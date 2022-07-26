Other voices: Jan. 6 video shows Missouri who Josh Hawley really is

toggle caption Michael Reaves/Getty Images Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The World Series begins Friday night in Houston, with the underdog Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Astros. For Phillies fans, the magic playoff moment happened in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. The Phils were down one run in the 8th inning, with a runner first, when team star Bryce Harper interfered.

Radio announcer Scott Franzke has been announcing games in Philadelphia since 2006. He says Harper’s batting in Sunday’s game was one of those moments sports fans and broadcasters crave. Harper is “the money player,” says Franzke. “And you want it to happen then. But you also understand – having seen thousands of baseball games over the years – that it’s not like that all the time, and when it does, it’s… such a joyful event for the home team.”

Harper delivered: With the count at two balls and two strikes, he broke a home run to left center field, putting the Phillies on top — and ultimately sending them to the World Series.

“There aren’t many who can compete with Bryce Harper when he’s on — and right now he’s on,” Franzke says.

The Phillies almost didn’t make the playoffs this year. But, as Franzke notes, baseball’s a long season, and the Phillies managed to turn things around enough to claim the last wildcard spot in the playoffs.

As they head to Houston, the Phillies will face a team with good pitchers and “great players, up and down the lineup,” Franzke said. Additionally, the Astros are led by Dusty Baker, a respected manager who has yet to win a World Series. “He would love to tick that box and he thinks he has a team that can do that,” Franzke said of Baker.

For his part, Franzke doesn’t make predictions about how the World Series will play out: “I’m going to steal the line that my predecessor, the great Harry Kalas here in Philadelphia, always said, ‘I’m not trying to predict them.’ I just called them.’”

Interview Highlights

On honing his skills as a live play-by-play announcer

Someone once told me that there are a few things to remember about playing baseball on the radio: One of them is that people are in their cars. You may be watching the game. You might even have the game on a monitor next to you. So you see it on TV at the same time. But people are in their cars, basically. They don’t have that option. So everything you tell them is important. You have to tell them the score again and again. You can never give the score too much. And you have to realize that everything you say to them is helping them draw that picture in their head. Most of them have been to a baseball game or a football game or whatever, and you can help complete that image they might already be building in their minds with a little detail here and there that might connect with someone.

On Bryce Harper’s road to the Phillies, where he signed a record-breaking $330 million 13-year deal in 2019

He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated like a teenager. Everyone knew he was going to be a superstar in the game. He was the first overall pick. He basically got his GED to go to college early, went to junior college, was the first draft pick, and was a star for the Washington Nationals. I never won a playoff as a member of the Nationals and when free agency finally came around everyone knew it would be a big payday. And the Phillies were one of the teams that courted him, one of many. And signing with Philadelphia for an offseason when the Phillies were trying to really make a name for themselves, again, they had been several years at the bottom of the division, and they wanted that to change. And he was going to be the centerpiece to change it, but not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well as a marketing tool, like a face for the organization. He was going to do a lot of different things for the club.

[He signed a] $330 million [contract] but the most important point of the deal was that it was for 13 years and came with a no-trade clause. He was fully committed to being a Philadelphian and coming to the Phillies and being a Philly for the rest of his career.

On Harper as a clutch hitter

I think it takes a special person to be able to block out all the noise, block out everything else, and focus on one thing: what the pitcher is going to throw at you next. And [Harper] has the ability to do that. He obviously showed that ability on Sunday. … It’s like Michael Jordan.

On changes to the game coming next year, including a pitch clock: the pitcher will have 15 seconds to throw a pitch with the bases empty, 20 seconds with a runner on

They’re going to apply it right away in spring training. And I think that’s going to give players a few weeks to really figure it out. Minor league pitchers have struggled with this for several years. They’ve been there before. They are suitable for this. They have been subject to these rules for some years. And people who watched the games…said, “Boy, that really speeds things up. It really eliminates a lot of that downtime where the pitcher is waiting to find out what he’s going to do next.” And they said it was really good for the game. So there are a lot of pitchers in today’s game at the Major League level who are going to struggle. And I think it will be extremely fascinating to find out how many of them are able to adapt and still present where they want.

Why there will be limits on throwing at first base

There will also be limits to the number of times you can throw first, which is designed to improve the basic running involved in the game. So if you have a runner at the start, you will only be able to throw one times without repercussions. The second time you cast, either you’re going to have to take it off or it’s going to get [to] Second base. So you have to be sure. And I think that’s going to lead to more stolen bases overall, which is what baseball wants. They want to see more action in the game.

Enlarge the bases

It shortens the distance between bases. There’s also a bit more room for, say, a fielder and a runner to occupy base or get to base at the same time, which they hope would help reduce injuries and collisions. …

There will be a period of adjustment, but I think it will be important to pick up the pace of action. All the fan surveys anyone’s ever done says people want to see more stuff happen, right? More things. More people on the bases, more action on the bases, if you will. And it’s going to lead to that.

Lauren Krenzel and Seth Kelley produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Seth Kelley and Beth Novey adapted it for the web.