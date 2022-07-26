Online Fax Service – The Perfect Money Saver For Harsh Economic Times

Pin 0 Shares

Saving money in these harsh economic times should be a major objective of any company or individual. In these uncertain times, you want to keep your business expenses down to the bare minimum without sacrificing quality or service. Using an online fax service is definitely one of the best ways any business can save money if you’re on a tight budget.

First, you must have a basic understanding of Internet Fax (which comes by many names: email fax, online fax, web fax, even electronic fax… ) and how it works. In a nutshell, Internet or Online Fax is simply using your email system and the Internet to send and receive your faxes. Your faxes are sent via email attachments, usually in PDF or TIFF format, although there are around 20 or 30 different file formats you can use.

Online faxing is using the web or an Internet connection to send and receive your faxes. To use Internet Fax you have to sign-up to an online fax service provider, where you will be given an online interface (site) where you can send and store your faxes. You will also receive a local or toll-free fax number which you can use. Keep in mind, this service acts as an intermediary and you can still send and receive faxes from ordinary fax machines.

How Does Using An Online Fax Service Save You Money?

1. No Fax Machine

There is no need for you to purchase a fax machine. You can do all your faxing through your computer, your email system and the Internet. Your printer can be used if you need a hard-copy of your faxes.

2. No Extra Phone Line

There is no need for a second phone line since everything is handled through your Internet access or connection. This can mean long-term savings for you or your company as your start-up costs will be much lower.

3. Paperless & Inkless Faxing

Internet fax is paperless faxing so you will save on the cost of paper and ink. Again, over the long haul, this can mean significant savings for you. That’s why online fax is often referred to as the “green way to fax” — as it is very environmentally friendly.

4. Custom Fax Services

You can pick the right online company and service to meet your company’s needs. There are countless different plans and services; it won’t be hard to find the right one to match your specific faxing needs. You can save money by choosing the service that best matches your requirements. Faxing services can run around $10 to $15 a month; but there are some as low as $4 a month so it pays to shop around before you buy.

5. No Start-Up Costs

Set-up costs are usually free and most online fax services will give you a free 30 day Trial of their service. This way you can test-run a particular fax service without risking anything.

6. Completely Scalable

Most of the major Internet Fax Services are completely scalable for businesses. You can tailor-order the correct fax service for your company. You can scale up and quickly add services as your business requires it — saving you money and preventing any lost sales/customers.

7. Computer & Internet Based Service

Perhaps most of your savings will come from the fact that online faxing is just that: it’s a web-based service. It’s available wherever you have Internet access and these days that’s just about anywhere on the planet. If your company relies heavily on faxing for taking sales orders, acquiring new customers, or plays a major factor in the running of your business, then you should realize Internet Fax is always on and available because you’re not limited to an office setting or 9 to 5 hours. Plus, there are no more paper-jams, no more missed calls or faxes; which as we all know, can save your company a lot of money.

One final note, Internet Fax can also be seen as the the modern way to do business. It is a more secure way to send your faxes, you can even encrypt them for further security. Moreover, online faxing is computer and Internet based, if you want your company to stay competitive in a very competitive world then using an online fax service is the way to proceed. It is the wave of the future and as pointed out here you can save money by embracing this new way of faxing. It’s your call.