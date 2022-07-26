Philippine’s SEC to Probe Binance Over Non-compliance Complaint

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Blockchain in Healthcare Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use, By Network Type, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global blockchain in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 95.59 billion by 2030.
The growing use of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the medical sector is expected to increase the need for blockchain technology in medical. In January 2021, Zyter, Inc., has initiated Zyter Smart Hospitals, an end-to-end advanced solution that attaches a hospital’s diverse data systems, agencies, individuals, and the newest Internet of Things (IoT) innovation devices to Zyter’s robust digital interaction and collaborative tool.
The integration of current and unique computer technology such as blockchain enhances the healthcare sector’s current competencies. The Internet of Things (IoT) is supporting physicians and medical professionals in the early detection of a variety of diseases.
Furthermore, the number of security breaches in the medical industry has increased. Over the last five years, the magnitude and frequency of data breaches in the medical industry have increased. Medical data breaches regularly expose sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, personalities, and residences, as well as personal health information such as Medicaid Identification numbers, insurance coverage data, and persons’ health histories.
Moreover, in August 2022, Healthback Holdings, an Oklahoma-based home health firm, announced a medical data breach that affected 21,114 people. Unauthorized conduct was identified in Healthback’s company email environment. Investigators were unable to identify whether the unauthorized party accessed any emails, but they did discover that the addresses contained identities, health insurance records, patient findings, and Personal Data. Therefore, these increases in data breaches along with the adoption of IoT in medical are boosting the market growth over the forecast period.
Furthermore, increased investment in the advancement of effective medical hospital information systems, wearable technology cryptography, and medical screening systems is expected to give profitable prospects shortly for this industry. Increasing disease prevalence will generate a massive amount of data, increasing the demand for information management. Furthermore, using blockchain technology in medical records ensures that data can indeed be manipulated, ensuring data integrity. Rising development in this technology by major industry players is fueling market expansion.
The publisher has segmented the blockchain in healthcare market report based on network type, application, end-use, and region:
Blockchain in Healthcare, Network Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)
Blockchain in Healthcare, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)
- Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability
- Claims Adjudication & Billing
- Supply Chain Management
- Clinical Trials & eConsent
- Others
Blockchain in Healthcare, End-User Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)
- Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Payers
- Biopharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies
- Others
Blockchain in Healthcare, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Insights
5. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market, by Network Type
6. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market, by Application
7. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market, by End-Use
8. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Avaneer health Inc.
- Akiri Incorporation
- BurstIQ Corporation
- Crystalchain Incorporation
- Change Healthcare Incorporation
- Equideum Health Inc.
- Embleema Corporation
- Farma Trust
- Guardtime
- Hashed Health
- iSolve LLC IBM Incorporation
- Medical Chain Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Patientory Inc
- Quest Diagnostics
- Proof.Works
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmyzq0
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900