveon McCutchin exited the class. Those players were receiving interest elsewhere and the U was willing to let them go, knowing the portal will be a bigger facet in the makeup of their incoming class this year.
With No. 1 wideout Chris Autman-Bell suffering a season-ending knee injury, Minnesota’s remaining receiver corps have not stepped up consistently. The expected by-committee approach hasn’t reached a quorum.
“Our offense works better when we have playmakers at each position,” Fleck said on recruiting. “We’ve shown that, at times, when we aren’t making those plays, we are not as efficient as we can be.”
Compared to 10 pledges on offense, Minnesota currently has only six on defense and additions could be added at all three levels. For instance, they have only two defensive linemen.
The Gophers have consistently addressed the defensive line in recent recruiting classes, but that has yet to bear much fruit on the field. Minnesota is dead last in sacks in the Big Ten though seven games and hasn’t generated enough correlated pressures.
The Gophers miss a difference-maker such as Boye Mafe, who was selected 40th in the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks in April. While the Hopkins graduate became a freak athlete at the U, he was an overlooked high school recruit until Fleck won a heated recruiting battle over then-Rutgers offensive coordinator Jerry Kill in the final days of the 21017 signing period.
Fleck continues to say his program, at its core, will remain “developmental,” meaning it won’t rely on an excess of transfers.
This year’s group of transfers, primarily on the defensive line, have not moved the needle nearly enough. And that could mean going back to the transfer portal for more reinforcements at that position this offseason.
Then there is an unknown amount of current Gophers players who will leave the program via the portal and players forgoing remaining eligibility to go to the NFL; that latter list is topped by safety Tyler Nubin and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.
That total number can only be estimated and might be written in pencil right now — not fully fleshed out until the season ends.
“We won’ know what we will truly need until we start to get to those windows,” Fleck said. “I think everybody is in that same frame.”
Canadian province under scrutiny for inviting murderer to crime session | Canada
The Conservative government in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan is under scrutiny after a convicted murderer was invited to attend his tough on crime speech.
On Wednesday, the province’s Lieutenant Governor Russell Mirasty delivered the Speech from the Throne, outlining the Conservative administration’s agenda and saying the federal government was being “too soft” on violent offenders.
“This session, my government will take significant steps to crack down on the illegal and violent use of firearms in the commission of crimes to ensure that families feel safe in their communities,” Mirasty told a group of legislators, their guests and members of the public. gathered in the provincial capital of Regina.
Seated in the audience was Charles Thatcher, a former provincial cabinet minister – and convicted murderer.
Thatcher was convicted in the 1983 death of his estranged wife JoAnn Wilson, who was found beaten and shot in the garage of her home nearly 40 years ago. The couple had been embroiled in a bitter divorce and a custody dispute over their three children.
Thatcher, who has long maintained his innocence, was found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. He served 22 years before being granted full parole in 2006.
Lyle Stewart, the provincial lawmaker who invited Thatcher, told The Canadian Press Thatcher was “a wonderful person” who had a difficult life due to the decades he spent in prison for the murder of his wife.
“Colin was a longtime MP [member of the Legislative Assembly]and he’s a constituent of mine and a friend of mine and that’s why I (invited him) and I’m glad I did,” Stewart said.
Provincial Public Safety Minister Christine Tell also defended Thatcher’s presence in the audience, telling reporters she did not think the lens of a convicted killer attending a speech on crime was problematic.
“He has now paid that debt to society…and he is living his life as a citizen of our province,” Christine Tell said. “He has the right to be here. It doesn’t matter. He has the right to be here like anyone else. He is a free citizen.
Thatcher declined to answer questions from reporters on whether he thought the province needed tougher measures on crime. After the speech, he attended a social gathering with Stewart.
Premier Scott Moe did not comment.
Saskatchewan’s rate of family violence is one of the highest in the country and more than double the national average.
NDP leader Carla Beck, who attended the speech, told reporters she was shocked Thatcher had been invited.
“I think it’s remarkable, again on a day when the government is talking about getting tough on crime,” she said. “I would ask the government to hold themselves to the same standards, to be a little less hypocritical about (domestic violence) and to dig deep and really deal with the problem of domestic violence.”
