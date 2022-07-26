Muhs Recruitment 2022 » Apply Asst Professor, Tutor 10 Post

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good night everybody. It was something, Fetterman and Oz. No sane person would approve of that. No crazy person would either. Even Gary Busey would have said: “it’s a little weird”. It just shows you that for the Dems, it’s all about filling a seat, not getting the job done. If they thought a stale muffin could win, they would throw it. And after watching Fetterman last night, maybe they should have. At least a stale muffin wouldn’t fall apart so much in front of the cameras. But they’re so power-mad that they let a clearly ill man collapse on live TV, which is really the job of Joe Biden’s staff. Stay in your lane, Fetterman. It was so painful to watch that the host should have received a security word.

FETTERMAN STILLS DURING DEBATE WHEN ASKED ABOUT FLIP-FLOP OVER FRACTURE SUPPORT

But Fetterman’s desperation was a far cry from the desperation of the media, which before the debate made excuses for the poor guy. They circled the cars even when there was nothing to go around. They prepared the press to be prepared for awkward pauses and a few verbal errors, which sounds like a great slogan for Kamala Harris 2024. But I guess looking at Biden over the past two years wasn’t even enough prepared for it. But the media justification was pretty chewed up and spoon fed to them as if they were the ones who had a stroke. And then afterwards, the apology flowed like Snapple through Joe Biden’s pants.

MSNB: John Fetterman clearly has speech issues due to his stroke, but his authenticity was there.

MSNB: I think. Under these circumstances, John Fetterman, having had a stroke, did very well.

JOY BEHAR: The Republican Party runs a bunch of ads showing Fetterman tripping over things because of the stroke. What kind of doctor is behind this? Aren’t you supposed to hurt?

MSNB: He got really strong feedback.

MSNB: Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.

Oh, wait a second. Who really had the stroke here? I think it’s contagious.

LEE ZELDIN EXPLODES THE GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK. KATHY HOCHUL FOR BEING LATE TO CRIME: ‘WE MUST SAVE OUR STATE’

Then there is the debate for governor of New York between Republican challenger Lee Zeldin and Democrat Kathy Hochul. If only his approval was up to his eyebrows. She is a woman, by the way, who was never elected by the people of New York. She was in just the right place at the right time, like when Steve Doocy’s limo once hit a young homeless boy named Brian Kilmeade. Zeldin talked about what’s on the minds of voters, who isn’t murdered, or at least let’s be murdered by new criminals, you know, just to keep things fresh. And that’s how Nancy Pelosi’s face tester responded.

LEE ZELDIN: There is a criminal emergency… This governor who is still at this time… we are halfway through the debate. She still hasn’t talked about locking anyone up, committing crimes.

KATHY HOCHUL: Anyone who commits a crime under our laws, especially with the change they made to bail, has consequences. I don’t know why this is so important to you.

She doesn’t know why. She acts like Zeldin just made a disparaging remark about the color of her shoes or why she likes orange juice with pulp. Which is disgusting. Sorry, but that says a lot about the modern democrat. They prefer fake victims to real ones. Remember, as crime raged in her state, she made a law to refer to people in real estate with gender-neutral pronouns such as real estate salespersons or salespersons.

I can see the criminal on the stand during his trial, you know, “Then I stabbed her 22 times before throwing her off a bridge.” You know, and the judge says, “Sir, I’m not going to repeat this to you. You must respectfully refer to the person you slaughtered as ‘they’ or I will insist on bail in your case.” I’m sure real estate agents will be thrilled when New Yorkers use the correct pronoun while shouting “for God’s sake, sell our house, so we can move to Florida.” And months before that, she announced that all SUNY College campuses would enforce chosen names and pronouns, to ensure that transgender, non-binary, and non-conforming identities benefit from a diverse and LGBTQIA-inclusive environment. L, M, N, OP, Q, R, S, T., sorry, I’m getting tired of a community asking for more letters than an episode of Sesame Street. You know what, why not just pass a law saying that all heterosexuals must transition by 2025? I feel like we’re almost there, I mean, have you seen Harry Styles?

But I understand the governor’s concerns, imagine the horror of having the wrong sex on the coroner’s report after being murdered. So she asks her opponent, “I don’t see why putting criminals behind bars is so important to you.” Because, Kathy, it’s not important to you, that’s the problem. The governor has ditched citizen concerns for the woke garbage-seeking attention his staff picks up on Twitter. And even though it makes you feel like a good person on the inside, it makes you look like a good person on social media, you’re just a tasteless, virtuous bag of vomit, and now she can’t offer real help, just fake help. Otherwise, she would make fighting crime number one and reserve ID questions for people trying to vote. And now they claim that any attempt at policing is systemic racism, catering only to activists and not crime-ridden citizens.

They pat each other on their invertebrate backs over pronouns. “Nice work, Z,” “Why, thanks, they.” I’m sorry, you idiot. You just have to go. People get killed on the subway, they get raped on our streets, and you say, why is that so important to you? I think we found your new pronouns, that’s stupid and a–.