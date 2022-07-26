Connect with us

Blockchain

SafeMoon Price Prediction — Will SFM Hit $0.001 Soon?

SafeMoon Price Prediction — Will SFM Hit $0.001 Soon?
  • Bullish SFM price prediction is $0.00049 to $0.00092.
  • The SFM price will also reach $0.001 soon.
  • SFM bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.00041.

In SafeMoon’s (SFM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about SFM to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

SafeMoon Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of SFM is $0.0003899 with a 24-hour trading volume of $716,674 at the time of writing. However, SFM has decreased nearly 7.6% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, SFM has a circulating supply of 562,296,226,943 SFM. Currently, SFM trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as MEXC, DigiFinex, Bitrue, Gate.io, and XT.COM.

What is SafeMoon (SFM)?

SafeMoon performs the following four functions during each deal: Reflection, LP Acquisition, Token Burn, and Growth Fund. Second, SafeMoon focuses on the extension and channeling of its technology to accelerate new technologies for good and a Venture Philanthropy model to spread those breakthroughs to all corners of the globe. Token holders will be rewarded with supplemental SAFEMOON if they have more tokens, thanks to the SafeMoon Protocol.

SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2022

SafeMoon holds the 143rd position on CoinGecko right now. SFM price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

SFM/USDT Descending Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The descending triangle is most commonly seen during downtrends and is often interpreted as a bearish signal. The ascending triangle pattern is reversed in the descending triangle pattern. As the price continues to make lower highs, descending triangles indicate to investors and traders that sellers are more aggressive than buyers. When the price breaks out of the triangle in the direction of the overall trend, the pattern is complete.

Contrary to popular belief, a descending triangle can be bullish or bearish. A regular descending triangle pattern is traditionally regarded as a bearish chart pattern. A descending triangle pattern, on the other hand, can be bullish.

Currently, SFM is in the range of $0.000398. If the pattern continues, the price of SFM might reach the resistance level of $0.00092. If the trend reverses, then the price of SFM may fall to $0.00041.

SafeMoon (SFM) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of SFM.

SFM/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of SFM.

  • Resistance Level 1 – $0.0005210
  • Resistance Level 2 – $0.0006055
  • Resistance Level 3 – $0.0007257
  • Resistance Level 4 – $0.0008381
  • Support Level – $0.0004129

The charts show that SFM has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SFM might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.0008381.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of the SFM might plummet to almost $0.0004129, a bearish signal.

SafeMoon Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of SFM is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of SFM lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.

More so, the SFM’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, SFM is in a bearish state. Notably, the SFM price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of SFM at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SFM is at level 42.46. This means that SFM is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of SFM may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully. 

SafeMoon Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at SafeMoon’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

SFM/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of SafeMoon. Currently, SFM lies in the range of 17.32, so it indicates a weak trend. 

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of SFM. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of SFM lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, SFM’s RSI is at 42.46 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of SFM with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and SafeMoon.

BTC Vs ETH Vs SFM Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and SFM is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and SFM also increases or decreases respectively.

SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses,  SafeMoon (SFM) might probably attain $0.0025 by 2023.

SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, SafeMoon (SFM) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SafeMoon might rally to hit $0.0038 by 2024. 

SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025

If SafeMoon (SFM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, SafeMoon would rally to hit $0.0042.  

SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2026

If SafeMoon (SFM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, SafeMoon would rally to hit $0.005. 

SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2027

If SafeMoon (SFM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, SafeMoon would rally to hit $0.0063. 

SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2028

If SafeMoon (SFM) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, SafeMoon would hit $0.0075.

SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on SafeMoon (SFM), it would witness major spikes. SafeMoon might hit $0.0088 by 2029.

SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the SafeMoon ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in SafeMoon (SFM) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, SafeMoon (SFM) might hit $0.01 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the SafeMoon network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SFM. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of SafeMoon in 2022 is $0.0009297. On the other hand,  the bearish SFM price prediction for 2022 is $0.00041.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the SFM ecosystem, the performance of SFM would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $0.0033 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.001 if the investors believe that SFM is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is SafeMoon?

SafeMoon is a DeFi token of the Binance Smart Chain which runs parallel to the original Binance Chain.

2. Where can you purchase SFM?

SFM has listed on many crypto exchanges which include MEXC, DigiFinex, Bitrue, Gate.io, and XT.COM.

3. Will SFM reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the SFM platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of SafeMoon?

On Jan 05, 2022, SFM reached its new all-time high (ATH) of  $0.00338272.

5. Is SFM a good investment in 2022?

SafeMoon (SFM) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of SFM in the past few months, SFM is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can SafeMoon (SFM) reach $0.001?

SafeMoon (SFM) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then SafeMoon (SFM) will hit $0.001 soon.

7. What will be the SFM price by 2023?

SafeMoon (SFM) price is expected to reach $0.0025 by 2023.

8. What will be the SFM price by 2024?

SafeMoon (SFM) price is expected to reach $0.0038 by 2024.

9. What will be the SFM price by 2025?

SafeMoon (SFM) price is expected to reach $0.0042 by 2025.

10. What will be the SFM price by 2026?

SafeMoon (SFM) price is expected to reach $0.005 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

