Maren Morris defies mum-shamers who show off toned legs in tiny daisy dukes after trolls slammed her for dressing ‘too sexy’.

Maren Morris Performing In Daisy Dukes During The 2022 Newport Folk Festival
MAREN Morris defied mom-shamers by flaunting her toned legs in Daisy Dukes shorts.

The new photos come after the country music star was slammed by trolls for dressing too sexy.

5

Maren Morris performing in Daisy Dukes during the 2022 Newport Folk FestivalPhoto credit: Getty
Maren Shows Off Her Stunning Figure On Stage

5

Maren shows off her stunning figure on stagePhoto credit: Getty

Maren, 32, posted a series of photos to Instagram from a recent performance at Newport Folk Fest with her group The High Women.

The mother of one child shows off her toned legs in the short shorts while performing on stage.

She paired the Daisy Dukes with a sparkly green top with tiny straps.

The look was completed with a pair of matching ultra high heeled green stilettos with straps reaching past her ankle.

Maren Morris Defies Mom-Shamers By Showing Off Her Curves In A Black Bikini
New Mom Maren Morris Flaunts Toned Abs In Tiny Bra Top

She captioned the post, “This weekend has been a f***ing dream.”

“Country music is broad and full of love,” she added.

Fans were quick to compliment the singer on social media.

One fan wrote, “I’m amazed at your ability to wear heels.”

“You are a dream,” wrote another fan.

A third fan simply wrote: “Beautiful.”

‘GET OVER IT’

In March, the country music star clapped back at a mean cyberbully who mocked her in the comments.

Maren posted a sexy picture of herself while dressing up for the stage.

The singer stood with her arms crossed above her head, wearing a onesie and fishnet tights.

She jokingly wrote in the caption, “Pirouette? Check my deodorant? Tour? All of the above?

“Either way, good to see you all.”

The troll dropped a diss in the comments section: “Please dress appropriately.”

Maren clapped back, “RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ.”

She then added an Instagram story explaining why she had to respond to the troll.

The mother-of-one admitted, “I see these kinds of comments on country accounts with me a lot, soo…”

She concluded: “Get over it!”

After receiving backlash from both Maren and her fan base, the troll deleted the harsh statement.

HOT MOM MORRIS

Maren has delighted her followers with some revealing snaps on social media.

She recently shared a couple of photos donning a black bikini over Independence Day weekend.

In the first picture, she posed with the family’s short-haired German shepherd.

Maren showed off her cleavage and faint tan lines from sunbathing in the backyard.

On the second slide, she lay seductively in her barely-there two-piece suit while reading a copy of Parable of the Talents by Octavia Butler.

Maren completed her look with black sunglasses and simple earrings.

The Circles Around This Town singer added the caption “June in July” and shared emojis of a coconut, a cloud and a dog.

Last month, she showed off her toned abs in a tiny sports bra as she posed for a bathroom mirror selfie.

In May, she made the most of the Memorial Day holiday by relaxing on a boat with husband Ryan Hurd, 35.

She shared a series of sexy snaps as she sipped on a beer while wearing a different black bikini.

In April, Maren showed off her cleavage on the CMT Awards red carpet by wearing a metallic crop top that also revealed her waist.

Heartbreaking Update After Missing Mum Was Found Dead In Her Car In A Parking Lot
Discovery Schedule Revealed As Stranger Things Stars In Tonight Special

Maren gave birth to two-year-old son Hayes in 2020.

An outspoken defender of body positivity, Maren previously told her fans: “Some may shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but all I want to do is live and love. ”

Maren And Her Husband Welcomed Baby Boy Hayes In 2020

5

Maren and her husband welcomed baby boy Hayes in 2020
The Country Star Has Clapped Back At Mom-Shamers

5

The country star has clapped back at mom-shamersPhoto credit: Instagram/@marenmorris
Maren Often Shows Her Well-Trained Physique On Social Media

5

Maren often shows her well-trained physique on social mediaPhoto credit: Instagram/@marenmorris

Maren Morris defies mum-shamers who show off toned legs in tiny daisy dukes after trolls slammed her for dressing ‘too sexy’.

Trending