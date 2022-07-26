Success In A Network Marketing Business – Do You Have What It Takes?

Pin 0 Shares

Amidst all the negative publicity, network marketing continues to be a formidable force in the world of entrepreneurship. It still offers one of the easiest ways for an individual who have the drive and determination to succeed, to claim their place in the upper one percent (1%) of the income bracket. It continues to churn out success stories of ordinary people braving the odds to become extra-ordinary.

Although network marketing provides an avenue for basically anyone to start their own home based business – sometimes on a shoe-string budget, it has also caused a lot of controversy, frustration and resentment. This has mainly been brought about by the notion that it’s easy, you can just join a company… do a little work and the money will start flowing.

Starting a network marketing business is like starting any other business, you MUST treat it like a business. The fact that over 95% of the people who get into network marketing never really make any money, does not tell the real story about this fascinating industry.

Most of the people who join these companies don’t know anything about business. some of them don’t even know how to balance their check books. Their personal lives are in shambles, have no people skills. They have failed at most of the things they attempt to do in life that it’s almost impossible for them to become successful in their business.

These people are desperate to find a solution for their particular needs. They continue to jump on every new program or opportunity that surfaces, hoping that the next one might provide the solution to their unique situations. Now, does this mean that network marketing doesn’t work?

Network marketing provides a level playing field for anyone regardless of age, location, education, race or color to get started. With a willingness to learn new skills anyone can become successful with this. The question is, can you?

This being said, there are certain qualities that an individual must possess in order to even have the slightest chance of succeeding in this game. Some of these qualities involves:

A Strong Desire To Succeed

You must have a desire to become successful. You don’t have to be a genius or a college graduate or a professional athlete. “Ordinary people achieve extra-ordinary success not because of who they are, but because of who they are willing to become.” (GNT) If you are passionate enough about your success you will endeavor to educate yourself in whatever skills necessary to achieve that success.

Strong Work Ethics

Contrary to the ‘easy money’ picture that is being projected through the marketing portrayed by some of these companies, network marketing is hard work. To start any business you must put in a lot of hard work to get things up and running in the beginning. A network marketing business is no different. The big difference between this and a traditional business is that… you do the work now and you continue to get paid over and over again, even after you stop working your business.

Self Motivation

You must possess a certain amount of self motivation. There will be tough times and unless you have the ability to motivate yourself to keep going, you might quit. Ulterior motivation is good and helps; however, you’re ability to succeed in network marketing will be determined by your ability to consistently being able to motivate yourself.

A Strong Desire To Help Others

This is one of the strongest attributes that every network marketer should possess. Network marketing is a people business and if you’re not interested in people you WILL NOT succeed at this. In starting out you don’t need to have the best personality, although it would help; however, you must strive to acquire the knowledge necessary to develop good people skills.

A Leadership Personality

Every successful network marketer is a leader. These individuals have built huge organizations of thousands and sometimes tens of thousands of distributors. Now to build and maintain those businesses require strong leadership skills. Your ability to make sound decisions and plan strategically even when sometimes faced with your own personal problems, will assist you in building a successful business.

Conclusion

Success in a network marketing business is there for the taking; however, before joining another program to end up being disappointed and frustrated… analyze your personality to see if you have what it takes to become successful in a network marketing business.

Thanks for reading.