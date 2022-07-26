A key accused co-conspirator who longtime former Proud Boys chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio says offered to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors Americans, Tarrio’s lawyers revealed on Friday.
News
Kendall Jenner Rocks Colorful Bikini As She Enjoys A Coastal Vacation: Photos
View gallery Image Credit: MEGA Kendall Jenner isn’t hiding her joy after getting back together with Devin Booker! The supermodel, 26, took to Instagram on Monday to share a short gallery with her 250M followers, including two pics and a short video clip. “Humuhumunukunukuapua`a,” she captioned the July 25 post. In the first pic, a […]
News
Kari Lake thanks Liz Cheney for her opposition
Republican Kari Lake responded Friday to Rep. Liz Cheney’s efforts to derail her bid for Arizona governor with a “thank you.”
“Your recent TV ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me does the exact opposite,” Ms. Lake said on social media. “Our campaign giving is skyrocketing and our website nearly collapsed as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona first and join our historic political movement.”
Ms Lake said her advisers had advised her that Ms Cheney’s opposition should strengthen her lead over Democrat Katie Hobbs.
“I guess that’s why they call Cheney’s anti-endorsement the gift that keeps on giving,” she said.
The counterattack came after Ms Cheney’s newly formed leadership, The Great Task, PAC invested $500,000 in an ‘Honor’ ad that urges voters to reject Ms Lake, as part of the Republican’s campaign Wyoming to oust Holocaust deniers from the election.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever voted for a Democrat, but if I lived in Arizona now, I absolutely would,” Ms. Cheney says in the ad, which features footage from her recent appearance at the McCain Institute in the US. Arizona State University. .
“You have a candidate for governor, Kari Lake, you have a candidate for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, who would both say they would only honor the results of an election if they were okay,” Ms. Cheney said. “And if you care about the survival of our republic, we can’t give power to people who won’t honor elections.”
Ms. Lake’s rise has been fueled in part by her outright endorsement of former President Trump’s stolen campaign claims.
Similar to Mr. Trump, Ms. Lake has consistently challenged conventional political wisdom, betting that voters want “fighters” and are tired of the status quo.
President Biden, meanwhile, won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes, but large swaths of the GOP in Arizona and out of state viewed it as an article of faith that Mr. Trump had been stolen by shady forces.
Ms. Lake is one of a slew of Republicans running in races across the country who have tapped into that energy despite a lack of hard evidence showing the election was actually wrested from Mr. Trump.
The position will be tested in the midterm elections, where voters will also weigh in on their concerns about inflation and crime.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Tarrio’s attorney reveals Proud Boys John Stewart’s Jan. 6 co-op plea
During the hearing in federal court in Washington, Tarrio’s defense attorney, Sabino Jauregui, said John Charles Stewart, 44, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in June. Prosecutors intervened, and U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly immediately broke the open session to go into closed session, which, after resuming, made no further mention of Stewart.
Stewart did not respond to requests for comment on Friday. But he was previously identified as “Person 3” in Tarrio’s charging documents and described as leading a Proud Boys “operations” leadership team on Jan. 6 with Tarrio’s co-defendant and branch president of Philadelphia, Zachary Rehl and another member. After Stewart reportedly recommended on Jan. 3, 2021, that the Proud Boys focus their efforts in Washington on “the main entrance to the Capitol building,” Tarrio replied the next morning, “I didn’t hear that voice note until present, you want to storm the Capitol,” his indictment states.
Jauregui did not respond to a request for comment afterward, and Tarrio’s co-defense lawyer Nayib Hassan said he was unaware to discuss what he called a accidental disclosure of a sealed case. Still, the revelation was likely to generate more media coverage about Tarrio, but not at the time of prosecutors’ choice.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, which oversees Capitol Breach prosecutions, declined to comment.
Tarrio’s defense disclosure aligns with court records showing prosecutors on June 10 indicted a defendant who was expected to plead guilty and cooperate with investigators in a case related to Tarrio and four top lieutenants, who are charged with having planned in advance to oppose the law. transfer of presidential power by force. The unidentified defendant has been charged with conspiring to obstruct an official congressional proceeding, according to the filings – originally released publicly by the court but removed from public view. The charge is the same crime admitted by Matthew Greene, of Syracuse, NY, and Charles Donohoe, of Kernersville, two other cooperating Proud Boys who have previously been charged with Tarrio or one of his co-defendants. An attorney on file for the anonymous defendant did not respond to requests for comment.
Federal charges of conspiracy to obstruct Congress and engage in sedition carry the same 20-year maximum sentence. The charge of sedition is rarely used and carries more symbolic weight.
Stewart was identified as an “upper-level” Proud Boys executive in government court records, and his home was raided in March on the same day Tarrio was arrested on charges he and at least the other four “led, mobilized and led” a crowd of 200 to 300 supporters on the Capitol grounds, LancasterOnline reported earlier.
Proud Boys leader and lieutenants charged with seditious conspiracy
The same government filing that revealed the search at the time Tarrio was charged also revealed a search of the home of Jeremy Bertino, 43, of Belmont, NC Bertino – previously identified as “Individual A” or “Person One” in the Tarrio’s charging papers – this month became the first member of the group to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy, asking for clemency in return for “substantial cooperation”.
In court on Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough said prosecutors had issued a plea offer to all five defendants. But his request to describe the offer in general terms drew objections from Seattle-area attorneys for co-defendants Rehl and Ethan Nordean and was denied by the judge.
“It’s a proposed plea, which is not even complete,” without, for example, a summary of the admitted facts, said Rehl’s attorney, Carmen Hernandez.
The American push for pleas came when Tarrio’s lawyer, Jauregui, accused prosecutors of deliberately timing the public announcement of Bertino and Stewart’s pleas. Jauregui, who is seeking to move Tarrio’s trial out of Washington, argued that the drumbeat of the cooperation agreements amplifies already “unprecedented” damaging pretrial publicity against their client, preventing them from benefiting from a trial. fair.
“’Enrique Tarrio’s lieutenants have pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy.’ It’s everywhere, it’s non-stop, and it’s so close to the trial,” Jauregui said. “Those Bertino and Stewart plea deals, they were back in June, and they’ve just been released now.”
First Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious January 6 plot
In plea documents, Bertino said Proud Boys leaders used an encrypted messaging service to create a chat group called “Ministry of Self-Defense” (MOSD) and used it to assemble their plans to block Congressional certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory.
Bertino said he and others “agreed that the election was stolen, that the purpose of the trip to Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, was to stop certification of the college vote election, and that the MOSD leadership was prepared to do whatever it took, including the use of force against the police and others, to achieve that goal.
Proud Boys deputy admits plans to storm Capitol, will testify against others
Tarrio, of Miami, and co-defendants Rehl, Nordean, Joe Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Dominic Pezzola, of Rochester, NY, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Tarrio, who was not in Washington that day, denied any wrongdoing and denied that his group planned to commit any acts of violence that day.
Jauregui argued on Friday that no other Jan. 6 defendants had received Tarrio’s negative publicity, and that he would be slated to face punishment as President Donald Trump’s political “surrogate” by jurors selected from the district. , who voted 95% in favor of his 2020 opponent.
“I would say there are people in DC who are dying to be on this jury, dying to lie, dying to say they would be fair and impartial, dying to seek retaliation against ‘white supremacists’ or ‘insurgents,’ because that’s what they’ve been told for months and months by leaders and people they look up to,” said Jauregui said “People are going to go in there, say they can be fair and impartial, while coming in with a hidden agenda.”
The Proud Boys became known for wielding batons at rallies and rallies in 2020 in which members were eager to engage in street fights with their perceived enemies in the left-wing antifa movement. During a debate on the September 2020 presidential election, Trump notoriously refused to speak out against the Proud Boys, urging them to “stand back and sit idly by”.
Kelly said he would take Tarrio’s motion to move the trial under advisement, while saying the defense faces “a difficult climb” given the legal precedent that judges cannot move trials before the jury selection for alleged political bias. The judge said President Richard M. Nixon’s chief of staff, HR Haldeman, stood trial for the Watergate cover-up in Washington, despite a pretrial poll indicating that 61% of local residents believed he was guilty.
The issue is not having opinions, but whether potential jurors can set aside their opinions and reach a fair and impartial verdict based on the facts and the law as presented at the trial against the individual defendants, prosecutors said. Among those called to serve in the ongoing seditious conspiracy trial of a second group charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 capitol breach, the Oath Keepers, only 5% answered “no” to this question, Kelly noted.
“As much as I hear your argument that, ‘Damn, judge, if we don’t get [a trial moved] in this case, we’re never going to get it in another case,’ I think on the other hand, … it’s going to be a very unusual case that warrants it,” Kelly said.
washingtonpost
News
Magic go big for first win over Hornets in Steve Clifford’s return to Orlando
With the Orlando Magic down multiple guards, coach Jamahl Mosley opted to start big the team’s first win, a 113-93 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Bol Bol (7-foot-2) stepped into the starting lineup Friday alongside Terrence Ross (6-foot-6), Pablo Banchero (6-foot-10), Wendell Carter Jr. (6-foot-10) and Franz Wagner (6-foot-10) to give the Magic a starting lineup of five players at least 6-foot-6, including four who are listed as at least 6-foot-10.
With Cole Anthony (right internal oblique muscle injury), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery) and Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle) sidelined, Banchero, Carter and Wagner carried a heavier playmaking burden.
They took advantage of the opportunity.
Banchero finished with a season-high 7 assists to go with 21 points (8-of-14 shooting) and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes. He became the sixth player in NBA history to start his career with six consecutive 20-point games, including Wilt Chamberlain (56), Elvin Hayes (10) and Grant Hill, Dominique Wilkins and Oscar Robertson (six).
Carter finished with 15 points (6-of-13), 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals while Wagner had 13 points (5-of-8) and 4 assists in 23 minutes.
Mo Bamba added 19 points (8-of-12), 6 rebounds and 3 blocks in 17 minutes off the bench. Bol had 11 points and 7 rebounds in his first start of the season and the third of his career since being a second-round pick in 2019.
Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) were also sidelined while the Hornets were without LaMelo Ball (sprained left ankle), Cody Martin (sore left quad) and Terry Rozier (sprained right ankle).
“It’s great for these guys,” Mosley said of Banchero and Wagner getting increased playmaking responsibilities. “Teams are understanding we’re down some guards so they’re picking up full court, so it gives these guys great experience understanding how they can handle pressure.”
Friday was Steve Clifford’s first game coaching in Orlando since he and the Magic “mutually agreed” to part ways in the summer of 2021.
Clifford rejoined the Hornets (2-3) as the head coach in June, being there from 2013-18 before guiding the Magic from 2018-21.
He was also an assistant coach in Orlando on Stan Van Gundy’s staff from 2007-12.
Clifford said Mosley has done a “terrific” job as the Magic’s coach, adding that they have a good friendship.
“No. 1 is the energy level you have to have to start from scratch, especially with all younger guys,” Clifford responded when asked about Mosley pregame. “This is a lot different — people talk to me about rebuilding — the two jobs I took over, we were good.
“When I first went to Charlotte, we went from like 21 to [43] wins in the first year. When I came [to Orlando], it was similar. There were veteran players. When you have all younger guys and you’re not all in all the winning, that’s tough stuff when you’re a coach and you play 82 games. His positivity, energy levels and last year —I didn’t get to see them play a ton — they got better and better and that’s difficult to do. They have more talent and a way to play, which is a real tribute to how he’s handled the situation.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
McDonald’s brings McRib back on Halloween for a ‘farewell’ – Orange County Register
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib on Halloween, October 31, but calls the return of the boneless pork sandwich a “farewell tour” on Twitter.
the mcrib returns 10.31 but it’s his farewell tour
—McDonalds (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022
However, a press release from the fast-food giant suggests that may not really be the end of it.
“Like any true farewell tour, we hope this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later,’” it reads. “Because our McRib stans have been through it time and time again: you never know when – or if – the McRib is coming back.”
A stan is a mix of a stalker and a fan, according to the Urban Dictionary, and 2022 has been a good year for fast food fans, with nostalgic returns of McDonald’s Halloween buckets, Mexican pizza from Taco Bell and the upcoming revival of its Enchirito. .
The McRib debuted in the early 1980s and has been brought back several times as a limited time offer since then.
The press release did not explain why the sandwich might be removed.
Accompanying that return will be McRib products, available at goldenarchesunlimited.com beginning at 8 a.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 4 at prices starting at 99 cents, according to the press release.
Information: mcdonalds.com
California Daily Newspapers
News
Patrick Beverley gets loud ovation in return to Target Center
The Timberwolves went out of their way pregame to honor the guard who helped re-direct the franchise’s trajectory a season ago. Patrick Beverley’s energy and, more importantly, leadership was one of the biggest reasons for Minnesota’s ascension a year ago from cellar dweller to playoff team.
Minnesota aired a brief highlight video before calling out Beverley’s contributions from a year ago before announcing the point guard pregame ahead of the rest of the Lakers’ starters to allow for ample time for the Wolves’ fan base to express its appreciation.
It did so with a loud roar for the man who brought the arena to life last season. At his shootaround availability Friday, Beverley told reporters Target Center was half full at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. For the last third of the season and into the playoffs, it was one of the best environments in the entire league.
Beverley went as far as to say he helped restore downtown Minneapolis’ economy — he certainly contributed to more folks walking around the city late on game nights. On his podcast, Beverley has noted his dismay with the fact Timberwolves coach Chris Finch didn’t call to inform him of Minnesota’s decision to move the guard as part of the Rudy Gobert trade this offseason, but on Friday, Beverley expressed no ill will to the organization, noting Minnesota is a team experiencing a transition in ownership and likely wanted to go a different direction.
Who knows if another season of Beverley’s frenetic passion and energy would’ve served Minnesota well. But the Wolves are clearly appreciative of what he supplied during his one-year tenure.
“I think it’s pretty obvious what he did, the affect he had on individuals and the organization itself. I think everybody knows what he stood for and that everybody’s taken a little bit of something from Pat and is carrying it on and will probably keep it for their whole careers,” Wolves forward Taurean Prince said. “That’s the type of effect he had as a human, not just as a basketball player, but as a human.”
Beverley was the one who organized a postgame, team meeting amid Minnesota’s slow start last season in which he challenged every player to state his role and held each one to account to stick to it throughout the season. That meeting changed Minnesota’s season for the better.
“He changed our focus,” Wolves guard Jordan McLaughlin said. “I feel like that was our biggest thing. Going into every single game, being locked in, being ready to compete, following the game plan and doing a lot of things like that. Then off the court just the camaraderie. He’s a great guy. He communicates a lot. He’s a great guy to have around.”
Briefly
McLaughlin missed Friday’s contest against the Lakers with heel soreness, while Kyle Anderson missed his fourth straight game with back spasms. Anderson is starting to participate in practices and appears to be nearing a return.
News
Reverend Calvin O. Butts III, pastor of iconic Harlem church, dies at 73
Although he never held elected office, Reverend Butts saw himself in the mold of one of his predecessors, Reverend Adam Clayton Powell Jr., who became a leading voice on rights civilians in Congress when he was pastor of Abyssinian.
Reverend Butts often recalled seeing Powell preach as a teenager.
“I was amazed,” he told The New York Times in 1987. “He was a larger-than-life figure and people were in love with him. He was a prophet, priest, and king.
In leading the Abyssinian, one of the oldest black churches in the country and the first in New York State, Reverend Butts has at times taken a combative approach to activism.
In 1990, he led a campaign to whitewash Harlem billboards that advertised cigarettes and alcoholic products, telling Fortune magazine that G. Heileman Brewing, a malt liquor maker behind some of the ads, “is obviously a business that makes no moral or social sense”. responsibility.”
Later in the decade, Reverend Butts branched out into rap music, threatening to use a bulldozer to roll over CDs and cassettes with lyrics that infuriated him by degrading women and dehumanizing black people. Instead, he and his followers dumped the music in front of Sony Records.
“It’s your trash,” he said. “Take it back.”
Reverend Butts was often unpredictable, especially when it came to politics. He frequently bickered with David Dinkins, New York’s first black mayor, accusing him of being unapproachable. In 1992, he endorsed independent candidate Ross Perot for president, saying Bill Clinton was “nothing more than a neocon trying to dress himself in liberal clothes.”
In the 2008 presidential election, he supported Hillary Clinton over Barack Obama, who became the nation’s first black president. The decision, he said, “was not and is not and will not become a race-based decision for me.”
But Reverend Butts was also politically savvy, working closely with elected officials on both sides of the aisle, particularly in his role as chairman of the Abyssinian Development Corp., an offshoot of the church that has developed over $1 billion in housing, real estate and convenience business, including a new high school in Harlem.
Reverend Butts hosted Cuban leader Fidel Castro. He also invited New York Governor George E. Pataki, a Republican, to speak. Pataki then appointed him to two state economic development boards. Reverend Butts was outspoken in favoring economic development over the preservation of social services, a reprehensible view for other clergy, who also worried about gentrification in Harlem.
“I think Republicans are in a great position to make the case and demonstrate that you can do as much through economic development as you can through social welfare programs — actually more,” he said. to the New York Times in 1995. “Because you break a cycle of dependency, you increase accountability, people have a greater sense of belonging, and you create jobs.
Calvin Otis Butts III was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on July 19, 1949, and grew up on New York’s Lower East Side and then in the borough of Queens. Her father was a cook and her mother worked in social services.
“My dad was one to say, ‘If a black man opens a store, go shop there,’” he told The New York Times in 1991.
After graduating from Flushing High School in 1967, Reverend Butts attended Morehouse College, a historically black university in Atlanta. It was the late 1960s and the country was mired in racial conflict. In 1968, after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Reverend Butts joined in the riots and admitted to taking part in a store fire. He quickly swore never to resort to violence again.
Reverend Butts returned to New York after earning a degree in philosophy in 1971. He enrolled in Union Theological Seminary, which leaned toward liberals and supported gays and lesbians. Reverend Butts, in a sermon that shocked some of his classmates, argued that homosexuality was a sin – a view he continued to hold, telling Christian Century in 1991 that “gays and lesbians must be positive about who they are… We are all sinners saved by grace.
At 22, Reverend Butts landed a job as a junior minister in Abyssinian, doing house calls and arranging funerals. He became a pastor in 1989. He was credited with creating affordable housing, building shopping malls that provided jobs, and never wavered from his role as a strong advocate for Harlem. He was also president of SUNY College at Old Westbury.
Still, there were controversies.
In 1986, Reverend Butts refused to condemn Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan after he called Judaism a “gutter religion”. In protest at his silence, members of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra refused to play Abyssinian. Reverend Butts defended himself, saying no one asked him to condemn the remarks.
He told Jewish leaders, “I won’t be your boy,” according to The New York Times.
But Reverend Butts has also been praised for his role as a leading advocate for AIDS treatment and for supporting gays and lesbians despite his stated beliefs. In 1991, he criticized then-Cardinal John O’Connor for failing to condemn onlookers who mocked gay marchers at a St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“I happen to believe that the divine imperative does not permit homosexuality. But that said,” Reverend Butts told Newsday, “the homosexual person should not be discriminated against or be the victim of violence or ridiculous fools”.
Reverend Butts is survived by his wife, Patricia, three children and six grandchildren, according to The Associated Press.
During the coronavirus pandemic, even as his church was closed, Reverend Butts turned Abyssinian into a vaccination center, inviting the media to photograph him rolling up his sleeve to receive a vaccine – an image, he hoped, that would make people skeptical. African Americans. to follow his example.
“For those who might be a little skeptical about vaccinations,” he said, “good religion is better with a little common sense.”
washingtonpost
Kari Lake thanks Liz Cheney for her opposition
Tarrio’s attorney reveals Proud Boys John Stewart’s Jan. 6 co-op plea
Magic go big for first win over Hornets in Steve Clifford’s return to Orlando
McDonald’s brings McRib back on Halloween for a ‘farewell’ – Orange County Register
Patrick Beverley gets loud ovation in return to Target Center
Polygon Price Could Aim For These Levels Before The Bulls Wane Off
Reverend Calvin O. Butts III, pastor of iconic Harlem church, dies at 73
Women’s hockey: No. 2 Gophers beat top-ranked Ohio State, 4-2
Here’s a look at Chicago’s hottest and coldest Halloweens on record – NBC Chicago
Avalanche Bulls Handle The Wheels As Avax Could Break $18.5 Resistance
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype