Mira Sorvino Mourns Her ‘Wonderful’ Father Paul After His Death: ‘I Love Him So Much’

Rishi Sunak’s decision to reappoint Suella Braverman six days after she was forced to resign over a security breach faces new questions after a former Tory minister claimed the home secretary was responsible for “multiple violations of the ministerial code”.

Jake Berry, who was at the heart of Liz Truss’ government, said Braverman was responsible for a ‘really serious breach’ after he sent confidential information to a private address, sent it to an MP, tried to send it to the deputy’s wife, then accidentally. send it to a parliamentary staff member.

He also said the UK’s top civil servant, Simon Case, had been consulted and found he had broken the rules.

Sunak told MPs on Wednesday that Braverman had made an “error in judgement” and admitted his error, adding: “That’s why I was delighted to welcome him back to a united cabinet that brings experience and stability to the heart of government.”

When asked during Prime Minister’s Questions if officials had raised any concerns about the appointment – given that Case was reportedly furious – Sunak simply said he had already ‘addressed the issue’.

Speaking to Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday evening, Berry said there were “multiple breaches of the Cabinet Code” after Braverman sent the document to his confidant and fellow MP Sir John Hayes.

“It was sent from a private email address to another MP,” he told TalkTV’s Kate McCann. “She then sought to copy this individual’s wife and accidentally sent her to a member of parliament staff. To me, that seems like a very serious violation, especially when it comes to cybersecurity documents, as I believe. It seems like a really serious offence.

“The cabinet secretary had a say at the time, I doubt he’s changed his mind in the last six days, but that’s the business of the new prime minister.”

The disclosure comes after Labor and the Liberal Democrats called for a Cabinet Office inquiry into national security concerns following Braverman’s reinstatement. No 10 refused to deny officials advised against reappointing her to major state office.

Braverman had been in the job for six weeks when she said she made a “mistake”, which she acknowledged was a “technical breach” of the rules.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper wrote to Case demanding an investigation “into the extent of this and other possible security breaches”.

“Given the Prime Minister’s decision to reappoint her to the cabinet position overseeing national security, it is vital for the public to have transparency about what happened,” Cooper wrote. “It must include the extent of the Home Secretary’s use of private email accounts to circulate government documents and the extent to which official documents were sent outside of government.”

Lib Dems home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael also called for an investigation.

“If it is confirmed that Suella Braverman has repeatedly violated the ministerial code and threatened national security, she must be removed. A Home Secretary who broke the rules is not cut out for a Home Secretary who plays by the rules,” he said.

The head of the union for senior FDA officials, Dave Penman, told the Guardian that the reappointment was a clear example of “double standards” given that its members would face stiff penalties for similar behavior.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply.

“If a public official had acted in the way Suella Braverman was alleged to have, using private email accounts to send confidential government business to personal contacts, he would rightly be expected to face the most severe penalties. severe and loses his security clearance.

“Standards matter, and the clear signal from his appointment is that ministers can act with impunity if it suits the prime minister.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer responded at PMQs that a deal had been reached to boost support for far-right MPs who support Braverman. “He’s so weak that he made a dirty deal by trading national security because he was afraid of losing another leadership election,” Starmer said.

Braverman left the chamber minutes before a debate on his conduct after Labor received an urgent question.

Cooper said there are many unanswered questions regarding Braverman’s conduct. “Is this the only time she has done this or has she shared other documents? Or other sensitive information?

“What security clearance did the Minister of the Interior receive? Does she still have access to the most sensitive documents and information? Has the cabinet secretary warned against his reappointment?

Responding on behalf of the Government, Paymaster General Jeremy Quin was unable to say whether the Home Secretary had received full security clearance. However, he said the government would appoint a new independent ethics adviser.