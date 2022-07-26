Kendall Jenner Rocks Colorful Bikini As She Enjoys A Coastal Vacation: Photos

Republican Kari Lake responded Friday to Rep. Liz Cheney’s efforts to derail her bid for Arizona governor with a “thank you.”

“Your recent TV ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me does the exact opposite,” Ms. Lake said on social media. “Our campaign giving is skyrocketing and our website nearly collapsed as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona first and join our historic political movement.”

Ms Lake said her advisers had advised her that Ms Cheney’s opposition should strengthen her lead over Democrat Katie Hobbs.

“I guess that’s why they call Cheney’s anti-endorsement the gift that keeps on giving,” she said.

The counterattack came after Ms Cheney’s newly formed leadership, The Great Task, PAC invested $500,000 in an ‘Honor’ ad that urges voters to reject Ms Lake, as part of the Republican’s campaign Wyoming to oust Holocaust deniers from the election.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever voted for a Democrat, but if I lived in Arizona now, I absolutely would,” Ms. Cheney says in the ad, which features footage from her recent appearance at the McCain Institute in the US. Arizona State University. .

“You have a candidate for governor, Kari Lake, you have a candidate for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, who would both say they would only honor the results of an election if they were okay,” Ms. Cheney said. “And if you care about the survival of our republic, we can’t give power to people who won’t honor elections.”

Ms. Lake’s rise has been fueled in part by her outright endorsement of former President Trump’s stolen campaign claims.

Similar to Mr. Trump, Ms. Lake has consistently challenged conventional political wisdom, betting that voters want “fighters” and are tired of the status quo.

President Biden, meanwhile, won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes, but large swaths of the GOP in Arizona and out of state viewed it as an article of faith that Mr. Trump had been stolen by shady forces.

Ms. Lake is one of a slew of Republicans running in races across the country who have tapped into that energy despite a lack of hard evidence showing the election was actually wrested from Mr. Trump.

The position will be tested in the midterm elections, where voters will also weigh in on their concerns about inflation and crime.