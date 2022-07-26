Safemoon Price Prediction — Will Sfm Hit $0.001 Soon?

Bullish SFM price prediction is $0.00049 to $0.00092.
The SFM price will also reach $0.001 soon.
SFM bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.00041.
In SafeMoon’s (SFM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about SFM to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
SafeMoon Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of SFM is $0.0003899 with a 24-hour trading volume of $716,674 at the time of writing. However, SFM has decreased nearly 7.6% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, SFM has a circulating supply of 562,296,226,943 SFM. Currently, SFM trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as MEXC, DigiFinex, Bitrue, Gate.io, and XT.COM.
What is SafeMoon (SFM)?
SafeMoon performs the following four functions during each deal: Reflection, LP Acquisition, Token Burn, and Growth Fund. Second, SafeMoon focuses on the extension and channeling of its technology to accelerate new technologies for good and a Venture Philanthropy model to spread those breakthroughs to all corners of the globe. Token holders will be rewarded with supplemental SAFEMOON if they have more tokens, thanks to the SafeMoon Protocol.
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2022
SafeMoon holds the 143rd position on CoinGecko right now. SFM price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The descending triangle is most commonly seen during downtrends and is often interpreted as a bearish signal. The ascending triangle pattern is reversed in the descending triangle pattern. As the price continues to make lower highs, descending triangles indicate to investors and traders that sellers are more aggressive than buyers. When the price breaks out of the triangle in the direction of the overall trend, the pattern is complete.
Contrary to popular belief, a descending triangle can be bullish or bearish. A regular descending triangle pattern is traditionally regarded as a bearish chart pattern. A descending triangle pattern, on the other hand, can be bullish.
Currently, SFM is in the range of $0.000398. If the pattern continues, the price of SFM might reach the resistance level of $0.00092. If the trend reverses, then the price of SFM may fall to $0.00041.
SafeMoon (SFM) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of SFM.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of SFM.
Resistance Level 1 – $0.0005210
Resistance Level 2 – $0.0006055
Resistance Level 3 – $0.0007257
Resistance Level 4 – $0.0008381
Support Level – $0.0004129
The charts show that SFM has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SFM might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.0008381.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of the SFM might plummet to almost $0.0004129, a bearish signal.
SafeMoon Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of SFM is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of SFM lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the SFM’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, SFM is in a bearish state. Notably, the SFM price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of SFM at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SFM is at level 42.46. This means that SFM is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of SFM may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
SafeMoon Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at SafeMoon’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of SafeMoon. Currently, SFM lies in the range of 17.32, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of SFM. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of SFM lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, SFM’s RSI is at 42.46 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of SFM with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and SafeMoon.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and SFM is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and SFM also increases or decreases respectively.
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, SafeMoon (SFM) might probably attain $0.0025 by 2023.
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, SafeMoon (SFM) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SafeMoon might rally to hit $0.0038 by 2024.
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025
If SafeMoon (SFM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, SafeMoon would rally to hit $0.0042.
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2026
If SafeMoon (SFM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, SafeMoon would rally to hit $0.005.
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2027
If SafeMoon (SFM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, SafeMoon would rally to hit $0.0063.
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2028
If SafeMoon (SFM) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, SafeMoon would hit $0.0075.
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on SafeMoon (SFM), it would witness major spikes. SafeMoon might hit $0.0088 by 2029.
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the SafeMoon ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in SafeMoon (SFM) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, SafeMoon (SFM) might hit $0.01 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the SafeMoon network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SFM. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of SafeMoon in 2022 is $0.0009297. On the other hand, the bearish SFM price prediction for 2022 is $0.00041.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the SFM ecosystem, the performance of SFM would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $0.0033 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.001 if the investors believe that SFM is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is SafeMoon?
SafeMoon is a DeFi token of the Binance Smart Chain which runs parallel to the original Binance Chain.
2. Where can you purchase SFM?
SFM has listed on many crypto exchanges which include MEXC, DigiFinex, Bitrue, Gate.io, and XT.COM.
3. Will SFM reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the SFM platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of SafeMoon?
On Jan 05, 2022, SFM reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.00338272.
5. Is SFM a good investment in 2022?
SafeMoon (SFM) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of SFM in the past few months, SFM is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can SafeMoon (SFM) reach $0.001?
SafeMoon (SFM) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then SafeMoon (SFM) will hit $0.001 soon.
7. What will be the SFM price by 2023?
SafeMoon (SFM) price is expected to reach $0.0025 by 2023.
8. What will be the SFM price by 2024?
SafeMoon (SFM) price is expected to reach $0.0038 by 2024.
9. What will be the SFM price by 2025?
SafeMoon (SFM) price is expected to reach $0.0042 by 2025.
10. What will be the SFM price by 2026?
SafeMoon (SFM) price is expected to reach $0.005 by 2026.
October has been a historically bullish month for Bitcoin but with the slow start to the month which proceeded into the last week of the month, it is understandable why a deviation from the norm was expected. However, this sentiment was quickly erased as the crypto market had taken a positive turn on Tuesday. By the close of the trading day on Wednesday, BTC’s price had surpassed $20,000. But what does the rejection at $21,000 say?
Bitcoin Fails To Beat $21,000
Even with the momentum of the past two days, bitcoin had met a harsh rejection at the $21,000 level. Bears had quickly mounted resistance at this point and the shorts in the market in anticipation of a downward correction had helped to fuel this resistance.
So now, even if the outlook for bitcoin remains very bullish, $21,000 is currently the point to beat, which would be easy pickings in a bull given the recent rally. However, the crypto market has stunted the growth of digital assets, and investors remain very wary despite the market gains.
The next step would be for bulls to strengthen support at $20,500 in anticipation of the next retest. Because if bitcoin faces such a strong rejection at $21,000 once more, bears will likely try to pull the price back down to $20,000. At this point, the next support level lies just below $20,200, which is not as strong as the support at $20,500.
BTC holding support at $20,500 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
What’s Next For BTC?
The rejection at $21,000 has not phased the market much given the euphoria of the digital asset finally beating $20,000 once more. Instead, the bulls have now come out of the woodwork and optimistic forecasts are flying around.
Jim Messina, ex-US President Obama’s Chief of Staff has been one of the most bullish during this time. Messina appeared on Fox News where he said that he expects the digital asset to actually reclaim the $60,000, saying he would bet his Porsche on it. It follows bullish forecasts from others in the space such as ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood who put the digital asset at a price of $1 million apiece in the next 8 years.
However, it is important to note that bitcoin’s trading volume is on the decline in the last 24 hours, which could suggest a quick burn-off of the recent spark. Such declines in momentum can be detrimental especially in periods of short-term growth as has been recorded. The next possible point for bitcoin would be to try to break above $21,000 once move. But if this does not happen, it is possible to see the digital asset below $20,000 once more.
On a more positive note, the sell-offs in BTC have receded in the last two days. Bitcoin’s move above its 50-day moving average has turned indicators for the short-term green and there is now mounting buy pressure that is expected to continue into the weekend.
Featured image from MARCA, chart from TradingView.com
The key to global adoption of a crypto exchange is meeting users’ fiat deposit and withdrawal demands in different countries and regions. Partnering with third-party payment providers is the most effective solution to this problem. A few days ago, CoinW, a world-class comprehensive cryptocurrency exchange, introduced a new Over-The-Counter (OTC) Trading service in partnership ADV Cash, a licensed and regulatory-compliant payment service provider authorized by the Belize Financial Services Commission (FSC).
Advanced Cash (AdvCash) is an electronic wallet similar to Paypal. Users can send money to more than 200 countries through Advcash, and there are no fees for transfers between accounts. The service supports transactions with VISA/Mastercard, Premium Cash e-wallets and email addresses. ADV Cash will be a new significant payment gateway provider after CoinW’s partnerships with leading trading platforms such as Legend Trading, Mercury, Cabital, Coinify.
CoinW OTC trading service now supports over 40 mainstream fiat currencies and will further facilitate users to purchase cryptocurrencies more effectively. Multiple easily accessible payment options will lower the barriers to entry for users worldwide.
With this new addition, CoinW’s OTC users with have more efficient, convenient and secure payment channels. As one of CoinW’s key markets, the Indian market has an increasing demand between Indian rupees and cryptocurrencies and is convenient for a huge number of Indian users.
At the same time, it has supported a variety of payment channels and supports direct deposits and withdrawals of Indian rupees. This move is also an important step for CoinW to expand its global user network.
According to the COO of CoinW,
Users are our top priority. We are dedicated to developing streamlined processes for users globally. The addition of this new payment option will play a vital role in this emerging crypto market. As one of the most trusted trading platforms, we will continue to follow regulatory frameworks in providing an easy and safe trading environment to the mass audience.
Under the current bear market turmoil, the numerous new partnerships signify the resilience and stability of the platform. CoinW is a world-class comprehensive cryptocurrency trading platform with five years of proven track record in serving the global community. CoinW now provides encrypted assets and derivatives trading for more than 8 million users in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide.
Since its inception in 2017, there has not been a single security incident occurring on the platform, serving as a testament to the exchange’s stability. In addition to fiat OTC, CoinW provides users with spot, contract, ETF trading, CoinW Earn, FansUp among other services, and the CoinW ecosystem is ever-evolving.
CoinW Research Institute, CoinW Ventures and other institutions were established to research, invest and incubate prominent ideas and projects in the industry. CoinW will continue to make efforts in the rapidly developing international environment to build the world’s leading comprehensive crypto asset trading platform.
BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $21,500.
BTC faces a major decision test to trend higher above $21,000 after the price broke out of its downtrend descending triangle price movement.
BTC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to hold strong as price trends toward the region of $21,000 as price faces a key decision ahead of a big move considering how tough breaking these regions has been for Bitcoin (BTC) price for some time now. The past few days have seen the crypto market has looked more decent, with the likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) showing some great price movement in recent times. With Bitcoin price rallying from $19,000 to a region of $20,800. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Bitcoin has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of BTC hasn’t enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly chart rallying from a low of $$18,500 to a high of $25,000 before facing rejection from that region.
After having BTC’s price trade in a range for weeks as the price continued its boring move from $18,800 to $19,200, the price finally showed some steam, rallying to a high of $20,800 after closing strong above $19,500 on the weekly chart.
The price of BTC faces a tough decision to rally to a high of $21,500 as this could trigger more upside movement to a region of $23,000 and possibly $25,000. With the structure of BTC and good volume, we could see more rallies if the price is accepted from above $21,000.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $21,500.
Weekly Support for the price of BTC – $19,500.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BTC continues to trade below the key resistance at $21,600. After breaking out from its descending triangle, BTC’s price rallied with good volume from $19,500 to a region of $20,800 as the price faces a key decision time to trend higher.
The price of BTC needs to break and hold above $21,600 for the price to trend higher to a region of $22,000 and possibly $32,000, which is a key supply zone for most traders. The Fibonacci retracement value of 38.2% indicates BTC is struggling to close above this value. A close above this value will enable a price rally to a 50% Fibonacci ratio corresponding to $21,600, acting as key resistance for the BTC price
Daily resistance for the BTC price – $21,000-21,600.
It was a phishing effort targeting unsuspecting customers.
The bulk of the stolen funds are still sitting in Monkey Drainer’s wallet balance.
The renowned fraudster “Monkey Drainer” has stolen about 700 ETH, or around $1M, in the previous 24 hours. Wallets with the last digits 0x02a and 0x626 were two of the most affected by this fraud. Losing a combined total of almost $370,000. Initially thought to be a hack, it turned out to be a phishing effort. Targeting unsuspecting customers who had crypto or NFTs in their wallets.
Reports indicate that one of the victims lost 1 BAYC, 1 CloneX, 36,400 USDC, and 12 additional NFTs, for a grand total of about $150,000. The second victim has suffered a loss of almost $220,000 in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and popular sports NFTs. Emails with malicious links were sent, and fake websites were created to appear like the real thing. Users were duped into linking their wallets and authorizing cryptocurrency transactions.
Automated Bots Utilized
Nonetheless, the network has rejected a number of these transactions after being reported and banned against the scammer’s wallet. The creators of Monkey Drainer utilized automated bots to flood the comments of almost every cryptocurrency-related article on Twitter once the news broke. The spammer’s access to further wallets remains unclear, though, so additional malicious transactions may potentially be added to the network in the future. As of the writing of this news item, the bulk of the stolen funds are still sitting in Monkey Drainer’s wallet balance.
ZackXBT, a self-proclaimed crypto investigator on Twitter, was the first to discover this phishing scam. By then, it was too late, as the exploiters had already made off with roughly a million dollars’ worth of crypto and NFTs.
As NKB said before, the Digital Tenge will be released in late 2022.
CZ said that the NKB recently conducted a CBDC “pilot in a controlled environment.”
Kazakhstan seems to be quite receptive to the cryptocurrency market. Binance recently received permission to legally do business there. Also, CEO Changpeng Zhao of the exchange said that trials of CBDC integration on the BNB Chain will be conducted in the nation.
Recently, Binance’s CEO CZ tweeted that the exchange has pitched the idea of the BNB Chain to the National Bank of Kazakhstan [NKB]. Digital Tenge/BNB Chain integration became a viable topic of discussion.
The Binance CEO stated:
“Looking forward to NBK preparing CBDC use cases to see how they could be integrated into #BNB Chain to bridge the gap between traditional banking and the crypto ecosystem.”
Regulatory Framework Next
It’s worth noting that the government and the central bank of Kazakhstan have been working on launching their own CBDC for some time now. As NKB said before, the Digital Tenge will be released in late 2022. Additionally, CZ said that the NKB recently conducted a CBDC “pilot in a controlled environment and with real consumers and merchants.”
Binance was seen creating the groundwork to dominate Kazakhstan’s cryptocurrency industry, as was described before. Binance will help the country regulate the market since it has obtained the necessary permits to operate there. The company’s original intention, per the MoU, signed before, was to help the government of that nation establish guidelines for crypto.
The corporation and the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Monitoring have renewed their MOU. This is done so that the exchange can help the authorities identify and remove any cryptocurrency that was gained unlawfully.
Ethereum gained pace and broke the $1,500 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating gains and might eye more upsides above $1,600.
Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,500 and $1,520 levels.
The price is now trading above $1,520 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $1,560 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair could rally again if there is a clear move above $1,560 and $1,580.
Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Increase
Ethereum gained pace after it broke the $1,400 and $1,420 resistance levels. ETH even cleared the $1,500 level and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price surged towards the $1,600 level and remained well bid. A high was formed near $1,593 before there was a downside correction. There was a move below the $1,580 level. Ether price even tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,339 swing low to $1,593 high.
It is now trading above $1,520 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $1,560 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,560 level and the triangle trend line. The first major resistance is near the $1,580 and $1,585 levels. The main barrier is now near the $1,600 zone. A clear upside break above the $1,600 resistance zone could open the doors for a strong increase. In the stated case, the price might climb towards the $1,750 level.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,580 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,525 level and the triangle zone.
The next major support is near the $1,460 and $1,450 levels. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,339 swing low to $1,593 high. A downside break below the $1,450 zone might start a fresh decline to $1,400 in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.